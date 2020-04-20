FOSAS DEL CRANEO Y HUESOS DE LA CARA

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MG. LUIS SARMIENTO VILLALBA HUESOS DE LA CARA
Huesos de la Cara y Regiones Comunes Huesos de la Cara Nasal Lagrimal o Unguis Vómer Cornete Nasal Inferior H.PALATINO H.M...
Hueso Nasal o Propio de la Nariz HUESO PAR Láminas óseas rectangulares ubicadas en la región anterior de las fosas nasales...
Hueso Nasal: Caras • Convexa transversalmente. • Cóncava de arriba hacia abajo en su parte superior. • AGUJERO NASAL • Mus...
Hueso Nasal: Bordes • Articula con el FrontalBorde Superior: • Se une al Cartílago de la NarizBorde Inferior: • Espina Nas...
Hueso Nasal
Hueso Vómer Lamina Ósea Vertical y Media. Cara inferior del cuerpo del esfenoide Sutura palatina media Cresta Nasal del ma...
Hueso Vómer: Caras • Planas y verticales. • Surcos Vasculares y Nerviosos. Surco Vomeriano (N. Nasopalatino). Dos Caras la...
Hueso Vómer: Bordes Borde Superior. (Alas del vomer): • Canal que se articula con la Cresta Esfenoidal forma el conducto e...
Hueso Lagrimal Cara lateral de la orbita HUESO PAR Huesos facial de forma cuadrilátera y aspecto laminar Latarjet, Ruiz. A...
Hueso Lagrimal Cara Medial: • Complementa las celdillas etmoidales anteriores • Contribuye a formar la pared lateral de la...
Hueso Lagrimal: Bordes Borde Superior: • Borde Nasal del Frontal Borde Inferior: • Apófisis lagrimal del cornete inferior ...
Visión ant y lateral de la orbita izq. Visión lateral, corte sagital por el centro del orbita Surco lacrimonasal Cresta la...
Cornete o concha Nasal inferior Hueso Par Lamina ósea alargada horizontalmente, arrollada sobre su eje longitudinal. Latar...
Cornete Nasal Inferior: Caras • Convexa, orientada hacia el septo de las cavidades nasalesMedial: • Cóncava. Pared medial ...
Superior: Convexo 1.-Apófisis lagrimal: que articula con el lagrimal para terminar de formar el canal nasolagrimal. 2.- Ap...
Cornete Nasal Inferior: Extremos • Hueso maxilarAnterior: • Hueso palatinoPosterior: Visión medial, de la parte lateral de...
Cornete Nasal Inferior Sección coronal de la parte ant. De los huesos de la cara Imagen: Putz, Pabst. Sobotta 2005 Sección...
Superior (Etmoides) Medio (Etmoides) Inferior (Concha) S M Inf. Inf. S M Imagen: Putz, Pabst. Sobotta 2005 CORNETES NASALES
PALATINO • Es un hueso delgado e irregular situado por detrás del maxilar, está formado de dos porciones: • Luego ambas po...
Apófisis piramidal Lamina Vertical H. Palatino Lamina Horizontal
Cara superior Cara inferior Conducto palatino Mayor PALATINO LAMINA HORIZONTAL Surcos Palatinos Es una lámina rectangular ...
Bóveda palatina Fosas nasales Cavidades orbitarias Fosas cigomáticas CONSTITUYE LAS PRINCIPALES CAVIDADES DE LA CARA Fosas...
PALATINO Lámina vertical o perpendicular: • es irregularmente cuadrilátera y presenta en su constitución: • Cara medial • ...
H. PALATINO Cara medial: • forma parte de las paredes laterales de las fosas nasales y presenta dos salientes transversale...
• Agujero esfeno palatino • Fosa Pterigopalatina H. PALATINO
• Borde inferior que articula y une con la lámina horizontal, • Borde superior, irregular que presenta una saliente anteri...
Apófisis piramidal : • es una saliente que se desprende hacia atrás de la unión de las láminas , vertical y horizontal del...
• Apófisis orbitaria • Apófisis esfenoidal • Apófisis piramidal • Espina nasal post • Agujero palatino post. • Lamina hori...
H.Malar o Cigomático Es un hueso de forma romboidal ubicado en la región súpero-lateral de la Cara, por fuera del Maxilar....
H.Malar o Cigomático
H.Malar o Cigomático
PORCION HORIZONTAL H.Malar o Cigomático
H.Malar o Cigomático
• el anterior y el inferior, articulan con la apófisis piramidal del maxilar. • El superior articula con la apófisis orbit...
• Presenta además un • Un borde anterior que articula con el borde superior del maxilar • Un borde posterior que articula ...
• Apófisis Orbitaria u Marginal
•FIN
Hueso Hioides Hueso impar mediano y simétrico, muy móvil y aislado, no posee ninguna articulación con otros huesos. Presen...
Hueso Hioides: Cuerpo Cara anterior: 4 depresiones: • 2 sup. inserción a los M. genioglosos • 2 inf. M. MILOHIODEO del pis...
Hueso Hioides: Cuernos Mayores Visión superior y anterior • Se inserta el m. hiogloso y por fuera el m. constrictor medio ...
Hueso Hioides: Cuernos Menores Se encuentran en la unión del cuerpo y los cuernos mayores. Su vértice recibe el ligamento ...
