Emilio robles diagnostico comunidad

UNIVERSIDAD CATOLICA “SANTA ROSA” (UCSAR) FINDACIÓN SOCIEDAD BÍBLICA CATOLICA INTERNACIONA (SOBICAIN) VICE-RECTORADO EXTEN...
2 INDICE Contenido Pagina Introducción 3 Historia Socio-Demográfica de la Comunidad o Grupo 4 Aspectos Socio-Educativos 7 ...
3 INTRODUCCION El objetivo fundamental de la presente investigación es describir el ambiente socio bíblico en la que se de...
4 CAPÍTULO I 1. Historia Socio-Demográfica de la Comunidad o Grupo 1.1. Identificación de la comunidad La comunidad objeto...
5 1.3. Características físico-espaciales. 1.3.1. Ubicación El sector 2 de la comunidad San Antonio de Padua forma parte en...
6 posee una morfología dendrítica, lo cual se asocia a las características particulares de tipo de material, la disposició...
7 semanas sin la recolección de los desechos sólidos, lo cual propensa la contaminación. 1.6.8. Vigilancia: en el sector n...
8 labores de economía informal en el sector, trabajan como empleados u obreros asalariados en la zona metropolitana Barcel...
9 5. Recursos disponibles 5.1. Planta de tratamiento el Maguey La planta de tratamiento el Maguey se encarga del tratamien...
10 7. Justificación Cada día vemos con mayor preocupación el deterioro en la calidad de vida de los habitantes de nuestras...
11 CAPÍTULO II ENFOQUE METODOLÓGICO El enfoque metodológico permitirá definir el tipo y diseño de investigación, la poblac...
12 2.3 Población y Muestra. Población La población según Morles, citado en Arias (1999), está constituida por “los element...
13 tema objeto de estudio; estructurada por una serie de preguntas que se realizaron a los 120 habitantes del sector 2 de ...
14 Para Kerliger (1982) “analizar significa establecer categorías, ordenar, manipular y resumir los datos” (p.96). En esta...
15 CAPÍTULO III ANÁLISIS DE LOS RESULTADOS 3.1 Resultados A continuación, se presentan los resultados obtenidos una vez ap...
16 en este aumento es que varios habitantes en edad adulta han tenido que emigrar a otro país por la situación de inflació...
17 Gráfico Nº 3 Constitución del grupo familiar El grafico de la constitución del grupo familiar nos muestra la presencia ...
18 El gráfico Nº 5 nos muestra el rol que asume la madre como jefe de familia, la columna “Ambos” no indica la baja comuni...
19 12-. ¿Cómo es la comunicación en el grupo familiar? Cuadro Nº 7 Gráfico Nº 7 En el grafico se nos muestra cómo se han d...
20 Gráfico Nº 8 El gráfico Nº 8 nos muestra una poca participación del grupo familiar en actividades socio culturales y ed...
21 17-. ¿El grupo familiar recibe otros subsidios o donaciones? Cuadro Nº 10A Recibe al Subsidios o donaciones CRITERIO FR...
22 El gráfico Nº 10 nos presenta que las familias y los habitantes del sector 2 de Bello Monte reciben aportes del gobiern...
23 (22) Servicios con que cuenta la vivienda Cuadro Nº 12 Servicio con los que cuenta la vivienda Gráfico Nº 12 Servicios ...
24 El gráfico Nº 13 nos indica que los vecinos del sector 2 de la comunidad de Bello Monte no tienden a estar integrados e...
25 Gráfico Nº 15 Problemas comunidad PARTE VI: ASPECTO RELIGIOSO Se busca en esta parte analizar la influencia de las cree...
26 El gráfico Nº 16 nos muestra muy poca participación (18 %) de los vecinos del sector 2 en algún apostolado, situación q...
27 El gráfico Nº 17 nos muestra que el 75% de los habitantes del sector 2 de la comunidad de Bello Monte conoce muy poco l...
28 El gráfico Nº 18 nos muestra la receptividad de los encuestados (94%) de participar de un curso de formación de Biblia....
29 CAPÍTULO IV DIAGNÓSTICO FINAL 4.1 Árbol de Problemas Para realizar el diagnostico final se utilizó la metodología “El á...
30 Según este árbol de problemas la comunidad del sector 2 de Bello Monte presenta una serie de dificultades vinculadas en...
31 CAPÍTULO V PROPUESTA El análisis del diagnóstico nos muestra que una de las prioridades en la problemática del sector N...
32 Análisis de Causas y Consecuencias Después de reuniones con el consejo comunal “Juana la Avanzadora” y jóvenes del movi...
33  Institucionalmente tenemos que aunque existe un consejo comunal no se han desarrollado campañas de concientización, n...
34 - Diseñar un programa recreativo formativo en valores apoyado en la vivencia de la palabra de Dios. - Conformar un equi...
35 Diagrama de Gantt Proyecto manejo de desechos solidos Para el desarrollo de los encuentros formativos de concientizació...
36 Actividad Nº 1 – Taller Formación de Promotores Ambientales ACTIVIDAD Nº1 TALLER DE FORMACIÓN DE PROMOTORES AMBIENTALES...
37 Actividad Nº 2 Taller comunitario de concientización sobre el buen manejo de desechos sólidos. ACTIVIDAD TALLER DE CONC...
38 Actividad Nº 3 Actividad Recreativa-Formativa Familiar Rally ecológico a pie “Juntos mejoramos nuestro Ambiente” ACTIVI...
39 CAPÍTULO VI CONCLUSIONES  La participación de los ciudadanos del sector Nº 2 de la comunidad de Bello Monte, es un ele...
40 Bibliografía. ARIAS, F.(1999). El Proyecto De Investigación. Guía Para Su Elaboración. Tercera Edición. Editorial Epist...
41 ANEXOS A 1 - Ubicación comunidad de Bello Monte Sector 2 BarrioBelloMonte Comunidad Sector 2 Bello Monte
42 A2 Formato encuesta ENCUESTA Nº PARTE I: DATOS PERSONALES (1)EDAD (2) SEXO (3) NACIONALIDAD (4) ESTADO CIVIL M F SOLTER...
43 A3 Tabulación información encuesta S C D V P S T TSU UNI O CRITERIO FRECUENCIA % M F 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 INFANTES (0-2)...
44 CRITERIO FRECUENCIA % SI 46 38% NO 21 18% A VECES 53 44% TOTAL 120 (11)LAS NORMAS DEL HOGAR SON CUMPLIDAS POR LOS MIEMB...
45 CRITERIO FRECUENCIA % Si 120 100% No 0 0 CRITERIO FRECUENCIA % Hogares de la patria 106 88% Parto Humanizado 23 19% Dr ...
46 FREC % 3 21% 5 36% 2 14% 4 8% CRITERIO Coro Iglesia catolica Grupo Biblico Iglesia Evangelica Catequista Iglesia Catoli...
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD CATOLICA “SANTA ROSA” (UCSAR) FINDACIÓN SOCIEDAD BÍBLICA CATOLICA INTERNACIONA (SOBICAIN) VICE-RECTORADO EXTENSION DIPLOMADO “Estudio General de las Sagradas escrituras y herramientas para la Investigación”. MODALIDAD: VIRTUAL Asignatura: Taller de Investigación Social, Metodología y Proyecto Profesora: Thania Mujica Alumno: Emilio Robles Fecha: Julio 2019 Septiembre 2018 hasta Julio 2019
  2. 2. 2 INDICE Contenido Pagina Introducción 3 Historia Socio-Demográfica de la Comunidad o Grupo 4 Aspectos Socio-Educativos 7 Aspecto Socio-Laboral 8 Aspecto Psico-Social 8 Recursos disponibles 9 Objetivos del Diagnóstico 9 Justificación 10 Enfoque metodológico 11 Análisis resultados 14 Diagnostico final 29 La propuesta 31 Conclusiones 39 Bibliografía 40 Anexos 41
  3. 3. 3 INTRODUCCION El objetivo fundamental de la presente investigación es describir el ambiente socio bíblico en la que se desarrolla el proyecto, para ello se han empleado métodos como la observación y la encuesta a personajes importantes de la comunidad. Se ha considerado el conocimiento y la experiencia del trabajo en la comunidad, los informes y documentos legales e históricos, así como la observación de contexto y sus actores principales. La presentación del trabajo contiene en su inicio de una breve historia local del sector Nº 2 de la comunidad de Bello Monte, seguidamente una caracterización de los principales aspectos de infraestructura, aspectos sociales, aspectos económicos, aspectos institucionales del sector, a continuación una caracterización de la comunidad, la muestra a objeto de estudio, seguidamente este trabajo presenta la justificación y objetivos para el desarrollo del diagnóstico. Seguidamente la estructura del informe del proyecto que contiene: Capítulo II: Metodología, Diseño de la Investigación, Población y Muestra, Instrumentos de la Investigación, Recolección de la información Capitulo III: Procesamiento y análisis de los resultados, se interpretan los hallazgos relacionados con el problema en estudio y los objetivos propuestos. Capitulo IV: El diagnostico final donde se identifican y jerarquizan los problemas más significativos que afecten al sector Nº2 de la Comunidad de Bello Monte. Capítulo V: Criterios para la elaboración de la propuesta de la situación de mayor prioridad o más sentida y que sea susceptible de ser mejorada. Capítulo VI: Las conclusiones sobre la ejecución del diagnostico Bibliografía y Anexos.
