Describe Factors Affecting Take-Home Pay Such as Tax Withholdings, Benefits, and Plan Payroll Deductions Education, Career...
Essential Questions
How Do Your Tax Dollars Get Spent?
Follow Up Questions 1. Are you surprised by the top 3 categories the Federal government spends taxpayer money on? Explain....
If Paychecks Could Talk
If Paychecks Could Talk ● What does FICA consist of? ○ Health Insurance ○ Social Security & Medicare ○ Federal & State Tax...
Enter your federal income taxes paid for the previous year into the calculator. If you didn’t pay federal income taxes, en...
What is the difference between gross pay and net pay? 1. Gross pay is before taxes and deductions are subtracted; Net pay ...
Reading A Pay Stub Click
Pay Stub Schoology Taxes and Your Pay Stub Pay Stub
Exit Ticket • In your own words, explain why we pay taxes. • Identify and explain two deductions you will see on your pay ...
Taxes and your pay stub
Taxes and your pay stub
Business
Aug. 26, 2021
Taxes and your pay stub

Business
Aug. 26, 2021
42 views

Personal Finance

Taxes and your pay stub

  1. 1. Describe Factors Affecting Take-Home Pay Such as Tax Withholdings, Benefits, and Plan Payroll Deductions Education, Careers, and Income
  2. 2. Essential Questions
  3. 3. How Do Your Tax Dollars Get Spent?
  4. 4. Follow Up Questions 1. Are you surprised by the top 3 categories the Federal government spends taxpayer money on? Explain. 2. How would you adjust the spending allocation across these categories (if at all)? Why? 3. Think about the major events that have happened in the U.S. in the past 100 years. Hypothesize how Federal spending has evolved across these categories during different time periods. 4. What top three items do you think the government will spend tax dollars on in ten years? How much per item? Why? Click
  5. 5. If Paychecks Could Talk
  6. 6. If Paychecks Could Talk ● What does FICA consist of? ○ Health Insurance ○ Social Security & Medicare ○ Federal & State Taxes ○ Employer Sponsored Retirement ● What are 2 examples of discretionary spending? ○ Social Security ○ Education ○ Military ○ Medicare ● All of the following options are benefits we receive as a result of government spending EXCEPT… ○ Air quality ○ Credit card debt forgiveness ○ Public school education ○ National Parks maintenance ●
  7. 7. Enter your federal income taxes paid for the previous year into the calculator. If you didn’t pay federal income taxes, enter $6,388 (taxes paid for a salary of $68,703 - the median salary of a U.S. household). Then answer the following questions. What’s one category you wish fewer taxes were spent on? Why? What’s one category you wish more taxes were spent on? Why? Click
  8. 8. What is the difference between gross pay and net pay? 1. Gross pay is before taxes and deductions are subtracted; Net pay is your take-home pay. 2. Net pay is before taxes and deductions are subtracted; Gross pay is your take-home pay. 3. There is no difference between gross and net pay. What are Pre-Tax Deductions and Contributions? 1. Contributions taken out of your paycheck BEFORE taxes are calculated on your income 2. Contributions taken out of your paycheck AFTER taxes are calculated on your income What are two examples of Employer Contributions? 1. 401k & Roth IRA 2. Traditional & Roth IRA 3. Federal & State Taxes 4. Health Insurance & 401k Click to Watch Video
  9. 9. Reading A Pay Stub Click
  10. 10. Pay Stub Schoology Taxes and Your Pay Stub Pay Stub
  11. 11. Exit Ticket • In your own words, explain why we pay taxes. • Identify and explain two deductions you will see on your pay stub. • Distinguish between net pay and gross pay.

Personal Finance

