[RECOMMENDATION] Learning C# 3.0 by Jesse Liberty Complete

Synnopsis :

Shows how to build Windows applications and handle data with C#. This book lets you learn the principles of object-oriented programming through C#.



Author : Jesse Liberty

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-4

Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces

Format : BOOKS

Seller information : Jesse Liberty ( 2? )

Link Download : https://hilihkintil122.blogspot.dk/?book=0596521065