  4. 4. 4 CAPÍTULO I 1. Historia Socio-Demográfica de la Comunidad o Grupo 1.1. Identificación de la comunidad La comunidad objeto de estudio Sector 2 del barrio Bello Monte de Puerto La Cruz. A nivel pastoral el sector 2 de la comunidad de Bello Monte pertenece a la Vicaria San Antonio de Padua, la cual está adscrita a la Parroquia Divino Niño de la Diócesis de Barcelona. 1.2. Antecedentes históricos La comunidad de Bello Monte fue fundado el 16 de febrero de 1967, por los ciudadanos Antonio José Zapata, José María González, Rosa González, Candelaria Jiménez, José Luis Coa, Ana Moya y Lauteria Díaz. A mediados del año 1968 se delimita la primera calle del sector la cual lleva el nombre Bolívar. Entre los años 1976 y 1977 se construye la capilla San Antonio de Padua por el padre Quinto Antonio de la Bianca, la misma se encuentra ubicada en el Sector 1. En el año siguiente comienza a funcionar la escuela Andrés Bello que en sus inicios ubica su sede en una vivienda de la calle San Antonio, se imparte clases desde el primer al tercer grado. En al año 1979 se inicia el trabajo cultural por un grupo de jóvenes entre los que podemos nombrar: Fran Guevara, José Fermín, Hernán Coa, Chue la Revilla, Ernesto Farrera, Elbano Azocar, Cheo Mota, Nilson Núñez, Willians Núñez, Francisco Quijada, Tibisay Mota, Susana Mota, Chelo Mago, Nacha Mago, Dagoberto Lezama, inician el Centro Cultural y Deportivo Bello Monte (semillero de la actividad cultural del barrio) donde se destacan las agrupaciones danzas San Antonio, el grupo de teatro Bancarrota. El Centro Cultural es la institución donde se despliega una gran actividad cultural y deportiva a favor de la comunidad. Para el 1974 fija su residencia en la comunidad de Bello Monte el Sr. Armando Núñez “El folclorista del mar”, compositor y cantante que se destaca por su trayectoria cultural y en año 2010 ha sido declarado patrimonio cultural viviente.
  5. 5. 5 1.3. Características físico-espaciales. 1.3.1. Ubicación El sector 2 de la comunidad San Antonio de Padua forma parte en conjunto con otros 05 sectores del barrio Bello Monte (Grafico 1), que a su vez pertenecen a la parroquia Puerto La Cruz del Municipio Juan Antonio Sotillo de la ciudad de Puerto La Cruz, estado Anzoátegui. El Sector 2 de la comunidad de Bello Monte limita al norte con los sectores 2 y 3, hacia el sur limita con el Cerro El Maguey, hacia el oeste limita con el Sector 1 y hacia el oeste limita con la laguna el Maguey. 1.3.2. Clima El clima es de característica tropical seco. La temperatura anual promedio es de 26 ºC, presentando variaciones con un máximo de 34 ºC durante los meses de julio y agosto, una mínima de 20 ºC durante los meses de diciembre y enero. De acuerdo a la clasificación de Koeppen, el tipo de clima tropical de sabana (AW). La velocidad básica del viento calculada para todo el del sector 2 de Bello Monte es de 34 Km/h. La precipitación media anual oscila entre 600 y 750 mm3, siendo mayor en el mes de Agosto con un período de lluvia que comienza en el mes de mayo y culmina en el mes de octubre. El índice promedio de humedad es del 75%. 1.3.3. Topografía y Relieve La topografía en esta comunidad se presenta en forma accidentada, la misma está rodeada por colinas (Cerros) con alturas variables entre los 250 y 300 metros de altura, esta formación de colinas se abren en forma de pendiente hacia una gran laguna salina. La topografía natural ha tenido modificaciones a través del tiempo por las construcciones de ranchos, casa y vías de comunicación. 1.3.4. Hidrografía La hidrografía del sector solo cuenta con pequeños afluentes salinos naturales subterráneos y cauces de segundo y tercer orden de tipo intermitente, los cuales son activados en los períodos de lluvia. Todas las corrientes desembocan en la laguna salina el Maguey. El drenaje del sector 2
  6. 6. 6 posee una morfología dendrítica, lo cual se asocia a las características particulares de tipo de material, la disposición de los estratos y las características del relieve 1.4. Población Habitan un total de 732 habitante entre los cuales 325 femenino un total de 342 masculino. 1.5. Vivienda Habitan el sector 195 familias ubicadas 186 viviendas las cuales están clasificadas en: 30 tipo quinta, 104 casas (Paredes de bloque con techo de zinc o acerolic), 52 ranchos (Paredes y techo de zinc u otro material). 1.6. Servicios públicos 1.6.1. Agua potable: el servicio está a cargo de la empresa gubernamental Hidrocaribe, se raciona dos veces a la semana para surtir la parte alta del sector 5 Bello Monte. 1.6.2. Red de cloacas: el 80% de las viviendas del sector están conectadas a la red de cloacas, el 20% habilitado pozo séptico. 1.6.3. Servicio eléctrico: El manejo del servicio está a cargo de la empresa gubernamental Corpoelec, el mismo es estable, solo presenta deficiencias en el alumbrado público. 1.6.4. Servicio telefónico: Está a cargo de la empresa CANTV, el mismo presenta deficiencia en mantenimiento y en la reparación de fallas. 1.6.5. Gas Doméstico: No existe gas directo en el sector 2, el suministro se realiza a través de bombonas. 1.6.6. Transporte público: existe dos líneas de transporte público en la zona la línea Oropeza Castillo y la Cooperativa Escape, el servicio presenta muchas deficiencias por la baja operatividad de vehículos, la mayoría están dañados. 1.6.7. Aseo Urbano: El servicio está a cargo de la Alcaldía del municipio Juan Antonio Sotillo, el mismo presenta deficiencias, pasan
  7. 7. 7 semanas sin la recolección de los desechos sólidos, lo cual propensa la contaminación. 1.6.8. Vigilancia: en el sector no cuenta con casilla policial, ni por el patrullaje por parte de la policía municipal. 1.6.9. Servicio Internet: Es administrado por la empresa CANTV, el mismo presenta deficiencias en la señal y en la mayoría de los casos ausente. 1.7. Vialidad La vialidad es de tipo vía urbana con capa de asfalto, el mismo se encuentra en pésimas condiciones y en varios puntos se forman bache llenos de agua. 2. Aspectos Socio-Educativos 2.1. Familiar Existe un alto índice de natalidad, también un alto porcentaje de Madres solteras, la falta de educación familiar son los principales factores; lo que ocasiona que en una vivienda existan varias familias. Existe falta de sentido de solidaridad y de beneficio en colectivo. 2.2. Escolaridad En el sector 2 no existe ninguna escuela. El Barrio Bello Monte cuenta con una escuela Básica “Andrés Bello” que funciona en dos turnos, su ubicación es en el sector 3 a quince minutos del sector 2; un Liceo José Tadeo Arreaza Calatrava a veinte y cinco minutos del sector 2, la gran mayoría de la población sabe leer y escribir. 3. Aspecto Socio-Laboral 3.1. Ingresos En el ingreso familiar promedio es sueldo mínimo. En este sector no existe ninguna fuente de empleo formal establecida en forma directa. La planta de tratamiento el Maguey solo agrupa cerca de 12 habitantes en la cooperativa que se encarga del mantenimiento. La mayoría de los habitantes no realiza
  8. 8. 8 labores de economía informal en el sector, trabajan como empleados u obreros asalariados en la zona metropolitana Barcelona, Lecherías, Puerto La Cruz. 3.2. Comercios No existen comercios legalmente establecidos en la zona, existen 10 bodegos (informales) ubicadas dentro de las casas en este sector 4. Aspecto Psico-Social 4.1. Salud No existe ningún módulo de asistencia médica en sector 2; los habitantes no poseen cultura de medicina preventiva, no se han realizado campañas de vacunación recientemente, ni operativos médicos. Existe mucha contaminación por acumulación de la basura en el sector. Las aguas residuales finalizan en la salina del Maguey; la cual se encuentra bordeando la comunidad, prolifera gran cantidad de zancudos y animales rastreros, las campañas de fumigaciones son muy escasa durante el año. El promedio mensual de casos por enfermedades es el siguiente: 18 enfermedades de la piel, 38 enfermedades gastrointestinales, 31 casos de gripe, 09 enfermedades respiratorias, 218 casos de paludismo. En cuanto a enfermedades crónicas: 09 por diabetes, 29 por hipertensión arterial. De igual forma las últimas estadísticas del centro de salud más cercano indican tener 12 casos de desnutrición. 4.2. Recreación y deporte. No existe ninguna instalación deportiva o recreativa formal en el sector N° 2 de la comunidad de Bello Monte. Las actividades que se realizan son por iniciativa de los jóvenes del sector en espacios abiertos. 4.3. Movimientos y agrupaciones No hay movimientos culturales, ni deportivos, ni artísticos en el sector. Solo existe la organización comunitaria para la entrega de alimentos. El consejo comunal no está activo; la documentación se encuentra desactualizada.
