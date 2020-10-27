.

While Katy and her family spend a snowy Christmas away at Grandma's house, a cold and clever little frog jumps at the chance to move into their warm, empty home. Unfortunately, so does every other four-legged forest dweller in the area. With the perfect holiday vacation house overrun with guests, chaos quickly erupts until the group finds a peaceful solution in this wildly enjoyable holiday tale of tails. What begins as a break from the wintery woollyland transforms into an annual holiday tradition of kindness and generosity. The Frog at the Window is a Christmas tale with a message for every season! .





