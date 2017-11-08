“Vivimos en una sociedad que le es indiferente la situación ambiental”-Sofía Gómez. Y con esta cita comienza la charla sob...
“por cada esquina hay una bolsa de basura rota”-Karina chavez”. Esta es la cruel realidad que afrontamos, realidad que no ...
VOLUMEN 1, Nº 1PÁGINA 3 si la situación continua como esa, esta bolsa no va a tener un lugar donde descomponerse. En Cali ...
VOCES ANONIMAS PÁGINA 4 y el que mas contaminamos con la minería o los derrames de desechos. La principal causa de la cont...
TÍTULO DEL BOLETÍN PÁGINA 5 En Cali se producen mas de 1700 toneladas de basura, esto aumenta exponencialmente el índice d...
El Departamento Administrativo de Gestión del Medio Ambiente – DAGMA, es una entidad del municipio de Santiago de Cali, cr...
VOLUMEN 1, Nº 1PÁGINA 7 lograr con la colaboración de todos, es un proyecto para nosotros, y por nosotros ya que en un lug...
Periodico

  1. 1. “Vivimos en una sociedad que le es indiferente la situación ambiental”-Sofía Gómez. Y con esta cita comienza la charla sobre los grupos ambientalistas en la ciudad de cali, estos grupos surgen con el echo de influenciar a los niños para que cuiden el medios ambiente, ellos son los piares de la futura generación y de ellos depende el destino de la cruel realidad que vive nuestro planeta. “¿Que se puede esperar de una sociedad que se olvida de lo mas importante?” los recursos naturales, estos grupos ambientales se encargan de cuidar su uso responsable y en algunos casos prevenir su abuso ya que “al ser explotados los recursos naturales satisfacen nuestras necesidades”- Alejandro Arisa, esta cita representa la cruel realidad que vivimos, con un ser humano segado por el idealizado deliro de poder que ha desarrollado y no se da cuenta que esta destruyendo lo único que tiene, su plantea, que día a día lucha contra la contaminación que el hombre a generado, destruyendo su hogar con desechos químicos y biológicos de igual impacto negativo para su planeta. Grupo Ambientalista AMBIENTALISTAS PUNTOS DE INTERÉS ESPECIAL:  CONTAMINACION  MEDIO AMBIENTE  SER HUMANO  DESECHOS  EXPLOTACION DE RECURSOS NATURALEZ ENTREVISTA JEFES SCOUTS Los scout realizan duras jornadas de limpieza a bosques y zonas publicas contaminadas, de manera voluntaria y sin fines de lucro estos grupos ayudan fuerte mente a esta causa y siembren esa “semilla” de respeto y amor a el medio ambiente en los niños y jóvenes que hacen parte de sus tropas voluntariamente. MAS INFORMACION, CONSULTAR BLOG DEL GRUPO: http:// henaotomas55.blogspot.co VOLUMEN 1, Nº 1 17-10-17 VOCES ANONIMAS AMBIENTALISTA 1 E MAS CALI 2 CVC 3 C.MUNICIPAL 4 JAL 5 DAGMA 6 PROYECTO PEGIR 7 CONTENIDO:
  2. 2. “por cada esquina hay una bolsa de basura rota”-Karina chavez”. Esta es la cruel realidad que afrontamos, realidad que no es mas que culpa nuestra, el objetivo de empresas de aseo como E MAS CALI, mas que limpiar es crear conciencia en las personas ¿pero conciencia de que?. La importancia de cuidar nuestros recursos, en las últimas 8 décadas se ha realizado explotación indiscriminada la cual trae como consecuencia contaminación, contaminación la cual afecta a todos los seres humanos, pero siempre existirán personas mas afectadas que otras, e incluso algunas “personas” que se benefician del daño realizado. Las personas mas afectadas por la contaminación son las mujeres embarazadas y las personas con afecciones respiratorias. Este indiscriminado aumento en la contaminación, tiene como consecuencia de fenómenos como la lluvia acida, que es nociva para los seres vivos. Los residuos se clasifican en químicos y biológicos, pero ambos son producidos por el ser humano. GRUPO EMAS CALI EMPREZAS DE ASEO (E MAS CALI) PUNTOS DE INTERÉS ESPECIAL:  CONTAMINACION  MEDIO AMBIENTE  DESECHOS QUIMICOS Y BIOLOGICOS  EXPLOTACION INDISCRIMINADA ENTREVISTA TRABAJADORES (E MAS CALI) Estos trabajadores se motivan a trabajar por las futras generaciones, merecen un entorno digno, pero deben aprender a luchar por el. MAS INFORMACION, CONSULTAR BLOG DEL GRUPO: https://tecnokarina11.blogs pot.com.co/p/periodo- 2.html PAINA 2 17-10-17 VOCES ANONIMAS
  3. 3. VOLUMEN 1, Nº 1PÁGINA 3 si la situación continua como esa, esta bolsa no va a tener un lugar donde descomponerse. En Cali se recogen al día de 294 a 300 toneladas de basura, esta alarmante cifra nos parece algo muy normal a el pueblo caleño. Es alarmante que el desarrollo social y económico sea directamente proporcional a la producción de basuras y desechos. Es alarmante que una bolsa plástica demora de 100 a 150 años en descomponerse, pero “Nuestro talón de Aquiles es no tener cultura de reciclaje”-Alexis pulido Se trabajaron dos principales problemáticas: contaminación ambiental por el mal manejo de residuos solidos y y la presencia de agentes nocivos en el medo ambiente, estas problemáticas tienen como causa principal: la tala indiscriminada de arboles, la quema de basuras (acto ilegal en la cuidad de cali), esto crea problemas ambientales como lo son el calentamiento global, el daño a la capa de ozono o el cambio climático. La cvc se encarga de recoger y procesar los residuos solidos, la cvs busca también reutilizar basuras y promover el reciclaje hasta terminar por completo la vida útil de un objeto, buscan cambiar nuestra manera de pensar, por nuestro propio bien pero si no cuentan con el apoyo de los ciudadanos, nunca podrán hacer un cambio. MANEJO DE BASURAS EN CALI. CVC TRABAJO DE LA CVC Equipo encargado de la CVC “Gracias a la inconciencia del ser humano estamos destruyendo nuestro planeta”-Víctor sarmiento MAS INFORMACION, CONSULTAR BLOG DEL GRUPO: https://tecnologia-para-ti-y-para- mi.blogspot.com.co/p/periodo- 2.html?m=1
