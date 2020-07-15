Mars rover perseverence

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PREVIOUS MISSIONS TO MARS
Mars orbiters have been collecting images and other data from Jezero Crater from about 200 miles (322 kilometers) above, b...
PROGRESS IN THE DESIGN OF MARS ROVERS
NASA's modest first rover – Sojourner – demonstrated in 1997 that a robot could rove on the Red Planet.
Spirit and Opportunity, which landed in 2004, found evidence that the planet once hosted running water before becoming a f...
Curiosity, which has been exploring Mars since 2012, discovered that its landing site, Gale Crater, was home to of a lake ...
Curiosity Perseverence
Choosing a landing site.
Jezero Crater is 28 miles (45 kilometers) wide and sits on the western edge of Isidis Planitia, a giant basin just north o...
Accuracy of selecting landing sites of different missions
The 2020 mission called Perseverence will land in Mars' Jezero Crater on Feb. 18, 2021. Targeting landing for one specific...
Verifying ancient microscopic life on Mars carries an enormous burden of proof. Perseverance is the first rover to bring a...
Perseverance is a robotic scientist weighing just under 2,300 pounds (1,043 kilograms). The rover's astrobiology mission w...
884 pounds (401 kilograms) of hydrazine monopropellant were loaded into the descent stage's four fuel tanks. As the aerosh...
Encased in the nose cone that will protect it during launch, the rover and the rest of the Mars 2020 spacecraft – the aero...
Seven months later Perseverence arrives at Mars
The Terrain-Relative Navigation system, which autonomously helps the rover avoid hazards during landing, and the Mars Scie...
Various Parachute designs were tested to select the best option
Maintaining this rate of descent, the stage will then perform the sky crane maneuver: Nylon cords spool out to lower the r...
Perseverance is a Mars rover manufactured by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory for use in NASA's Mars 2020 mission. Nearly ide...
The rover's generator (MMRTG) has a mass of 45 kilograms (99 lb) and uses 4.8 kilograms (11 lb) of plutonium dioxide as th...
Curiosity's engineering team was involved in the rover's design. Engineers redesigned the Perseverance rover wheels to be ...
The Perseverance rover and other parts of the Mars 2020 spacecraft feature 23 cameras – more cameras than any interplaneta...
SuperCam, an instrument suite that can provide imaging, chemical composition analysis, and mineralogy in rocks and regolit...
A handheld tool shot X-rays like the rover's Planetary Instrument for X-ray Lithochemistry (PIXL)
Lazer in action..
Some of the most interesting samples will be stored in caches, and left on Mars, for collecion
Scanning Habitable Environments with Raman and Luminescence for Organics and Chemicals (SHERLOC), an ultraviolet Raman spe...
SHERLOC, an instrument on the end of the rover's robotic arm, will hunt for sand-grain- sized clues in Martian rocks while...
S.H.E.R.L.O.C. = Scanning Habitable Environments with Raman & Luminescence for Organics & Chemicals. "Raman" refers to Ram...
"While traveling by ship, C.V. Raman was trying to discover why the color of the sea was blue. "He realized if you shine a...
An ultraviolet laser that is part of SHERLOC will allow the team to classify organics and minerals present in a rock and u...
"Life is clumpy," – "If we see organics clumping together on one part of a rock, it might be a sign that microbes thrived ...
When Beegle and his team spot an interesting rock, they'll scan a quarter-sized area of it with SHERLOC's laser to tease o...
Perseverance also has features that will help astronauts once they're on the surface of another world: improved self-drivi...
the Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment (MOXIE) technology demonstration aims to produce oxygen from Mars'...
RIMFAX can make a map of the undergrouond.
Mars is much farther away than the ocean floor. Only so many commands can be sent to Perseverance each day, and only so mu...
The helicopter or drone After the descent stage fueling, the system that will deliver the Mars Helicopter to the surface o...
The helicopter will remain encapsulated on the rover's belly and will be deployed around the beginning of May — roughly tw...