Hueso Hioides Visión lateral del hueso hioides Visión Anterior del Hueso Hiodes
HIODES
C.D. LUIS SARMIENTO VILLALBA FOSAS CRANEOFACIALES
Regiones comunes “Las fosas” Son depresiones que están en la superficie externa del cráneo Importantes referencias anatómi...
FOSAS ORBITARIAS BOVEDA PALATINA FOSAS NASALES FOSAS CIGOMÁTICAS FOSAS PTERIGOMAXILARES FOSAS CRANEOFACIALES 49
FOSAS DE CRANEO Y CARA CAVIDAD ORBITARIA FOSAS NASALES FOSA PTERIGOIDEA FOSA PTERIGOMAXILAR FOSA CIGOMATICA BOVEDA PALATIN...
ORBITAS 51
FOSA CIGOMATICA 52
FOSA PTERIGOIDEA 53
Fosa Temporal • Depresión plana y en forma de abanico. Establece la comunicación entre la región lateral del cráneo y la c...
Fosa Temporal - Límites • Línea temporal SuperiorSuperior: • Cresta esfenotemporal del esfenoidesInferior: • Apófisis fron...
Imagen: Putz, Pabst. Sobotta 2005 Contenido: • Músculo Temporal • Aponeurosis del musculo Temporal • Vasos y Nervios Fosa ...
57 FOSA CIGOMÁTICA
FOSAS CIGOMÁTICAS Ubicación • Debajo del arco cigomático • Dentro de Rama de maxilar inferior • Apófisis pterigoides • Com...
FOSAS CIGOMÁTICAS Forma Paredes Externa Rama ascendente del maxilar inferior y arco cigomatico Interna Anterior Posterior ...
FOSAS CIGOMÁTICAS Forma Base o Pared superior  Base del cráneo (internamente)  Labio posterior de la hendidura esfenomax...
FOSAS CIGOMÁTICAS 61
FOSAS CIGOMÁTICAS 62
CONTENIDO DE FOSA CIGOMATICA FINAL DEL MUSCULO TEMPORAL MUSCULO PTERIGOIDEO EXTERNO MUSCULO PTERIGOIDEO INTERNO ARTERIA MA...
FOSA CIGOMATICA Nervio maxilar Inferior • V3 del nervio Trigémino • Nervio de naturaleza mixto 64 PRESENTA 07 DE SUS RAMAS...
FOSA CIGOMATICA ARTERIA MAXILAR INTERNA Nace de la región parotídea cruza la región cigomática llega a la fosa Pterigomaxi...
Trigémino V Ganglio Ciliar (Willis) Ganglio esfenopalatino ( Meckel ) Ganglio otico ( Arnold ) 66
FOSA PTERIGOMAXILAR 67
FOSA PTERIGOMAXILAR PAREDES Por arriba Por delante Por dentro Por abajo Base del cráneo (seno esfenoidal) , ala mayor del ...
FOSA PTERIGOMAXILAR 69
Fosa Pterigopalatina Depresión en forma de cuña, ubicada en la profundidad de la fosa pterigomaxilar. Situada entre las la...
Fosa Pterigopalatina: Comunicaciones • Por la Hendidura esfenomaxilar Con la fosa Pterigomaxilar • Por el Orificio esfenop...
CONTENIDO DE FOSA PTERIGOMAXILAR 4. Vena Maxilar y Plexo Pterigoideo Venoso 5. Tejido Célulo graso 72 1. Arteria Maxilar i...
FOSA PTERIGOMAXILAR CONTENIDO Nervio Maxilar superior V2 RAMOS COLATERALES : • Ramo meníngeo medio • Ramo Orbitario que se...
Sistema venoso • Vena yugular interna • Vena retromandibular • Plexo Pterigodeo Venoso • Vena mandibular • Vena facial 74
75 Arteria maxilar interna Nervio maxilar superior
• La cara post. De la ap. Perigoidea • Entre la ala externa e interna • Parte superior la fosita ESCAFOIDEA • Apófisis pir...
77 M. Pterigoideo medial o Interno FOSA PTERIGOIDEA
78 Peristafilino externo Periestafilino interno Tronpa de Eustaquio Presenta una cresta oblicua que delimita la fosita nav...
1. Anatomía de la cavidad bucal. 1. Orificios. 2. Paredes. 3. Arcadas dentarias. CAVIDAD BUCAL
Labios o paredes anteriores. Mejillas Carrillos. Paladar duro. Paladar blando. • Región sublingual. • Lengua. Pared inferi...
INERVACIÓN GENERAL N.Triguemino ( maxilar sup) N. Facial ( intermedio) N Glosofaringeo N. Vago N. Hipogloso Mayor 81 CAVID...
CAVIDAD BUCAL 82
Bóveda Palatina LOS MAXILARES SUPERIORES LOS HUESOS PALATINOS 83
CONDUCTO PALATINO ANTERIOR CONDUCTO PALATINO POSTERIOR SUTURA INTERMAXILAR O BIMAXILAR SUTURA TRANVERSA SUTURA BIPALATINA ...
Sutura intermaxilar. Sutura maxilo palatina Sutura Crucifera Sutura intrapalatina
ORBITA 86
87
ORBITA Forma Tiene una forma piramidal con Un eje oblicuo UNA BASE ANTERIOR UN VERTICE POSTERIOR CUATRO BORDES CUATRO PARE...
