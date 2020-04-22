Successfully reported this slideshow.
C.D LUIS SAMIENTO VILLALBA ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2018
DEFINICIÓN  Es el aparato que tiene la función de tomar el oxígeno del aire y lo transporta a la sangre para que ésta lo ...
 Está constituido por el conjunto de órganos de nuestro cuerpo que llevan el aire (oxígeno) que inspiramos hacia el inter...
APARATO RESPIRATORIO
Las vías respiratorias altas o superiores  Cavidad nasal y faringe (la última también forma parte del sistema digestivo)....
VÍAS RESPIRATORIAS ALTAS VÍAS RESPIRATORIAS BAJAS
VIAS RESPIRATORIAS SUP Fosas Nasales VIAS RESPIRATORIAS INF Laringe Tráquea Bronquios Faringe PulmonesORGANOS ANATOMIA HUM...
fosas nasales laringe faringe traquea bronquios Cavidad oral pulmón diafragma bronquiolos alvéolos
FOSAS NASALES  Dos cavidades óseas situadas en la cara, encima de la bóveda palatina.  Presenta dos orificios nasales an...
El aire se inhala por la nariz. En las fosas nasales se filtra, se calienta y humedece. Luego, pasa a la faringe. Fosas na...
ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
Están limitadas:  Por arriba: Lámina cribosa del etmoides.  Por abajo: Techo del paladar  Hacia delante: huesos nasales...
Pituitarias
ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
Pituitaria  Membrana mucosa que tapiza el interior de las fosas nasales, los meatos y los senos. Presenta 2 zonas:  Infe...
Funciones de las Fosas Nasales :  Parte inicial de la vía aérea.  Interviene en la olfación.  Interviene en la absorció...
Senos Paranasales Seno frontal Seno etmoidal Seno maxilar o antro de highmore Seno esfenoidal
FARINGE  Conducto musculo membranoso intercalado entre la boca y las fosas nasales hacia arriba y la laringe y el esófago...
nasofaringe Orofaringe Laringofaringe ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
 Comunica con:  La boca a través del istmo de las fauces  El esófago ESFINTER DE kILLAN  Las fosas nasales a través de...
Funciones de la faringe  Deglución: Es el paso del bolo alimenticio desde la boca hacia el esófago.  Respiración: Por re...
 es una estructura anatómica, en forma de tubo, habitualmente cerrada, que se extiende desde la caja del tímpano hasta la...
Trompa de Eustaquio
Anillo de Waldeyer  Amigdala Faringea (Adenoides )  Amigdala tubarica  Amigdala lingual  Amigdala palatina
ANILLO WALDEYER ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
LARINGE  Es un órgano impar situado debajo de la lengua y encima de la tráquea, por delante de la faringe a nivel de las ...
A continuación llega a la laringe que es el órgano donde se produce la voz. En ella están las cuerdas vocales Laringe
ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
En la laringe existe una especie de tapón llamado epiglotis que se cierra cuando tragamos para que los alimentos no pasen ...
Cartílagos: • Medios e impares: • Laterales y pares: Formado por el hueso hioides y nueve cartílagos; los principales son ...
Existen 5 principales y 6 u 8 accesorios Los Cartílagos Principales:  Los Cartílagos Accesorios:  Dos Cartílagos Cornicu...
ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
C. Tiroides  El cartílago tiroides, escudo que protege las cuerdas vocales,.  Forma de libro entreabierto,  Forma una p...
CARTÍLAGOTIROIDES Es impar Formado por dos láminas cuadriláteras Presenta un ángulo saliente del tiroides o el bocado de A...
CARTILAGO TIROIDES CARA ANTEROLATERAL: CARA POSTEROMEDIAL: PRESENTA :
Epiglotis  Forma de gota.  Es un cartílago impar y medio que cierra la laringe durante la deglución y de esta manera imp...
 Hay dos pares de cuerdas vocales, las falsas o superiores y las verdaderas o inferiores.  Las inferiores pueden vibrar ...
EPIGLOTIS Fibrocartilaginoso impar y medio Forma ovalada, aplanada, de pera o gota invertida; Presenta dos caras dos borde...
ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
C. Cricoides  Tiene la forma de una anillo.  Mas inferior de la laringe que la articula con la tráquea. ANATOMIA HUMANA ...
