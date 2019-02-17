Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
romance subgenres : Four Weddings and a Sixpence | Romance Listen to Four Weddings and a Sixpence and romance subgenres ne...
romance subgenres : Four Weddings and a Sixpence | Romance Beloved authors Julia Quinn, Elizabeth Boyle, Laura Lee Guhrke,...
romance subgenres : Four Weddings and a Sixpence | Romance Written By: Stefanie Sloane, Elizabeth Boyle, Laura Lee Guhrke,...
romance subgenres : Four Weddings and a Sixpence | Romance Download Full Version Four Weddings and a Sixpence Audio OR Lis...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

romance subgenres : Four Weddings and a Sixpence | Romance

7 views

Published on

Listen to Four Weddings and a Sixpence and romance subgenres new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any romance subgenres FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

romance subgenres : Four Weddings and a Sixpence | Romance

  1. 1. romance subgenres : Four Weddings and a Sixpence | Romance Listen to Four Weddings and a Sixpence and romance subgenres new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any romance subgenres FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. romance subgenres : Four Weddings and a Sixpence | Romance Beloved authors Julia Quinn, Elizabeth Boyle, Laura Lee Guhrke, and Stefanie Sloane deliver the stories of four friends from Madame Rochambeaux’s Gentle School for Girls who find an old sixpence in their bedchamber and decide that it will be the lucky coin for each of their weddings… ​ “Something Old” ​ Julia Quinn’s prologue introduces her heroine Beatrice Heywood and the premise for Four Weddings and a Sixpence. ​ “Something New” ​ In Stefanie Sloane’s unforgettable story, an ever-vigilant guardian decrees that Anne Brabourne must marry by her twenty-first birthday. But love finds her in the most unexpected of ways. ​ “Something Borrowed” ​ Elizabeth Boyle tells the tale of Cordelia Padley, who has invented a betrothed to keep her family from pestering her to wed. Now she’ll need to borrow one to convince them she’s found her true love. ​ “Something Blue” ​ In Laura Lee Guhrke’s story, unlucky Lady Elinor Daventry has her sixpence stolen from her and must convince the rake who pilfered the coin to return it in time for her own wedding. ​ “... and a Sixpence in Her Shoe” ​ Julia Quinn finishes with the story of Beatrice Heywood, who never believed that the sixpence was anything but a tarnished old coin—until it led all of her friends to true love. But her faith in the coin is tested when it keeps sending her to the wrong man!
  3. 3. romance subgenres : Four Weddings and a Sixpence | Romance Written By: Stefanie Sloane, Elizabeth Boyle, Laura Lee Guhrke, Julia Quinn. Narrated By: Mary Jane Wells Publisher: HarperAudio Date: December 2016 Duration: 11 hours 1 minutes
  4. 4. romance subgenres : Four Weddings and a Sixpence | Romance Download Full Version Four Weddings and a Sixpence Audio OR Listen now

×