Cavidad Orbitaria • H. Esfenoides, • H. etmoides, • H. lagrimal, • H.frontal, • H. maxilar sup, • H.palatino, • H.cigomáti...
Fosa Orbitaria: Paredes • Fosa Orbitaria Hueso FrontalSuperior: • Apóf. Piramidal maxilar,Apof. Orbitaria del H. palatinoI...
Base de la Orbita Arriba arco orbitario del frontal Apófisis orbitaria externa Apófisis orbitaria interna Fuera y abajo bo...
ORBITA Agujero óptico Hendidura Esfenoidal N. óptico A. oftálmica ANILLO DE ZINC O ANILLO TENDINOSO COMUN VERTICE CORRESPO...
ORBITA AGUJERO OPTICO HENDIDURA ESFENOIDAL ( cisura o fisura orbitaria superior) HENDIDURA ESFENO MAXILAR ( cisura o fisur...
CONTENIDO DE LA ÓRBITA El globo ocular, El nervio óptico, La musculatura extraocular, El paquete neurovascular (arteria, v...
95 CONTENIDO DE LA ÓRBITA
96 LO FORMA Musculo recto interno M. Recto externo de G.O M. Recto superior M. Recto inferior M. Oblicuo Superior ANILLO D...
97
Por fuera del anillo (OPASTAFLOLA ): • RAMOS DEL NERVIO OFTALMICO • Nervio Frontal, • Nervio Lacrimal • Nervio Patético ( ...
99 NERVIOS que pasan por cisura o fisura Orbitaria superior
100
101 CAVIDAD ORBITARIA Músculo oblicuo mayor
102
103
FOSAS NASALES 104
FOSAS NASALES DESCRIPTIVAMENTE Orificio anterior o ventana de la nariz (fibrocartílago) NARES O NARINAS Orificio posterior...
106 FOSAS NASALES PARED EXTERNA Pared interna de las masas laterales del etmoides Lamina perpendicular del Palatino PARED ...
FOSAS NASALES Pared externa (conchas o cornetes y meatos) Pared inferior o suelo Orificio del canal del incisivo DESCRIPTI...
108 Compuesta por : • Los huesos nasales, • Apófisis Ascendente de los maxilares y H. unguis , • Escotadura nasal del hues...
Estructura cartilaginosa de la Nariz Porción cartilaginosa: compuesta por 6 cartílagos principales, • 2 C. laterales o Tri...
110 C. LATERALES C. ALARES C. SESAMOIDEOS C. TABIQUE NASAL
111 Pituitaria –Olfatoria Pituitaria Respiratoria Trompa de Eustaquio FOSAS NASALES
112 S M Inf. Inf. S M FOSAS NASALES
Senos Paranasales Ático : desemboca las celdas o senos esfenoidales. Meato superior: desemboca las cedas etmoidades poster...
114 Senos Paranasales
115
FIN 116 • C.D LUIS SARMIENTO VILLALBA
Bibliografía • TESTUT- LATARJET: Anatomía de Cabeza y Cuello . Edit. Salvat. 1990 • MARIO FIGUNG: Anatomía Odontológica. E...
FOSAS DEL CRANEO Y HUESOS DE LA CARA
FOSAS DEL CRANEO Y HUESOS DE LA CARA
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

FOSAS DEL CRANEO Y HUESOS DE LA CARA

20 views

Published on

FOSAS DEL CRANEO Y HUESOS DE LA CARA

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

FOSAS DEL CRANEO Y HUESOS DE LA CARA

  1. 1. MG. LUIS SARMIENTO VILLALBA HUESOS DE LA CARA
  2. 2. Huesos de la Cara y Regiones Comunes Huesos de la Cara Nasal Lagrimal o Unguis Vómer Cornete Nasal Inferior H.PALATINO H.MALAR O CIGOMATICO Huesos del Cuello Hiodes Vertebras Cervicales
  3. 3. Hueso Nasal o Propio de la Nariz HUESO PAR Láminas óseas rectangulares ubicadas en la región anterior de las fosas nasales. Por debajo del Frontal Por delante del Etmoides Entre las Apóf. Frontales del Maxilar Latarjet, Ruiz. Anatomia Humana 2004Imagen: Putz, Pabst. Sobotta 2005
  4. 4. Hueso Nasal: Caras • Convexa transversalmente. • Cóncava de arriba hacia abajo en su parte superior. • AGUJERO NASAL • Musculo Prócer o Piramidal Cara Superficial o Subcutanea: • Parte anterior de la bóveda de las cavidades nasales • Surco para el N.NASOLOBULAR del N. Nasal Interno Cara Profunda o Nasal: Foramen nasal Surco N. naso lobularLatarjet, Ruiz. Anatomia Humana 2004 Imagen: Putz, Pabst. Sobotta 2005. Williams, Warwick. Gray Anatomy 1992
  5. 5. Hueso Nasal: Bordes • Articula con el FrontalBorde Superior: • Se une al Cartílago de la NarizBorde Inferior: • Espina Nasal del Frontal, Lamina Perpendicular del etmoides y hueso nasal opuesto Borde Anterior: • Apófisis Frontal del MaxilarBorde Lateral: Superior Latarjet, Ruiz. Anatomia Humana 2004 Imagen: Williams, Warwick. Gray Anatomy 1992
  6. 6. Hueso Nasal
  7. 7. Hueso Vómer Lamina Ósea Vertical y Media. Cara inferior del cuerpo del esfenoide Sutura palatina media Cresta Nasal del maxilar superior Latarjet, Ruiz. Anatomia Humana 2004 Imagen: Putz, Pabst. Sobotta 2005 Hueso Impar Pared Inferior Posterior del Tabique Nasal
