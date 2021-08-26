Successfully reported this slideshow.
Describe Factors Affecting Take-Home Pay Such as Tax Withholdings, Benefits, and Plan Payroll Deductions Education, Career...
Teens & Taxes
How Old Are Most Taxpayers? ● What age group represents the highest percentage of taxpayers in 2018? ● What age groups hav...
2 Reasons To File Taxes Even If You Don’t Have To The four requirements used to determine if you must file a tax return ar...
Earned Income/Unearned Income Interest – checking, savings, loans Dividends – company profits (stocks) 401k, pension, annu...
Earned vs Unearned Income See How Much You Know! Click Here
Most Current Tax Year 2021(filing in 2022)
1.How does your tax knowledge compare to the majority of the teens’ tax knowledge in the video? 2. As you learned in the v...
Should I File an Income Tax Return If Claimed as Dependent?
Self-Employed Workers Household Employees Sole proprietor or independent contractor, In business for yourself (part-time) ...
Should They File a Tax Return? YES No, he didn’t make more than the minimum - $12,400 Yes, he would likely get a refund on...
Exit Ticket Complete the following sentence: • How much you pay in taxes depends on? True or False: • You do not need to p...
Teens and taxes
Business
Aug. 26, 2021
Teens and taxes

Business
Aug. 26, 2021
39 views

Personal Finance

Teens and taxes

  1. 1. Describe Factors Affecting Take-Home Pay Such as Tax Withholdings, Benefits, and Plan Payroll Deductions Education, Careers, and Income
  2. 2. Teens & Taxes
  3. 3. How Old Are Most Taxpayers? ● What age group represents the highest percentage of taxpayers in 2018? ● What age groups have seen the sharpest increase as a percentage of taxpayers from 2008 to 2018? ● What do you think causes the percent of filers to jump so dramatically between the under-18 group and the 18-26 group?
  4. 4. 2 Reasons To File Taxes Even If You Don’t Have To The four requirements used to determine if you must file a tax return are listed below. • Age: • Filing Status: • Dependency status (Can someone claim you as a dependent on their tax return?): • Annual Gross Income: Why might it be beneficial to file a tax return even if you don’t meet the requirements to file? True or False: The federal government will reach out to you if you are owed a refund. Click Here
  5. 5. Earned Income/Unearned Income Interest – checking, savings, loans Dividends – company profits (stocks) 401k, pension, annuity, inheritance, Lottery, VA benefits, property income
  6. 6. Earned vs Unearned Income See How Much You Know! Click Here
  7. 7. Most Current Tax Year 2021(filing in 2022)
  8. 8. 1.How does your tax knowledge compare to the majority of the teens’ tax knowledge in the video? 2. As you learned in the video, there is no specific age requirement to pay taxes. • Why, then, do you think there is a lack of awareness and general knowledge about taxes among teens? How Much Do You Know About Taxes?
  9. 9. Should I File an Income Tax Return If Claimed as Dependent?
  10. 10. Self-Employed Workers Household Employees Sole proprietor or independent contractor, In business for yourself (part-time) Plumbers, carpenters, repair workers Self-employment tax (SECA) = 15.3% on earnings Paid to provide a service within employer’s residence Babysitter, nannies, gardeners
  11. 11. Should They File a Tax Return? YES No, he didn’t make more than the minimum - $12,400 Yes, he would likely get a refund on taxes withheld from paycheck $320.00
  12. 12. Exit Ticket Complete the following sentence: • How much you pay in taxes depends on? True or False: • You do not need to pay taxes if you earn income in cash. What is the benefit of filing a tax return even if you didn’t make enough money? True or False: • The federal government will reach out to you if you are owed a refund.

