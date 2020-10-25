Successfully reported this slideshow.
Agile Project Management: A simple guide to creating a project burn-down chart
Contents 1.0 Purpose of this presentation 2.0 What is a burn down chart 3.0 How to create a project burn down chart 3.1 Cr...
1.0 Purpose of this presentation The purpose of this presentation is to provide an overview of working with Remote Project...
2.0 What is a burn down chart? Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. www.pmmajik.com • A popular method of reporting progre...
3.0 How to create a project burndown chart In this presentation I want to provide a simple 7 step guide to how you can bui...
3.1 Create data table All reporting requires an input, typically data. This date must be stored in a structured way so tha...
3.2 Define tasks Each task that is to be included in the sprint should be entered into the table. It is important to use c...
3.3 Enter the estimates for the tasks As part of the sprint planning, the team should have estimated how much each task wi...
3.4 Create the estimated effort This will represent the ideal baseline for using the available hours over the sprint. So i...
3.5 Track daily progress The daily progress is then captured in the table against each task. It is important to remember t...
3.6 Actual effort The total remaining effort needs to be captured at the end of each day. This is the total (sum) of all o...
3.7 Create project burndown chart When the data is available, the project burn-down chart can be created. This is relative...
4.0 Summary It is very simple to create a project burn-down chart as long as you know what data you are tracking. The resu...
5.0 Resources If you want more information, visit www.pmmajik.com where you will find lots of project and PMO resources in...
6.0 PMO Resources If you want more information, visit www.pmmajik.com where you will find lots of project and PMO resource...
Agile: A guide to creating a project burndown chart

A simple to follow 7 step guide to creating a burndown chart for your project. Ideal for tracking the progress of Agile or waterfall projects.