  8. 8. Hueso Vómer: Caras • Planas y verticales. • Surcos Vasculares y Nerviosos. Surco Vomeriano (N. Nasopalatino). Dos Caras laterales (Derecha e Izquierda) Surco Vomeriano Latarjet, Ruiz. Anatomia Humana 2004 Imagen: Putz, Pabst. Sobotta 2005 Canal del nervio Esfenopaltino que desemboca en N. nasopaltimo Canal esfeno-vomeriano Alas del Vómer
  9. 9. Hueso Vómer: Bordes Borde Superior. (Alas del vomer): • Canal que se articula con la Cresta Esfenoidal forma el conducto esfeno vomeriano. Borde Inferior: • Crestas Nasales de la laminas horizontales de los h. palatinos (sutura palatina media) y maxilares Borde Anterior: • Lamina perpendicular del etmoides y cartílago nasal Borde Posterior: • Separa ambas coanas. Canal esfenovomeriano Vista Superior Inferior Latarjet, Ruiz. Anatomía Humana 2004 Imagen: Putz, Pabst. Sobotta 2005. Schünke, Schulte. Prometheus, 2007
  10. 10. Hueso Lagrimal Cara lateral de la orbita HUESO PAR Huesos facial de forma cuadrilátera y aspecto laminar Latarjet, Ruiz. Anatomía Humana 2004 Imagen: Putz, Pabst. Sobotta 2005
  11. 11. Hueso Lagrimal Cara Medial: • Complementa las celdillas etmoidales anteriores • Contribuye a formar la pared lateral de las cavidades nasales Cara Lateral: • Contribuye a formar el conducto lagrimonasal Cara medial Cara lateral Cresta lagrimal post. Gancho lagrimal Porción orbitaria Porción lagrimal Latarjet, Ruiz. Anatomia Humana 2004
  12. 12. Hueso Lagrimal: Bordes Borde Superior: • Borde Nasal del Frontal Borde Inferior: • Apófisis lagrimal del cornete inferior y el borde Sup.del maxilar. Borde Anterior: • Apofisis Frontal del Maxilar Borde posterior: • Lamina orbitaria del etmoides Borde superior Borde posterior Borde inferior Borde anterior Latarjet, Ruiz. Anatomía Humana 2004 Imagen: Putz, Pabst. Sobotta 2005
  13. 13. Visión ant y lateral de la orbita izq. Visión lateral, corte sagital por el centro del orbita Surco lacrimonasal Cresta lagrimal Posterior Vista Superior Conducto lagrimonasal Hueso Lagrimal Imagen: Putz, Pabst. Sobotta 2005
  14. 14. Cornete o concha Nasal inferior Hueso Par Lamina ósea alargada horizontalmente, arrollada sobre su eje longitudinal. Latarjet, Ruiz. Anatomía Humana 2004 Imagen: Putz, Pabst. Sobotta 2005 Se articula las paredes laterales de las cavidades nasales.
  15. 15. Cornete Nasal Inferior: Caras • Convexa, orientada hacia el septo de las cavidades nasalesMedial: • Cóncava. Pared medial del meato inf.Lateral: Vista Medial Vista Lateral Cornete Nasal Inferior Der. Latarjet, Ruiz. Anatomía Humana 2004
  16. 16. Superior: Convexo 1.-Apófisis lagrimal: que articula con el lagrimal para terminar de formar el canal nasolagrimal. 2.- Apófisis maxilar: lámina triangular que cierra el orificio del Seno Maxilar. 3.- Apófisis Etmoidal: que articula con la apófisis unciforme del Etmoides. Inferior: Convexo y libre. Apófisis maxilar Apófisis lagrimal Apófisis Etmoidal Cornete Nasal inferior: Bordes Vista Lateral. Cornete Nasal Inferior Der. Latarjet, Ruiz. Anatomía Humana 2004
  17. 17. Cornete Nasal Inferior: Extremos • Hueso maxilarAnterior: • Hueso palatinoPosterior: Visión medial, de la parte lateral de la fosa nasal izquierda Sección Paramediana Latarjet, Ruiz. Anatomía Humana 2004 Imagen: Putz, Pabst. Sobotta 2005
  18. 18. Cornete Nasal Inferior Sección coronal de la parte ant. De los huesos de la cara Imagen: Putz, Pabst. Sobotta 2005 Sección Superior del Paladar Seno Maxilar y Cornete nasal inferior
  19. 19. Superior (Etmoides) Medio (Etmoides) Inferior (Concha) S M Inf. Inf. S M Imagen: Putz, Pabst. Sobotta 2005 CORNETES NASALES
  20. 20. PALATINO • Es un hueso delgado e irregular situado por detrás del maxilar, está formado de dos porciones: • Luego ambas porciones se unen la parte inferior para formar una arista sagital denominada Apófisis piramidal. LAMINA VERTICAL LAMINA HORIZONTAL
  21. 21. Apófisis piramidal Lamina Vertical H. Palatino Lamina Horizontal
  22. 22. Cara superior Cara inferior Conducto palatino Mayor PALATINO LAMINA HORIZONTAL Surcos Palatinos Es una lámina rectangular que se dispone de manera transversal, presenta dos caras: • Cara superior: es lisa y cóncava forma parte del piso de las fosas nasales • Cara inferior: es rugosa y forma parte de la bóveda palatina, está recorrida por un canal que continúa al conducto palatino mayor.
  23. 23. Bóveda palatina Fosas nasales Cavidades orbitarias Fosas cigomáticas CONSTITUYE LAS PRINCIPALES CAVIDADES DE LA CARA Fosas Pterigomaxilar
  24. 24. PALATINO Lámina vertical o perpendicular: • es irregularmente cuadrilátera y presenta en su constitución: • Cara medial • Cara lateral Cara medial Cara lateral
  25. 25. H. PALATINO Cara medial: • forma parte de las paredes laterales de las fosas nasales y presenta dos salientes transversales denominadas • Cresta conchal y Cresta etmoidal, que articulan con la concha nasal inferior y media respectivamente. Cresta etmoidal Cresta conchal
  26. 26. • Agujero esfeno palatino • Fosa Pterigopalatina H. PALATINO
  27. 27. • Borde inferior que articula y une con la lámina horizontal, • Borde superior, irregular que presenta una saliente anterior o apófisis orbitaria y otra posterior denominada apófisis esfenoidal, • Ambas separadas por una excavación denominada escotadura esfenopalatina . Uno anterior que articula con el maxilar y otro posterior que articula con el esfenoides. • Borde posterior :articula con la cara anterior de la Apf. Pterigoides • Borde anterior :se articula con la superificie rugosa del H. Max Sup. Apófisis orbitaria Apófisis esfenoidal Escotadura esfenopalatina Bordes de la Lámina vertical: son cuatro,H. PALATINO Apófisis Piramidal
  28. 28. Apófisis piramidal : • es una saliente que se desprende hacia atrás de la unión de las láminas , vertical y horizontal del Palatino y se interpone entre ambas alas de la apófisis pterigoides para terminar de formar la fosa pterigoidea. Apófisis piramidal H. PALATINO
  29. 29. • Apófisis orbitaria • Apófisis esfenoidal • Apófisis piramidal • Espina nasal post • Agujero palatino post. • Lamina horizontal • Lamina vertical H. PALATINO
  30. 30. H.Malar o Cigomático Es un hueso de forma romboidal ubicado en la región súpero-lateral de la Cara, por fuera del Maxilar. Hueso Malar o Cigomático Se le describen dos caras: Cara lateral Cara medial Cuatro bordes Cuatro ángulos
  31. 31. H.Malar o Cigomático
  32. 32. H.Malar o Cigomático
  33. 33. PORCION HORIZONTAL H.Malar o Cigomático
  34. 34. H.Malar o Cigomático
  35. 35. • el anterior y el inferior, articulan con la apófisis piramidal del maxilar. • El superior articula con la apófisis orbitaria externa del frontal • El posterior con la apófisis cigomática del temporal. Son cuatro, Ángulo superior Ángulos anterior e inferior Ángulo posterior Malar o Cigomático : ANGULOS
  36. 36. • Presenta además un • Un borde anterior que articula con el borde superior del maxilar • Un borde posterior que articula con la apófisis orbitaria externa del frontal y el ala mayor del esfenoides, ayudando a formar la Fisura orbitaria inferior o Hendidura esfeno- maxilar Presenta dos caras una medial y otra lateral, que forman parte del piso y la pared lateral de la órbita, Borde posterior Borde anterior Hendidura Esfeno-maxilar o Fisura orbitaria inferior Apófisis Marginal u orbitaria:
  37. 37. • Apófisis Orbitaria u Marginal
  38. 38. •FIN
  39. 39. Hueso Hioides Hueso impar mediano y simétrico, muy móvil y aislado, no posee ninguna articulación con otros huesos. Presenta un Cuerpo y Cuernos mayores y menores Situado transversalmente en la parte antero superior del cuello. Por Encima de la Laringe, por debajo de la lengua, por debajo y atrás de la mandíbula Latarjet, Ruiz. Anatomia Humana 2004 Imagen: Williams, Warwick. Gray Anatomy 1992
  40. 40. Hueso Hioides: Cuerpo Cara anterior: 4 depresiones: • 2 sup. inserción a los M. genioglosos • 2 inf. M. MILOHIODEO del piso de boca. Cara posterior: • Cóncava y corresponde a las conexiones con el cartílago tiroideo. Borde superior: • Esta orientado hacia la base de la lengua Borde inferior: • Da inserción al M.esternocleido- hioideo Cresta media Cresta transversal Latarjet, Ruiz. Anatomía Humana 2004 Imagen: Putz, Pabst. Sobotta 2005
  41. 41. Hueso Hioides: Cuernos Mayores Visión superior y anterior • Se inserta el m. hiogloso y por fuera el m. constrictor medio de la faringe, mas lateral y adelante el m. estilohiodeo y la polea de reflexión del m. digástrico Cara superior: • Membrana tirohiodea; su borde lateral, mas grueso que el medial, sirva de inserción al m. tirohioideo Cara inferior: Latarjet, Ruiz. Anatomía Humana 2004 Imagen: Putz, Pabst. Sobotta 2005
  42. 42. Hueso Hioides: Cuernos Menores Se encuentran en la unión del cuerpo y los cuernos mayores. Su vértice recibe el ligamento estilohíoideo, además de encontrase dentro de las inserciones de los músculos linguales Visión oblicua lateral Visión superior y anterior Latarjet, Ruiz. Anatomía Humana 2004 Imagen: Putz, Pabst. Sobotta 2005
  43. 43. Hueso Hioides Visión lateral del hueso hioides Visión Anterior del Hueso Hiodes
  44. 44. HIODES
  45. 45. C.D. LUIS SARMIENTO VILLALBA FOSAS CRANEOFACIALES
  46. 46. Regiones comunes “Las fosas” Son depresiones que están en la superficie externa del cráneo Importantes referencias anatómicas del cráneo para poder localizar músculos, vasos y nervios.
