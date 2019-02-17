Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Four Weddings and a Sixpence | Romance
romance subgenres : Four Weddings and a
Sixpence | Romance
romance subgenres : Four Weddings and a
Sixpence | Romance
Beloved authors Julia Quinn, Elizabeth Boyle, Laura Lee Guhrke, and Stefanie Sloane deliver the stories of four friends
from Madame Rochambeaux’s Gentle School for Girls who find an old sixpence in their bedchamber and decide that it
will be the lucky coin for each of their weddings…
“Something Old”
Julia Quinn’s prologue introduces her heroine Beatrice Heywood and the premise for Four Weddings and a Sixpence.
“Something New”
In Stefanie Sloane’s unforgettable story, an ever-vigilant guardian decrees that Anne Brabourne must marry by her
twenty-first birthday. But love finds her in the most unexpected of ways.
“Something Borrowed”
Elizabeth Boyle tells the tale of Cordelia Padley, who has invented a betrothed to keep her family from pestering her to
wed. Now she’ll need to borrow one to convince them she’s found her true love.
“Something Blue”
In Laura Lee Guhrke’s story, unlucky Lady Elinor Daventry has her sixpence stolen from her and must convince the
rake who pilfered the coin to return it in time for her own wedding.
“... and a Sixpence in Her Shoe”
Julia Quinn finishes with the story of Beatrice Heywood, who never believed that the sixpence was anything but a
tarnished old coin—until it led all of her friends to true love. But her faith in the coin is tested when it keeps sending her
to the wrong man!
romance subgenres : Four Weddings and a
Sixpence | Romance
Written By: Stefanie Sloane, Elizabeth Boyle, Laura Lee Guhrke, Julia Quinn.
Narrated By: Mary Jane Wells
Publisher: HarperAudio
Date: December 2016
Duration: 11 hours 1 minutes
romance subgenres : Four Weddings and a
Sixpence | Romance
