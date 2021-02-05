Unit 4 Switching Theory and Logic Gates

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Lecture Notes on Logic Gates, Boolean Algebra and K-maps for Open Educational Resource on Basic Electronics (EC101) by Dr....
Logic Gates • Logic gates are the basic building blocks of any digital system. • It is an electronic circuit having one or...
AND Gate A B Y=A.B 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 1 1 Symbol Truth Table A B Y=A.B • One of the easiest multiple-input gates to under...
OR Gate A B Y=A+B 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 1 1 Symbol Truth Table A B Y=A+B • The OR gate is so- called because the output of t...
NOT Gate A Y=Ᾱ 0 1 1 0 Symbol Truth Table A Y=Ᾱ • The NOT gate is so- called because this gate provides the inverted form ...
Boolean Algebra • George Boole in 1854 developed an algebra of logic called Boolean Algebra and is used to analyze and sim...
Boolean Algebra • Boolean algebra is a mathematical system for the manipulation of variables that can have one of two valu...
• There are three logical operators to form a logical function: 1. AND operator  if A is true AND B is true then C is tru...
Laws of Boolean Algebra S. No. Law Expression Dual Expression 1. Identity Law A+0=A A.1=A 2. Boundedness Law A+1=1 A.0=0 3...
Laws of Boolean Algebra contd… S.No. Law Expression Dual Expression 9. Absorption Law A+(A.B)=A LHS=A+(A.B) =A.1+A.B (Iden...
De-Morgan’s Law 2 February 2021 11 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
Proof of Consensus Law • AB+AC+BC ̅ =AC+BC ̅ • LHS= AB+AC+BC ̅ • AB(C+C ̅ )+AC+BC ̅ (Comp. Law) • =ABC+ABC ̅ +AC+BC ̅ (Dis...
Proof of Consensus Law • (A+B).(B ̅ +C).(A+C)=(A+B).(B ̅ +C) • LHS= (A+B).(B ̅ +C).(A+C) • =(A+B).(B ̅ +C).(A+C+0) • =(A+B...
Practice Problems • Q1. Minimize the following Boolean Expressions F= A.B.C+A ̅ +A.B ̅ .C 2 February 2021 14 Dr. Piyush Ch...
Practice Problems contd.. • Q2. Minimize the following Boolean Expressions F= A ̅ .B ̅ .C ̅ +A ̅ .B ̅ .C+A ̅ .C ̅ 2 Februa...
Digital Circuit Q. Realize the Boolean expression in the previous example as a digital circuit using basic gates. 2 Februa...
Practice Problems contd.. • Q3. Minimize the following Boolean Expressions F= (A.B ̅ .(C+B.D)+A ̅ .B ̅ ).C 2 February 2021...
Minimization Minimize the following Boolean Expression using laws of Boolean Algebra 2 February 2021 18 Dr. Piyush Charan,...
Universal Gates • NAND and NOR Gates are called Universal Gates. • Any digital circuit implemented using AND, OR and NOT g...
NAND Gate • In digital electronics, a NAND gate (NOT-AND) is a logic gate which produces an output which is false only if ...
NOR Gate • The NOR gate is a digital logic gate that implements logical NOR - it behaves according to the truth table to t...
Need of Minimization • For example, the function F= X ̅ .Y ̅ .Z+ X ̅ .Y.Z+X.Y ̅ can be minimized to X ̅ .Z+X.Y ̅ • The cir...
2 February 2021 23 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
2 February 2021 24 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
2 February 2021 25 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
2 February 2021 26 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
K-Map (Karnaugh Map) • K-map is a diagrammatic representation of truth table. • K-map contains rows and columns represente...
K-Map • Each cell refers to a minterm or maxterm. • Each minterm is represented by mk and maxterm is represented by Mk . •...
K-Map BINARY GRAY 00 00 01 01 10 11 11 10 29 2- Variable K-Map 0 1 2 3 0 1 A B 0 2 1 3 0 1 0 1 0 1 B A B B A A A A B B Fig...
K-Map 30 0 1 2 3 0 1 A B 0 1 B B A A 0 1 2 3 0 1 A B 0 1 B B A A B A B A B A B A B A  B A  B A  B A  Minterms Maxterms...
3- Variable K-Map 31 A BC 00 01 11 10 0 1 A A C B C B C B C B As per Gray Code not Binary C AB 00 01 11 10 0 1 C C B A B A...