CRICOIDES Es el mas inferior de los cartílagos de la faringe debajo de C.Tiroides Situado a la altura de la C6 Tiene forma...
C. Aritenoides  Forma de pirámide.  Se encuentran en la cara superior del cartílago cricoides
 En el vértice truncado de los cartílagos aritenoides descansan los cartílagos CORNICULADOS DE SANTORINI tienen forma de ...
ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
Cartílago Interaritenoideo  De Lushka, inconstante Entre C. aritenoideos V bif de lig. Cricofaríngeo
Funciones de la laringe  Respiración.  Protección de las vías respiratorias bajas.  Órgano de la Fonación.
ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2018
TRAQUEA  Conducto cilíndrico cartilaginoso que continúa a la laringe.  Se extiende desde la 6° vertebra cervical hasta l...
 El diámetro horizontal mide 20mm y anteroposterior 14mm.  La luz tiene el tamaño del dedo meñique de la persona.  Tien...
 A nivel de su terminación (v) se encuentra la carina  Carina: Espolón interno donde se bifurca la tráquea.  Tiene much...
ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
Funciones de la Tráquea  Brindar una vía abierta al aire inhalado y exhalado desde los pulmones para que lleguen a los Pu...
BRONQUIOS
Árbol Bronquial  Bronquios  Bronquiolos
BRONQUIOS.  Las funciones de los bronquios son las mismas que las de la tráquea  Son 2 conductos que resultan de la bifu...
 DERECHO: se divide en 3 bronquios lobares: Superior, medio e inferior. A su vez cada bronquio lobar se divide en bronqui...
BRONQUIOS
SEGMENTACION PULMONAR  TRAQUEA  BRONQUIOS FUENTES (PRIMARIOS)  BRONQUIOS LOBARES  BRONQUIOS SEGMENTARIOS
Tipos de bronquios:  Bronquios primarios principales o extra pulmonares  Bronquios secundarios o lobulares  Bronquios t...
Bronquio fuente Bronquio segmentario Por dicotomía Bronquiolo Pequeños Bronquiolo terminal Unidad más pequeña de la vía aé...
ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
Tipos de Bronquiolos:  Son pequeñas vías aéreas respiratorias que son inician de la división de los bronquios  Bronquiol...
Funciones de los Bronquiolos  En los bronquiolos más finos se produce ya intercambio de gases.
ALVEOLOS PULMONARES Los bronquiolos terminan en unas bolsitas llamadas alvéolos pulmonares que están recubiertas de capila...
Funciones de los alveolos  Los alvéolos pueden ser considerados como las unidades funcionales del aparato respiratorio. ...
ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
PULMONES  Son órganos esponjosos ubicados en la caja toraxica  Son 2: Derecho e Izquierdo.  El pulmón derecho es más gr...
 Color:  Feto: Rojo oscuro  Recién nacido: Rosado  Adulto: Blanco grisáceo. Zonas negruzcas, puntos, líneas.  Anciano...
ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
 UBICACION ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015 PULMONES
ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
Pleura:  Pleura visceral: adherida a los pulmones  Pleura parietal: adherida a la cavidad torácica  Cavidad pleural: Am...
PLEURAS PARIETAL VISCERAL COSTAL MEDIASTINICA DIAFRAGMATICA CERVICAL / CUPULA PLEURAL PLEURAS SENOS COSDIAFRAGMATICO COSTF...
MEDIASTINO MEDIASTINO SUPERIOR INFERIOR ANTERIOR MEDIO POSTERIOR D4 Dr M Monzo mmonzo@ub.edu D8 ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLO...
Pulmón es un hemicono Vértice Cara interna o medisatínicaCara externa o costal Base o Diafragmatica
Cara externa Pulmón derecho Pulmón izquierdo ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
Cara interna Arteria Pulmonar: • Por delante del bronquio (Derecho) • Por arriba (Izquierdo). HILIO: Hilio pulmonar esta f...
ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
PULMONES PD PI
SEGMENTOS PULMONARES 1 AP 2Post 3 Ant 4 lat 5med 6 Sup 8 B Ant9 B lat10 B Post 1 2 Ap Post 3 Ant 4 Ling S 5 Ling I 6 Sup 8...
ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
Basilar Basilar Basilar ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
10 segmentos derecho y 10 izquierdo
Proceso respiratorio  El número de inspiraciones y espiraciones que realiza una persona por minuto (frecuencia respirator...
Funciones de los pulmones  Intercambio gaseoso por variación de presiones:  Oxihemoglobina  Carboxihemoglobina  Es la ...
El intercambio de gases se produce a través de las finas paredes de los alvéolos pulmonares que están recubiertos por vaso...
Cuando el aire cargado de oxígeno llega hasta los alvéolos, este atraviesa las finísimas paredes y pasa a los glóbulos roj...
El dióxido de carbono que traía la sangre pasa al aire y es expulsado el exterior en la espiración.
El oxígeno tomado en los alvéolos pulmonares es llevado por los glóbulos rojos de la sangre hasta el corazón y después dis...
RESPIRACION ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
Fenómeno mecánico Comprende 2 actos:  Inspiración por la cual entra el aire a los pulmones.  Espiración acto por el cual...
Inspiración  Los músculos intercostales externos se contraen  Las costillas se elevan  La caja torácica aumenta de volu...
Espiración.  Los músculos intercostales internos se relajan.  Las costillas bajan.  El diafragma disminuye de volumen s...
Términos  Hematosis : intercambio gaseoso  Hemostasia : coagulación de la sangre  Homeostasis: metabolismo normal del o...
Por su atención ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
  1. 1. C.D LUIS SAMIENTO VILLALBA ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2018
  2. 2. DEFINICIÓN  Es el aparato que tiene la función de tomar el oxígeno del aire y lo transporta a la sangre para que ésta lo lleve a todas las células del organismo.  Es un conjunto de órganos que intervienen en la respiración (intercambio de Oxígeno y Dióxido de carbono con su entorno) ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2018
  3. 3.  Está constituido por el conjunto de órganos de nuestro cuerpo que llevan el aire (oxígeno) que inspiramos hacia el interior de nuestras células para hacer posible el crecimiento y la actividad metabólica de las mismas.  La respiración es un proceso involuntario y automático, en que se extrae el oxígeno del aire inspirado y se expulsan los gases de desecho con el aire espirado.  Consiste en tomar oxígeno (O) del aire y desprender el dióxido de carbono (CO2) que se produce en las células.
  4. 4. APARATO RESPIRATORIO
  5. 5. Las vías respiratorias altas o superiores  Cavidad nasal y faringe (la última también forma parte del sistema digestivo).  Estas vías se encargan de controlar el ingreso del aire y la limpieza y calentamiento del mismo. Las vías respiratorias bajas o inferiores:  La laringe, la tráquea, los bronquios.  Estas vías se encargan de conducir el aire hacia los pulmones y desde los pulmones hacia el exterior.
  6. 6. VÍAS RESPIRATORIAS ALTAS VÍAS RESPIRATORIAS BAJAS
  7. 7. VIAS RESPIRATORIAS SUP Fosas Nasales VIAS RESPIRATORIAS INF Laringe Tráquea Bronquios Faringe PulmonesORGANOS ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
  8. 8. fosas nasales laringe faringe traquea bronquios Cavidad oral pulmón diafragma bronquiolos alvéolos
  9. 9. FOSAS NASALES  Dos cavidades óseas situadas en la cara, encima de la bóveda palatina.  Presenta dos orificios nasales anteriores, llamados nares y dos orificios nasales posteriores, llamadas coanas, las que conectan con la faringe.  Estas fosas están divididas por el tabique nasal (fina estructura ósea, expuesta a fracturas).  Comunican hacia atrás y adentro con la faringe.  Separadas por un tabique medio formado por la lámina vertical del etmoides, el vómer y el cartílago nasal. ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
  10. 10. El aire se inhala por la nariz. En las fosas nasales se filtra, se calienta y humedece. Luego, pasa a la faringe. Fosas nasales Cavidad oral Boca laringe
  11. 11. ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
  12. 12. Están limitadas:  Por arriba: Lámina cribosa del etmoides.  Por abajo: Techo del paladar  Hacia delante: huesos nasales.  A los lados: Masas laterales del etmoides.  Poseen 2 salientes  Cornetes Superior y medio, y un hueso independiente forma el cornete inferior  Los 3 cornetes al unirse con la pared lateral forman 3 hendiduras: Meatos superior, medio e inferior
  13. 13. Pituitarias
  14. 14. ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
