The Second Book of Soprano Solos [PDF]

The four volumes in this series are designed to contribute to musical and vocal development at the next progressive level of study following The First Book of Solos series. Singers using this set will be exposed to songs with wider ranges that require more vocal flexibility and vocal control. The songs in this collection represent various periods of music history as well as selected sacred solos. Compiled by Joan Frey Boytim.Includes these songs:A Pastoral [Veracini, Francesco Maria]A Spring Morning [Carey, Henry]Art Is Calling For Me [Herbert, Victor]Bescheidebne Liebe [Wolf, Hugo]Das Verlassene Magdlein [Wolf, Hugo]Die Nacht [Strauss, Richard]Down In The Forest [Ronald, Landon]Fiocca La Neve [Cimara, Pietro]Hark! The Echoing Air [Purcell, Henry]Hear My Prayer, O Lord [Dvorak, Antonin]La Zingara [Donizetti, Gaetano]Les Cloches [Debussy, Claude]Love s Philosophy [Quilter, Roger]Mein Glaubiges Herze (My Heart Ever Faithful) [Bach, Johann Sebastian]My Heart Is Like A Singing Bird [Parry, Hubert]O Divine Redeemer [Gounod, Charles]Oh! Had I Jubal s Lyre [Handel, George Frideric]Shepherd! Thy Demeanour Vary [Brown, Thomas]Sleep, Gentle Cherub, Sleep Descend [Arne, Thomas]Song Of The Blackbird [Quilter, Roger]Take O Take Those Lips Away [Beach, Amy]The Sun Shall Be No More Thy Light [Greene, Maurice]The Sun Whose Rays Are All Ablaze (The Mikado) [Sullivan, Arthur]These Are They Which Came [Gaul, Alfred Robert]To The Birds (A Des Oiseaux) [Hue, Georges]Un Moto Di Gioja [Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus]Vergebliches Standchen Op.84 No.4 [Brahms, Johannes]Vieille Chanson [Bizet, Georges]Villanelle (I Saw The Swift Swallow Flying) [Dell acqua, Eva]