  47. 47. FOSAS ORBITARIAS BOVEDA PALATINA FOSAS NASALES FOSAS CIGOMÁTICAS FOSAS PTERIGOMAXILARES FOSAS CRANEOFACIALES 49
  48. 48. FOSAS DE CRANEO Y CARA CAVIDAD ORBITARIA FOSAS NASALES FOSA PTERIGOIDEA FOSA PTERIGOMAXILAR FOSA CIGOMATICA BOVEDA PALATINA 50
  49. 49. ORBITAS 51
  50. 50. FOSA CIGOMATICA 52
  51. 51. FOSA PTERIGOIDEA 53
  52. 52. Fosa Temporal • Depresión plana y en forma de abanico. Establece la comunicación entre la región lateral del cráneo y la cara. Formada por partes de 5 huesos: Cigomático, frontal, esfenoides, temporal y parietal
  53. 53. Fosa Temporal - Límites • Línea temporal SuperiorSuperior: • Cresta esfenotemporal del esfenoidesInferior: • Apófisis frontal del malar o verticalAnterior: • Línea temporal inferiorPosterior: • Hueso temporalMedial: • Arco cigomáticoLateral: Imagen: Putz, Pabst. Sobotta 2005 Figún, Garino. Anatomía Odontológica. 2002
  54. 54. Imagen: Putz, Pabst. Sobotta 2005 Contenido: • Músculo Temporal • Aponeurosis del musculo Temporal • Vasos y Nervios Fosa Temporal
  55. 55. 57 FOSA CIGOMÁTICA
  56. 56. FOSAS CIGOMÁTICAS Ubicación • Debajo del arco cigomático • Dentro de Rama de maxilar inferior • Apófisis pterigoides • Comunica con la fosa temporal
  57. 57. FOSAS CIGOMÁTICAS Forma Paredes Externa Rama ascendente del maxilar inferior y arco cigomatico Interna Anterior Posterior Por la región Parotídea Apófisis Estiloides •Tuberosidad del maxilar superior •Fosa Pterigomaxilar •Ala externa de la apófisis Pterigoides •Fosa Pterigoidea Tuberosidad del maxilar superior Borde alveolar del maxilar superior Borde alveolar del maxilar inferior 59
  58. 58. FOSAS CIGOMÁTICAS Forma Base o Pared superior  Base del cráneo (internamente)  Labio posterior de la hendidura esfenomaxilar (por delante)  Raíz transversa del cigoma (hacia atrás)  Punto de implantación de la apófisis pterigoides (por dentro)  Cresta esfenotemporal que separa la fosa cigomática de la Temporal (por fuera) Vértice Angulo mandibular cara interna inserción del pterigoideo interno 60
  59. 59. FOSAS CIGOMÁTICAS 61
  60. 60. FOSAS CIGOMÁTICAS 62
  61. 61. CONTENIDO DE FOSA CIGOMATICA FINAL DEL MUSCULO TEMPORAL MUSCULO PTERIGOIDEO EXTERNO MUSCULO PTERIGOIDEO INTERNO ARTERIA MAXILAR INTERNA PLEXOS VENOSOS NERVIO MAXILAR INFERIOR GANGLIO DE GASSER Y OTICO 63
  62. 62. FOSA CIGOMATICA Nervio maxilar Inferior • V3 del nervio Trigémino • Nervio de naturaleza mixto 64 PRESENTA 07 DE SUS RAMAS Externas  N.TEMPORAL PROFUNDO MEDIO  N.MASETERINO  N.BUCAL Interna Inferiores Posterior  NERVIO LINGUAL  NERVIO DENTARIO INFERIOR  NERVIO PTERIGODEO INTERNO  NERVIO AURICULOTEMORAL
  63. 63. FOSA CIGOMATICA ARTERIA MAXILAR INTERNA Nace de la región parotídea cruza la región cigomática llega a la fosa Pterigomaxilar dando sus ramas colaterales 65 PRESENTA 07 DE SUS RAMAS Ascendentes  A.Timpánica anterior.  Meníngea media y accesoria.  Temporal profunda anterior  Temporal profunda posterior. Descendentes Anteriores  A.Alveolar inferior.; Bucal.  A.Pterigoidea ; Maseterina; Palatina superior  Alveolar superior posterior.  A. Infraorbitaria.
