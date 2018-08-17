-
Be the first to like this
Published on
----<>----
SUMMARY OF THE BOOK :
A managerial approach to understanding business intelligence systems. To help future managers use and understand analytics, Business Intelligence provides a solid foundation of BI that is reinforced with hands-on practice.
BOOK DETAIL :
-Author : Ramesh Sharda
-Language : English
-Grade Level : 1-3
-Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches
-Shipping Weight : 14 ounces
-Format : E-Books
-Seller information : Ramesh Sharda ( 8* )
-Link Download : https://sohanastaring45.blogspot.com.au/?book=0133051056
----<>----
Do not hesitate !!!
( Reviewing the best customers, read this book for FREE GET IMMEDIATELY LINKS HERE https://sohanastaring45.blogspot.com.au/?book=0133051056 )
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment