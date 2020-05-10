Functions in C

Successfully reported this slideshow.
The topic discussed is Recursion in C Programming

  1. 1. Integral University Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering Unit 5: Recursion in C Programming By: Piyush Charan Assistant Professor, Department of ECE, Integral University, Lucknow
  2. 2. Integral University Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering Recursion • Recursion is a process in which a function calls itself as a subroutine. This allows the function to be repeated several times, since it calls itself during its execution. Functions that incorporate recursion are called recursive functions. • Recursion is often seen as an efficient method of programming since it requires the least amount of code to perform the necessary functions. However, recursion must be incorporated carefully, since it can lead to an infinite loop if no condition is met that will terminate the function.
  3. 3. Integral University Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering main() { printf (“start”); main(); printf(“end”); } Stack Memory printf (“start”); main(); main printf (“start”); main(); printf (“start”); main(); printf (“start”); main(); main main main Let us consider a small C- Code which is calling its main function explicitly from within the main function. Run time Error or Out of Memory
  4. 4. Integral University Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering Recursion-Factorial of a Number • Let us consider the following c-code to find the factorial of a number ‘n’ using recursive techniques. int fact (int); // Function Declaration main() { int n, res; printf (“Enter a number: ”); scanf(“%d”, &n); res=fact(n); //Function Calling printf(“factorial of n= %d”, res); } int fact(int n) //Function Definition { int res; if (n==0) res=1; else res=n*fact(n-1); // Recursive function calling return res; }
  5. 5. Integral University Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering main n=4, res; res= fact(4); fact(n=4) if(4==0) { } else { res= 4*fact(3); } fact(n=3) if(3==0) { } else { res= 3*fact(2); } fact(n=2) if(2==0) { } else { res= 2*fact(1); } fact(n=1) if(1==0) { } else { res= 1*fact(0); } fact(n=0) if(0==0) { res=1; } else { } res=1 res=1 res=2res=6res=24 res=24
  6. 6. Integral University Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering Factorial of a number- without using extra variable. • The same program can be written without using another variable in the function definition. #include<stdio.h> #include<conio.h> int fact (int); //Function Declaration void main() { int n, res; clrscr(); printf("Enter a Number: "); scanf("%d", &n); res=fact(n); //Function Calling printf("The factorial of %d=%d",n,res); getch(); } int fact(int n) //Function Definition { if (n==0) return 1; //function block without using extra variable else return n*fact(n-1); }
  7. 7. Integral University Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering Factorial of a number- single line code • The same program can be written with a single line code in the function definition. #include<stdio.h> #include<conio.h> int fact (int); //Function Declaration void main() { int n, res; clrscr(); printf("Enter a Number: "); scanf("%d", &n); res=fact(n); //Function Calling printf("The factorial of %d=%d",n,res); getch(); } int fact(int n) //Function Definition { return n==0 ? 1: n*fact(n-1); //single line code }

