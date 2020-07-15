Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CITY OF DAWSON PUBLIC NOTICE Quigley Landfill RECYCLING FACILITIES And THE FREE STORE Will be CLOSED as of April 1st, 2020...
Mahsi Cho Everyone. See you in 2021!
Thank you to our GOLD sponsors for their support of our soccer program and the upgrades to the Crocus Bluff Soccer Field. ...
Alcoholics Anonymous Thinking of Quitting? We Can Help! Dawson Health Centre – Fridays at 1:30pm meet by videoconference N...
***New for the City of Da wson E-NEWS Informa tion d elivered stra ight to your ema il There are three typ es of E-NEWSyou...
Yukon Order of Pioneers Lodge # 1 Dawson City Hall Rentals Available Seating Capacity 100 Contact: 289-356-6193 Or email a...
NEXT 2020 DEADLINE FOR SUBMITTING APPLICATIONS Thursday, February 13 Thursday, March 12 Thursday, May 14 Thursday, July 9 ...
Robert Service School Council Next Meeting TBA Agenda 1. Call to order 2. Accept Agenda 3. Correspondence 4. Delegations 5...
June30 20tv
June30 20tv
June30 20tv
June30 20tv
June30 20tv
June30 20tv
June30 20tv
June30 20tv
June30 20tv
June30 20tv
June30 20tv
June30 20tv
June30 20tv
June30 20tv
June30 20tv
June30 20tv
June30 20tv
June30 20tv
June30 20tv
June30 20tv
June30 20tv
June30 20tv
June30 20tv
June30 20tv
June30 20tv
June30 20tv
June30 20tv
June30 20tv
June30 20tv
June30 20tv
June30 20tv
June30 20tv
June30 20tv
June30 20tv
June30 20tv
June30 20tv
June30 20tv
June30 20tv
June30 20tv
June30 20tv
June30 20tv
June30 20tv
June30 20tv
June30 20tv
June30 20tv
June30 20tv
June30 20tv
June30 20tv
June30 20tv
June30 20tv
June30 20tv
June30 20tv
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

June30 20tv

18 views

Published on

ads

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

June30 20tv

  1. 1. CITY OF DAWSON PUBLIC NOTICE Quigley Landfill RECYCLING FACILITIES And THE FREE STORE Will be CLOSED as of April 1st, 2020 Please keep recyclables in a cool, dry, indoor location until facilities are able to resume operations.
  2. 2. Mahsi Cho Everyone. See you in 2021!
  3. 3. Thank you to our GOLD sponsors for their support of our soccer program and the upgrades to the Crocus Bluff Soccer Field. DAWSON CITY MINOR SOCCER
  4. 4. Alcoholics Anonymous Thinking of Quitting? We Can Help! Dawson Health Centre – Fridays at 1:30pm meet by videoconference North Star Group – Saturdays at 7pm at the Community Support Centre Beginners Group – Meet Thursdays 6 – 7pm at the Hospital (upstairs Room #2160) Drop by one of these meetings! Call 993-5095 or 993-3734 for more information.
  5. 5. ***New for the City of Da wson E-NEWS Informa tion d elivered stra ight to your ema il There are three typ es of E-NEWSyou c a n c hoose to sign up for: City Office News and Notices Recreation News and Notices, and Tenders To sign up and start rec eiving City of Dawson E-NEWS Visit www.c ityofd awson.c a Subsc ribe with your name and email.
  6. 6. Yukon Order of Pioneers Lodge # 1 Dawson City Hall Rentals Available Seating Capacity 100 Contact: 289-356-6193 Or email at krsschmidt@hotmail.com Meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month at 8:00pm
  7. 7. NEXT 2020 DEADLINE FOR SUBMITTING APPLICATIONS Thursday, February 13 Thursday, March 12 Thursday, May 14 Thursday, July 9 Thursday, September 10 Thursday, November 12
  8. 8. Robert Service School Council Next Meeting TBA Agenda 1. Call to order 2. Accept Agenda 3. Correspondence 4. Delegations 5. Minutes 6. Business Arising 7. New Business 8. Reports 8.1 Principal 8.2 TH Report 8.3 Financial 8.4 Chair 9. Community Concerns 10. Round Table

×