Facial 2020

ANATOMIA NERVIO FACIAL MG. LUIS ALBERTO SARMIENTO VILLALBA
• es decir, contiene fibras sensitivas como motoras, presente en mamíferos incluyendo humanos en el cual forma el séptimo ...
PARES CRANEALES NERVIOS SENSITIVOS NERVIOS MOTORES NERVIOS MIXTOS
PARES CRANEALES
Funciones del Nervio Facial
Función Motora Músculos de la mímica, del cuello y el vientre posterior del digástrico y M. Estilohideo y inerva además lo...
FUNCIONES DEL N. FACIAL Mímica Conduce sensibilidad Sensibilidad gustativa del ápice y borde de la lengua Secreciones G. l...
 El nervio facial consiste en dos fibras nerviosas, el nervio facial propiamente dicho y el nervio intermedio o intermedi...
Zona posterolateral del surco bulboprotuberancial (bulbopontino) Raíz sensitiva (VIIb) Raíz motora (VII) VII -> es una raí...
 La Raíz motriz( interna) : es relativamente gruesa y está compuesta por 7 u 8 filetes al principio disociados, pero lueg...
3- VI nervio craneal o motor ocular externo 4- VII nervio craneal o facial 5- Nervio intermediario de Wrisberg (del VII ne...
Núcleos Neuronales • Motores • Sensitivos • Parasimpaticos ORIGEN REAL
Núcleo Motor Principal Núcleos Parasimpáticos • Nucleo salival superior y • Nucleo lacrimo muco nasal Núcleo Sensitivo del...
Núcleo Motor Principal • Se ubica en la profundidad de la formación reticular de la parte inferior de la protuberancia. • ...
NUCLEOS Recorrido NERVIO FACIAL
RECORRIDO INERVACION Y FUNCION
COMPONENTE PARASIMPÁTICO (motor visceral) Proporciona fibras parasimpáticas pre sinápticas: Ganglio Pterigopalatino Glándu...
COMPONENTE SENSITIVO GENERAL Algunas fibras del ganglio geniculado inervan una pequeña zona de la piel del pabellón auricu...
N. TRIGEMINO N. FACIAL N AUDITIVO NERVIO FACIAL
EN LA FOSA POSTERIOR DEL CRANEO EN SU TRAYECTO INTRAPETROSO EN SU TRAYECTO EXTRAPETROSO 1. Porción supraglandular. 2. Porc...
TRAYECTO Y RECORRIDO Atraviesa • Fosa craneal posterior • Conducto auditivo interno • Conducto facial • Foramen estilomast...
R.Temporal: m. auricular superior, auricular anterior, frontal y orbicular de los párpados (porción superior). R.Cigomátic...
Desde el surco bulboprotuberncial , • Las dos raices del facial se dirigen lateral, anterior y superiormente y • Se introd...
CONTENIDO DEL CAI
RECORRIDO NERVIO FACIAL
Conducto óseo por el que circula el nervio facial en su trayecto intratemporal.  Los dos cambios de dirección se denomina...
Segmentos de la Porción Intrapetrosa Laberíntica : Se inicia en el fondo del conducto auditivo interno, de ahí toma una di...
Segmentos del N. facial  Segmento laberíntico: trayecto horizontal, desde el conducto auditivo interno hasta el ganglio g...
Laberintica Timpanica Mastoidea Allí se encuentra el ganglio geniculado donde parece terminar el nervio intermediario. Can...
TRAYECTO Y RECORRIDO EXTRAPETROSO
Sale del Cráneo por el agujero estilomastoideo ( orificio del acueducto de Falopio ) y termina en el espesor de la Glándul...
TRAYECTO Y RECORRIDO EXTRAPETROSO
• Forma triangular y rojizo . • Microscópicamente formada por células bipolares • El ángulo posterointerno de su base, se ...
 El segmento laberíntico del nervio corre a través de la pirámide petrosa hasta la rodilla, donde el nervio presenta un e...
1) Nervio Petroso Superficial Mayor. 2) Nervio Petroso Superficial Menor. 3) Nervio del Músculo del Estribo. 4) N. Cuerda ...
COLATERALES INTRAPETROSAS 1. Nervio Petroso Superficial Mayor Junto con el N.P. profundo mayor glosofaringeo + Raíz simpát...
Nervio Petroso Superficial Mayor Nace el el vertice del ganglio geniculado Sale del hiato de falopio Anastomosis con el Ne...
Nervio Vidiano Nervio Petroso Superficial Mayor
2.Nervio Petroso Superficial Menor  Ambos petrosos nacen a nivel del ganglio geniculado se acopla al N.P.P menor  Salen ...
2. Nervio Petroso Superficial Menor Nace en el Vertice inferior del ganglio Geniculado Se acopla a N.P.Profundo Menor Sale...