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity is a solar-powered helicopter drone with a mass of 1.8 kilograms (4.0 lb) that will be tested fo...
The small helicopter is expected to fly up to five times during its 30-day testing and will fly no more than 3 minutes per...
Before being deployed onto the surface of Jezero Crater, the Mars Helicopter will rely on the rover for power. Afterward, ...
Once the rover drives about 330 feet (100 meters) away and the helicopter undergoes an extensive systems check, it will ex...
Meteorites and Spacesuits Any science instrument exposed to the Martian environment for long enough is bound to change, ei...
Next to the Martian meteorite are five samples of spacesuit fabric and helmet material developed by NASA's Johnson Space C...
Follow – up missions – NASA & ESA prepare to retrieve clay and rock samples from the surface of Mars and return them to Ea...
Fetch Rover named after Rosalind Franklin who helped discover ADN will collect the caches of samples of Martian rock and c...
The Mars Ascent Rocket, will boost the cache samples to the Orbiter from where they are returned to Earth
To be continued…..
  51. 51. LIST OF PRESENTATIONS IN ENGLISH Revised- 15-7-2020 Advent and Christmas – time of hope and peace Amoris Laetitia – ch 1 – In the Light of the Word Amoris Laetitia – ch 2 – The Experiences and Challenges of Families Amoris Laetitia – ch 3 - Looking to Jesus, the Vocation of the Family Amoris Laetitia – ch 4 - Love in Marriage Amoris Laetitia – ch 5 – Love made Fruitfuol Amoris Laetitia – ch 6 – Some Pastoral Perspectives Amoris Laetitia – ch 7 – Towards a better education of children Amoris Laetitia – ch 8 – Accompanying, discerning and integrating weaknwss Amoris Laetitia – ch 9 – The Spirituality of Marriage and the Family Beloved Amazon 1ª – A Social Dream Beloved Amazon 2 - A Cultural Dream Beloved Amazon 3 – An Ecological Dream Beloved Amazon 4 - An Ecclesiastical Dream Carnival Christ is Alive Familiaris Consortio (FC) 1 – Church and Family today Familiaris Consortio (FC) 2 - God’s plan for the family Familiaris Consortio (FC) 3 – 1 – family as a Community Familiaris Consortio (FC) 3 – 2 – serving life and education Familiaris Consortio (FC) 3 – 3 – mission of the family in society Familiaris Consortio (FC) 3 – 4 - Family in the Church Familiaris Consortio (FC) 4 Pastoral familiar Football in Spain Haurietis aquas – devotion to the Sacred Heart by Pius XII Holidays and Holy Days Holy Spirit Holy Week – drawings for children Holy Week – glmjpses of the last hours of JC Inauguration of President Donald Trump Juno explores Jupiter Laudato si 1 – care for the common home Laudato si 2 – Gospel of creation Laudato si 3 – Human roots of the ecological crisis Laudato si 4 – integral ecology Laudato si 5 – lines of approach and action Laudato si 6 – Education y Ecological Spirituality Love and Marriage 1- Love and Marriage 2 – growing up to sexual maturity Love and Marriage 3 – psychological differences and complimentarity Love and Marriage 4- causes of sexual attraction Love and Marriage 5- freedom and intimacy Love and Marriage 6 - human love Love and Marriage 7 - destiny of human love Love and Marriage 8- marriage between Christian believers Love and Marriage 9 – sacrament of marriage Lumen Fidei – ch 1,2,3,4 Mars Probe – Insight Mar’s Raver - Perseverence Medjugore Pilgrimage Misericordiae Vultus in English Mother Teresa of Calcuta – Saint Parker Sun Probe Pope Franciss in Thailand Pope Francis in Japan Pope Francis in Sweden Pope Francis in America Pope Francis in the WYD in Poland 2016 Querida Amazonia Resurrection of Jesus Christ –according to the Gospels Russian Revolution and Communismo 3 civil war 1918.1921 Russian Revolution and Communism 1 Russian Revolution and Communismo 2 Saint Joseph Saint Patrick and Ireland Sunday – day of the Lord Thanksgiving – History and Customs The Body, the cult – (Eucharist) Valentine Vocation – mconnor@legionaries.org Way of the Cross – drawings for children For commentaries – email – mflynn@legionaries.org Fb – Martin M Flynn Donations to - Congregación Legionarios de Cristo IBAN: ES3700491749852910000635 Swift Code (BIC): BSCHESMMXXX Dirección banco: Plaza de Parma, 8, Montequinto. CP 41700 Dos Hermanas, Sevilla. España.