  15. 15. Pituitaria  Membrana mucosa que tapiza el interior de las fosas nasales, los meatos y los senos. Presenta 2 zonas:  Inferior o respiratoria: De color rojizo debido a los numerosos vasos sanguíneos, sirve para calentar el aire inspirado.  Superior u olfativa: De color amarillo a cuyo nivel se encuentran las terminaciones del nervio olfatorio. ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2018
  16. 16. Funciones de las Fosas Nasales :  Parte inicial de la vía aérea.  Interviene en la olfación.  Interviene en la absorción: Mucosa.  Actúa preparando el aire para el intercambio gaseoso: Tibio y húmedo (Mucosa nasal y senos paranasales).  Actúa en la resonancia y modulación de la voz. ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
  17. 17. Senos Paranasales Seno frontal Seno etmoidal Seno maxilar o antro de highmore Seno esfenoidal
  18. 18. FARINGE  Conducto musculo membranoso intercalado entre la boca y las fosas nasales hacia arriba y la laringe y el esófago hacia abajo osea tiene una acción compartida entre la vía aérea y la vía digestiva.  Situada a nivel de las seis primeras vértebras cervicales. En su parte alta se comunica con las fosas nasales (nasofaringe).  En el centro con la boca (bucofaringe u orofaringe).  En la parte baja con la laringe (laringofaringe).  Mide, en su totalidad, unos 14 cm.de longitud.
  19. 19. nasofaringe Orofaringe Laringofaringe ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
  20. 20.  Comunica con:  La boca a través del istmo de las fauces  El esófago ESFINTER DE kILLAN  Las fosas nasales a través de las coanas  La laringe a través de la glotis  El oído medio a través de las trompas de Eustaquio. FARINGE ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
  21. 21. Funciones de la faringe  Deglución: Es el paso del bolo alimenticio desde la boca hacia el esófago.  Respiración: Por respiración generalmente se entiende al proceso fisiológico indispensable para la vida de los organismos que consta de inspiración o inhalación y expiración (suele simplificarse en 'aeróbicos' y 'anaeróbicos' vulgarmente).  Fonación: Es el trabajo muscular realizado para emitir sonidos inteligibles, es decir, para que exista la comunicación oral.  Audición: Interviene en la audición ya que la trompa auditiva está lateral a ella y se unen a través de la trompa de Eustaquio.  Otras funciones de la faringe son la olfación, salivación, masticación, funciones gustativas, protección y continuación de la cámara de resonancia para la voz. ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
  22. 22.  es una estructura anatómica, en forma de tubo, habitualmente cerrada, que se extiende desde la caja del tímpano hasta la región rinofaringe.  Mide de 3,5 a 4 cm de largo y está tapizada por una capa de mucosa. Su función es controlar las presiones dentro del oído medio, para proteger sus estructuras ante cambios bruscos y equilibrar las presiones a ambos lados del tímpano. ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015 Trompa de Eustaquio
  23. 23. Trompa de Eustaquio
  24. 24. Anillo de Waldeyer  Amigdala Faringea (Adenoides )  Amigdala tubarica  Amigdala lingual  Amigdala palatina
  25. 25. ANILLO WALDEYER ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
  26. 26. LARINGE  Es un órgano impar situado debajo de la lengua y encima de la tráquea, por delante de la faringe a nivel de las últimas vértebras cervicales.  Móvil y mide 44 mm.  De estructura cartilaginosa y muscular  Por excelencia es el órgano de la fonación
  27. 27. A continuación llega a la laringe que es el órgano donde se produce la voz. En ella están las cuerdas vocales Laringe
  28. 28. ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
  29. 29. En la laringe existe una especie de tapón llamado epiglotis que se cierra cuando tragamos para que los alimentos no pasen a las vías respiratorias. Abierta cuando respiramos Cerrada cuando tragamos EPIGLOTIS
  30. 30. Cartílagos: • Medios e impares: • Laterales y pares: Formado por el hueso hioides y nueve cartílagos; los principales son el tiroides, el cricoides y la epiglotis. Laringe
  31. 31. Existen 5 principales y 6 u 8 accesorios Los Cartílagos Principales:  Los Cartílagos Accesorios:  Dos Cartílagos Corniculados de Santorini  Dos Cartílagos Cuneiformes de Whisbert o Morgani  Dos Cartílagos Sesamoideos  Cartilago interaritenoideo CARTILAGO TIROIDES CARTILAGO CRICOIDES CARTILAGO EPIGLOTIS 2 CARTILAGO ARITENOIDES Laringe
  32. 32. ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
  33. 33. C. Tiroides  El cartílago tiroides, escudo que protege las cuerdas vocales,.  Forma de libro entreabierto,  Forma una prominencia en el cuello, por delante más prominente en el hombre, llamada nuez de Adán.  Y por atrás forma un ángulo entrante que recibe en su mitad superior a la epiglotis y en su mitad inferior a las cuerdas vocales.
