Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PMI AGILE CERTIFIED PRACTITIONER (PMI-ACP)® EXAM TOP 5 REASONS COMPANIES BECOME AGILE PMI-ACP® is a registered mark of Pro...
pm-exam-simulator.com Ensure customer satisfaction by frequently delivering working functionality. Fully empower cross-fun...
pm-exam-simulator.com The benefits of agile adoption are real, and some are immediate. But complete agile transformation t...
pm-prepcast.com Pass Your CAPM® Exam And Become A Certified Associate in Project Management Try the CAPM PrepCast Elite! F...
pm-exam-simulator.com Development begins sooner. Upfront documentation of waterfall projects is unnecessary with a dedicat...
pm-exam-simulator.com DEarly course correction through direct, frequent, and consistent feedback loops with key stakeholde...
pm-exam-simulator.com Since sprints are short, scrum teams can immediately adapt to a change in market conditions. The qui...
pm-exam-simulator.com Automation reduces the amount of manual testing, which expands the coverage of the trial that can ta...
pm-exam-simulator.com Daily coordination in daily scrums and in-the-moment collaboration with the business through the pro...
pm-exam-simulator.com About the author: This article was written by Platinum Edge, LLC, an organization improvement compan...
pm-prepcast.com The Agile PrepCast Elite gives you the “agility” you need to succeed on your PMI-ACP exam, and makes the a...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Top 5 Reasons Companies Become Agile

30 views

Published on

Here are the top 5 reasons companies become Agile. Visit our website to learn more about #Agile and The Agile PrepCast Elite! http://bit.ly/2EzmoL7 #ProjectManagement

Published in: Leadership & Management
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Top 5 Reasons Companies Become Agile

  1. 1. PMI AGILE CERTIFIED PRACTITIONER (PMI-ACP)® EXAM TOP 5 REASONS COMPANIES BECOME AGILE PMI-ACP® is a registered mark of Project Management Institute, Inc.
  2. 2. pm-exam-simulator.com Ensure customer satisfaction by frequently delivering working functionality. Fully empower cross-functional and self-organizing teams to build what their customers want. Rely on simple, low-fidelity communication (e.g., physical collaboration tools, face- to-face interaction, and collocation) to optimize team collaboration. Require simplicity and removal of wasteful activities. Use feedback loops to inspect and adapt functionality and process continuously. Ninety-five percent of companies are adopting agile approaches for building products (according to the 10th Annual State of Agile Report). Industries outside of software now make up the majority. Companies want to become agile because of agile values and principles:
  3. 3. pm-exam-simulator.com The benefits of agile adoption are real, and some are immediate. But complete agile transformation typically takes at least 1-3 years. The top five reasons companies make such an investment include 30-40% faster time to market, 30-70% cost savings, greater flexibility for mid-stream changes, higher quality, and greater transparency.
  4. 4. pm-prepcast.com Pass Your CAPM® Exam And Become A Certified Associate in Project Management Try the CAPM PrepCast Elite! For more details click here. CAPM® is a registered mark of Project Management Institute, Inc.
  5. 5. pm-exam-simulator.com Development begins sooner. Upfront documentation of waterfall projects is unnecessary with a dedicated, embedded product owner to help the developers progressively elaborate and clarify requirements just in time. The highest value requirements can be delivered to the customer in weeks rather than months, or when the entire project is completed. Development teams swarm on functionality to completion each sprint, resulting in shippable functionality as often as every week. 1. Faster time to market A shorter time to market gives an ‘early mover’ advantage for your product, as well as earlier return on investment. Scrum delivers value to the customer 30-40% faster than traditional methods because of the following:
  6. 6. pm-exam-simulator.com DEarly course correction through direct, frequent, and consistent feedback loops with key stakeholders and customers. Going off course by only days or weeks costs much less than going off the path by months or years. Fewer defects because of automated and continuous testing throughout the sprint reduce wasted work and enable faster deployment. By prioritizing the highest value and risk functionality at the beginning of a project, if cost or risk is not validated or mitigated upfront, scrum teams can pivot or redirect efforts to more valuable opportunities sooner rather than later. 2. Cost savings Agile practices reduce costs 30-70% over traditional methods, which increase return on investment in the following ways:
  7. 7. pm-exam-simulator.com Since sprints are short, scrum teams can immediately adapt to a change in market conditions. The quicker the dash, the more frequently organizations can adapt. Requirements were prioritized by business value and risk. Scrum teams know they are working on the highest priority and risk functionality during any given sprint, thus lowering the impact of mid-stream changes. Test automation and continuous integration ensure each product increment is shippable, even if the increment’s requirements were added to the product backlog after the project began. 3. Greater flexibility for mid-stream changes At any point in an agile project, changes can be introduced because vertical slices of the product backlog are designed, developed, tested, documented, and integrated during each sprint. Planning is essential, and the iterative and continual planning process of scrum significantly minimizes the threat of change and adaptation throughout a project because of the following factors:
  8. 8. pm-exam-simulator.com Automation reduces the amount of manual testing, which expands the coverage of the trial that can take place each sprint. The scrum team’s definition of done ensures defects are identified and fixed during the sprint because no requirement is considered complete until it has zero critical defects. Product owner daily feedback, stakeholder and customer feedback every sprint and end-user feedback every release (which is multiple times per day with continuous integration) ensure defects get caught before deployment, and critical issues get resolved quickly. 4. Higher quality The agile approach to building quality products is to make in quality from the start, rather than putting off comprehensive testing until the end of a project. Agile projects have much lower late-stage defects than traditional projects for the following reasons:
  9. 9. pm-exam-simulator.com Daily coordination in daily scrums and in-the-moment collaboration with the business through the product owner. Inspection of working, shippable functionality rather than status reports at the end of each sprint directly between the people building it (developers) and the customer. Consistent inspection and adaptation for continuous improvement of the scrum team’s tools, processes, and environment. 5. Greater transparency Most agile organizations use Scrum as a framework for organizing work and exposing progress. As an empirical process control model, scrum demands unfettered transparency which enables frequent inspection and immediate adaptation through:
  10. 10. pm-exam-simulator.com About the author: This article was written by Platinum Edge, LLC, an organization improvement company that supports businesses looking to strategically improve project ROI. Platinum Edge’s founder, Mark C. Layton is the author of Wiley & Sons “Agile Project Management For Dummies” and "Scrum For Dummies", and has been a guest multiple times on both the PM PrepCast and the Agile PrepCast. You can learn about Mark and his expertise at the Platinum Edge website or on LinkedIn.
  11. 11. pm-prepcast.com The Agile PrepCast Elite gives you the “agility” you need to succeed on your PMI-ACP exam, and makes the agile principles, methods, and approaches required for passing seem like second nature. “How To Pass The PMI-ACP® Exam And Become A PMI Agile Certified Practitioner.” Click here for more info... PMI-ACP is a registered mark of Project Management Institure, Inc.

×