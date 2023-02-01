FRBR a book history perspective (Bibliodata WG 2022)
FRBR
a book history perspective
Problems and suggestions
Péter Király, Gesellschaft für wissenschaftliche Datenverarbeitung mbH Göttingen (pkiraly@gwdg.de)
János Káldos, independent researcher (jkaldos@gmail.com)
Mutual Learning Workshop for Improving Cultural Heritage Bibliographical Data
12. October 2022, Prague, Institute of Czech Literature, Czech Literary Bibliography
Currently nine Bonfinis in Oxford and Cambridge
Basel
1543
Basel
1568
Frankfurt a/M
1581
expressionlati
n
Bodleian
BT1.85.2 Bodleian
16.H.1
Bodleian
BT3.132.1
Bodleian
L.15.2
Trinity
College
W.17.81
University
Library
Sidney Sussex
College
Muniment Room
L.3.16
Gonville &
Caius College
Lower Library
F.37.1
Queens' College
Old Library G.3.4
m
m
m
i i
i
i
i
i
i
i
i
e
Shakespeare
The Winter’s Tale
Pandosto, the Triumph of
Time
(London 1588)
Antonio Bonfini
Rerum Ungaricarum decades
(1494)
Enea Silvio Piccolomini
Historia Bohemica (1457)
paraphrases paraphrased by
„going to the palace, for the King [of
Bohemia] … to take the air of the
sea, and to go aboard of a ship that
lies in the haven”
„eam Bohemie partem, que
spectat ad Oceanum”
= 'that part of Bohemia that
looks towards the Ocean'
„ad occidentem”
= 'to the West' [part of Bohemia]
(mis)reads
a: Robert Greene
written by
plot: The seacoast of Bohemia
w
w w
w
typology of sources (Monok, 1993)
I. Inventories
1. Catalogues
2. Administrative inventories
3. Lists
4. Personal writings
5. Other sources
II. Non inventory-like sources
1. Letters
2. Literature sources
3. Quotations
4. Entries found in books
5. Fragments
Bibliotheca Eruditionis 1500-1700 (2001)
Inventory
Item
Author
Owner Study
Publication
id
datum
place of collection
collection type
place of inventory
inventory type Edition
i m
The French Book Trade in Enlightenment Europe
(2004/12)
(Super)Book
Edition
Event Place
Client
Author Publisher
purchase/sale
Person
(implicitly)
i
m
w
MEDIATE (2016-)
Catalogue
Collection
Person Place
Item
Work
Edition
i
m
w
Technological challenges
■ identifiers
■ adaptation of the model in the metadata schema (MARC, EAD etc.)
■ text similarity algorithms
■ clustering algorithms
■ handling of uncertainties
■ open world assumption
Identifier problem
De anima 7451655369834453
De anima libros 39111660062269533
Aristotle De anima 1411654888259160
De anima. Book 3 1381654886658996
De anima librir III 39361660125543938
De anima libri 3 39661660134109910
Cardinality problem
Person
Item
lrm:owns
n:n
Person
lost
item
0:1
Granularity problem
Person
Item
lrm:owns
Person
Work
Ownership
when
where
data source
uncertainty
library perspective
historical perspective
Expression
Manifestation
Item
Container problem I.
Vol. I. Vol. II.
Cicero, De
officiis
(Venetiis,
1502)
Marso
Filetico
Omnibonus
De amicicia De senectute Paradoxis
additional
authors
additional
titles https://bit.ly/bibliodata-frbr-2022
19.
Container problem II.
Vol. I. Vol. II.
Cicero, De
officiis
(Venetiis,
1502)
Marso
Filetico
Omnibonus
De amicicia De senectute Paradoxis
additional
authors
additional
titles
w-e-m-i (singleton, subject of change)
Suggestion I. involvement
■ investigation
■ use cases
■ dialogue
participating in
standardization
extending standards
(bibdata namespace)
Suggestion II. data publication
■ research data publication
■ micropublication
■ LOD publication
researcher
■ coordination
■ standards
■ infrastructure
■ aggregation (?)
research
community
Suggestion III. data sharing
researcher
research
community
heritage
organisation