2 February 2021 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow 32
2 February 2021 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow 33
2 February 2021 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow 34
4-variable K-map 35 0 1 3 2 4 5 7 6 12 13 15 14 8 9 11 10 AB CD 00 01 11 10 00 01 11 10 As per Gray Code not Binary B A B ...
K-Map • In boxes put the value of output for each combination of inputs. • Each box refers to a minterm mi or maxterm Mi •...
K-Map TRUTH TABLE 37 A B C Y 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 1 1 1 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 A BC 00 01 11...
K-Map COMMONLY USED TERMS: i. PAIRS: A pair of 1’s that are horizontally adjacent or vertically adjacent. ii. QUAD: Quad i...
K-Map SUM OF PRODUCT (SOP) ON K-MAP: EXAMPLE: Represent the following function on K-Map SOLUTION: There are three variable...
K-Map EXAMPLE: Represent the following function K-map SOLUTION: There are four variables, no. of boxes 24=16. 40 D C B A D...
Simplification of Boolean Expression on K-map • Adjacent cells: Two cells are said to be adjacent if they are differ by on...
4-variables K-Map 42 0 1 3 2 4 5 7 6 12 13 15 14 8 9 11 10 AB CD 00 01 11 10 0 1 3 2 4 5 7 6 12 13 15 14 8 9 11 10 AB CD 0...
K-Map GROUPING  While grouping we should group most number of 1’s ( or 0’s)  The grouping follows the binary rule i.e. w...
GROUPING TWO ADJACENT ONE’S ( Pairs) • If we group two adjacent 1 on a K-map, to form a pair, then the resulting term will...
K-Map : GROUPING 45 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 A BC 00 01 11 10 0 1 C A Y  0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 00 01 11 10 00 01 11 10 A...
K-Map : GROUPING contd.. 46 0 0 1 1 0 1 1 0 A BC 00 01 11 10 0 1   B A C C B A C B A C B A       C A B B C A C B A...
Grouping Four Adjacent Ones ( Quad) • After forming a Quad, the simplification takes place in such a way that two variable...
4 variable K-Map GROUPING-Quads 48 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 00 01 11 10 00 01 11 10 A B C D C B Y  0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0...
Left and rightmost 1’s forming a Quad: 49 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 00 01 11 10 00 01 11 10 A B C D 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 ...
Overlapping of Quad and pairs: 50 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 00 01 11 10 00 01 11 10 A B C D 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 ...
Octet 51 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 00 01 11 10 00 01 11 10 A B C D 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 00 01 11 10 00 01...
Octet: 52 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 00 01 11 10 00 01 11 10 A B C D D Y  2 February 2021 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. o...
Product-of-Sum (POS) • EXAMPLE 1: Simplify the expression, by using K-map • SOLUTION:  To simplify a POS expression for e...
0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 54 A B C D 00 01 11 10 00 01 11 10   D B C Y     D B  C In K-map , one octet and one quad are p...
EXAMPLE 2: Minimize the given function using K-map and convert the minimize function into POS form 55 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 ...
EXAMPLE 2: Obtain (a) minimal sum of product and (b) minimal product of sum expressions for the function 56 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 ...
Elimination of Redundant Group  If all 1 in a group are already involved in some other groups, then that group is called ...
K-map Hence, quad is a redundant group. So we will not consider it. The expression of output is 58 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 1 1 0...
Don’t Care Conditions  For SOP form, we enter 1’s corresponding to the combination of input variables which produce a hig...
of these combinations. These conditions are known as the “Don’t Care Conditions” and in the K-map it is represented as cro...
SOLUTION: 61 x 1 1 x 0 x 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 00 01 11 10 11 10 00 01 AB CD Don’t Care Conditions are treated as 1’s B A C ...
Note: The don’t care condition reduces the number of gates required for implementation, For example minimize the following...
1 1 0 0 1 1 0 1 63 0 1 00 01 11 10 YZ X Z X Y F   X X Z Y Z Y Z Y Z Y 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 0 1 00 01 11 10 YZ X X X Z Y Z Y Z...
64 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 0 1 00 01 11 10 YZ X X X Z Y Z Y Z Y Z Y 1 1 1 1 0 1 00 01 11 10 YZ X X X Z Y Z Y Z Y Z Y X F  Z F  (...
1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 65 00 01 11 10 00 01 11 10 WX YZ Z Y Z Y Z Y Z Y X W WX X W X W Z Y W Z X W Y X W F    ...
