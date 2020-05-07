2-1 Semiótica aplicada

Successfully reported this slideshow.
p.medina@madrid.ied.es Análisis cultural Pedro Medina
Dieter Rams (1969)
Dieter Rams LE1, Braun (1960)
Dieter Rams e Jürgen Greubel MPZ-21, Braun (1972)
Dieter Rams e Dietrich Lubs ET44, Braun (1978)
Dieter Rams T3, Braun (1958)
Braun T1000 radio e PowerMac G5/Mac Pro
ESTILOS BÁSICOS APLICADOS A LA HISTORIA - Antiguo - Clásico - Barroco - Moderno - Contemporáneo - Actual Aplicación a la c...
COMUNICACIÓN DE CONCEPTOS • Desarrollo de una estructura argumental básica aplicada al análisis de creaciones culturales. ...
CONCEPTOS COMPLEJOS EN EL ENTORNO ACTUAL • Historicismo • Eclecticismo • Apropiacionismo • Descontextualización • Deconstr...
HISTORICISMO • Tendencia intelectual a reducir la realidad humana a su historicidad o condición histórica.
ECLECTICISMO • Modo de juzgar u obrar que adopta una postura intermedia, en vez de seguir soluciones extremas o bien defin...
APROPIACIÓN • Acción y efecto de apropiar o apropiarse.
APROPIAR • Hacer algo propio de alguien. • Aplicar a cada cosa lo que le es propio y más conveniente. • Acomodar o aplicar...
CONTEXTUALIZAR • Situar en un determinado contexto.
DECONSTRUCCIÓN • Acción y efecto de deconstruir. • Fil. Desmontaje de un concepto o de una construcción intelectual por me...
DECONSTRUIR • Deshacer analíticamente los elementos que constituyen una estructura conceptual.
DECONSTRUCCIONISMO • Teoría que sostiene la imposibilidad de fijar el significado de un texto o de cada una de sus partes,...
Chema Madoz
Miguel Fructuoso
El arte dentro del Arte
Pop Art
Mario Botta
F. Borromini San Carlo alle quattro fontane
J.-L. David, La morte di Marat (1793) / A. Payne, About Schmidt (2002)
Ingres, La petite baigneuse (1828) / J.-L. Godard, Passion (1982)
J. Kacere, Jutta (1973) / S. Coppola, Lost in Translation (2003)
Edward Gorey
H. Newton H. Ritts
Una lección de la asignatura de retórica aplicada Análisis cultural. Istituto Europeo di Design (Madrid). 2008

×