  52. 52. LISTA DE PRESENTACIONES EN ESPAÑOL Revisado 15-7-2020 Abuelos Adviento y Navidad, tiempo de esperanza Amor y Matrimonio 1 - 9 Amoris Laetitia – ch 1 – A la luz de la Palabre Amoris Laetitia – ch 2 – Realidad y Desafíos de las Familias Amoris Laetitia – ch 3 La mirada puesta en Jesús: Vocación de la Familia Amoris Laetitia – ch 4 - El Amor en el Matrimonio Amoris Laetitia – ch 5 – Amor que se vuelve fecundo Amoris Laetitia – ch 6 – Algunas Perspectivas Pastorales Amoris Laetitia – ch 7 – Fortalecer la educacion de los hijos Amoris Laetitia – ch 8 – Acompañar, discernir e integrar la fragilidad Amoris Laetitia – ch 9 – Espiritualidad Matrimonial y Familiar Carnaval Cristo Vive Domingo – día del Señor El camino de la cruz de JC en dibujos para niños El Cuerpo, el culto – (eucarisía) Espíritu Santo Familiaris Consortio (FC) 1 – iglesia y familia hoy Familiaris Consortio (FC) 2 - el plan de Dios para la familia Familiaris Consortio (FC) 3 – 1 – familia como comunidad Familiaris Consortio (FC) 3 – 2 – servicio a la vida y educación Familiaris Consortio (FC) 3 – 3 – misión de la familia en la sociedad Familiaris Consortio (FC) 3 – 4 - participación de la familia en la iglesia Familiaris Consortio (FC) 4 Pastoral familiar Fátima – Historia de las Apariciones de la Virgen Feria de Sevilla Haurietis aquas – el culto al Sagrado Corazón Hermandades y cofradías Hispanidad Laudato si 1 – cuidado del hogar común Laudato si 2 – evangelio de creación Laudato si 3 – La raíz de la crisis ecológica Laudato si 4 – ecología integral Laudato si 5 – líneas de acción Laudato si 6 – Educación y Espiritualidad Ecológica Lumen Fidei – cap 1,2,3,4 Madre Teresa de Calcuta – Santa María y la Biblia Medjugore peregrinación Misericordiae Vultus en Español Papa Francisco en Bulgaria Papa Francisco en Rumania Papa Francisco en Marruecos Papa Francisco en México Papa Francisco – mensaje para la Jornada Mundial Juventud 2016 Papa Francisco – visita a Chile Papa Francisco – visita a Perú Papa Francisco en Colombia 1 + 2 Papa Francisco en Cuba Papa Francisco en Fátima Papa Francisco en la JMJ 2016 – Polonia Queridas Amazoznia 1 un sueños social Queridas Amazoznia 2 un suepo cultural Queridas Amazoznia 3 un seuños ecologico Queridas Amazoznia 4 un sueño eclesial Resurrección de Jesucristo – según los Evangelios Revolución Rusa y Comunismo 1 Revolución Rusa y comunismo 2 Revolución Rusa y Comunismo 3 San José Santiago Apóstol Semana santa – Vistas de las últimas horas de JC Vacaciones Cristianas Valentín Vocación – www.vocación.org Para comentarios – email – mflynn@lcegionaries.org fb – martin m. flynn Donativos a - Congregación Legionarios de Cristo IBAN: ES3700491749852910000635 Swift Code (BIC): BSCHESMMXXX Dirección banco: Plaza de Parma, 8, Montequinto. CP 41700 Dos Hermanas, Sevilla. España.

×