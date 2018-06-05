This books ( The Promise of a Pencil: How an Ordinary Person Can Create Extraordinary Change [PDF] ) Made by Adam Braun

Adam Braun began working summers at hedge funds when he was just sixteen years old, sprinting down the path to a successful Wall Street career. But while traveling as a college student, he met a young boy begging on the streets of India who would change his life. When Braun asked the boy what he wanted most in the world, he simply answered, "a pencil." This small request became the inspiration for the organization Braun would one day start, taking him on a journey through more than fifty countries and into the heart of self-discovery. His unique "for-purpose" approach reversed the traditional non-profit playbook, and in doing so helped redefine how modern movements are created. The Promise of a Pencil chronicles Braun s journey to find his calling; each chapter explains the steps that every person can take to discover a meaningful life. His trailblazing story takes readers behind the scenes with CEO s and village chiefs, business moguls and world-famous celebrities. Driven by compelling stories and shareable insights, this is a vivid and inspiring book that will give readers the tools to unlock a sense of purpose, passion, and meaning in their own lives.