(vii) F = ∑ (0,1,2,3,8,10,15) (viii) F = ∑ (0,1,2,5,8,9,10,12,13,14,15) 66 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 00 01 11 10 Z Y...
67 00 01 11 10 00 01 YZ 11 10 WX 1 1 0 x 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 x 0 x x Z Y W Z X Z Y X W Y X W F     1 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 x x x x...
(xi) F=∑(1,2,3,4,9)+∑d(10,11,12,13,14,15) (xii) F=∑(5,6,7,8,9)+∑d(10,11,12,13,14,15) 68 0 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 x x x x 0 1 x x 00...
(xiii) Simplify the following Boolean Expressions using K-map (c) 69 C B A C B B A b) ( Z Y X Z Y Y X a) (     1 0 0 1...
(a) SUM OF PRODUCT (SOP): 70 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 A B C D 00 01 11 10 00 01 11 10 D C A D C B D B Y    D C A...
THANK YOU!! 71 2 February 2021 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Unit 4 Switching Theory and Logic Gates

31 views

Published on

This presentation deals with the lecture notes of unit 4 of the course Basic Electronics EC101 which is a common course of B.Tech Curriculum having 4 credits.

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Unit 4 Switching Theory and Logic Gates

  1. 1. Lecture Notes on Logic Gates, Boolean Algebra and K-maps for Open Educational Resource on Basic Electronics (EC101) by Dr. Piyush Charan Assistant Professor Department of Electronics and Communication Engg. Integral University, Lucknow
  2. 2. Logic Gates • Logic gates are the basic building blocks of any digital system. • It is an electronic circuit having one or more than one input and only one output. • The relationship between the input and the output is based on a certain logic. • Based on this, logic gates are named as AND gate, OR gate, NOT gate etc. • The above mentioned gates are also called as Basic Gates. 2 February 2021 2 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  3. 3. AND Gate A B Y=A.B 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 1 1 Symbol Truth Table A B Y=A.B • One of the easiest multiple-input gates to understand is the AND gate, so-called because the output of this gate will be “high” (logic 1) if and only if all inputs are “high” (logic 1). • If any input(s) is “low” (logic 0), the output is guaranteed to be in a “low” state as well. Equivalent Circuit 2 February 2021 3 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  4. 4. OR Gate A B Y=A+B 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 1 1 Symbol Truth Table A B Y=A+B • The OR gate is so- called because the output of this gate will be “high” (logic 1) if any of the inputs are “high” (logic 1). The output of an OR gate goes “low” (logic 0) if and only if all inputs are “low” (logic 0). Equivalent Circuit 2 February 2021 4 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  5. 5. NOT Gate A Y=Ᾱ 0 1 1 0 Symbol Truth Table A Y=Ᾱ • The NOT gate is so- called because this gate provides the inverted form or the complemented form of the input. • Which means that if the input is “High” (or Logic 1) then the corresponding output will be “Low” (or Logic 0). Equivalent Circuit 2 February 2021 5 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  6. 6. Boolean Algebra • George Boole in 1854 developed an algebra of logic called Boolean Algebra and is used to analyze and simplify the digital (logic) circuits. • In Boolean algebra, the variables utilizes only the binary numbers i.e. 0 and 1 to represent the two levels that occur within digital logic circuits. • A binary 1 will represent a HIGH level and a binary 0 will represent a LOW level. • In Boolean algebra, logic variables and logic statements are combined with the help of logical operators. • It is also called as Binary Algebra or Logical Algebra. 2 February 2021 6 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  7. 7. Boolean Algebra • Boolean algebra is a mathematical system for the manipulation of variables that can have one of two values. – In formal logic, these values are “true” and “false.” – In digital systems, these values are “on” and “off,” 1 and 0, or “high” and “low.” • Boolean expressions are created by performing operations on Boolean variables. – Common Boolean operators include AND, OR, and NOT. 2 February 2021 7 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  8. 8. • There are three logical operators to form a logical function: 1. AND operator  if A is true AND B is true then C is true. 2. OR operator  if A is true OR B is true then C is true 3. NOT operator  if A is true then NOT A is false and vice versa. 2 February 2021 8 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  9. 9. Laws of Boolean Algebra S. No. Law Expression Dual Expression 1. Identity Law A+0=A A.1=A 2. Boundedness Law A+1=1 A.0=0 3. Idempotent Law A+A=A A.A=A 4. Involution Law 5. Complementary Law A+Ᾱ=1 A.