2 Apreciables padres de familia: En editorial MD al pendiente de la educación de sus hijos, les brindamos esta guía de est...
3 Para comparar y ordenar números de más de seis números, primero identifica el número y el valor que lo compone. Observa ...
4 Para poder formar el número menor de uno mayor, primero fíjate bien en la cifra que te dan, ver el primer número con el ...
5 Las fracciones equivalentes tienen el mismo valor aunque se escriben diferente. Para obtener el resultado se multiplica ...
6 Compara las fracciones y escribe los signos >, < o = 4 3 5 2 6 7 9 12 10 4 4 3 9 7 8 2 4 6 9 5 5 8 12 18 GUIA DE ESTUDIO...
7 Una cifra están separadas por un punto (.), este se llama punto decimal. Para poder usar las fracciones y expresar la pa...
8 Realiza las siguientes sumas y restas de fracciones 2 + 3 = 9 5 5 + 6 = 8 3 4 -- 5 = 2 3 9 -- 8 = 6 5 8 + 4 = 5 7 6 -- 9...
9 Al sumar o restar números con punto decimal, cuando tengas el resultado, sólo debes bajar el número Resuelve las siguien...
10 Cuando tenemos que resolver multiplicaciones con fracciones o números decimales, hay varias formas de resolverlas Ejemp...
11 ¿Cómo se resuelven las multiplicaciones de fracciones? El resultado se obtiene multiplicando de forma horizontal, numer...
EDITORIAL MD EXAMEN TRIMESTRAL GRADO: 6° Editorial MD Examen primer trimestre 6° Grado Asignatura Reactivos Aciertos Calif...
EDITORIAL MD EXAMEN TRIMESTRAL GRADO: 6° Editorial MD Examen primer trimestre 6° Grado ESPAÑOL Observa, lee y responde las...
EDITORIAL MD EXAMEN TRIMESTRAL GRADO: 6° Editorial MD Examen primer trimestre 6° Grado hijo y en el año 1797 se ordenó sac...
EDITORIAL MD EXAMEN TRIMESTRAL GRADO: 6° Editorial MD Examen primer trimestre 6° Grado 16.- Trabajan en equipo para realiz...
EDITORIAL MD EXAMEN TRIMESTRAL GRADO: 6° Editorial MD Examen primer trimestre 6° Grado 23.- Es una frase que presenta una ...
Guía de Estudio de 6° Grado de Primaria

Guía de Estudio de 6° Grado de Primaria

  1. 1. 2 Apreciables padres de familia: En editorial MD al pendiente de la educación de sus hijos, les brindamos esta guía de estudio como apoyo para reforzar en casa los temas aprendidos en el aula en este primer bimestre. Contiene las materias de Matemáticas, Español, Ciencias Naturales, Geografía, Historia, Formación Cívica y Ética y Educación Artística, con explicaciones sencillas y fáciles de comprender En esta guía de estudio su hijo(a) podrá realizar ejercicios complementarios para terminar de reforzar lo aprendido en su escuela y proporcionarles a ustedes un medio de apoyo en el proceso de aprendizaje. MUCHAS GRACIAS GUIA DE ESTUDIO 6º DE PRIMARIA PRIMER BIMESTRE
  2. 2. 3 Para comparar y ordenar números de más de seis números, primero identifica el número y el valor que lo compone. Observa que lugar ocupa, si las unidades, centenas, unidades de millar, de millón, de billón. Escribe con letra el nombre de los siguientes números 564 345 809 = _______________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________________ 32 567 122 355= _____________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________________ 8 400 321 006= ______________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________________ Encierra con rojo el número mayor 555 555 268 345 344 78 390 2 345 978 456 90 355 GUIA DE ESTUDIO 5º DE PRIMARIA PRIMER BIMESTRE MATEMATICAS
  3. 3. 4 Para poder formar el número menor de uno mayor, primero fíjate bien en la cifra que te dan, ver el primer número con el que empieza. Siempre ubícate de izquierda a derecha. Ejemplo: 77 645 211 con las cifras 7, 9, 4, 0, 3, 6, 2, 1, se forma el número menor que se acerque 76 943 210 Forma los números menores próximo a la cifra indicada 400 000 (6, 8, 0, 5, 7, 2) ___________________ 315 568 034 (0, 1, 0, 8, 5, 6, 4, 1, 7) ___________________ 78 188 (8, 0, 1, 6, 5) ___________________ 2 736 447 (7, 3, 0, 4, 8, 1, 5) ___________________ GUIA DE ESTUDIO 6º DE PRIMARIA PRIMER BIMESTRE MATEMATICAS
