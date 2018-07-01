[MOST WISHED] A p Technician General Textbook by Inc Staff Jeppesen Sanderson by Inc Staff Jeppesen Sanderson

The most current general aviation textbook available. Written to the new FAR part 147 standards. Expanded to include a complete section on electrical generators and motors, new hardware, and nonmetallic components. Many new tables, charts, and illustrations, including: abrasives, corrosion removal and treatment, corrosion points, helicopter weight and balance, and others. Jeppesen s A&P Technician General Textbook is an essential tool that provides the fundamentals for students studying to become a certificated aviation maintenance technician and is an excellent resource for the experienced professional mechanic.