  4. 4. VOCES ANONIMAS PÁGINA 4 y el que mas contaminamos con la minería o los derrames de desechos. La principal causa de la contaminación ambiental es la explotación indiscriminada de los recursos naturales, estos recursos son de vital importancia para el ser humano, como lo es el agua, el mas importante de todos “si no tomamos conciencia de lo que los demás hacen, como vamos a criticar a los demás”- karol manrrique contaminación ambiental a causa de agentes en el ambiente, se conoce como contaminación a la introducciónintroducción de sustancias u otros elementos físicos en un medio que provocan que éste sea inseguro o no apto para su uso. El medio puede ser un ecosistema, un medio físico o un ser vivo. El contaminante puede ser una sustancia química o biológica. MAS INFORMACION, CONSULTAR BLOG DEL GRUPO: https://tecn- 11.blogspot.com.co/2017/03/periodo- iii.html?m=1 CAUSAS DE LA CONTAMINACION CONSEJO MUNICIPAL “sin recursos el planeta será inhabitable”- Guiselle mosquera
  5. 5. TÍTULO DEL BOLETÍN PÁGINA 5 En Cali se producen mas de 1700 toneladas de basura, esto aumenta exponencialmente el índice de contaminación, reduciendo de manera directamente proporcional nuestra expectativa de vida. La problemática de la contaminación es un amplio tema, por lo cual diferentes entidades se encargan de esta problemática, entre estas entidades la JAL . Se elige por votación popular , es un espacio participativo elegido bajo el articulo 318. JUNTAADMINISTRATIVA LOCAL JAL JAL 21 Equipo encargado de la JAL “SI YO COMO CIUDADANO DEROCHO AGUA, EN UN FUTURO NO TENGO PORQUE EXIGIRLA”- Nathalia Espinoza MAS INFORMACION, CONSULTAR BLOG DEL GRUPO: http://tecnologialiceo113.blogspot.co m.co/p/periodo-ii.html
  6. 6. El Departamento Administrativo de Gestión del Medio Ambiente – DAGMA, es una entidad del municipio de Santiago de Cali, creada mediante el Acuerdo Municipal No. 18 de diciembre 30 de 1994 y con la misión y funciones atribuidas a partir del Decreto 0203 de 2001 Periodico. Voces anonimas del medio ambiente, pero sin la colaboración de los ciudadanos, esta es una tarea casi inútil. MAS INFORMACION, CONSULTAR BLOG DEL GRUPO: https://tecno- ld.blogspot.com.co/p/ periodo-2.html “Compramos productos que a la larga hacen mas daño que el que notamos”- Isabella Hernandez. La sobre población y el desarrollo de la industria aumenta la contaminación, es como si estuviéramos en manchester en plena revolución industrial, lastima que los seres humanos somos las mariposas blancas. La contaminación tiene diferentes impactos en nuestra ciudad, como lo son principalmente el impacto estético y el impacto para la salud, es alarmante que en un solo barrio de cali se recogen 40.000 toneladas de basura, el dagma se dedica día día a hacer actividades de control para el manejo adecuado DAGMA “no te quedes callado, nosotros no hablaremos por ti” Grupo encargado del Dagma https:// pokefanstudiostecnologia .blogspot.com.co/p/ tercer-periodo.html
  7. 7. VOLUMEN 1, Nº 1PÁGINA 7 lograr con la colaboración de todos, es un proyecto para nosotros, y por nosotros ya que en un lugar contaminado nadie puede aprender.El proyecto pegir se lleva acabo en el liceo departamental con ayuda de los “vigías ambientales” estudiantes elegidos por voto popular para cumplir la labor de vigías, el proyecto busca la separación casi completa de los residuos solidos dentro de la institución, con ayuda de directivos, estudiantes y docentes esta es una meta que se puede El proyecto pegir es un proyecto originado en el año 2012para combatir la problemática de contaminación desde el ministerio de educación, fomentando la separación de residuos solidos para facilitar su reutilización o reciclaje según corresponda. sin ningún tipo de filtro pot edad o tiempo en la institución, “desde pequeños se debe fomentar el amor a la naturaleza, ya que de ellos dependen las nuevas generaciones”- Yeni Cambindo Son estudiantes de diversos grados que voluntariamente cumplen la labor de vigías, se encargan de exigir el respeto y cumplimiento de las normas que protegen el medio ambiente, estos vigías tienen su distintivo chaleco que los diferencian de estudiantes comunes, los vigías ambientales pertenecen a cualquier grado MAS INFORMACION, CONSULTAR BLOG DEL GRUPO: Proyecto PEGIR en el liceo departamental PROYECTO PEGIR VIGIAS AMBIENTALES “NUESTRO PLANETA ESTA MURIENDO, LO MATAMOS NOSOTROS”- Camilo Piedrahita