  4. 4. 5 Las fracciones equivalentes tienen el mismo valor aunque se escriben diferente. Para obtener el resultado se multiplica o se divide el numerador y el denominador por el número 2, 3, 4, etc. Ejemplo: Si multiplicamos 2 x 2 = 4 4 2 8 Si dividimos 14 ÷ 2 = 7 36 2 18 Para saber cómo comparar fracciones y ver cuál es mayor > o menor <, tanto numerador como denominador se multiplican cruzados. Ejemplo: 4 < 8 2 2 Esto quiere decir que 2 es menor que 2 4 2 4 2 Escribe las fracciones equivalentes: 3 = = 4 2 = = 3 4 = = 5 GUIA DE ESTUDIO 6º. DE PRIMARIA PRIMER BIMESTRE MATEMATICAS
  5. 5. 6 Compara las fracciones y escribe los signos >, < o = 4 3 5 2 6 7 9 12 10 4 4 3 9 7 8 2 4 6 9 5 5 8 12 18 GUIA DE ESTUDIO 6º DE PRIMARIA PRIMER BIMESTRE MATEMATICAS
  6. 6. 7 Una cifra están separadas por un punto (.), este se llama punto decimal. Para poder usar las fracciones y expresar la parte decimal se realiza de la siguiente manera: Ejemplo: 0. 54 = 54 ¿Por qué? Porque después del punto el número 54 ocupa el lugar de los 100 centésimos. 0. 7 = 7 ¿Por qué? Porque después del punto el número 7 ocupa el lugar de los 10 décimos. 2. 124 = 2 124 ¿Por qué? Porque los números que están antes del punto son en- 1000 teros y el número 124 ocupa el lugar de los milésimo. Convierte los siguientes números en fracción decimal 0.05 = 0. 49 = 4. 241 = 0. 187 = 12. 9 = GUIA DE ESTUDIO 6º DE PRIMARIA PRIMER BIMESTRE MATEMATICAS
  7. 7. 8 Realiza las siguientes sumas y restas de fracciones 2 + 3 = 9 5 5 + 6 = 8 3 4 -- 5 = 2 3 9 -- 8 = 6 5 8 + 4 = 5 7 6 -- 9 = 10 3 GUIA DE ESTUDIO 6º DE PRIMARIA PRIMER BIMESTRE MATEMATICAS
  8. 8. 9 Al sumar o restar números con punto decimal, cuando tengas el resultado, sólo debes bajar el número Resuelve las siguientes operaciones con punto decimal 436.45 5678. 90 2. 578 + 22.145 -- 429.06 + . 201 503. 005 3. 03 0. 35 0. 59 56. 003 84. 324 -- 0. 09 + 8. 976 -- 14. 192 + 607. 058 GUIA DE ESTUDIO 6º DE PRIMARIA PRIMER BIMESTRE MATEMATICAS
  9. 9. 10 Cuando tenemos que resolver multiplicaciones con fracciones o números decimales, hay varias formas de resolverlas Ejemplo 1: 0.30 de 400 = 120 (multiplicamos 400 x . 20= 120 Ejemplo 2: 3 de 240 = 180 (dividimos 240 entre 4 y luego el resultado lo multiplicamos por 3) = 180 4 O 3 de 240 = 180 o 0.75 de 240 = 180 (la fracción ¾ la convertimos en decimal, 0.75, 4 y luego lo multiplicamos por 240) = 180 Resuelve las siguientes operaciones 5 de 100 = 10 0. 15 de 200 = 0. 40 de 400 = 25 de 80 = 50 GUIA DE ESTUDIO 6º DE PRIMARIA PRIMER BIMESTRE MATEMATICAS
  10. 10. 11 ¿Cómo se resuelven las multiplicaciones de fracciones? El resultado se obtiene multiplicando de forma horizontal, numerador con numerador y denominador con denominador Ejemplo: 8 x 4 = 32 5 7 35 6 x 9 = 54 10 3 30 Cuando debemos multiplicar un número entero por una fracción: 30 x 2 = al número entero se le pone de denominador un 1 4 30 x 2 = 60 1 4 4 Resuelve las siguientes multiplicaciones de fracciones 40 x 3 = 5 x 6 = 90 x 1 = 5 4 7 30 3 x 8 = 50 x 2 = 5 x 4 = 7 6 18 9 3 GUIA DE ESTUDIO 6º DE PRIMARIA PRIMER BIMESTRE MATEMATICAS
  11. 11. EDITORIAL MD EXAMEN TRIMESTRAL GRADO: 6° Editorial MD Examen primer trimestre 6° Grado Asignatura Reactivos Aciertos Calificación Español 24 Matemáticas 21 Ciencias Naturales 15 Geografía 15 Historia 15 Formación Cívica y Ética 15 Firma del tutor Examen Primer Trimestre Nombre del alumno: _______________________________ Grado: _______ Grupo: ______ Fecha: ________________ Nombre de la escuela: _____________________________