  34. 34. CARTÍLAGOTIROIDES Es impar Formado por dos láminas cuadriláteras Presenta un ángulo saliente del tiroides o el bocado de Adán (cara anterior) Presenta cuatro bordes y dos caras
  35. 35. CARTILAGO TIROIDES CARA ANTEROLATERAL: CARA POSTEROMEDIAL: PRESENTA :
  36. 36. Epiglotis  Forma de gota.  Es un cartílago impar y medio que cierra la laringe durante la deglución y de esta manera impide de que los alimentos penetren en las vías respiratorias.  Se observa también una porción estrecha llamada glotis donde se encuentran las cuerdas vocales: 2 superiores y 2 inferiores, que al vibrar producen la voz. ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
  37. 37.  Hay dos pares de cuerdas vocales, las falsas o superiores y las verdaderas o inferiores.  Las inferiores pueden vibrar al pasar el aire y producir sonidos, que con la boca y la lengua son transformados en palabras.  La tensión de las cuerdas modifica el tono del sonido.  El tamaño de la laringe determina el timbre.
  38. 38. EPIGLOTIS Fibrocartilaginoso impar y medio Forma ovalada, aplanada, de pera o gota invertida; Presenta dos caras dos bordes y dos extremidades. Unida a la lengua por los repliegues mucosos glosoepiglotico Tiene una porción cóncava y convexa
  39. 39. ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
  40. 40. C. Cricoides  Tiene la forma de una anillo.  Mas inferior de la laringe que la articula con la tráquea. ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
  41. 41. CRICOIDES Es el mas inferior de los cartílagos de la faringe debajo de C.Tiroides Situado a la altura de la C6 Tiene forma de anillo de sello rodeando completamente la vía aérea Presenta dos porciones un arco y una placa
  42. 42. C. Aritenoides  Forma de pirámide.  Se encuentran en la cara superior del cartílago cricoides
  43. 43.  En el vértice truncado de los cartílagos aritenoides descansan los cartílagos CORNICULADOS DE SANTORINI tienen forma de arveja aplastada altura de 4 a 6mm.  Cartílagos Cuneiformes ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
  44. 44. ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
  45. 45. Cartílago Interaritenoideo  De Lushka, inconstante Entre C. aritenoideos V bif de lig. Cricofaríngeo
  46. 46. Funciones de la laringe  Respiración.  Protección de las vías respiratorias bajas.  Órgano de la Fonación.
  47. 47. ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2018
  48. 48. TRAQUEA  Conducto cilíndrico cartilaginoso que continúa a la laringe.  Se extiende desde la 6° vertebra cervical hasta la 4° o 5° vertebra torácica.  Desciende en el tórax por delante del esófago y termina dividiéndose en dos bronquios.  Es elástico y su longitud de unos 11 o 12 cm.  Está formada por 15 o 20 anillos cartilaginosos incompletos unidos entre sí por tejido fibroso.
