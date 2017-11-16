Instructions to mark on map

Things to be shown on 3 different maps per ward along with Symbols. Map 2- Pollution sources • Area source of air pollutio...
  1. 1. Things to be shown on 3 different maps per ward along with Symbols. Map 2- Pollution sources • Area source of air pollution •Point source of air pollution •Area source of water pollution •Point source of water pollution •Point source of noise pollution Area source of noise pollution Map 1 – Water Bodies • Water logged areas •Marsh Swamps •Water body •Stream •River WL A P • AP W P N P •WP •NP
  2. 2. Map 3- Vegetation cover •Playground/stadium/sports complex •Parks/garden •Reserved forests (national park and wildlife sanctury) •Maidans •Plantation Along the roads Avenue plantation Median plantation •Shrubs •Aquatic plants in water bodies •Tree buffer along industrial area,High tension line or hospital. •Landfill sites •Dhalaos • Open garbage dumps OP-1 OP-2 RF OP-3 AQ LFS