  64. 64. Trigémino V Ganglio Ciliar (Willis) Ganglio esfenopalatino ( Meckel ) Ganglio otico ( Arnold ) 66
  65. 65. FOSA PTERIGOMAXILAR 67
  66. 66. FOSA PTERIGOMAXILAR PAREDES Por arriba Por delante Por dentro Por abajo Base del cráneo (seno esfenoidal) , ala mayor del esfenoides Porción externa , hendidura esfenoidal Tuberosidad del maxilar superior Lámina vertical del hueso Palatino Por detrás Cara anterior de la Apofisis pterigoides Vértice es la articulación de borde anterior de la apófisis pterigoides y apófisis piramidal del palatino con la tuberosidad del Maxilar Superior 68
  67. 67. FOSA PTERIGOMAXILAR 69
  68. 68. Fosa Pterigopalatina Depresión en forma de cuña, ubicada en la profundidad de la fosa pterigomaxilar. Situada entre las laminas pterigoideas del esfenoides y el hueso palatino
  69. 69. Fosa Pterigopalatina: Comunicaciones • Por la Hendidura esfenomaxilar Con la fosa Pterigomaxilar • Por el Orificio esfenopalatino Con la Cavidad nasal: • A través de la Fisura orbitaria inferior Con la orbita • Por el Agujero redondo y del conducto pterigoideo Con la fosa craneal media Schünke, Schulte. Prometheus, 2007
  70. 70. CONTENIDO DE FOSA PTERIGOMAXILAR 4. Vena Maxilar y Plexo Pterigoideo Venoso 5. Tejido Célulo graso 72 1. Arteria Maxilar interna en porción terminal: 2. Ramos Posteriores de Max Interna • Art. Esfenopalatina • Art. Vidiana ; • Art. Pterigopalatina 3. Nervio Maxilar superior V2 Ganglio Esfenopalatino o Ganglio de Meckel
  71. 71. FOSA PTERIGOMAXILAR CONTENIDO Nervio Maxilar superior V2 RAMOS COLATERALES : • Ramo meníngeo medio • Ramo Orbitario que se anastomosa con el descendente N.lagrimal del Oftálmico • N. Esfenopalatino • N. Nasal superior • N. Nasopalatinos 73
  72. 72. Sistema venoso • Vena yugular interna • Vena retromandibular • Plexo Pterigodeo Venoso • Vena mandibular • Vena facial 74
  73. 73. 75 Arteria maxilar interna Nervio maxilar superior
  74. 74. • La cara post. De la ap. Perigoidea • Entre la ala externa e interna • Parte superior la fosita ESCAFOIDEA • Apófisis piramidal del H. palatino Ubicada en : 76 FOSA PTERIGOIDEA CONTENIDO: Músculo Pterigoideo interno Músculo Periestafilino externo Porción de Fibrocartílago del trompa de Eustaquio
  75. 75. 77 M. Pterigoideo medial o Interno FOSA PTERIGOIDEA
  76. 76. 78 Peristafilino externo Periestafilino interno Tronpa de Eustaquio Presenta una cresta oblicua que delimita la fosita navicular o escafoidea inserción del M. periestafilino externo FOSA PTERIGOIDEA
  77. 77. 1. Anatomía de la cavidad bucal. 1. Orificios. 2. Paredes. 3. Arcadas dentarias. CAVIDAD BUCAL
  78. 78. Labios o paredes anteriores. Mejillas Carrillos. Paladar duro. Paladar blando. • Región sublingual. • Lengua. Pared inferior. Glándulas salivares. CAVIDAD BUCAL
  79. 79. INERVACIÓN GENERAL N.Triguemino ( maxilar sup) N. Facial ( intermedio) N Glosofaringeo N. Vago N. Hipogloso Mayor 81 CAVIDAD BUCAL
  80. 80. CAVIDAD BUCAL 82
  81. 81. Bóveda Palatina LOS MAXILARES SUPERIORES LOS HUESOS PALATINOS 83
  82. 82. CONDUCTO PALATINO ANTERIOR CONDUCTO PALATINO POSTERIOR SUTURA INTERMAXILAR O BIMAXILAR SUTURA TRANVERSA SUTURA BIPALATINA O INTERPALATINA 84 REPAROS ANATOMICOS Bóveda Palatina
  83. 83. Sutura intermaxilar. Sutura maxilo palatina Sutura Crucifera Sutura intrapalatina
  84. 84. ORBITA 86
  85. 85. 87
  86. 86. ORBITA Forma Tiene una forma piramidal con Un eje oblicuo UNA BASE ANTERIOR UN VERTICE POSTERIOR CUATRO BORDES CUATRO PAREDES 88
  87. 87. Cavidad Orbitaria • H. Esfenoides, • H. etmoides, • H. lagrimal, • H.frontal, • H. maxilar sup, • H.palatino, • H.cigomático Formada por 7 Huesos: Imagen: Putz, Pabst. Sobotta 2005 CAVIDAD ORBITARIA
  88. 88. Fosa Orbitaria: Paredes • Fosa Orbitaria Hueso FrontalSuperior: • Apóf. Piramidal maxilar,Apof. Orbitaria del H. palatinoInferior: • Lamina Orbitaria etmoides, lagrimalMedial: • Ala mayor del esfenoides, H. cigomáticoLateral: Imagen: Putz, Pabst. Sobotta 2005 CAVIDAD ORBITA
  89. 89. Base de la Orbita Arriba arco orbitario del frontal Apófisis orbitaria externa Apófisis orbitaria interna Fuera y abajo borde antero superior del hueso malar Dentro y abajo apófisis ascendente del maxilar superior 91 ORBITA
  90. 90. ORBITA Agujero óptico Hendidura Esfenoidal N. óptico A. oftálmica ANILLO DE ZINC O ANILLO TENDINOSO COMUN VERTICE CORRESPONDE AL
  91. 91. ORBITA AGUJERO OPTICO HENDIDURA ESFENOIDAL ( cisura o fisura orbitaria superior) HENDIDURA ESFENO MAXILAR ( cisura o fisura orbitaria inferior ) 93
  92. 92. CONTENIDO DE LA ÓRBITA El globo ocular, El nervio óptico, La musculatura extraocular, El paquete neurovascular (arteria, vena y nervio), La glándula lacrimal y La grasa periorbitaria. 94 El volumen contenido en su interior es de aproximadamente 30 ml.