  9. 9. 9 5. Recursos disponibles 5.1. Planta de tratamiento el Maguey La planta de tratamiento el Maguey se encarga del tratamiento de aguas residuales de la ciudad de Puerto la Cruz antes de ser enviadas al mar. Las cooperativas que hacen vida dentro de la Planta de tratamiento el Maguey realiza una acción social esporádicamente, casi nula, sobre todo en el cordón de familias ubicadas alrededor de la planta. Actualmente la planta emplea a pocos habitantes motivado a que su operatividad está al 10 % por falta de químicos y repuestos para sus equipos. 5.2. Casa Comunal El sector cuenta con una casa comunal, la misma no se encuentra operativa, ni se realizan actividades comunitarias. 6. Objetivos del Diagnóstico 6.1. Objetivo General Realizar un diagnóstico social en el sector 2 de la comunidad de Bello Monte que permita identificar los problemas que presenta, y a través de una propuesta en conjunto con la comunidad proponer acciones para resolverlos. 6.2. Objetivos Específicos - Diagnosticar la situación actual del sector 2 de la comunidad de Bello Monte. - Analizar la información recabada, mediante los instrumentos aplicados a la comunidad del sector 2 de Bello Monte. - Establecer los problemas que más afectan a la comunidad del sector 2 de Bello Monte. - Priorizar la problemática que más afectan a los habitantes del sector 2 de la comunidad de Bello Monte y en conjuntos darles respuestas a mediano plazo. - Diseñar una propuesta de actividad que permita mejorar la calidad de vida de los habitantes del sector 2 del barrio Bello Monte de acuerdo a la problemática planteada.
  10. 10. 10 7. Justificación Cada día vemos con mayor preocupación el deterioro en la calidad de vida de los habitantes de nuestras comunidades, los vecinos del sector Nº 2 de Bello Monte no escapan a esta realidad social que se vive en nuestro país En esta comunidad se presenta una situación económica muy deficitaria de pobreza, causada en muchos casos por la inflación que se vive en Venezuela, el alto índice de desempleo y la baja protección social. Esta situación de igual forma perjudica la satisfacción de necesidades sociales básicas de subsistencia, seguridad y participación social. Además de esto se observa que se ha generado en los habitantes del sector una situación de dependencia económica al sistema de protección social gubernamental, que adormece las iniciativas de organización en el sector. El deterioro en la relaciones comunitarias, la falta de amor al prójimo y la poca esperanza en la instituciones han mermado las fe en los habitantes de esta comunidad, se hace necesario ofrecer alternativas que permitan acrecentar la esperanza en sus ciudadanos, fortalezcan sus creencias, fomenten sus valores y la integración activa comunitaria. Realizar un diagnóstico social permitirá priorizar los problemas que actualmente afronta este sector, permitiendo de esta manera ofrecer actividades que desarrollen su vida social de manera regular, fomentar la solidaridad y la unión comunitaria; que contribuyan a un cambio favorable en el estilo de vida de los habitantes del sector Nº 2 de la comunidad de Bello Monte.
  11. 11. 11 CAPÍTULO II ENFOQUE METODOLÓGICO El enfoque metodológico permitirá definir el tipo y diseño de investigación, la población y muestra, las técnicas e instrumentos empleados en la recolección de datos, estrategias y procedimientos que van a permitir la resolución del problema 2.1 Tipo de Investigación. El presente trabajo de investigación por la naturaleza y características propias que presentó la situación planteada en estudio, se seleccionó la modalidad de Proyecto Factible, el cual se realizó en el sector 2 de la comunidad de Bello Monte, Municipio Juan Antonio Sotillo, Puerto La Cruz. Se seleccionó como Proyecto Factible, porque “consiste en la investigación, elaboración y desarrollo de una propuesta de un modelo operativo viable para solucionar problemas, requerimientos o necesidades de organizaciones o grupos sociales; puede referirse a la formulación de políticas, programas, tecnologías, métodos o procesos. El Proyecto debe tener apoyo en una investigación de tipo documental, de campo o un diseño que incluya ambas modalidades”. (UPEL, 2016, Pág. 21). 2.2 Diseño de la Investigación. De acuerdo al problema planteado y los objetivos a alcanzar, la investigación referida a la problemática existente en el sector 2 de la comunidad de Bello Monte está sustentada en una investigación de campo que se caracteriza por un estudio que engloba dentro de un contexto determinado, que parte del hecho de que hay una cierta realidad, con unos requerimientos que pueden ser satisfecho, lo cual implica hacer una balance entre el tiempo en el campo y el sentido del quehacer investigativo. Según Arias (2006): “consiste en la recolección de datos directa de los sujetos investigados, o de la realidad donde ocurren los hechos (datos primarios), sin manipular o controlar variable alguna, es decir, el investigador obtiene la información pero no altera las condiciones existentes” (p. 31).
  12. 12. 12 2.3 Población y Muestra. Población La población según Morles, citado en Arias (1999), está constituida por “los elementos o unidades (personas, instituciones o cosas) involucradas en la investigación” (p. 22). Para la investigación planteada, la población referencial objeto de estudio estará conformada por 732 habitantes del sector 2 de la comunidad de Bello Monte, información suministrada por un miembro del consejo comunal del sector Nº 2 “Juana la Avanzadora”. Muestra Hernández y otros (2010), definen muestra como “un subgrupo de la población de interés sobre el cual se recolectarán datos, y que tiene que definirse o delimitarse de antemano con precisión, este deberá ser representativo de dicha población” (p.173). La población objeto de estudio, se le realizó un muestreo al azar simple, representando la muestra de la investigación, la misma fue de ciento veinte (120) habitantes del sector Nº 2 de la comunidad de Bello Monte. Técnicas e Instrumentos para la Recolección de Datos Para la recolección de los datos se tomó como técnica la encuesta, según Ramos (2014), la encuesta “tiene como propósito obtener información (generalmente impersonal) sobre las condiciones de relevancia para el estudio” (p. 4). Por lo tanto, a través de las encuestas se pueden conocer las opiniones, las actitudes y los comportamientos de los objetos de estudio, de acuerdo a las condiciones expresadas en una serie de preguntas sobre los hechos o aspectos que interesan en la investigación. En esta investigación la encuesta proporcionara al investigador la facilidad de realizarle una serie de preguntas que tienen relación directa con el
  13. 13. 13 tema objeto de estudio; estructurada por una serie de preguntas que se realizaron a los 120 habitantes del sector 2 de la comunidad de Bello Monte. El instrumento que se seleccionó para recabar la información fue el cuestionario, que según Tamayo (2002), “se define como el instrumento que contiene una serie de ítems o preguntas estructuradas, formuladas y llenadas por un empadronador frente a quien responde” (p.25). El mismo será utilizado para recopilar la información, porque permite que los vecinos del sector objetos de estudio no se sientan evaluados, emitiendo su opinión en relación a los diferentes aspectos de la evaluación cualitativa. De acuerdo a lo anteriormente expresado, para diseñar un cuestionario es necesario tener claro el objetivo de la investigación, además se debe estructurar, redactar, ordenar y disponer adecuadamente los reactivos o ítems. El cuestionario utilizado para esta investigación consta de seis (6) partes, estructuradas de la siguiente forma: Parte I, está diseñada para obtener los datos personales de los encuestados. Parte II, fue organizada con el objetivo de conocer como está estructurado el grupo familiar y las relaciones entre sus miembros. Parte III, tiene la finalidad de determinar la situación económica y como distribuyen el ingreso los encuestados. Parte IV, está preparada para obtener información relacionada con las características de la vivienda de los participantes. Parte V, determina la actuación de los entrevistados en y con los demás integrantes de la comunidad, como también el sentido de pertenencia hacia la misma. Parte VI, establece como es la relación del entrevistado con Dios, la vivencia de la Palabra, como esta se refleja en las relaciones comunitarias y su escala de valores. Técnicas de Análisis e Interpretación de Datos
  14. 14. 14 Para Kerliger (1982) “analizar significa establecer categorías, ordenar, manipular y resumir los datos” (p.96). En esta etapa del proceso de investigación, después que se aplique el instrumento y presentar los resultados a través de un análisis de los datos, se procederá a organizar los datos recolectados a fin de explicar las posibles relaciones que expresan las variables estudiadas. La información recolectada será transformada en gráficos, para darle significado a las respuestas arrojadas en el instrumento de diagnóstico que representan una interpretación de cada uno de ítems recogidos en el cuestionario.
