Chatbot per fare preventivi

Le slide di accompagnamento alla presentazione di Valentino Spataro al meetup Milano Chatbots del 13 aprile 2017.

  1. 1. Dott. Valentino Spataro Sviluppo software dal 1986 Diritto di internet dal 1985 02 4548 9254 www.legalkit.it m.me/iusondemand
  2. 2. Preventivi sviluppo siti, app, bot ● Progettazione ● Funzionalita' ● Grafiche / Interfacce / Contenuti ● Richieste Hardware/Software/terzi ● Consegna sorgenti ● Correzione bug ● Assistenza ord. e straord. ● Sorgenti ● Credits (third parties gpl, public domain, MIT) ● Data consegna ● Pagamenti ● Garanzie ● Istruzioni x privacy 2018
  3. 3. Contesto Offro servizi gia' pronti. Se descrivo prodotto e chiedo alternative Allora ho un listino. Se mi chiede altro come rispondo ? Offro servizi su misura. Cerco di capire il linguaggio naturale. Come rispondo ? Un listino mi puo' aiutare.
  4. 4. KISS Cliente: ● Sono arrivato qui perche' so cosa voglio, dimmi il prezzo ● Se non funziona che fai ? ● Ho fretta di comprare Venditore: ● Ti spiego cosa ti risolvo ● Prezzo su misura per te ● Compra e basta.
  5. 5. oppure Cliente: gia' ti conosco, ho bisogno anche... Cliente: non ti conosco, da dove inizio ?
  6. 6. E' tutto conversazione ? Si' Se sei arrivato qui abbiamo gia' iniziato a parlare No E' il prodotto che mi serve al prezzo che posso spendere ?
  7. 7. Learning by doing Offro subito tool interattivo. Misuro uso / difficolta' e risolvo Quanti arrivano al mio preventivatore ? Cosa promuovo ? Bottone Facebook ? Link a sito ? Per fare cosa ?
  8. 8. Oppure offro, converso e misuro Venditore Offro sito con: ● Newsletter ● Statistiche ● Seo ● Facebook ● Ecommerce Costo: ... Cliente Ho il preventivo. Ora faccio domande. ● 1 ● 2 ● 3 ● 4 Venditore impara cosa serve al cliente e cosa non ha spiegato bene.
  Dott. Valentino Spataro Sviluppo software dal 1986 Diritto di internet dal 1985 02 4548 9254 www.legalkit.it m.me/iusondemand