  93. 93. 95 CONTENIDO DE LA ÓRBITA
  94. 94. 96 LO FORMA Musculo recto interno M. Recto externo de G.O M. Recto superior M. Recto inferior M. Oblicuo Superior ANILLO DE ZINC O ANILLO TENDINOSO COMUN CONTENIDO DE LA ÓRBITA
  95. 95. 97
  96. 96. Por fuera del anillo (OPASTAFLOLA ): • RAMOS DEL NERVIO OFTALMICO • Nervio Frontal, • Nervio Lacrimal • Nervio Patético ( N. Troclear ) Por Dentro (VEO DOS MONAS SIMPATICAS ). • Vena Oftalmica Sup, • Motor Ocular Común ramo sup, e inf, • Motor Ocular Externo, • Nervio nasal, y • Componente simpatico del reflejo iridodilatador. Por debajo del anillo de Zinn • V. Oftálmica inferior ANILLO DE ZINC O ANILLO TENDINOSO COMUN Tendón de Zinc Por Encina del anillo de Zinn • A. Oftálmica inferior • N. Optico 98
  97. 97. 99 NERVIOS que pasan por cisura o fisura Orbitaria superior
  98. 98. 100
  99. 99. 101 CAVIDAD ORBITARIA Músculo oblicuo mayor
  100. 100. 102
  101. 101. 103
  102. 102. FOSAS NASALES 104
  103. 103. FOSAS NASALES DESCRIPTIVAMENTE Orificio anterior o ventana de la nariz (fibrocartílago) NARES O NARINAS Orificio posterior o COANAS Pared Interna (tabique) Osteocartilaginoso:  Lámina perpendicular del etmoides  Vómer (abajo y atrás)  Cartílago del tabique  Rama interna de los cartílagos del ala de la nariz 105
  104. 104. 106 FOSAS NASALES PARED EXTERNA Pared interna de las masas laterales del etmoides Lamina perpendicular del Palatino PARED INTERNA Lamina perpendicular del etmoides Y hueso vomer
  105. 105. FOSAS NASALES Pared externa (conchas o cornetes y meatos) Pared inferior o suelo Orificio del canal del incisivo DESCRIPTIVAMENTE Pared superior Porción nasal - H. Propios Porción Frontoetmoidal - Espina Frontal - Lámina cribosa Porción Esfenoidal - Cara ant. Del cuerpo (esfenoides) 107
  106. 106. 108 Compuesta por : • Los huesos nasales, • Apófisis Ascendente de los maxilares y H. unguis , • Escotadura nasal del hueso frontal y su espina nasal. • Lamina perpendicular del H. etmoides • Hueso Vomer y H. Cornete inferior FOSAS NASALES Porción ósea de la nariz:
  107. 107. Estructura cartilaginosa de la Nariz Porción cartilaginosa: compuesta por 6 cartílagos principales, • 2 C. laterales o Triangulares • 2 C. alares y • 1 Cartílago del tabique nasal. • 1 C. sesamoideo 109 FOSAS NASALES
  108. 108. 110 C. LATERALES C. ALARES C. SESAMOIDEOS C. TABIQUE NASAL
  109. 109. 111 Pituitaria –Olfatoria Pituitaria Respiratoria Trompa de Eustaquio FOSAS NASALES
  110. 110. 112 S M Inf. Inf. S M FOSAS NASALES
  111. 111. Senos Paranasales Ático : desemboca las celdas o senos esfenoidales. Meato superior: desemboca las cedas etmoidades posteriores Meato medio Infundíbulo : ,desemboca las celdas etmoidales anteriores , senos frontales , senos maxilares . Meato inferior : conducto lacrimo nasal 113
  112. 112. 114 Senos Paranasales
  113. 113. 115
  114. 114. FIN 116 • C.D LUIS SARMIENTO VILLALBA
  115. 115. Bibliografía • TESTUT- LATARJET: Anatomía de Cabeza y Cuello . Edit. Salvat. 1990 • MARIO FIGUNG: Anatomía Odontológica. Edit. Interamericana 1992 • HOLLINCHEARD HENRY: Anatomía Humana .Edit. El ateneo .1989 • A. BOUCHET , J. CUILLERT : Anatomía descriptiva Humana .Edit Panamericana .1979 • SOBOTTA : Atlas de Anatomia • https://es.slideshare.net/secret/7U2UqnQoswpmfT • https://es.slideshare.net/secret/gETJhjGfeJDzaX 117

×