NERVIO PETROSO SUPERFICIAL MENOR
 G. Geniculado  N. Facial  N. Auditivo  N. petroso superficial mayor y menor COLATERALES INTRAPETROSAS
Se origina en la cara interior del Facial Termina en el Musculo del estribo 3. Nervio del Musculo del Estribo Nervio Motor...
N. para el Músculo del estribo (N. estapedio)→ motor.  1. Promontorio 2. Ap. larga del yunque 3. Tendón del músculo del.e...
Anastomosis del VII (Facial) y V (Lingual) Inerva los 2/3 anteriores de la Lengua Nace en la tercera parte del Acueducto d...
• Se origina por encima del foramen estilomastoideo , recorre la membrana timpánica y el espacio maxilo faríngeo y interte...
4. Nervio la cuerda del Tímpano. COLATERALES INTRAPETROSAS
NERVIO TRIGUEMINO NERVIO FACIAL
Anastomosis con el Ganglio de Escarpa y el VIII par craneal. Se establece con el conducto auditivo interno por fibras de c...
Anastomosis entre el Nervio Facial y el N. Neumogastrico Ocupa una Ranura en la pared anterior de la Fosa Yugular FUNCION:...
Ostium introitus: pequeño orificio en la cara posterioinferior del peñasco por donde penetra el ramo auricular del Nervio ...
RAMAS COLATERALES 2. EXTRAPETROSAS1. INTRAPETROSAS Nervio Petroso Superficial Mayor Nervio Petroso Superficial Menor Nervi...
Ramas Colaterales Extrapetrosas R. Anastomótico del glosofaríngeo R. Auricular posterior R. Sensitivo del CAE R. del digás...
• Nace por debajo del orificio estilomastoideo. • Rodea la vena yugular interna formando el asa de Haller y penetra en el ...
Ramo anastomotico con el glosofaringeo o Asa de Haller Nace por debajo del agujero Estilomastoideo Termina en el Ganglio d...
Ramo sensitivo del Conducto Auditivo Externo Contornea el borde anterior de la apofisis mastoids. Inervan los tegumentos d...
ZONA SENSITIVA DE RAMSAY HUNT N. Conducto Auditivo Externo (Ramsay-Hunt)→ ramosensitivo, producto de una anastomosis con e...
Ramo Auricular Posterior La Rama horizontal al musculo occipital La Rama acendente inerva los musculos auricular Da 2 Ramo...
Este nervio se dirige hacia atrás entre el M. digástrico y la mastoides en su cara externa se anastomosa : • Con el ramo a...
Ramo del vientre posterior del digastrico y del Estilohioideo Nervios destinados a los musculos del mismo Nombre Es un tro...
Es un tronco único son dos nervios destinados a los músculos del mismo nombre. Ramas Colaterales Extrapetrosas Ramo del vi...
RAMO LINGUAL Es un filete muy delgado inconstante que nace a nivel del orificio estilomastoideo y se dirige hacia abajo ad...
INERVACION DE LA LENGUA
Anastomosis del N. facial Anastomosis con el N. esteto acustico Anastomosis del Nervio cuerda del tímpano con el N. lingua...
RAMOS TERMINALES • Alcanzan la Gl. parotida . • Las ramas terminales del nervio facial contienen: fibras motoras y fibras ...
PLEXO PAROTIDEO  De la anastomosis de ambos nervios terminales resulta el plexo parotideo que se resuelve en una serie de...
PLEXO PAROTIDEO
Es la mas voluminosa del N.Facial Cambia anastomosis con el Nervio auriculo temporal Nace del interior de la glandula paro...
1.-R. Temporofacial:  A nivel del cuello del cóndilo se anastomosa con el nervio Aurículo Temporal de V3, luego se divide...
2.- R. Cérvicofacial: Se anastomosa con el ramo auricular del plexo cervical superficial, y luego da ramos para: Ramos Ter...
RAMOS TERMINALES DEL TEMPOROFACIAL RAMOS TEMPORALES
RAMOS FRONTALES Y PARPEBRALES RAMOS TERMINALES DEL TEMPOROFACIAL
RAMO INFRAORBITARIO o cigomático RAMOS TERMINALES DEL TEMPOROFACIAL
RAMO BUCAL SUPERIOR
RAMO BUCAL INFERIOR RAMOS TERMINALES DEL CERVICOFACIAL
RAMO MENTONIANOS RAMOS TERMINALES DEL CERVICOFACIAL
RAMO CERVICAL RAMOS TERMINALES DEL CERVICOFACIAL
Temporal: M.auricular superior y anterior, frontal y orbicular de los parpados Cigomatica: porcion inferior del orbicular ...
INERVACION SENSITIVA ESPECIALIZADAY MOTORA INERVACION MOTORA N . VAGO N. HIPOGLOSO MAYOR N.FACIAL