Agile: A guide to creating a project burndown chart

  1. 1. Agile Project Management: A simple guide to creating a project burn-down chart Author: PM Majik Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. www.pmmajik.com
  2. 2. Contents 1.0 Purpose of this presentation 2.0 What is a burn down chart 3.0 How to create a project burn down chart 3.1 Create data table 3.2 Define tasks 3.3 Enter time estimate for tasks 3.4 Create estimated effort 3.5 Track daily progress 3.6 Actual effort 3.7 Create project burndown chart 4.0 Summary 5.0 Agile resources (including link to download burn down chart template) 6.0 PMO resources Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. www.pmmajik.com
  3. 3. 1.0 Purpose of this presentation The purpose of this presentation is to provide an overview of working with Remote Project Teams and the different considerations to make it a success. This will help to build a framework for success on your own projects that involve remote project team members. Remember these are general guidelines. You should use them to help tailor a project change control process that meets the need of your organisation. Additional Resource https://www.pmmajik.com/remote-project-management-guide-to-working-from- home/ Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. www.pmmajik.com
  4. 4. 2.0 What is a burn down chart? Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. www.pmmajik.com • A popular method of reporting progress when using Agile Project Management is the use of burn-down charts. • Wikipedia defines a burn-down chart as: “A burn down chart is a graphical representation of work left to do versus time. The outstanding work (or backlog) is often on the vertical axis, with time along the horizontal. This is a simple yet powerful method. It is very easy to quickly understand if work is ahead, behind or on schedule. • A burn-down chart is a graphical representation of the completion of something against a defined baseline. Put another way it is work left against time. • This is typically achieved by plotting the activity on the x axis of a chart against time on the y axis. The chart will read from left to right with the starting position as the first plot. • As time progresses the progress against the baseline is captured. The data is then plotted so that it is easy to see progress against the defined baseline.
  5. 5. 3.0 How to create a project burndown chart In this presentation I want to provide a simple 7 step guide to how you can build a project burn-down chart using Excel. In order to illustrate this I am going to use the example of an Agile Sprint. Sprint Example •5 day duration •8 tasks •80 available hours Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. www.pmmajik.com 1. Create data table 2. Define tasks 3. Enter time estimate for tasks 4. Create estimated effort 5. Track daily progress 6. Actual effort 7. Create project burndown chart
  6. 6. 3.1 Create data table All reporting requires an input, typically data. This date must be stored in a structured way so that it can be efficiently processed and used. The date table for the sprint needs to contain the following: •Daily hours used by task •Daily total hours used •Baseline hours by day (the available hours known as ideal hours Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. www.pmmajik.com
  7. 7. 3.2 Define tasks Each task that is to be included in the sprint should be entered into the table. It is important to use consistent naming so that each task is clear and links back to the item in the Product Backlog (this contains all of the features / requirements of the project). Note: there can be many items in the Sprint that link to a single item in the Product Backlog. This is because the tasks in the sprint represent the decomposition of the item in the Product backlog to allow the tasks to be allocated. In the example I have simply entered them as Task 1 to Task 8 Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. www.pmmajik.com
  8. 8. 3.3 Enter the estimates for the tasks As part of the sprint planning, the team should have estimated how much each task will take. The sprint is then adjusted so that the total effort estimated for the sprint is equal to the sprint budget (this is the available hours taking number of resources multiplied by available working hours). The estimate for each task is then captured in the table. This is important as it is used to create the baseline. Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. www.pmmajik.com
  9. 9. 3.4 Create the estimated effort This will represent the ideal baseline for using the available hours over the sprint. So in the simplest for this is the available hours divided by number of days. In this example, 80 hours over 5 days equating to 16 hours a day. In order to create the project burn-down chart, the data needs to be captured as a daily running total starting with 80 hours than 64 hours left at end of day 1 (80 – 16), 48 hours left at end of day 2, etc Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. www.pmmajik.com
  10. 10. 3.5 Track daily progress The daily progress is then captured in the table against each task. It is important to remember that the value captured for each day is the estimated effort to complete the task, not the actual effort Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. www.pmmajik.com
  11. 11. 3.6 Actual effort The total remaining effort needs to be captured at the end of each day. This is the total (sum) of all of the estimated time remaining at the end of each day. Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. www.pmmajik.com
  12. 12. 3.7 Create project burndown chart When the data is available, the project burn-down chart can be created. This is relatively simple using the line chart option available within Excel. Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. www.pmmajik.com Highlight the summary table that contains the daily total for baseline effort and estimated effort. You should also capture the heading of time period (Day 0, Day 1, etc). From the insert option in Excel select the Bar Chart option and this will create a burn- down chart for your data.
  13. 13. 4.0 Summary It is very simple to create a project burn-down chart as long as you know what data you are tracking. The result is very powerful. Remember the 7 steps: 1. Create data table 2. Define tasks 3. Enter time estimate for tasks 4. Create estimated effort 5. Track daily progress 6. Actual effort 7. Create project burndown chart Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. www.pmmajik.com Additional Resources https://www.pmmajik.com/agile-simple-guide-to-creating-a-project-burn-down- chart/ https://www.pmmajik.com/agile-project-burn-chart-overview/
  14. 14. 5.0 Resources If you want more information, visit www.pmmajik.com where you will find lots of project and PMO resources including the a copy of the template used in this tutorial (download link is near the bottom of the blog post listed below). https://www.pmmajik.com/agile-simple- guide-to-creating-a-project-burn-down-chart/ Agile Template Framework This powerful, yet simple to use framework contains 13 modules with guides, templates and video tutorials to implement an Agile approach for your project. https://pmmajik.com/members/agile-template- framework-info/ Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. www.pmmajik.com
  15. 15. 6.0 PMO Resources If you want more information, visit www.pmmajik.com where you will find lots of project and PMO resources including the FREE guide, 7 Steps to Set-Up a PMO. Visit http://www.pmmajik.com/set-pmo/ PM Majik Website On the PM Majik website you will find over 400 articles that contain practical and pragmatic tips and insights for designing, mobilising and managing a PMO. New articles are added weekly. Topic requests are encouraged from the community. Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. www.pmmajik.com