  15. 15. 15 CAPÍTULO III ANÁLISIS DE LOS RESULTADOS 3.1 Resultados A continuación, se presentan los resultados obtenidos una vez aplicados los instrumentos, para la recolección de la información en el sector 2 de la comunidad de Bello Monte. Se muestra el análisis de las preguntas más relevantes de cada parte que conforman el instrumento aplicado, las cuales se relacionan directamente con la problemática más destacada dentro de esta comunidad PARTE I: DATOS PERSONALES Se han tomado los ítems más relevantes, para este estudio, relacionar la información obtenida con la problemática de mayor prioridad en la comunidad del sector Nº 2 de Bello Monte (1) Edad Cuadro N° 1 Edades Gráfico Nº 1 El grafico nos muestra que el mayor porcentaje de la población del sector 2 está en la edad joven, entre los 18 a 24 años, un factor que ha influido CRITERIO FRECUENCIA % INFANTES (0-2) 0 0% NIÑOS (3- 12) 13 11% ADOLESCENTES (13 -17) 22 18% JOVENES (18 - 24) 38 32% ADULTOS (25 -64) 24 20% ADULTO MAYOR (Mayor 65) 23 19% TOTAL 120 100%
  16. 16. 16 en este aumento es que varios habitantes en edad adulta han tenido que emigrar a otro país por la situación de inflación que se vive en el país, de igual forma el grafico nos indica que el 89 % de las personas encuestadas está por encima de los 13 años de edad. (5) Nivel de instrucción Cuadro 2 Nivel de Instrucción Grafico 2 Nivel de instrucción El gráfico Nº 2 nos muestra que la mayoría de la población del sector 2 ha cursado primaria 56%, seguido de secundaria 32%, lo que nos indica que la población encuestada de acuerdo a su nivel de estudio tiene capacidad para conocer y entender las realidades y problemáticas existentes en su comunidad. PARTE II: ESTRUCTURA DEL GRUPO FAMILIAR. En este apartado se busca determinar cómo son las relaciones interpersonales entre los miembros del grupo familiar, para justificar su actuación con los vecinos de la comunidad, enmarcados por los valores inculcados en la familia. (9) Constitución del grupo familiar Cuadro Nº 3 Constitución del grupo familiar. CRITERIO FRECUENCIA % Primaria 67 56% Secundaria 38 32% Tecnico 6 5% TSU 5 4% Universitaria 4 3%
  17. 17. 17 Gráfico Nº 3 Constitución del grupo familiar El grafico de la constitución del grupo familiar nos muestra la presencia de hijos en las familiar del sector 2 de la comunidad de Bello Monte, es importante resaltar la columna Madre 30% sobre Padre 23% que nos indica que tenemos una cantidad de familias con madres solteras. (10) Jefe de Familia Cuadro Nº4 – Jefe de familia Gráfico Nº5 – Jefe de familia CRITERIO FRECUENCIA % Padre 44 23% Madre 56 30% Hijos 62 33% Abuelos 13 7% Tios 9 5% Otros 5 3% CRITERIO FRECUENCIA % Padre 36 30% Madre 48 40% Ambos 25 21% Otros 11 9%
  18. 18. 18 El gráfico Nº 5 nos muestra el rol que asume la madre como jefe de familia, la columna “Ambos” no indica la baja comunicación Padre – Madre dentro del hogar. (11) Las normas del hogar son cumplidas por los miembros de la familia Tabla Nº 6 Se cumplen las normas por los miembros de la familia Gráfico Nº 6 Se cumplen las normas El gráfico Nº 6 nos muestra que la columna “A veces” con 44% y la columna “No” con 18% prevalecen a la columna “Si” 38%, lo que nos indica la existencia de dificultades de comunicación en el núcleo familiar y deterioro de valores como unión, respeto y solidaridad. CRITERIO FRECUENCIA % SI 46 38% NO 21 18% A VECES 53 44% 38% 18% 44% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% SI NO A VECES
  19. 19. 19 12-. ¿Cómo es la comunicación en el grupo familiar? Cuadro Nº 7 Gráfico Nº 7 En el grafico se nos muestra cómo se han deteriorado las comunicaciones dentro del ámbito familiar, no se establecen diálogos, solo se limitan a gestos y prevalece la comunicación a través de otros miembros del grupo familiar. (13) El grupo familiar participa en actividades culturales y socio educativas. Cuadro Nº 8 SI SI NO NO 78 65% 42 35% 47 39% 73 61% 66 55% 54 45% 79 66% 41 34% Existen miembros que se comunican a través de otros Solo se saludan Establecen dialogos Se comunican a traves de gestos CRITERIO CRITERIO FRECUENCIA % Si 20 17% No 61 51% A veces 39 33%
  20. 20. 20 Gráfico Nº 8 El gráfico Nº 8 nos muestra una poca participación del grupo familiar en actividades socio culturales y educativa los que nos indica un deterioro en los valores unión, solidaridad, compañerismo, amistad dentro del seno familiar que incide directamente en sus relaciones internas y en sus relaciones con su comunidad. PARTE III: SITUACIÓN ECONÓMICA Busca presentar el panorama del ingreso promedio de los distintos grupos familiares ubicados en la comunidad objeto de estudio así, como de otras fuentes de ingresos que estos puedan tener. 14-. ¿Cuál es el ingreso mensual del jefe de familia? Cuadro Nº 9 Gráfico Nº 9 FRECUENCIA % 66 55% 26 22% 28 23%Mas que el sueldo minino CRITERIO Sueldo Minimo Menos del sueldo minimo
  21. 21. 21 17-. ¿El grupo familiar recibe otros subsidios o donaciones? Cuadro Nº 10A Recibe al Subsidios o donaciones CRITERIO FRECUENCIA % Si 120 100% No 0 0 Cuadro Nº 10B Subsidios y donaciones recibidas Gráfico Nº 10 CRITERIO FRECUENCIA % Hogares de la patria 106 88% Parto Humanizado 23 19% Dr Jose Gregorio 29 24% Bono Fecha 64 53% Bono Ancianos 23 19% Chamba juvenil 22 18% 88% 19% 24% 53% 19% 18% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100%
  22. 22. 22 El gráfico Nº 10 nos presenta que las familias y los habitantes del sector 2 de Bello Monte reciben aportes del gobierno que los ayudan a sobrellevar la situación económica del país, sin embargo; este sistema de subsidios podría estar mermando la capacidad de iniciativas para mejorar su calidad de vida, y la de generar actividades por el bien común. PARTE IV: SITUACIÓN FÍSICO AMBIENTAL Se ha tomado los ítems más importantes de la encuesta relacionados con la situación de habitabilidad de las familias del sector Nº 2 de la comunidad de Bello Monte, lo que nos permitirá conocer las condiciones de las viviendas de nuestro objeto de estudio, y así establecer si son aptas para vivir. (19) Tipos de vivienda Cuadro Nº 11 Tipos de vivienda Grafico 11 Tipos de vivienda El grafico no muestra que el mayor porcentaje de viviendas en el sector 2 de la comunidad de Bello Monte son casas 64%, seguido de viviendas tipo rancho 24 % CRITERIO FRECUENCIA % Apartamento 0 0% Casa 77 64% Rancho 29 24% Habitacion 14 12% Otro 0 0%
  23. 23. 23 (22) Servicios con que cuenta la vivienda Cuadro Nº 12 Servicio con los que cuenta la vivienda Gráfico Nº 12 Servicios en vivienda PARTE V: PARTICIPACIÓN SOCIAL En esta parte se busca analizar la intervención de los ciudadanos en conjunto en la toma de decisiones respecto al manejo de los recursos y las acciones que tienen un impacto en el desarrollo de sus comunidades. 23-. ¿Pertenece a algún grupo de la comunidad? Cuadro Nº 13 Pertenencia a algún grupo en la comunidad Gráfico Nº 13 Pertenecía a algún grupo CRITERIO FRECUENCIA % Todos los servicios 43 36% Algunos servcios 72 60% No cuenta con servicios 0 0% CRITERIO FRECUENCIA % Si 86 72% No 34 28%