Ᾱ=0 6. Commutative Law A+B=B+A A.B=B.A 7. Associative Law (A+B)+C=A+(B+C) (A.B).C=A.(B.C) 8. Distributive Law A.(B+C)=A.B+A.C A+(B.C)=(A+B).(A+C) 2 February 2021 9 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  10. 10. Laws of Boolean Algebra contd… S.No. Law Expression Dual Expression 9. Absorption Law A+(A.B)=A LHS=A+(A.B) =A.1+A.B (Identity Law) =A.(1+B) (Distributive Law) =A.1 (Boundedness Law) = A=RHS A.(A+B)=A LHS=A.(A+B) =(A+0).(A+B) (Identity Law) =A+(0.B) (Distributive Law) =A +0 (Boundedness Law) = A=RHS 10. De Morgan’s Law 11. Consensus Law AB+AC+BC ̅ =AC+BC ̅ LHS= AB+AC+BC ̅ AB(C+C ̅ )+AC+BC ̅ (Comp. Law) =ABC+ABC ̅ +AC+BC ̅ (Distributive Law) =AC(B+1)+BC ̅ (A+1) (Distributive Law) =AC+BC ̅ =RHS (Boundedness Law) (A+B).(B ̅ +C).(A+C)=(A+B).(B ̅ +C) LHS= (A+B).(B ̅ +C).(A+C) =(A+B).(B ̅ +C).(A+C+0) =(A+B).(B ̅ +C).(A+C+B.B ̅ ) =(A+B).(B ̅ +C).(A+B+C).(A+B ̅ +C) =[(A+B). (A+B+C)].[(B ̅ +C).(A+B ̅ +C)] =[(A+B+0). (A+B+C)].[(B ̅ +C+0).(A+B ̅ +C)] =[(A+B)+C.0].[(B ̅ +C)+A.0] =(A+B).(B ̅ +C)= RHS 2 February 2021 10 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  11. 11. De-Morgan’s Law 2 February 2021 11 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  12. 12. Proof of Consensus Law • AB+AC+BC ̅ =AC+BC ̅ • LHS= AB+AC+BC ̅ • AB(C+C ̅ )+AC+BC ̅ (Comp. Law) • =ABC+ABC ̅ +AC+BC ̅ (Distributive Law) • =AC(B+1)+BC ̅ (A+1) (Distributive Law) • =AC+BC ̅ =RHS (Boundedness Law) 2 February 2021 12 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  13. 13. Proof of Consensus Law • (A+B).(B ̅ +C).(A+C)=(A+B).(B ̅ +C) • LHS= (A+B).(B ̅ +C).(A+C) • =(A+B).(B ̅ +C).(A+C+0) • =(A+B).(B ̅ +C).(A+C+B.B ̅ ) =(A+B).(B ̅ +C).(A+B+C).(A+B ̅ +C) =[(A+B). (A+B+C)].[(B ̅ +C).(A+B ̅ +C)] =[(A+B+0). (A+B+C)].[(B ̅ +C+0).(A+B ̅ +C)] =[(A+B)+C.0].[(B ̅ +C)+A.0] =(A+B).(B ̅ +C)= RHS 2 February 2021 13 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  14. 14. Practice Problems • Q1. Minimize the following Boolean Expressions F= A.B.C+A ̅ +A.B ̅ .C 2 February 2021 14 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  15. 15. Practice Problems contd.. • Q2. Minimize the following Boolean Expressions F= A ̅ .B ̅ .C ̅ +A ̅ .B ̅ .C+A ̅ .C ̅ 2 February 2021 15 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  16. 16. Digital Circuit Q. Realize the Boolean expression in the previous example as a digital circuit using basic gates. 2 February 2021 16 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  17. 17. Practice Problems contd.. • Q3. Minimize the following Boolean Expressions F= (A.B ̅ .(C+B.D)+A ̅ .B ̅ ).C 2 February 2021 17 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  18. 18. Minimization Minimize the following Boolean Expression using laws of Boolean Algebra 2 February 2021 18 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  19. 19. Universal Gates • NAND and NOR Gates are called Universal Gates. • Any digital circuit implemented using AND, OR and NOT gates can also be implemented using only NAND and NOR gates. • This is the reason why NAND and NOR are called Universal Gates. • The manufacturing cost of these gates is comparatively cheaper. 2 February 2021 19 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  20. 20. NAND Gate • In digital electronics, a NAND gate (NOT-AND) is a logic gate which produces an output which is false only if all its inputs are true; thus its output is complement to that of an AND gate. • A LOW (0) output results only if all the inputs to the gate are HIGH (1); if any input is LOW (0), a HIGH (1) output results. Symbol of NAND Gate A B Y=A.B Truth Table NAND Gate A B Y=A.B 0 0 1 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 1 0 2 February 2021 20 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  21. 21. NOR Gate • The NOR gate is a digital logic gate that implements logical NOR - it behaves according to the truth table to the right. • A HIGH output (1) results if both the inputs to the gate are LOW (0); if one or both input is HIGH (1), a LOW output (0) results. NOR is the result of the negation of the OR operator. Symbol of NOR Gate A B Y=A+B Truth Table NOR Gate A B Y=A+B 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 2 February 2021 21 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  22. 22. Need of Minimization • For example, the function F= X ̅ .Y ̅ .Z+ X ̅ .Y.Z+X.Y ̅ can be minimized to X ̅ .Z+X.Y ̅ • The circuits associated with above expressions is – 2 February 2021 22 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow It is clear from the adjacent image that the minimized version of the expression takes a less number of logic gates and also reduces the complexity of the circuit substantially. Minimization is hence important to find the most economic equivalent representation of a Boolean function.
