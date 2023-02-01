Successfully reported this slideshow.
FRBR a book history perspective (Bibliodata WG 2022)

Feb. 01, 2023
FRBR a book history perspective (Bibliodata WG 2022)

Feb. 01, 2023
Together with János Káldos. Presented at Bibliodata WG 2022.

FRBR a book history perspective (Bibliodata WG 2022)

  1. 1. FRBR a book history perspective Problems and suggestions Péter Király, Gesellschaft für wissenschaftliche Datenverarbeitung mbH Göttingen (pkiraly@gwdg.de) János Káldos, independent researcher (jkaldos@gmail.com) Mutual Learning Workshop for Improving Cultural Heritage Bibliographical Data 12. October 2022, Prague, Institute of Czech Literature, Czech Literary Bibliography https://bit.ly/bibliodata-frbr-2022
  2. 2. Darnton, 1982 – actors Author Publisher Printers Shippers Booksellers Readers https://bit.ly/bibliodata-frbr-2022
  3. 3. Adams & Baker, 1993 – activities Publication Manufacture Distribution Reception Survival https://bit.ly/bibliodata-frbr-2022
  4. 4. WEMI models FRBR 1998 FRBRoo 2006 LRM 2017 *LRMoo 202_ CIDOC-CRM 1999 BIBFRAME 2012 Share-VDE 2017 RDA 2010 BIBFRAME2.0 2016 https://bit.ly/bibliodata-frbr-2022
  5. 5. Traces of read – Why are we sitting on the seacoast? Shakespeare The Winter’s Tale plot: The seacoast of Bohemia w https://bit.ly/bibliodata-frbr-2022
  6. 6. Traces of read – Why are we sitting on the seacoast? w: Shakespeare The Winter’s Tale Pandosto, the Triumph of Time (London 1588) paraphrases „going to the palace, for the King [of Bohemia] … to take the air of the sea, and to go aboard of a ship that lies in the haven” a: Robert Greene written by plot: The seacoast of Bohemia w w https://bit.ly/bibliodata-frbr-2022
  7. 7. Traces of read – Why are we sitting on the seacoast? Shakespeare The Winter’s Tale Pandosto, the Triumph of Time (London 1588) Antonio Bonfini Rerum Ungaricarum decades (1494) paraphrases m 1543 m 1568 m 1581 m 1545 m 1581 „going to the palace, for the King [of Bohemia] … to take the air of the sea, and to go aboard of a ship that lies in the haven” „eam Bohemie partem, que spectat ad Oceanum” = 'that part of Bohemia that looks towards the Ocean' (mis)reads a: Robert Greene written by elatin eGerman plot: The seacoast of Bohemia items w w w e e m m m m m
  8. 8. Currently nine Bonfinis in Oxford and Cambridge Basel 1543 Basel 1568 Frankfurt a/M 1581 expressionlati n Bodleian BT1.85.2 Bodleian 16.H.1 Bodleian BT3.132.1 Bodleian L.15.2 Trinity College W.17.81 University Library Sidney Sussex College Muniment Room L.3.16 Gonville & Caius College Lower Library F.37.1 Queens' College Old Library G.3.4 m m m i i i i i i i i i e
  9. 9. Traces of read – Why are we sitting on the seacoast? Shakespeare The Winter’s Tale Pandosto, the Triumph of Time (London 1588) Antonio Bonfini Rerum Ungaricarum decades (1494) Enea Silvio Piccolomini Historia Bohemica (1457) paraphrases paraphrased by „going to the palace, for the King [of Bohemia] … to take the air of the sea, and to go aboard of a ship that lies in the haven” „eam Bohemie partem, que spectat ad Oceanum” = 'that part of Bohemia that looks towards the Ocean' „ad occidentem” = 'to the West' [part of Bohemia] (mis)reads a: Robert Greene written by plot: The seacoast of Bohemia w w w w https://bit.ly/bibliodata-frbr-2022
  10. 10. typology of sources (Monok, 1993) I. Inventories 1. Catalogues 2. Administrative inventories 3. Lists 4. Personal writings 5. Other sources II. Non inventory-like sources 1. Letters 2. Literature sources 3. Quotations 4. Entries found in books 5. Fragments https://bit.ly/bibliodata-frbr-2022
  11. 11. Bibliotheca Eruditionis 1500-1700 (2001) Inventory Item Author Owner Study Publication id datum place of collection collection type place of inventory inventory type Edition i m https://bit.ly/bibliodata-frbr-2022
  12. 12. The French Book Trade in Enlightenment Europe (2004/12) (Super)Book Edition Event Place Client Author Publisher purchase/sale Person (implicitly) i m w https://bit.ly/bibliodata-frbr-2022
  13. 13. MEDIATE (2016-) Catalogue Collection Person Place Item Work Edition i m w https://bit.ly/bibliodata-frbr-2022
  14. 14. Technological challenges ■ identifiers ■ adaptation of the model in the metadata schema (MARC, EAD etc.) ■ text similarity algorithms ■ clustering algorithms ■ handling of uncertainties ■ open world assumption https://bit.ly/bibliodata-frbr-2022
  15. 15. Identifier problem De anima 7451655369834453 De anima libros 39111660062269533 Aristotle De anima 1411654888259160 De anima. Book 3 1381654886658996 De anima librir III 39361660125543938 De anima libri 3 39661660134109910 https://bit.ly/bibliodata-frbr-2022
  16. 16. Cardinality problem Person Item lrm:owns n:n Person lost item 0:1 https://bit.ly/bibliodata-frbr-2022
  17. 17. Granularity problem Person Item lrm:owns Person Work Ownership when where data source uncertainty library perspective historical perspective Expression Manifestation Item https://bit.ly/bibliodata-frbr-2022
  18. 18. Container problem I. Vol. I. Vol. II. Cicero, De officiis (Venetiis, 1502) Marso Filetico Omnibonus De amicicia De senectute Paradoxis additional authors additional titles https://bit.ly/bibliodata-frbr-2022
  19. 19. Container problem II. Vol. I. Vol. II. Cicero, De officiis (Venetiis, 1502) Marso Filetico Omnibonus De amicicia De senectute Paradoxis additional authors additional titles w-e-m-i (singleton, subject of change) https://bit.ly/bibliodata-frbr-2022
  20. 20. Suggestion I. involvement ■ investigation ■ use cases ■ dialogue participating in standardization extending standards (bibdata namespace) https://bit.ly/bibliodata-frbr-2022
  21. 21. Suggestion II. data publication ■ research data publication ■ micropublication ■ LOD publication researcher ■ coordination ■ standards ■ infrastructure ■ aggregation (?) research community https://bit.ly/bibliodata-frbr-2022
  22. 22. Suggestion III. data sharing researcher research community heritage organisation https://bit.ly/bibliodata-frbr-2022