  49. 49.  El diámetro horizontal mide 20mm y anteroposterior 14mm.  La luz tiene el tamaño del dedo meñique de la persona.  Tiene forma de tubo aplanado en su parte posterior. 20mm 14mm
  50. 50.  A nivel de su terminación (v) se encuentra la carina  Carina: Espolón interno donde se bifurca la tráquea.  Tiene mucha movilidad. TRAQUEA
  51. 51. ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
  52. 52. Funciones de la Tráquea  Brindar una vía abierta al aire inhalado y exhalado desde los pulmones para que lleguen a los Pulmones y Alveolos .  Limpia el aire inspirado, al retener en el mucus polvo y microorganismos, que luego son expulsados por los cilios.  Calienta y humedece el aire.  Conduce el aire hacia y desde los pulmones.  Los cartílagos mantienen el conducto abierto para que no oponga resistencia al paso del aire.
  53. 53. BRONQUIOS
  54. 54. Árbol Bronquial  Bronquios  Bronquiolos
  55. 55. BRONQUIOS.  Las funciones de los bronquios son las mismas que las de la tráquea  Son 2 conductos que resultan de la bifurcación de la tráquea.  El derecho es más corto (25mm)  El izquierdo (45mm)  Su constitución anatómica es igual a la de la tráquea sin embargo en las pequeñas ramas bronquiales los anillos cartilaginosos son completos.  Los bronquios principales entran al pulmón, a nivel del hilio pulmonar
  56. 56.  DERECHO: se divide en 3 bronquios lobares: Superior, medio e inferior. A su vez cada bronquio lobar se divide en bronquios segmentarios para cada segmento de cada lóbulo del pulmón.  IZQUIERDO: se divide en 2 bronquios lobares: Superior e inferior, y a la vez se divide en bronquios segmentarios. BRONQUIOS ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
  57. 57. BRONQUIOS
  58. 58. SEGMENTACION PULMONAR  TRAQUEA  BRONQUIOS FUENTES (PRIMARIOS)  BRONQUIOS LOBARES  BRONQUIOS SEGMENTARIOS
  59. 59. Tipos de bronquios:  Bronquios primarios principales o extra pulmonares  Bronquios secundarios o lobulares  Bronquios terciarios o segmentarios ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
  60. 60. Bronquio fuente Bronquio segmentario Por dicotomía Bronquiolo Pequeños Bronquiolo terminal Unidad más pequeña de la vía aérea Acinos Sacos alveolares 3 Alveolos Están en contacto con los capilares de los vasos pulmonares Se produce la hematosis Bronquio Lobar ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
  61. 61. ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
  62. 62. Tipos de Bronquiolos:  Son pequeñas vías aéreas respiratorias que son inician de la división de los bronquios  Bronquiolos propiamente dichos  Bronquiolos terminales  Bronquiolos respiratorios ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
  63. 63. Funciones de los Bronquiolos  En los bronquiolos más finos se produce ya intercambio de gases.
  64. 64. ALVEOLOS PULMONARES Los bronquiolos terminan en unas bolsitas llamadas alvéolos pulmonares que están recubiertas de capilares sanguíneos
  65. 65. Funciones de los alveolos  Los alvéolos pueden ser considerados como las unidades funcionales del aparato respiratorio.  En ellos se produce el intercambio de gases. El O2 pasa del aire alveolar a la sangre, mientras que el CO2 pasa de la sangre a los alvéolos Hematosis .