  23. 23. 2 February 2021 23 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  24. 24. 2 February 2021 24 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  25. 25. 2 February 2021 25 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  26. 26. 2 February 2021 26 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  27. 27. K-Map (Karnaugh Map) • K-map is a diagrammatic representation of truth table. • K-map contains rows and columns represented by 0 and 1. • This is another method to minimize the Boolean function. • This method is simple and easier to minimize the Boolean function. • K-map contains the number of cells (boxes). • The cells are arranged according to Gray code (not in binary sequence). • The information of truth table, SOP form or POS form is represented in K- map. • K- map for ‘n’ variables contains 2n cells. 27 2 February 2021 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  28. 28. K-Map • Each cell refers to a minterm or maxterm. • Each minterm is represented by mk and maxterm is represented by Mk . • K-map is used for 2,3,4,5 and 6 variables. For more than 6 variables K-map method become complicated. • The simplest form of expression contains minimum number of term and each term having minimum number of variables (literals). • Minimum number of terms gives minimum number of gates requirement and minimum number of variables gives minimum number of inputs to the gate. 28 2 February 2021 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  29. 29. K-Map BINARY GRAY 00 00 01 01 10 11 11 10 29 2- Variable K-Map 0 1 2 3 0 1 A B 0 2 1 3 0 1 0 1 0 1 B A B B A A A A B B Fig. 1 Fig. 1 (a) Fig. 1 (b) 2 February 2021 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  30. 30. K-Map 30 0 1 2 3 0 1 A B 0 1 B B A A 0 1 2 3 0 1 A B 0 1 B B A A B A B A B A B A B A  B A  B A  B A  Minterms Maxterms Fig. 1 (c) Fig. 1 (d) 2 February 2021 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  31. 31. 3- Variable K-Map 31 A BC 00 01 11 10 0 1 A A C B C B C B C B As per Gray Code not Binary C AB 00 01 11 10 0 1 C C B A B A B A B A 0 1 00 01 11 10 BC A Three variable K-map having 23 = 8 cells (boxes) Fig. 2 (b) Fig. 2 (a) Fig. 2 (c) 2 February 2021 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  32. 32. 2 February 2021 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow 32
  33. 33. 2 February 2021 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow 33
  34. 34. 2 February 2021 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow 34
  35. 35. 4-variable K-map 35 0 1 3 2 4 5 7 6 12 13 15 14 8 9 11 10 AB CD 00 01 11 10 00 01 11 10 As per Gray Code not Binary B A B A B A B A B A B A B A B A 00 01 11 10 00 01 11 10 AB CD D C D C D C D C D C D C D C D C 4-variable K-map consists of 24 = 16 boxes Location of A, B, C, and D are interchangeable. Fig. 3 (a) Fig. 3 (b) 2 February 2021 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  36. 36. K-Map • In boxes put the value of output for each combination of inputs. • Each box refers to a minterm mi or maxterm Mi • For minterm assign ‘1’ , for maxterm assign ‘0’ and don’t care assign ‘x’ in each box. 36 A B Y 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 1 1 TRUTH TABLE 0 1 A B 0 1 B B A A 0 0 0 1 Fig. 4 (a) Fig. 4 (b) 2 February 2021 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  37. 37. K-Map TRUTH TABLE 37 A B C Y 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 1 1 1 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 A BC 00 01 11 10 A A C B C B C B C B 0 1 Fig. 5(a) Fig. 5(b) 2 February 2021 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  38. 38. K-Map COMMONLY USED TERMS: i. PAIRS: A pair of 1’s that are horizontally adjacent or vertically adjacent. ii. QUAD: Quad is a group of 1’s that are horizontally or vertically adjacent. Quad represents a product when two variables & its product dropped out. iii. OCTET: It is group of eight adjacent 1’s , octet eliminate three variables & three complements. iv. K-ROLLING: (a) Look for octet. (b) Next look for quad (encircle them) (c) Finally look for pairs. (encircle them) 38 2 February 2021 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  39. 39. K-Map SUM OF PRODUCT (SOP) ON K-MAP: EXAMPLE: Represent the following function on K-Map SOLUTION: There are three variables, no. of boxes 23=8. 