  24. 24. 24 El gráfico Nº 13 nos indica que los vecinos del sector 2 de la comunidad de Bello Monte no tienden a estar integrados en ningún grupo social en su sector, por lo que no estimulan a modo personal valores como solidaridad, unión, hermandad, trabajo en equipo. 24-. ¿Participa en reuniones para la resolución de las problemáticas de la comunidad? Cuadro Nº 14 Participación en reuniones Gráfico Nº 14 Participación en reuniones (25) ¿Cuáles cree usted son los problemas que tiene su grupo o comunidad? Cuadro Nº 15 Problemas en la comunidad CRITERIO FRECUENCIA % Si 81 68% No 39 33%
  25. 25. 25 Gráfico Nº 15 Problemas comunidad PARTE VI: ASPECTO RELIGIOSO Se busca en esta parte analizar la influencia de las creencias religiosas en las actitudes de la vida cotidiana de los habitantes del sector 2 de la comunidad de Bello Monte, el aporte de esta en las relaciones sociales, y como incentiva la participación comunitaria para solucionar sus problemas. 26-. ¿Pertenece a algún apostolado? Cuadro Nº 16 Apostolado Gráfico Nº 16 Apostolado FREC % 17 14% 15 13% 14 12% 13 11% 11 9% Enfermedades estomacales 9 8% Enfermedades respiratorias 8 7% Proliferacion de animales rastreros 9 8% 11 9% 7 6% 6 5% Paludismo Enfermedades de la piel Falta de union Delicuencia Perdida de valores (25)Problemas CRITERIO Mala dispocision de desechos solidos Contaminacion Deficiencia en servicios CRITERIO FRECUENCIA % Si 22 18% No 98 82%
  26. 26. 26 El gráfico Nº 16 nos muestra muy poca participación (18 %) de los vecinos del sector 2 en algún apostolado, situación que demuestra un bajo grado de compromiso por parte de los habitantes del sector Nº 2 de Bello Monte. (28)-. ¿Cuánto sabe usted de la Biblia? Cuadro Nº 17A – Conocimiento de la biblia Cuadro Nº 17B – Comparte la biblia en su hogar Grafico 17 – Conocimiento de la Biblia CRITERIO FRECUENCIA % Mucho 4 3% Algo 26 22% Poco 69 58% Nada 21 18% CRITERIO FRECUENCIA % Si 9 8% No 111 93%
  27. 27. 27 El gráfico Nº 17 nos muestra que el 75% de los habitantes del sector 2 de la comunidad de Bello Monte conoce muy poco la Biblia y que solo un 9 % la comparte dentro de su familia, esta estadística nos indica que no se está incentivando valores a través de la lectura, meditación y vivencia de la palabra en familia. (30)-. ¿Asistiría a cursos de formación de la Biblia? Cuadro Nº 18 – Asistiría a un curso de Biblia Gráfico Nº 18 Formación sobre Biblia CRITERIO FRECUENCIA % Si 113 94% No 7 6%
  28. 28. 28 El gráfico Nº 18 nos muestra la receptividad de los encuestados (94%) de participar de un curso de formación de Biblia. (31)-. ¿Qué temas le gustaría que se tratase? Gráfico Nº 19 – Temas a tratar formación de Biblia Gráfico Nº 19 Temas a tratar formación de Biblia El gráfico Nº 19 nos indica que un 32% de los encuestados le gustaría conocer como se muestra el amor de Dios en la Biblia, un 14 % manifiesta su deseo de aprender sobre manejo de biblia, un 52% considera que si se realiza un curso sobre Biblia se resalte el mensaje sobre valores, centrado en las relaciones vecinales y la ayuda que debemos tener los unos con otros: Hermandad (12%), Solidaridad (18%), Compañerismo (13 %), Unión (9%). FREC % 15 13% 14 12% 23 19% 17 14% 21 18% 16 13% 11 9% 3 3% Manejo de Biblia Solidaridad Compañerismo Otros Union CRITERIO Conocimiento de Dios Hermandad Amor de Dios
  29. 29. 29 CAPÍTULO IV DIAGNÓSTICO FINAL 4.1 Árbol de Problemas Para realizar el diagnostico final se utilizó la metodología “El árbol de problemas”. El árbol de problemas es una técnica que muestra de manera visual las disposición de los problemas que afecta a una determinada situación. La técnica del Árbol de Problemas es una herramienta que sirve para conocer de manera participativa la magnitud y el alcance de las limitaciones o dificultades que sufre determinado grupo social y que no le permite alcanzar mejores niveles de vida. Su utilidad radica en la identificación de todos los problemas que pueden existir en una realidad social utilizando la relación causa-efecto. Estos problemas deben estar vinculados con un tema específico o con una situación determinada con la finalidad de contar con información coherente y articulada a una misma problemática y no obtener resultados dispersos que abarquen diversos campos de acción. A través de esta técnica se muestran los distintos problemas que presentan el sector Nº 2 de la comunidad de Bello Monte y como se relacionan los mismos.
  30. 30. 30 Según este árbol de problemas la comunidad del sector 2 de Bello Monte presenta una serie de dificultades vinculadas entre sí como son: Falta de valores, la inseguridad, mala disposición de desechos sólidos (basura), la delincuencia, falta de unión entre los miembros de la comunidad, paludismo, enfermedades respiratorias, de la piel y estomacales producto de la contaminación y la proliferación de animales rastreros (Ratas, cucarachas, otros). Tenemos un aumento de la contaminación en el sector, producto en gran parte a la mala disposición de los desechos sólidos por parte de los vecinos; quienes carentes de valores comunitarios, arrojan la basura a las vías públicas y la laguna del Maguey. Este tipo de prácticas unidas a la deficiencia en los servicios públicos ha provocado un aumento de las enfermedades en la piel, respiratorias y estomacales, así como un aumento considerable en los casos de paludismo en esta comunidad. .
  31. 31. 31 CAPÍTULO V PROPUESTA El análisis del diagnóstico nos muestra que una de las prioridades en la problemática del sector Nº 2 de la comunidad de Bello Monte es la mala disposición de los desechos sólidos; el mal manejo de la basura por parte de los habitantes del sector incide directamente en otras situaciones que aquejan a esta comunidad. Para el análisis de esta problemática se utilizara la metodología del diagrama Causa-Efecto el cual ayuda a pensar sobre todas las causas reales y potenciales de un suceso o problema. El Diagrama Causa-Efecto es llamado usualmente Diagrama de “Ishikawa” porque fue creado por Kaoru Ishikawa, experto en dirección de empresas interesado en mejorar el control de la calidad; también es llamado “Diagrama Espina de Pescado” porque su forma es similar al esqueleto de un pez. Este tipo técnica es utilizada para motivar a los participantes en el análisis y la discusión grupal, de manera que cada equipo de trabajo pueda ampliar su comprensión del problema, visualizar las razones, motivos o factores principales y secundarios, identificar posibles soluciones, tomar decisiones y, organizar planes de acción. Al aplicar esta técnica a la situación problemática prioritaria de la comunidad de Bello Monte se visualizo de una manera rápida y clara, la relación que tienen cada una de las causas con las demás razones que inciden en el origen del problema del mal manejo de los desechos sólidos. En esta oportunidad a través de la espina de pescado se constató que existe una íntima relación entre las causas a nivel familiar, vecinal e institucional, y como estás actúan en cadena provocando consecuencias en la salud comunitaria y un terrible daño al medio ambiente.