  12. 12. EDITORIAL MD EXAMEN TRIMESTRAL GRADO: 6° Editorial MD Examen primer trimestre 6° Grado ESPAÑOL Observa, lee y responde las siguientes preguntas. 1.- ¿Qué tipo de reactivo es el del recuadro? a) De opción múltiple b) Pregunta cerrada c) De correlación d) Pregunta abierta 2.- ¿Cuál es la palabra qué presenta una falta de ortografía en el reactivo anterior? a) sirve b) Para c) que d) examen 3.- ¿Cuál es el objetivo del reactivo anterior? a) Dar una palabra clave. b) Saber si se comprendió la utilidad de un examen. c) Hacer más interesante el tema del examen. d) Conocer 2 temas a la vez. 4.- Son signos que se utilizan para realizar preguntas: a) De interrogación b) Paréntesis c) De admiración d) De exclamación 5.- Fernanda presentara su examen de fin de curso, ¿Qué estrategia es buena para que Fernanda estudie? a) Leer rápidamente sus apuntes, media hora antes de realizar su examen. b) Realizar un cuestionario de estudio, de todos los temas vistos. c) Memorizar todos los apuntes que vio en clases. d) Confiar en sí misma y dormir más tiempo. 6.- Sirven para organizar y sintetizar información de estudio: a) Listas de actividades. b) Revistas científicas. c) Cuadros sinópticos. d) Listas de puras respuestas 7.- ¿Qué tipo de modalidad de guía de estudio es la siguiente? a) Preguntas abiertas. b) De opción múltiple. c) Falso o verdadero. d) Preguntas cerradas. 8.- ¿Cuál de las siguientes es una modalidad de falso o verdadero? a) ¿Cómo estás? b) El planeta más grande es ____________. c) ¿Quién descubrió América? d) La Tierra gira alrededor del Sol. ___________ Lee el siguiente texto y responde lo que se te pide. José María Morelos y Pavón (30/09/1765 – 22/12/1815) Nació el 30 de septiembre de 1765 en Valladolid, actual Morelia (Michoacán). Su abuelo materno le proporcionó su formación inicial. Cursó estudios en su ciudad natal y durante su juventud fue discípulo de Don Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla en el Colegio de San Nicolás, del cual Hidalgo era rector. A los 14 años, dejó la ciudad de Valladolid para trabajar en la hacienda de San Rafael Tahuejo, propiedad Felipe Morelos, primo de su padre. Trabajó también como arriero. Dio clases de gramática y retórica durante dos años en Uruapan. Su rico bisabuelo, Pedro Pérez Pavón, dejó un capital para su hijo natural José Antonio, siempre que se ordenara sacerdote, pero al casarse, la madre de Morelos solicitó que el capital pasara a su ¿Para qué sirve un examen? __________________________________________ __________________________________________ __________________________________________ __________________________________________ ________________ ¿Sabes la diferencia entre siglas y abreviaturas? ( ) Sí ( ) No
  13. 13. EDITORIAL MD EXAMEN TRIMESTRAL GRADO: 6° Editorial MD Examen primer trimestre 6° Grado hijo y en el año 1797 se ordenó sacerdote y comenzó a ejercer como párroco. Se relacionó con Brígida Almonte, de Carácuaro, con la que tuvo a Juan Nepomuceno Almonte, nacido en 1803, y a Guadalupe Almonte, nacida en 1809, y aunque se responsabilizó de su crianza y educación, no les dio su apellido. El 20 de octubre de 1810 se convirtió en el jefe insurgente en el sur de México, por comisión de Miguel Hidalgo. De 1811 hasta 1814, logró conquistar la mayor parte del sur del país y una parte del centro, en la región del actual estado de Morelos. Entre el 9 de febrero y el 2 de mayo de 1812, se produjo su acción militar más famosa, el Sitio de Cuautla, en la ciudad homónima. En la retirada de Cuautla, al romper el sitio el 2 de mayo de 1812, se cayó de una mula provocándose una herida que se le infectó y le mantuvo semanas enfermo. A