  66. 66. ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
  67. 67. PULMONES  Son órganos esponjosos ubicados en la caja toraxica  Son 2: Derecho e Izquierdo.  El pulmón derecho es más grande y se divide en tres lóbulos mientras que el izquierdo se divide en dos.  Es el acumulo de miles de alveolos.  De consistencia esponjosa. Depresibles.  Pesan de 900 a 1300 gr.  Los pulmones miden 30 cm de largo
  68. 68.  Color:  Feto: Rojo oscuro  Recién nacido: Rosado  Adulto: Blanco grisáceo. Zonas negruzcas, puntos, líneas.  Ancianos: Azul oscuro.  Relación: Con la parrilla costal. Base con el diafragma. ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015 PULMONES
  69. 69. ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
  70. 70.  UBICACION ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015 PULMONES
  71. 71. ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
  72. 72. ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
  73. 73. Pleura:  Pleura visceral: adherida a los pulmones  Pleura parietal: adherida a la cavidad torácica  Cavidad pleural: Ambas pleuras están separadas por una espacio virtual en el que se ubica un líquido lubricante (Líquido pleural). ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
  74. 74. PLEURAS PARIETAL VISCERAL COSTAL MEDIASTINICA DIAFRAGMATICA CERVICAL / CUPULA PLEURAL PLEURAS SENOS COSDIAFRAGMATICO COSTFRENICO ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
  75. 75. MEDIASTINO MEDIASTINO SUPERIOR INFERIOR ANTERIOR MEDIO POSTERIOR D4 Dr M Monzo mmonzo@ub.edu D8 ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
  76. 76. Pulmón es un hemicono Vértice Cara interna o medisatínicaCara externa o costal Base o Diafragmatica
  77. 77. Cara externa Pulmón derecho Pulmón izquierdo ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
  78. 78. Cara interna Arteria Pulmonar: • Por delante del bronquio (Derecho) • Por arriba (Izquierdo). HILIO: Hilio pulmonar esta formado del : • Pediculo • Arteria pulmonar • Vena Pulmonar • Bronquios primarios
  79. 79. ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
  80. 80. PULMONES PD PI
  81. 81. SEGMENTOS PULMONARES 1 AP 2Post 3 Ant 4 lat 5med 6 Sup 8 B Ant9 B lat10 B Post 1 2 Ap Post 3 Ant 4 Ling S 5 Ling I 6 Sup 8 B Ant 9 B Lat 10 B Post ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
  82. 82. ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
  83. 83. ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
  84. 84. Basilar Basilar Basilar ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
  85. 85. 10 segmentos derecho y 10 izquierdo
  86. 86. Proceso respiratorio  El número de inspiraciones y espiraciones que realiza una persona por minuto (frecuencia respiratoria) depende del ejercicio, de la edad, etc.  La frecuencia respiratoria normal de una persona adulta en reposo es de 17 veces por minuto.  Un ser humano adulto, en reposo, realiza 26,000 secuencias respiratorias al día.  Recién nacido realiza 51,000 respiraciones al día en las mismas condiciones.  El aire que entra y sale de los pulmones en cada respiración normal en reposo se denomina volumen corriente y es de 500 ml.  La capacidad pulmonar total de una persona adulta es de cinco litros.
  87. 87. Funciones de los pulmones  Intercambio gaseoso por variación de presiones:  Oxihemoglobina  Carboxihemoglobina  Es la inspiración y espiración celular. ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
  88. 88. El intercambio de gases se produce a través de las finas paredes de los alvéolos pulmonares que están recubiertos por vasos capilares. INTERCAMBIO DE GASES
  89. 89. Cuando el aire cargado de oxígeno llega hasta los alvéolos, este atraviesa las finísimas paredes y pasa a los glóbulos rojos de la sangre que lo repartirá por todas las células del cuerpo
  90. 90. El dióxido de carbono que traía la sangre pasa al aire y es expulsado el exterior en la espiración.
  91. 91. El oxígeno tomado en los alvéolos pulmonares es llevado por los glóbulos rojos de la sangre hasta el corazón y después distribuido a todas las células del cuerpo. El dióxido de carbono es recogido por los glóbulos rojos y transportado hasta el corazón y de allí es llevado a los pulmones para ser expulsado al exterior. dióxido de carbonooxígeno
  92. 92. RESPIRACION ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
  93. 93. ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
  94. 94. Fenómeno mecánico Comprende 2 actos:  Inspiración por la cual entra el aire a los pulmones.  Espiración acto por el cual sale el aire de los pulmones.  Presion negativa ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
  95. 95. Inspiración  Los músculos intercostales externos se contraen  Las costillas se elevan  La caja torácica aumenta de volumen  Diafragma se contrae desplazándose abajo  Crea una presión negativa  El aire entra en los pulmones. ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
  96. 96. Espiración.  Los músculos intercostales internos se relajan.  Las costillas bajan.  El diafragma disminuye de volumen se relaja y va hacia arriba .  Caja torácica reduce su volumen creando una presión positiva  El aire sale de los pulmones ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
  97. 97. Términos  Hematosis : intercambio gaseoso  Hemostasia : coagulación de la sangre  Homeostasis: metabolismo normal del organismo  Hematopoyesis: formación de globulos rojos  Hemocateresis : destrucción de globulos rojos ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015
  98. 98. Por su atención ANATOMIA HUMANA ESTOMATOLOGIA 2015

