Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The Wand Company Twelfth Doctor 's Sonic Schraubenzieher Universal-Fernbedienung Product Details Product feature : Authent...
if you want to view or buy The Wand Company Twelfth Doctor 's Sonic Schraubenzieher Universal-Fernbedienung, click this im...
Description Einmalig - ein funktionierender �berschallschraubenzieher (Sonic Screwdriver) Seit der zweite Doctor ihn zum e...
Mit den realistischen Effekten und perfekten Finish und Gewicht ist es wie geschaffen f�r echte D.octor Who Fans. Die Anle...
View or Buy The Wand Company Twelfth Doctor 's Sonic Schraubenzieher Universal-Fernbedienung by click link below The Wand ...
The Wand Company Twelfth Doctor 's Sonic Schraubenzieher Universal-Fernbedienung
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Wand Company Twelfth Doctor 's Sonic Schraubenzieher Universal-Fernbedienung

9 views

Published on

best product The Wand Company Twelfth Doctor 's Sonic Schraubenzieher Universal-Fernbedienung
view or buy at => https://topproductsellingclub.blogspot.com/B00Y0Q9LFA
review The Wand Company Twelfth Doctor 's Sonic Schraubenzieher Universal-Fernbedienung
The Wand Company Twelfth Doctor 's Sonic Schraubenzieher Universal-Fernbedienung amazon product
best seller The Wand Company Twelfth Doctor 's Sonic Schraubenzieher Universal-Fernbedienung

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Wand Company Twelfth Doctor 's Sonic Schraubenzieher Universal-Fernbedienung

  1. 1. The Wand Company Twelfth Doctor 's Sonic Schraubenzieher Universal-Fernbedienung Product Details Product feature : Authentische Flick-to-Open Verl�ngerungs-Funktion.
  2. 2. if you want to view or buy The Wand Company Twelfth Doctor 's Sonic Schraubenzieher Universal-Fernbedienung, click this image or button buy in the last page
  3. 3. Description Einmalig - ein funktionierender �berschallschraubenzieher (Sonic Screwdriver) Seit der zweite Doctor ihn zum ersten Mal aus seiner Jacketttasche gezogen hat, ist der Sonic Screwdriver das wichtigste Werkzeug des Doctors. Nun gibt es ihn auch auf unserer Welt zu kaufen. Nicht nur Doctor Who Fans k�nnen mit ihm jetzt in ihrem Zuhause viele n�tzliche Ger�te steuern Mit Liebe zum Detail entworfen und hergestellt, ist dieser Sonic Screwdriver eine authentische Replik aus wertigem Metall mit Kupferbeschlag und einem weichen Griff. Als BBC Lizenz entspricht er dem Original in allen Details. Genau wie das Modell von Matt Smith und Peter Capaldi. Das hochqualitative Ger�t ist aber nicht nur eine Replik sondern einen voll funktionsf�hige, programmierbare Universal- Infrarotfernbedienung. Sie funktioniert mit fast allen Heimger�ten. Von Stereoanlagen, Fernsehern, Blue-Ray und DVD-Playern bis zu Beamern kann alles gesteuert werden. Da die Ultraschallschraubenzieher Infrarot-Fernbedienung gestenbasiert arbeitet, ist es wichtig ein gutes Gef�hl daf�r zu bekommen. Zum Gl�ck ist das einfach, im �bungsmodus sagt der Sonic an, welche Geste er denkt erkannt zu haben. Pr�zise, schnelle Gesten funktionieren am besten und die meisten Besitzer haben ihn in wenigen Minuten im Griff und k�nnen die Gesten sicher ausf�hren. Im Programmiermodus wird auch Schritt f�r Schritt erkl�rt, wie man dem Schraubenzieher Funktionen von anderen Fernbedienung beibringt. Im Effektmodus spielt der Schraubenzieher 12 auf Knopfdruck oder Geste verschiedene Sounds aus den Doctor Who Fernsehserien ab. Der Schraubenzieher ruht auf einem attraktiven Display mit einem durchsichtigem Schutzschirm, so dass er �berall eine gute Figur macht.
  4. 4. Mit den realistischen Effekten und perfekten Finish und Gewicht ist es wie geschaffen f�r echte D.octor Who Fans. Die Anleitung mit Schaltplan und Details ist ein Kunstwerk f�r sich
  5. 5. View or Buy The Wand Company Twelfth Doctor 's Sonic Schraubenzieher Universal-Fernbedienung by click link below The Wand Company Twelfth Doctor 's Sonic Schraubenzieher Universal-Fernbedienung OR

×