la muerte de Hidalgo, se quedó al frente de la revolución. En 1813 se hizo con Acapulco y, en diciembre de 1813, las fuerzas realistas le vencieron en Santa María, por lo que se vio obligado a mantenerse en una guerra defensiva. defensiva. Convocó el Congreso de Chilpancingo, que emitió una declaración de independencia, promulgó la primera constitución en la historia de México, la Constitución de Apatzingán, el 22 de octubre de 1814, —mantuvo validez en los territorios que lograron controlar durante el transcurso de la guerra de la Independencia—, y se le nombró Generalísimo del gobierno insurgente. Rechazó ser tratado como "alteza", proclamándose como "Siervo de la Nación. El Congreso le destituyó de su cargo de generalísimo, así que formó parte del triunvirato del Supremo Gobierno en Apatzingán. Acosado por las tropas enviadas por el virrey Calleja, no pudo escapar y fue capturado por los realistas en noviembre de 1815, mientras protegía al Congreso en su retirada hacia Tehuacán. Le acusaron de herejía y fue arrebatado de sus hábitos por la Inquisición. José María Morelos y Pavón fue entregado a las autoridades seculares y fusilado el 22 de diciembre de 1815 en San Cristóbal Ecatepec. Coaccionado por sus verdugos, se retractó a cambio de recibir los sacramentos antes de morir. En 1828 su ciudad natal, Valladolid, recibió el nombre de Morelia y en1869 Benito Juárez decretó la creación del estado que lleva su nombre. Fue autor de uno de los documentos más importantes de México, el titulado Los Sentimientos de la Nación. 9.- ¿Qué tipo de texto es el que acabas de leer? a) Un relato histórico. b) Una autobiografía. c) Una biografía. d) Un poema. 10.- Una biografía se redacta en: a) Segunda persona del singular. b) Tercera persona del plural. c) Primera persona del plural. d) Tercera persona del singular. 11.- ¿Qué tipo de oración es la siguiente? Nació el 30 de septiembre de 1765 en Valladolid, actual Morelia (Michoacán). Su abuelo materno le proporcionó su formación inicial. a) Coordinada b) Subordinada c) Exclamativa d) Yuxtapuesta 12.- Se refiere a la acción de definir o dar información de alguien o algo poniendo el énfasis en sus características. a) Descripción b) Guion de radio c) Borrador d) Entrevista 13.- ¿Cuál es el pronombre personal que se debe utilizar en una autobiografía? a) Él b) Yo c) Tú d) Ustedes 14.- Trabaja en una cabina de radio y se encarga de controlar el sonido, introducir la música y recibe indicaciones del productor. a) Guionista b) Locutor c) Operador d) Productor 15.- Se le llama así al subtema del tema principal del programa. Su duración es breve y generalmente se graba antes. a) Cortinilla b) Comercial c) Rúbrica d) Cápsula
  14. 14. EDITORIAL MD EXAMEN TRIMESTRAL GRADO: 6° Editorial MD Examen primer trimestre 6° Grado 16.- Trabajan en equipo para realizar un programa de radio a excepción de: a) Productor b) Guionista c) Recepcionista d) Locutor Lee el siguiente texto y responde lo que se te pide. 17.- ¿Qué tipo de texto es el que acabas de leer? a) Un poema b) Una entrevista c) Un cuento d) Un reportaje 18.- ¿Qué dato importante resalta en el párrafo número 2? a) Que su nombre real es María Gonzales. b) Que todos debemos ser futbolistas como María Gonzales. c) Qué afirmo ser una buena futbolista. d) Que el ejercicio nos mantiene alejados de las enfermedades y combatimos la obesidad. 19.- ¿Cuál de las siguientes opciones No es un elemento de un reportaje? a) Subtemas b) Título c) Nudo d) Bibliografía 20.- ¿Para qué sirven las notas de investigación? a) Para escribir y organizar la información de alguna investigación que estemos realizando. b) Para anotar los números telefónicos de los compañeros de escuela. c) Para organizar las actividades de cada día. d) Para registrar las calificaciones del año. 21.