  32. 32. 32 Análisis de Causas y Consecuencias Después de reuniones con el consejo comunal “Juana la Avanzadora” y jóvenes del movimiento juvenil de la iglesia San Antonio, se analizaron las causas y efecto de la problemática de la mala disposición de los desechos sólidos por los habitantes del sector. Se presentan las principales causas que originan la problemática de la mala disposición de los desechos sólidos en el sector Nº 2 de la comunidad de Bello Monte:  En el entorno familiar tenemos un mal manejo en la disposición final de la basura, existe una falta de conciencia por los integrantes de la familia que arrojan la basura a la calle, mostrando carencia de cultura ecológica.  A nivel vecinal se nota una mala comunicación, una falta de unión entre los vecinos para resolver sus necesidades lo que ocasiona en el caso de la basura de una acumulación de la misma en las calles.
  33. 33. 33  Institucionalmente tenemos que aunque existe un consejo comunal no se han desarrollado campañas de concientización, ni sean hecho la gestión ante las autoridades municipales para la colocación de contenedores ni mejorar el sistema de recolección de desechos sólidos en el sector. Todas estas causas han generado una serie de consecuencias para los habitantes del Sector Nº 2 de la comunidad de Bello Monte  Enfermedades en la piel como: escabiosis, salpullidos. Enfermedades respiratorias: asma, bronquitis, rinitis, asma. Las cuales afectan directamente a la población infantil.  Un aumento en los últimos meses de animales rastreros como: cucarachas, chiripas y roedores, situación que afecta la salud de los moradores del lugar. Quema de desechos sólidos por excesos de los mismos. Descomposición de animales muertos de forma natural, envenenamiento, arrollamientos, entre otros.  Contaminación del aire por malos olores y la proliferación de moscas y zancudos lo que ha ocasionado un aumento considerable del paludismo en el sector. En consecuencia tenemos que la salud de los habitantes del sector Nº 2 de la comunidad de Bello Monte ha sido afectada por sus malos hábitos en la disposición de los desechos sólidos, su falta de valores y la poca unión que existe a la hora de enfrentar este problema, por estas razones se hace la propuesta de una serie de actividades recreativas formativas orientadas a la luz del evangelio que les permitan mejorar su nivel de vida y concientizarlos sobre esta problemática. Se propone como objetivo general: Diseñar un programa actividades recreativas formativas bíblicas que fomenten en los habitantes del sector 2 de la comunidad de Bello Monte el crecimiento en valores que le permitan a través de una mejor disposición de los desechos sólidos mejorar su calidad de vida. Como objetivos específicos:
  34. 34. 34 - Diseñar un programa recreativo formativo en valores apoyado en la vivencia de la palabra de Dios. - Conformar un equipo de trabajo con el movimiento juvenil del sector y miembros del consejo comunal “Juana la Avanzadora” para la ejecución del programa formativo en valores. - Aplicar el programa de las actividades recreativa formativas de crecimiento en valores a través de la vivencia de la Palabra - Evaluar los resultados obtenidos. Plan de acción Para visualizar las tareas a realizar durante el desarrollo del proyecto se utilizara un diagrama de Gantt. El diagrama de Gantt es una herramienta para planificar y programar tareas a lo largo de un período determinado. Gracias a una fácil y cómoda visualización de las acciones previstas, permite realizar el seguimiento y control del progreso de cada una de las etapas de un proyecto y, además, reproduce gráficamente las tareas, su duración y secuencia, además del calendario general del proyecto. El gráfico del diagrama de Gantt es, en realidad, un sistema de coordenadas con dos ejes esenciales: en el eje vertical se ubican las tareas a realizar desde el inicio hasta el fin del proyecto, mientras en el horizontal se ponen los tiempos.
  35. 35. 35 Diagrama de Gantt Proyecto manejo de desechos solidos Para el desarrollo de los encuentros formativos de concientización sobre el buen manejo de desechos sólidos se utilizara la técnica de Curso- Taller. Esta es una modalidad de enseñanza-aprendizaje caracterizada por la interrelación entre la teoría y la práctica, en donde el facilitador expone los fundamentos teóricos y procedimentales, que sirven de base para que los participantes realicen un conjunto de actividades diseñadas previamente y que los conducen a desarrollar su comprensión de los temas al vincularlos con la práctica operante. El uso de esta técnica permitirá de igual forma fomentar en los participantes valores de unión, solidaridad y trabajo en equipo. Se preparan 02 talleres uno para organizar y concientizar al equipo de trabajo, el otro para concientizar, fomentar valores y el trabajo en equipo en los adultos y jóvenes del sector. L M Mi J V S D L M Mi J V S D L M Mi J V S D L M Mi J V S D L M Mi J Invitación Consejo Comunal Invitación a Jóvenes Preparación Taller promotores ambientalistas Taller Formación Promotores Ambientalistas Reunión con promotores preparación taller comunitario Taller Comunitario de concientización buen manejo desechos solidos Reunión Promotores preparación Rally a pie y asignación tareas Preparación final Rally a Pie Concientización Rally a pie concientización buen manejo desechos solidos Reunión de evaluación SEMANA 5SEMANA 1 SEMANA 2 SEMANA 3 SEMANA 4 ACTIVIDAD
  36. 36. 36 Actividad Nº 1 – Taller Formación de Promotores Ambientales ACTIVIDAD Nº1 TALLER DE FORMACIÓN DE PROMOTORES AMBIENTALES LUGAR Casa comunal DURACION 4 horas PARTICIPANTES 08 miembrosdel consejocomunal “JuanalaAvanzadora” – 08 jóvenesdel movimientojuveniliglesiaSanAntonio. OBJETIVO Formar el equipode trabajopara el desarrollode lasactividadesde concientización ambiental en el sector nº 2 de la comunidad de Bello Monte. HORA TIEMPO ACTIVIDAD RECURSOS REQUERIDOS 0:00’ 20’ Llegada – bienvenida – Presentación Sala con sillas suficientes 0:20’ 20’ Actividad de integración: “Se hunde el barco” Tiza – Espacio abierto 0:40’ 30’ Proyección video “El Samurái”, discusión grupal Videobeam, video Samurái, rotafolio, marcador pizarra 1:10’ 10’ Receso – café Café – vasos 1:20’ 30’ Discusióngrupal “Que es un grupo y su importancia” Hoja técnica una por grupo 1:50’ 25’ Video “ La basura como elemento de contaminación ambiental y sus consecuencias” -Compartir ideas Videobeam, video de la basura, rotafolio, marcador. 2:15’ 30’ Dinámica grupal “Un mensaje para ti” – Compartir experiencia Hoja por cada participante, colores, alfileres o tirro. 2:45’ 30’ Lectura bíblica: Las partes del cuerpo (Rom 12, 4-6) Meditación Charla socializada el trabajo en equipo a la luz del Evangelio. Biblia, Hoja técnica trabajo en equipo 3:15’ 35’ Organización de actividades de concientización sobre manejo de desechos solidos Papel, lápices, esquemas de encuentros formativos para padre y rally ecológico familiar 3:45’ 30’ Compartir grupal (Sistema de la pesca para la próxima actividad cada participante invita a otros dos) Refrigerio–Música ambiente
  37. 37. 37 Actividad Nº 2 Taller comunitario de concientización sobre el buen manejo de desechos sólidos. ACTIVIDAD TALLER DE CONCIENTIZACION SOBRE EL MANEJO DE DESECHOS SOLIDOS EN LA COMUNIDAD. LUGAR Casa comunal DURACION 4 horas PARTICIPANTES 54 AdultosyJóvenes(Mayoresde 15 años) del sectorNº 2 Comunidadde BelloMonte. OBJETIVO Concientizar a los participantes sobre la importancia del buen manejo de los desechos sólidos, sus beneficios comunitarios y ambientales HORA TIEMPO ACTIVIDAD RECURSOS REQUERIDOS 0:00’ 20’ Llegada – bienvenida – Música ambiente motivadora Sala con sillas suficientes - Sonido 0:20’ 30’ Actividad de integración:  “Se hunde el barco”.  “El guli-guli” (Circulo) Tiza – Espacio abierto 0:50’ 30’ Lectura bíblica: Las partes del cuerpo (Rom 12, 4-6) Meditación Charla socializada: la unión y el trabajo en equipo a la luz del Evangelio. Biblia, Hoja técnica trabajo en equipo 1:20’ 15’ Receso – café Café – vasos 1:35’ 30’ Video “ La basura como elemento de contaminación ambiental y sus consecuencias” - Compartir ideas Videobeam, video de la basura, rotafolio, marcador. 2:05’ 30’ Dinámica grupal “Un mensaje para ti” – Compartir experiencia Hoja de papel por cada participante,colores,alfileres o tirro. 2:35’ 25’ Actividad grupal ¿Qué podemos hacer con nuestros desechos sólidos? Hoja Rotafolio, Marcador, lápices, papel. 3:00’ 35’ Plenario “Aportes e ideas para mejorar la situación de los desechos sólidos en la comunidad del Sector Nº 2 de Bello Monte” Papel,lápices,esquema rally ecológico familiar 3:35’ 30’ Compartir Comunitario y Oración de despedida. (Sistema de la pesca para la próxima actividad cada participante invita a otro) Refrigerio–Música ambiente Como tercer encuentro se propone realizar una actividad recreativa formativa “Rally ecológico familiar a pie”, encuentro que utiliza el juego recreativo como elemento facilitador del proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje, se busca concientizar a las familias del sector sobre el buen manejo de los desechos sólidos en su comunidad, fomentar valores de unión, hermandad y amor, reforzando este conocimiento a la luz de la palabra de Dios.
