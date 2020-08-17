Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MINIMISE DUST DURING HARDWOOD FLOOR SANDING WITH 2 EASY TIPS
There are still a few people in Bromley who have not yet approached floor sanding experts as they think that the huge amou...
Choose The Right Floor Sanding Expert 1
▪ Instead of generating false customer expectations, look for floor sanding experts who will try their level best to keep ...
Use Plastic 2
▪ Reputed floor sanding companies like PJ Pine & Son ask their customers to protect everything in their house by covering ...
Since the easiest way you can get back the lost appeal of your hardwood floors is by sanding them, it’s time you follow th...
Thanks! Any questions? You can find us at: ▪ P J Pine & Son ▪ Tel: 020 8761 3961 ▪ Email: p.j.pine@live.co.uk ▪ www.pjpine...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Minimise Dust During Hardwood Floor Sanding With 2 Easy Tips

21 views

Published on

Few tips you can follow to minimise the amount of dust generated during the sanding process have been stated in the slides that follow.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Minimise Dust During Hardwood Floor Sanding With 2 Easy Tips

  1. 1. MINIMISE DUST DURING HARDWOOD FLOOR SANDING WITH 2 EASY TIPS
  2. 2. There are still a few people in Bromley who have not yet approached floor sanding experts as they think that the huge amount of dust generated during the sanding process will make their interiors dirty. Few tips you can follow to minimise the amount of dust generated during the sanding process have been stated in the slides that follow. 2
  3. 3. Choose The Right Floor Sanding Expert 1
  4. 4. ▪ Instead of generating false customer expectations, look for floor sanding experts who will try their level best to keep the job site clean. ▪ You have to understand that no floor sanding project can be 100 per cent dust-free and choose equipment which generates less dust. 4
  5. 5. Use Plastic 2
  6. 6. ▪ Reputed floor sanding companies like PJ Pine & Son ask their customers to protect everything in their house by covering them with plastic during the sanding process. ▪ Using plastic is the easiest way you can seal off the room from the rest of your house. 6
  7. 7. Since the easiest way you can get back the lost appeal of your hardwood floors is by sanding them, it’s time you follow the tips stated in the previous slides and minimise the amount of dust generated. 7
  8. 8. Thanks! Any questions? You can find us at: ▪ P J Pine & Son ▪ Tel: 020 8761 3961 ▪ Email: p.j.pine@live.co.uk ▪ www.pjpine.co.uk 8

×