- ¿Cuáles son los momentos de la entrevista? a) Introducción, desarrollo y conclusión. b) Planteamiento, nudo y clímax. c) Planeación, realización, y transcripción o informe. d) Planeación, introducción e informe. Lee el siguiente texto y responde. 22.- Ramiro estaba: a) Con tanta alegría y tristeza al mismo tiempo. b) Despreocupado y aterrorizado. c) Saliendo al balcón. d) Con mucha curiosidad de saber que pasaba y con miedo. La salud y el deporte Ya se sabe que la práctica del deporte mejora la salud de las personas, pero que mejor que una profesional del deporte para comunicarnos sus experiencias en este campo. Por esto, en este reportaje recogemos sus palabras. La futbolista María Gonzales se presentó en el auditorio de la localidad y ofreció una brillante platica sobre la importancia del ejercicio: “Nos mantiene alejados de las enfermedades y combatimos la obesidad”, afirmó. Menciono también que el ejercicio aporta vigor y energía, pues ayuda al cuerpo a deshacerse de las impurezas y a utilizar mejor los minerales: 50% del calcio y 40% del hierro que entran al organismo se aprovechan gracias al ejercicio físico, por ejemplo: “Además, mejora la autoestima”, agregó. Siempre generosa, agradeció a su familia el que la hubiera apoyado desde pequeña, cuando decidió destacarse en el deporte. El público, compuesto por niños y sus padres, le agradecieron sus consejos con un fuerte aplauso y le hicieron la invitación para volver pronto. “María Gonzales y la importancia del ejercicio”, en Ortega, Alonso. Los deportistas y sus enseñanzas, Mitos y realidades, México, 2008. Ramiro parecía confundido y temeroso, se asomó a la ventana y vio que un enorme murciélago se aproxima a gran velocidad; en tanto, el doctor Sagan salía al balcón sin darse cuenta del peligro que se avecinaba.
  15. 15. EDITORIAL MD EXAMEN TRIMESTRAL GRADO: 6° Editorial MD Examen primer trimestre 6° Grado 23.- Es una frase que presenta una narración simultánea en el texto anterior. a) El doctor Sagan salía al balcón. b) Se asomó a la ventana y vio que un enorme murciélago. c) Ramiro parecía confundido. d) Sin darse cuenta del peligro que se avecinaba. 24.- Es un conector que crea suspenso en una historia de terror: a) De pronto b) En primer lugar c) A pesar de d) De hecho MATEMÁTICAS 1.- ¿Cuál es la cifra más grande que se puede formar con los siguientes números? 8, 6, 7, 5, 2, 3, 8, 0 a) 88765320 b) 87865203 c) 87685320 d) 88765302 2.- ¿En cuánto excede 7 9 a 2 5 ? a) 3 4 b) 45 17 c) 17 45 d) 7 45 3.- Misael y sus hermanas compraron un juego de mesa, Misael puso un quinto del total del precio, su hermana Karen la sexta parte y su hermana mayor el resto. ¿Qué parte del costo del juego aportó su hermana mayor, si pagaron $90 en total? a) $18 b) $57 c) $75 d) $15 4.- En el rancho de don Elías hay un terreno en el que siembran hortalizas que mide 1 2 hm de ancho por 2 3 hm de largo. Don Elías necesita saber el área del terreno para comprar las semillas y los fertilizantes necesarios. ¿Cuál es el área de este terreno? a) 3 3 hm² b) 2 3 hm² c) 1 4 hm² d) 1 3 hm² Julia, Giovanna, Alexa y Rubí están en una carrera. Observa la siguiente tabla y responde lo que se te pide. Participante Trayecto en el que van los participantes Alexa 2/5 Giovanna 1/7 Julia 3/4 Rubí 4/11 5.- ¿Quién lleva más recorrido? a) Giovanna b) Rubí c) Alexa d) Julia 6.- Celia compró 4.7m de encaje blanco, si cada metro cuesta $18.50. ¿Cuánto pago Celia en total? a) $86.95 b) $65.89 c) $100.95 d) $95.86 Observa la siguiente figura y responde lo que se te pide. 7.- ¿Cuántos ejes de simetría tiene la siguiente figura? a) 3 ejes. b) 1 eje. c) 2 ejes. d) 4 ejes.