39 C B A C B A C B A C B A    0 1 0 1 1 0 1 0 A BC 00 01 11 10 A A C B C B C B C B 0 1 C B A C B A C B A C B A Fig. 6 2 February 2021 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  40. 40. K-Map EXAMPLE: Represent the following function K-map SOLUTION: There are four variables, no. of boxes 24=16. 40 D C B A D C B A D C B A D C B A    1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 AB CD 00 01 11 10 B A B A B A B A D C D C D C D C 00 01 11 10 D C B A D C B A D C B A D C B A Fig. 7 2 February 2021 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  41. 41. Simplification of Boolean Expression on K-map • Adjacent cells: Two cells are said to be adjacent if they are differ by one variable only as shown in fig. (8a) 41 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 A BC 00 01 11 10 0 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 A BC 00 01 11 10 0 1 Adjacent Cells Adjacent Cells 1 and 2 are adjacent cells 1 and 5 are adjacent cells But 1 and 6 or 2 and 5 are not adjacent cells 1 and 4 are adjacent cells 5 and 8 are adjacent cells Fig (8a) Fig (8b) 2 February 2021 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  42. 42. 4-variables K-Map 42 0 1 3 2 4 5 7 6 12 13 15 14 8 9 11 10 AB CD 00 01 11 10 0 1 3 2 4 5 7 6 12 13 15 14 8 9 11 10 AB CD 00 01 11 10 00 01 11 10 00 01 11 10 Adjacent Cells Adjacent Cells Adjacent Cells Adjacent Cells Adjacent Cells Adjacent Cells Adjacent Cells Adjacent Cells Fig (9a) Fig (9b) 2 February 2021 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  43. 43. K-Map GROUPING  While grouping we should group most number of 1’s ( or 0’s)  The grouping follows the binary rule i.e. we can group 1,2,4,8,16…number of 1’s or 0’s. we cannot group 3,5 ,7….number of 1’s or 0’s.  Pairs: A group of two adjacent 1’s or 0’s is called a pair.  Quad: A group of four adjacent 1’s or 0’s is called a Quad.  Octet: A group of eight adjacent 1’s or 0’s is called a Octet. 43 2 February 2021 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  44. 44. GROUPING TWO ADJACENT ONE’S ( Pairs) • If we group two adjacent 1 on a K-map, to form a pair, then the resulting term will have one less variable than the original term, Means by pairing two adjacent 1 we can eliminate one variable. For example, 44 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 A BC 00 01 11 10 0 1 C B A C B A   1 C C B A C C B A Y C B A C B A Y         0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 A BC 00 01 11 10 0 1 C B ) A A ( C B Y C B A C B A Y      2 February 2021 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  45. 45. K-Map : GROUPING 45 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 A BC 00 01 11 10 0 1 C A Y  0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 00 01 11 10 00 01 11 10 A B C D D C B Y  D C B A D C B A 2 February 2021 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  46. 46. K-Map : GROUPING contd.. 46 0 0 1 1 0 1 1 0 A BC 00 01 11 10 0 1   B A C C B A C B A C B A       C A B B C A C B A C B A     C A B A Y   This pair is not required. Note: In this K-map three pairs were possible to be formed. However only two pairs are sufficient to include all the 1 present in K-map. Then the third pair is not required. The third pair in “blue” is known as the Redundant Pair and hence will not be included. 2 February 2021 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  47. 47. Grouping Four Adjacent Ones ( Quad) • After forming a Quad, the simplification takes place in such a way that two variables which are not same will be eliminated. Thus a quad eliminates two variables. 47 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 00 01 11 10 00 01 11 10 A B C D B A Y  0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 00 01 11 10 00 01 11 10 A B C D D C Y  2 February 2021 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  48. 48. 4 variable K-Map GROUPING-Quads 48 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 00 01 11 10 00 01 11 10 A B C D C B Y  0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 00 01 11 10 00 01 11 10 A B C D D B Y  2 February 2021 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  49. 49. Left and rightmost 1’s forming a Quad: 49 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 00 01 11 10 00 01 11 10 A B C D 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 00 01 11 10 00 01 11 10 A B C D 1’s corresponding to forming a Quad: D B Y  D B Y  2 February 2021 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  50. 50. Overlapping of Quad and pairs: 50 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 00 01 11 10 00 01 11 10 A B C D 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 00 01 11 10 00 01 11 10 A B C D C B A D B C B Y    A Y  2 February 2021 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow Formation of Octet:
  51. 51. Octet 51 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 00 01 11 10 00 01 11 10 A B C D 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 00 01 11 10 00 01 11 10 A B C D C Y  B Y  2 February 2021 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  52. 52. Octet: 52 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 00 01 11 10 00 01 11 10 A B C D D Y  2 February 2021 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  53. 53. Product-of-Sum (POS) • EXAMPLE 1: Simplify the expression, by using K-map • SOLUTION:  To simplify a POS expression for each maxterm in the expression, a 0 has to be entered in the corresponding cells and groups must be formed with 0 cells instead of 1 cells to get minimal expression.  The simplified term corresponding to each group can be obtained by the OR operation of the variables that are same for all cells of that group.  A variable corresponding to 0 has to be represented in an un-complemented form and that corresponding to 1 in the complemented form. 53 ) 14 , 13 , ,12 9 , 8 , 6 , 5 , 4 , 1 , 0 ( Y   2 February 2021 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  54. 54. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 54 A B C D 00 01 11 10 00 01 11 10   D B C Y     D B  C In K-map , one octet and one quad are produced by combining 0 cells. The simplified sum term corresponding to the octet is ‘C’ whereas for the quad is   D B  2 February 2021 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  55. 55. EXAMPLE 2: Minimize the given function using K-map and convert the minimize function into POS form 55 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 1 0 1 0 A B C D 00 01 11 10 00 01 11 10 ) D C B A ( ) D C A ( ) C B A ( ) D A ( Y          ) D C B A (    ) D C A (   ) C B A (   ) D A (    ) 13 , 12 , 10 , 9 , 7 , 5 , 3 , 1 ( ) D , C , B , A ( f 2 February 2021 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  56. 56. EXAMPLE 2: Obtain (a) minimal sum of product and (b) minimal product of sum expressions for the function 56 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 A B C D 00 01 11 10 00 01 11 10   ) 10 , 9 , 8 , 5 , 2 , 1 , 0 ( ) D , C , B , A ( f       D B D C B A Y     D B  D C  B A  SOLUTION: (b) POS 2 February 2021 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  57. 57. Elimination of Redundant Group  If all 1 in a group are already involved in some other groups, then that group is called a redundant group.  A redundant group has to be eliminated, because it increases the number of gates. EXAMPLE: Minimize the following expression using K-map. SOLUTION: The given expression can be expressed in the standard SOP form as 57   ) 15 13, 12, 11, 7, 6, 1,5, ( m Y minterms. the are m' ' where m m m m m m m Y 15 12 11 7 6 5 1        2 February 2021 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  58. 58. K-map Hence, quad is a redundant group. So we will not consider it. The expression of output is 58 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 00 01 11 10 Z Y Z Y Z Y Z Y 00 01 11 10 WX YZ X W X W WX X W Redundant Group Z X Z Y W Y X W Y X W Z Y W Y      Z Y W Y X W Y X W Z Y W Y     redundant group 2 February 2021 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  59. 59. Don’t Care Conditions  For SOP form, we enter 1’s corresponding to the combination of input variables which produce a high output and enter 0 in the remaining cells of K-map.  For POS form we enter 0’s corresponding to the combinations of input which produce a low output and enter 1 in the remaining cells of K-map.  But it is not always true that cells not containing 1’s (in SOP) will contain 0’s, because some combinations of input variable do not occur.  Also for some functions the output corresponding to certain combinations of input variables do not matter.  