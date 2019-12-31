Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Cross the Line Audiobook free download | Cross the Line Audiobook online for android Cross the Line Audiobook free | Cross...
Cross the Line Audiobook free download | Cross the Line Audiobook online for android Alex Cross chases a cold-blooded kill...
Cross the Line Audiobook free download | Cross the Line Audiobook online for android Written By: James Patterson. Narrated...
Cross the Line Audiobook free download | Cross the Line Audiobook online for android Download Full Version Cross the Line ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cross the Line Audiobook free download | Cross the Line Audiobook online for android

4 views

Published on

Cross the Line Audiobook free | Cross the Line Audiobook download | Cross the Line Audiobook online | Cross the Line Audiobook for android

Published in: Internet
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Cross the Line Audiobook free download | Cross the Line Audiobook online for android

  1. 1. Cross the Line Audiobook free download | Cross the Line Audiobook online for android Cross the Line Audiobook free | Cross the Line Audiobook download | Cross the Line Audiobook online | Cross the Line Audiobook for android LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Cross the Line Audiobook free download | Cross the Line Audiobook online for android Alex Cross chases a cold-blooded killer...with a conscience. ​ Shots ring out in the early morning hours in the suburbs of Washington, D.C. When the smoke clears, a prominent police official lies dead, leaving the city's police force scrambling for answers. ​ Under pressure from the mayor, Alex Cross steps into the leadership vacuum to investigate the case. But before Cross can make any headway, a brutal crime wave sweeps across the region. The deadly scenes share only one common thread - the victims are all criminals. And the only thing more dangerous than a murderer without a conscience, is a killer who thinks he has justice on his side. ​ As Cross pursues an adversary who has appointed himself judge, jury, and executioner, he must take the law back into his own hands before the city he's sworn to protect descends into utter chaos.
  3. 3. Cross the Line Audiobook free download | Cross the Line Audiobook online for android Written By: James Patterson. Narrated By: Peter Bradbury, Ryan Vincent Anderson Publisher: Cornerstone Digital Date: November 2016 Duration: 8 hours 32 minutes
  4. 4. Cross the Line Audiobook free download | Cross the Line Audiobook online for android Download Full Version Cross the Line Audio OR Listen now

×