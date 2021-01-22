Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
[PDFBOOKE-BOOKMOBI] Adam Strange: The Silver Age Omnibus by Gardner F. Fox
Download Adam Strange: The Silver Age Omnibus (Download Ebook)
DESCRIPTIONS Author : Gardner F. Fox Pages : 848 pages Publisher : DC Comics Language : eng ISBN-10 : 1401272959 ISBN-13 :...
Book Appearances
If you want to download this book '' Adam Strange: The Silver Age Omnibus '' Scrol in last page
● ● ● ● Step by Step to download Book : Click Download OR Read Online Sign Up/Or Regristasion To Get Adam Strange: The Sil...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Download Adam Strange: The Silver Age Omnibus (Download Ebook)

34 views

Published on

Adam Strange: The Silver Age Omnibus

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Download Adam Strange: The Silver Age Omnibus (Download Ebook)

  1. 1. [PDFBOOKE-BOOKMOBI] Adam Strange: The Silver Age Omnibus by Gardner F. Fox
  2. 2. Download Adam Strange: The Silver Age Omnibus (Download Ebook)
  3. 3. DESCRIPTIONS Author : Gardner F. Fox Pages : 848 pages Publisher : DC Comics Language : eng ISBN-10 : 1401272959 ISBN-13 : 9781401272951 Written by one of comics' most critically acclaimed authors, Gardner Fox, and presented in hardcover is ADAM STRANGE: THE SILVER AGE OMNIBUS.Born at the dawn of the Space Age, planet-hopping adventurer Adam Strange embodies America's fascination with all things extraterrestrial. Debuting in 1958 in the pages of DC Comics' SHOWCASE, Adam Strange was an archaeologist working in South America when he was whisked away by a Zeta Beam to the futuristic planet Rann, which circled the star Alpha Centauri.There, the displaced Earthman met and fell in love with the beautiful Alanna and kicked off a series of intergalactic adventures that bounced him back and forth on the Zeta Beam like a yo-yo, alternating between his normal life on Earth and defending Rann from a seemingly endless barrage of weird threats and invaders.ADAM STRANGE: THE SILVER AGE OMNIBUS collects the galaxy-spanning adventures of Adam Strange, first published in SHOWCASE #17-19, MYSTERY IN SPACE #53-100 and 102, and STRANGE
  4. 4. Book Appearances
  5. 5. If you want to download this book '' Adam Strange: The Silver Age Omnibus '' Scrol in last page
  6. 6. ● ● ● ● Step by Step to download Book : Click Download OR Read Online Sign Up/Or Regristasion To Get Adam Strange: The Silver Age Omnibus Download Books You Want Happy Reading Adam Strange: The Silver Age Omnibus OR Author Gardner F. Fox Adam Strange: The Silver Age Omnibus

×