In such situation we have a freedom to assume a 0 or 1 as output for each 59 2 February 2021 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  60. 60. of these combinations. These conditions are known as the “Don’t Care Conditions” and in the K-map it is represented as cross (×) mark in the corresponding cell. EXAMPLE: Simplify the expression given below using K-map. The don’t care condition are indicated by d( ). Y = ∑ m(1, 3, 7, 11, 15) + d (0, 2, 5) 60 Don’t Care Conditions 2 February 2021 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  61. 61. SOLUTION: 61 x 1 1 x 0 x 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 00 01 11 10 11 10 00 01 AB CD Don’t Care Conditions are treated as 1’s B A C D D C B A Y   2 February 2021 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  62. 62. Note: The don’t care condition reduces the number of gates required for implementation, For example minimize the following expression using K-map. 62 1 1 x 0 x 1 x 0 0 1 1 1 0 1 x x 00 01 11 10 11 10 00 01 AB CD     11 , 10 , 7 , 4 , 3 d 15 , 14 , 13 , 9 , 5 , 1 , 0 m Y        C A D Y C A C A D Y C A D C A Y          EX-NOR 2 February 2021 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  63. 63. 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 1 63 0 1 00 01 11 10 YZ X Z X Y F   X X Z Y Z Y Z Y Z Y 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 0 1 00 01 11 10 YZ X X X Z Y Z Y Z Y Z Y 1 F  (ii) F = ∑ (0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7) (i) F = ∑(0,1,4,5,6) 2 February 2021 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  64. 64. 64 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 0 1 00 01 11 10 YZ X X X Z Y Z Y Z Y Z Y 1 1 1 1 0 1 00 01 11 10 YZ X X X Z Y Z Y Z Y Z Y X F  Z F  (iii) F = ∑(4,5,6,7) (iv) F = ∑ (0,2,4,6) 2 February 2021 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  65. 65. 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 65 00 01 11 10 00 01 11 10 WX YZ Z Y Z Y Z Y Z Y X W WX X W X W Z Y W Z X W Y X W F    1 1 0 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 00 01 11 10 Z Y Z Y Z Y Z Y 00 01 11 10 WX YZ XZ Y F   (vi) X W X W WX X W F = ∑ (0,1,4,5,7,8,9,12,13,15) (v) F = ∑ (0,1,3,9,13) 2 February 2021 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  66. 66. (vii) F = ∑ (0,1,2,3,8,10,15) (viii) F = ∑ (0,1,2,5,8,9,10,12,13,14,15) 66 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 00 01 11 10 Z Y Z Y Z Y Z Y 00 01 11 10 X W X W X W X W WX YZ 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 1 1 1 1 1 0 1 00 01 11 10 Z Y Z Y Z Y Z Y 11 10 00 01 WX YZ WXYZ Z X W X W F    X W X W X W X W Z X Z Y X W F    2 February 2021 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  67. 67. 67 00 01 11 10 00 01 YZ 11 10 WX 1 1 0 x 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 x 0 x x Z Y W Z X Z Y X W Y X W F     1 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 x x x x 1 0 x x 00 01 11 10 00 01 YZ WX 11 10 Z Y Z Y F   (x) F=∑(0,2,4,6,8)+∑d(10,11,12,13,14,15) (ix) F=∑(0,1,13,14)+∑d(2,8,10,11) 2 February 2021 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  68. 68. (xi) F=∑(1,2,3,4,9)+∑d(10,11,12,13,14,15) (xii) F=∑(5,6,7,8,9)+∑d(10,11,12,13,14,15) 68 0 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 x x x x 0 1 x x 00 01 11 10 00 01 11 10 WX YZ 00 01 11 10 00 01 11 10 WX YZ 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 x x x x 1 1 x x Y X Z X Z Y X F    W Z) (Y X F XY W Z X F       2 February 2021 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  69. 69. (xiii) Simplify the following Boolean Expressions using K-map (c) 69 C B A C B B A b) ( Z Y X Z Y Y X a) (     1 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 00 01 11 10 0 1 X YZ Z X Y X F   1 1 1 1 0 0 1 0 00 01 11 10 0 1 BC A BC A F   D B A D C A B A D C A D B A     1 0 0 1 1 1 1 1 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 1 00 01 11 10 00 01 11 10 AB CD D B D B B A F    2 February 2021 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  70. 70. (a) SUM OF PRODUCT (SOP): 70 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 A B C D 00 01 11 10 00 01 11 10 D C A D C B D B Y    D C A D C B D B 2 February 2021 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  71. 71. THANK YOU!! 71 2 February 2021 Dr. Piyush Charan, Dept. of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow

×