  38. 38. 38 Actividad Nº 3 Actividad Recreativa-Formativa Familiar Rally ecológico a pie “Juntos mejoramos nuestro Ambiente” ACTIVIDAD RALLY A PIE FAMILIAR ECOLOGICO “UNIDOS MEJORAMOS NUESTRO AMBIENTE” LUGAR Casa comunal y callesdel sector DURACION 4 horas PARTICIPANTES 80 Adultos Jóvenesyniñosdel sectorNº2 Comunidadde BelloMonte. OBJETIVO Concientizar a los participantes a través de una actividad recreativa formativa sobre la importancia del buen manejo de los desechos sólidos, sus beneficios comunitarios y ambientales HORA TIEMPO ACTIVIDAD RECURSOS REQUERIDOS 0:00’ 15’ Llegada – bienvenida – Música ambiente motivadora Sala con sillas suficientes - Sonido 0:15’ 15’ Actividad de integración:  “la ensalada”. – Espacio abierto - silbato 0:30’ 10’ Organización de los equipos integrado por dos o tres familias cada equipo tendrá el nombre de un valor y se le entrega un cuestionario, se instruye sobre la ruta y actividades en cada estación. Cuestionario (Uno por grupo) del Rally contiene preguntas sobre citas bíblicas, contaminación y manejo desechos solidos 1:40’ 90’ Salida “Rally ecológico familiar a pie·: Ruta Estación 1: Arma la frase bíblica y relacionarla con tu vivencia en la comunidad. Estación 2: Salvemos esta área.(Recolectar desechos sólidos en bolsas y llevarlos a la próxima estación). Estación 3: Aquí están los contenedores. Estación 4: En la unión esta la fuerza (Armafiguraso muñecos con material de la basura). Estación 5: El mural ecológico (Concientización sobre el manejo de desechos sólidos) realizado por los participantes en el rally -05 rompecabezasrealizadoscon material de provecho. -10 bolsas de basura negra grande. (Solicitar a establecimientos y bodegas del sector) -01 contenedor o 03 tambores. (Consejo comunal) -Hilopabiloyotrosmaterialesde provecho reciclado por los participantes -Pinturasobrante solicitada a los vecinos con anterioridad, pinceles y brochas de 2’’, tiza de colores. Cal. Solvente. Retazos de tela usada. -Contactar a artista plástico del sector para apoyo. 3:10’ 30’ Compartir Comunitario y Oración de despedida. Propuesta comunitaria para próxima actividad. Refrigerioparacompartirorganizado por la comunidad – Música ambiente
  39. 39. 39 CAPÍTULO VI CONCLUSIONES  La participación de los ciudadanos del sector Nº 2 de la comunidad de Bello Monte, es un elemento clave para asegurar el funcionamiento de programas o proyectos para poder resolver el problema de la disposición de los desechos sólidos en el sector.  Del diagnóstico realizado surge la necesidad de implementar un programa que abarque la concientización de todas las edades y la coparticipación de todos los habitantes del sector en actividades que promuevan el cuidado del medio ambiente.  Se observó durante el diagnostico que los habitantes del sector Nº 2 de la comunidad de Bello Monte están abiertos al dialogo, a organizarse para el bien común.  De acuerdo al diagnóstico se debe motivar al consejo comunal del sector, para la organización comunitaria y no limitar sus funciones únicamente a los operativos de entrega de alimentos.  De acuerdo al diagnóstico realizado los vecinos del sector Nº 2 de la comunidad de Bello Monte están dispuesto a participar en encuentros bíblicos, como parte de su crecimiento personal y vivencia de la palabra de Dios.  Se debe involucrar la acción evangelizadora de la Iglesia San Antonio de Padua con las distintas necesidades de los habitantes del sector Nº 2 de la comunidad de Bello Monte
  40. 40. 40 Bibliografía. ARIAS, F.(1999). El Proyecto De Investigación. Guía Para Su Elaboración. Tercera Edición. Editorial Episteme, Caracas. ARIAS, F. (2006). Tecnologías en los sistemas de educación a distancia. Universidad Nacional Abierta, Dirección de Investigaciones Postgrado, Caracas Venezuela. BALESTRINI ACUÑA, M. (2006). Como se elabora el proyecto de investigación. Editorial: BL Consultores Asociados. Caracas, Venezuela. CEBALLOS, B. (1999). El diagnóstico en las comunidades para la intervención científica de la realidad (Mimeografiado). Caracas, Venezuela. HERNÁNDEZ, R y OTROS. (2010). Metodología de la investigación. 5ta. Ed. México: McGRAW-HILL / Interamericana Editores, S.A. de C.V. KERLINGER, F (1982). Enfoque conceptual de la investigación del Comportamiento. México: Interamericana. MISIÓN CULTURA.(2007). Historia local Comunidad de Bello Monte. [Trabajo de investigación].Recopilación realizada por Luis Claro. Puerto La Cruz, Venezuela. RAMOS, Z. (2014). Lineamientos generales para la elaboración del Proyecto de Trabajo de Grado (Seminario de Aplicación) y del Trabajo Especial de Grado (TEG). Material con fines educativos de la Universidad Nacional Abierta. Extraído el 23 de agosto de 2017 de: https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B8BiCoxC6OQ1RVRsa042bTdycEE/ed it TAMAYO, M. (2002). El Proceso de la Investigación Científica: incluye evaluación y administración de proyectos de investigación. Documento en línea: Extraído el 23 de agosto del 2017. Desde página web: htt://es.scribd.com/doc/12235974/Tamayo-y- tamayo-mario-el-proceso-de-la-investigacion-cientifica#scribd. UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGÓGICA EXPERIMENTAL LIBERTADOR (2016) Manual de Trabajos de Grado de Especialización, Maestría y Tesis Doctorales. 5ª edición. FEDUPEL. Caracas. Venezuela
  41. 41. 41 ANEXOS A 1 - Ubicación comunidad de Bello Monte Sector 2 BarrioBelloMonte Comunidad Sector 2 Bello Monte
