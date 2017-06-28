June27 17web

Public Consultation on Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Proposed presumption for emergency response workers. To parti...
The Dawson District Renewable Resource Council Formed under the Umbrella Final Agreement. In keeping with section 16.1.1.2...
Thank you to our sponsors, supporters & volunteers! City of Dawson Ryan Wood Exploration Dawson Recreation Board Chief Isa...
Alcoholics Anonymous Thinking of Quitting? We Can Help! Dawson Health Centre – Fridays at 1:30pm meet by videoconference N...
Yukon Order of Pioneers Lodge # 1 Dawson City Hall Rentals Available Seating Capacity 100 Contact Jim Leary 993-5041 or 99...
GOLD POKE DRAWS Friday, September 22, 2017 1st draw: 5 oz Gold Wafer 2nd draw: 2 oz Gold Wafer 3rd draw: 1 oz Gold Wafer T...
The Raven’s Nook 2nd Avenue & Queen Street OPEN 7 days a week 10am-6pm Come and see what we have for Summer! Sandals, Flip...
Do you need training to get a job? Do you need $$$ for training? The Klondike Region Training Society may be able to help ...
Dawson City Community Library Library Hours: Monday to Friday 12noon to 6:30pm Saturday & Sunday CLOSED 993-5571 dclib@klo...
Robert Service School Council Next Meeting September 13, 2017 6:30 pm
Robert Service School Council Announcements June 26, 2017 Communications BCP Exam 9:00 am-11:00 am Enjoy your summer vacat...
Summer dump hours are now in place Tuesday to Saturday 12:00 Noon to 7:00 pm
City of Dawson Upcoming Meeting Dates Council Meetings: June 20th July 11th & 25th August 15th Committee of the Whole Meet...
City of Dawson Finance Did you know? You can pay your bills from home with online banking. Sign into your online bank acco...
    1. 1. Public Consultation on Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Proposed presumption for emergency response workers. To participate, visit wcb.yk.ca/ptsd Deadline: 5:00 p.m. June 30
    2. 2. The Dawson District Renewable Resource Council Formed under the Umbrella Final Agreement. In keeping with section 16.1.1.2 of the Tr’ondek Hwech’in Final Agreement, our mandate is “to preserve and enhance the renewable resource economy”. Public input is very important to the Council and you are welcome to drop in at our office in Madame Trembley’s, 3rd & King, or approach any of the following members with concerns you might have. Mark Wierda Co-chair Ian Fraser Co-chair Rachel Hunt Peggy Kormendy Kyler Mather George McLeod John Mitchell Phone 993-6976 email dawsonrrc@northwestel.net.
    3. 3. Thank you to our sponsors, supporters & volunteers! City of Dawson Ryan Wood Exploration Dawson Recreation Board Chief Isaac Inc Graf Landscaping Pan of Gold Pizza Arctic Inland Resources Raven’s Nook Tr’ondek Hwech’in Total Crawler Services Ltd Klondike Nugget & Ivory Twin Peaks Construction For information on becoming a sponsor, or on our indoor soccer program, contact us at dcminorsoccer@hotmail.com
    4. 4. Alcoholics Anonymous Thinking of Quitting? We Can Help! Dawson Health Centre – Fridays at 1:30pm meet by videoconference North Star Group – Saturdays at 7pm at the Community Support Centre Beginners Group – Meet Thursdays 6 – 7pm at the Hospital (upstairs Room #2160) Drop by one of these meetings! Call 993-5095 or 993-3734 for more information.
    5. 5. Yukon Order of Pioneers Lodge # 1 Dawson City Hall Rentals Available Seating Capacity 100 Contact Jim Leary 993-5041 or 993-7302 Meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month at 8:00pm
    6. 6. GOLD POKE DRAWS Friday, September 22, 2017 1st draw: 5 oz Gold Wafer 2nd draw: 2 oz Gold Wafer 3rd draw: 1 oz Gold Wafer Tickets on sale at various outlets all over town!! Gold supplied and donated by: MID-ARCTIC GOLD YUKON LTD (Terry Sweetman) Lottery License no. 2017-078
    7. 7. The Raven’s Nook 2nd Avenue & Queen Street OPEN 7 days a week 10am-6pm Come and see what we have for Summer! Sandals, Flip Flops, Shorts, Capris, Tank Tops, Skorts, Swimwear, Summer Dresses 50% - 75% Off Sales Racks ~ Mens, Ladies, Kids Muck Boots, Apparel & Footwear, Workwear, Workboots, Hi-Vis Apparel, Lingerie, Candles, Bath Products, Zippos, Timex For the Outdoorsmen: Knives – Leatherman – Buck – Kershaw Victorinox – CRKT – Camo – Hunting Gear – Survival Kits – Headlamps – Flashlights Dawson City’s Mini Department Store Why Shop Anywhere Else?
    8. 8. Do you need training to get a job? Do you need $$$ for training? The Klondike Region Training Society may be able to help you. Our goal is to enhance the skills and employability of Klondike residents For an application form and guidelines please go to: www.krtsdawson.ca For more information krtsdawson@gmail.com *Applications must be submitted on the current form on the website* DEADLINES FOR 2015 APPLICATIONS February 12 April 9 June 11 August 13 October 8 December 10
    9. 9. Dawson City Community Library Library Hours: Monday to Friday 12noon to 6:30pm Saturday & Sunday CLOSED 993-5571 dclib@klondiker.com
    10. 10. Robert Service School Council Next Meeting September 13, 2017 6:30 pm
    11. 11. Robert Service School Council Announcements June 26, 2017 Communications BCP Exam 9:00 am-11:00 am Enjoy your summer vacation! September 5, 2017 School Back in Session Welcome back everyone
    12. 12. Summer dump hours are now in place Tuesday to Saturday 12:00 Noon to 7:00 pm
    13. 13. City of Dawson Upcoming Meeting Dates Council Meetings: June 20th July 11th & 25th August 15th Committee of the Whole Meetings: June 13th & 27th July 18th August 8th & 22nd Counc il meetings are open to the public and have a standard start time of 7:00 PM. Please c onsult the City of Dawson website www.c ityofdawson.c a For possible c hanges or to view the full 2017 Counc il and Committee of Whole Meeting Calendar
    14. 14. City of Dawson Finance Did you know? You can pay your bills from home with online banking. Sign into your online bank account. Add payee & search for City of Dawson Taxes or City of Dawson Utilities. Your account number is on your bill. Omit the letter and period. If ten digits are required, add zeros before or after your account number. E.g. Account # A1345.00 would become 0000001345