  42. 42. 42 A2 Formato encuesta ENCUESTA Nº PARTE I: DATOS PERSONALES (1)EDAD (2) SEXO (3) NACIONALIDAD (4) ESTADO CIVIL M F SOLTERO(A) CASADO(A) DIVORCIADO(A) VIUDO(A) (5) GRADO DE INSTRUCCION PRIMARIA SECUNDARIA TECNICA TSU UNIVERSITARIA OTROS (6) PROFESION U OCUPACION (7) TRABAJA SI NO (8)TIPO DE OCUPACION INFORMAL ARTESANAL COMERCIAL INDUSTRIAL DESEMPLEADO OTROS PARTE II: ESTRUCTURA DEL GRUPO FAMILIAR (9) PADRE MADRE HIJOS ABUELOS TIOS OTROS (10)¿QUIÉN ES EL JEFEDEL HOGAR? PADRE MADRE AMBOS OTRO (11) LAS NORMAS DEL HOGAR SON CUMPLIDAS POR LOS MIEMBROS DELAFAMILIA SI NO A VECES (12). ¿CÓMO ES LACOMUNICACIÓN EN EL GRUPO FAMILIAR: SÓLO SE SALUDAN S N ESTABLECEN DIÁLOGOS S SE COMUNICAN A TRAVÉS DE GESTOS S N N EXISTEN MIEMBROS QUESE COMUNICAN ATRAVÉS DE OTROS FAMILIARES SI NO (13) EL GRUPO FAMILIAR PARTICIPAEN ACTIVIDADES CULTURALES YSOCIO-EDUCATIVAS SI NO El grupo familiar participa en actividades culturales y socio- educativas SI NO A VECES Diga cual: Folklóricas Deportivas Sociales Culturales Polític as Religiosos OTROS PARTE III: SITUACIÓN ECONÓMICA (14). ¿Cuál es el ingreso mensual del jefe de familia? Sueldo mínimo Menos del sueldo mínimo Más del sueldo mínimo (15) ¿Cuenta con otros ingresos? S N Diga ¿cuál?: Otro empleo Venta por catálogo Trabajo de fin de semana (16) En su grupo familiar ¿todos trabajan? S N (17) ¿El grupo familiar recibe otros subsidios o donaciones? S N ¿Diga Cual? 18-. ¿Cómo distribuye usted el ingreso familiar? Alimentación Vivienda Educación Salud Vestido Transporte Recreación Otros PARTE IV: SITUACIÓN FÍSICO AMBIENTAL (19) Tipo de vivienda: Apartamento Casa Rancho Habitación Otro (20)Tenencia de la vivienda Propia Alquilada Opción compra Con familiares Otro (21) Distribución de la Vivienda Un solo ambiente Ambiente múltiple (22)Servicios con que cuenta la vivienda Todos los servicios Algunos servicios No cuenta con ninguno PARTE V: PARTICIPACIÓN SOCIAL 23-. ¿Pertenece a algún grupo de la comunidad? S N Diga ¿cuál? (24)¿Participa en reuniones para la resolución de las problemáticas de la comunidad? S N (25) ¿Es usted líder de grupo? S N ¿Cuáles cree usted son los problemas que tiene su grupo o comunidad? PARTE VI: ASPECTO RELIGIOSO 26-. ¿Pertenece a algún apostolado? S N ¿Cuál? (27) ¿Con qué frecuencia participa? 1 vez por semana 2 veces por semana Todos los día 1 vez al mes Casi nunca Otro (28) ¿Cuánto sabe usted de la Biblia? Lo que le han transmitido en el hogar S N Referencia de conocidos S N Por cursos realizados S N (29) ¿Le gustaría saber más de la biblia? S N (30) ¿Asistiría a cursos de formación de la Biblia? S N (31) ¿Qué temas le gustaría que se tratase? Si, está interesado deje su nombre y su número telefónico, para ser contactado
  43. 43. 43 A3 Tabulación información encuesta S C D V P S T TSU UNI O CRITERIO FRECUENCIA % M F 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 INFANTES (0-2) 0 0% 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NIÑOS (3- 12) 13 11% 6 7 13 0 0 0 13 0 0 0 0 0 ADOLESCENTES (13-17) 22 18% 9 13 15 7 0 0 6 16 0 0 0 0 JOVENES (18- 24) 38 32% 24 14 10 24 4 0 17 14 4 2 1 0 ADULTOS (25-64) 24 20% 9 15 4 9 8 3 12 6 2 1 3 0 ADULTO MAYOR(Mayor65) 23 19% 7 16 0 12 3 8 19 2 0 2 0 0 TOTAL 120 100% 55 65 42 52 15 11 67 38 6 5 4 0 (3)ESTADO CIVIL (2)SEXO(1)EDADES (5)NIVELINSTRUCCIÓN (4)NACIONALIDAD CANT Venezolana 103 Colombiana 13 Chilena 3 Peruana 1 120 47 13 5 2 4 2 23 5 2 12 Jubilado 5 120 Estudiante Adminitrativo TOTAL Obrero Vendedor Albañil Jardinero (6)PROFESION U OCUPACION Electricista Informatica Comerciante Del Hogar (7)TRABAJA CANT Si 47 No 73 TOTAL 120 CANT 13 27 5 2 47 Artesanal Comercial Industrial Otros TOTAL (8)TIPO DE TRABAJO CRITERIO FRECUENCIA % Padre 44 23% Madre 56 30% Hijos 62 33% Abuelos 13 7% Tios 9 5% Otros 5 3% TOTAL 189 (9)CONSTITUCION GRUPO FAMILIAR CRITERIO FRECUENCIA % Padre 36 30% Madre 48 40% Ambos 25 21% Otros 11 9% TOTAL 120 (10)JEFE DE FAMILIA
  44. 44. 44 CRITERIO FRECUENCIA % SI 46 38% NO 21 18% A VECES 53 44% TOTAL 120 (11)LAS NORMAS DEL HOGAR SON CUMPLIDAS POR LOS MIEMBROS DELA FAMILIA SI SI NO NO 78 65% 42 35% 47 39% 73 61% 66 55% 54 45% 79 66% 41 34% Existen miembros que se comunican a través de otros familiares Solo se saludan Establecen dialogos Se comunican a traves de gestos CRITERIO 12-. ¿Cómo es la comunicación en el grupo familiar? CRITERIO FRECUENCIA % Si 20 17% No 61 51% A veces 39 33% Total 120 100% (13)EL GRUPO FAMILIAR PARTICIPA EN ACTIVIDADES CULTURALES Y SOCIO EDUCATIVAS FREC % 1 2% 19 38% 7 14% 3 6% 6 12% 13 26% 1 2% DEPORTIVA SOCIALES CULTURALES RELIGIOSO POLITICAS OTROS FOLKLORICAS CRITERIO (13A)TIPO DE ACTIVIDADES FRECUENCIA % 66 55% 26 22% 28 23% 14-. ¿Cuál es el ingreso mensual del jefe de familia? Mas que el sueldo minino CRITERIO Sueldo Minimo Menos del sueldo minimo
  45. 45. 45 CRITERIO FRECUENCIA % Si 120 100% No 0 0 CRITERIO FRECUENCIA % Hogares de la patria 106 88% Parto Humanizado 23 19% Dr Jose Gregorio 29 24% Bono Fecha 64 53% Bono Ancianos 23 19% Chamba juvenil 22 18% Otros subsidios o donaciones Otros subsidios o donaciones CRITERIO FRECUENCIA % Apartamento 0 0% Casa 77 64% Rancho 29 24% Habitacion 14 12% Otro 0 0% 19Tipo de Vivienda CRITERIO FRECUENCIA % Propia 59 49% Alquilada 16 13% Opcion compra 7 6% Con familiares 37 31% Otro 0 0% 20Tenenciade Vivienda CRITERIO FRECUENCIA % Todoslosservicios 43 36% Algunosservcios 72 60% Nocuentaconservicios 0 0% 22Tiposde servcios CRITERIO FRECUENCIA % Si 86 72% No 34 28% 23-. ¿Pertenece a algún grupo de la comunidad? CRITERIO FRECUENCIA % Si 81 68% No 39 33% 24-. ¿Participa en reuniones para la resolución? FREC % 17 14% 15 13% 14 12% 13 11% 11 9% Enfermedades estomacales 9 8% Enfermedades respiratorias 8 7% Proliferacion de animales rastreros 9 8% 11 9% 7 6% 6 5% (25)Problemas CRITERIO Mala dispocision de desechos solidos Contaminacion Deficiencia en servicios Paludismo Enfermedades de la piel Falta de union Delicuencia Perdida de valores CRITERIO FRECUENCIA % Si 14 12% No 108 90% 26-. ¿Pertenece a algún apostolado?
  46. 46. 46 FREC % 3 21% 5 36% 2 14% 4 8% CRITERIO Coro Iglesia catolica Grupo Biblico Iglesia Evangelica Catequista Iglesia Catolica Misionero Testigo de Jehova CRITERIO FRECUENCIA % Mucho 4 3% Algo 26 22% Poco 69 58% Nada 21 18% 28-. ¿Cuánto sabe usted de la Biblia? CRITERIO FRECUENCIA % Si 113 94% No 7 6% (29)Asistiria a formacion biblia FREC % 15 13% 14 12% 23 19% 17 14% 21 18% 16 13% 11 9% 3 3% Manejo de Biblia Solidaridad Compañerismo Otros Union Temas curso de biblia CRITERIO Conocimiento de Dios Hermandad Amor de Dios

×