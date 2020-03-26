Successfully reported this slideshow.
CURROS ENRÍQUEZ (1851- 1908) TEMA 16
ASPECTOS BIOGRÁFICOS Nace en Celanova en 18951. Aos 15 anos foxe da casa natal a Madrid ,alí, participa na Revolución sete...
Obra poética Curros tiña unha concepción da poesía como instrumento para loitar contra as inxustizas e estivo moi comprome...
Liñas ideolóxicas da poesía de Curros -PROGRESISMO: como poeta social: Defende liberdades e dereitos individuais (de sufra...
AIRES DA MIÑA TERRA, 1880 32 poemas na edición definitiva que se poden clasificar tematicamente en tres liñas: a) Poemas s...
O DIVINO SAINETE,1888 Parodia da Divina Comedia de Dante (séc. XIV).Os seus obxectivos: a) Criticar as institucións e os s...
LINGUA E ESTILO A concepción da función social da poesía Lévao a utilizar unha linguaxe clara, sinxela e directa, para che...
Tema de literatura 1º de Bacharelato

Currospower

  1. 1. CURROS ENRÍQUEZ (1851- 1908) TEMA 16
  2. 2. ASPECTOS BIOGRÁFICOS Nace en Celanova en 18951. Aos 15 anos foxe da casa natal a Madrid ,alí, participa na Revolución setembrina (1868) e traballa como xornalista . Pasa un curto exilio en Inglaterra (1870) e de volta casa en Madrid. Participa na fundación de “Galicia literaria” en Madrid, con Añón e outros En 1877 gaña o “Certame literario” de Ourense onde se instala coa familia e traballa coma funcionario de Facenda e colabora cun xornal; escribe novos poemas. En 1880 publica Aires da miña terra e o ton anticlerical dalgúns poemas provócalle a excomuñón (bispo de Ourense) e procesamento (xuíz Mella). Pena de cárcere e multa. Apelou á Audiencia da Coruña e foi declarado inocente. Perdeu o traballo por represalias políticas Volta a Madrid (1883) e tenta vivir do xornalismo. Emigra a Cuba (1894) polas dificultades económicas pero a situación política (levantamento mambí, imperialismo norteamericano): Guerra de Cuba, 1898 ,faino retornar. Aquí Identificado co rexionalismo de Brañas e Murguía, recibe unha homenaxe. Emigra de novo (mala situación económica) e participa en actividades dos núcleos galeguistas da emigración cubana: constitución dunha promotora para a fundación dunha “Academia Galega”. Morre (1908). Restos trasladados á Coruña (cemiterio de San Amaro): enterro multitudinario.
  3. 3. Obra poética Curros tiña unha concepción da poesía como instrumento para loitar contra as inxustizas e estivo moi comprometido cos males do seu tempo. Debido aos ataques públicos e procesamento (por Aires da miña terra), a sona de Curros espállase e a obra ten moi boa acollida: era o poeta galego máis coñecido do XIX. O seu primeiro poema en galego (1869). Musicado por Chané, popularizado co título “Unha noite na eira do trigo”. Pódese escoitar no disco Muller de Cristina Pato e Rosa Cedrón. Participa nun concurso en Ourense (1877) que establecía tres modalidades: costume, tradición, tipo popular. Gaña Curros con “Unha boda en Einibó”, “A Virxe do Cristal” e “O gueiteiro”. A súa consagración virá coa publicación de Aires da miña terra,1880 e O divino sainete 1888
  4. 4. Liñas ideolóxicas da poesía de Curros -PROGRESISMO: como poeta social: Defende liberdades e dereitos individuais (de sufraxio, expresión, culto…). Denuncia a intolerancia, a censura, a tiranía, o fanatismo relixioso, o caciquismo, o inxusto reparto da terra, a pena de morte, etc. Canta aos elementos do progreso. Cre que a solución vén da man da cultura e o progreso. COMPROMISO SOCIAL:Como escritor: Concepción da poesía como instrumento para loitar contra as inxustizas. Ponse de lado dos que sofren, para ser a voz dos que non teñen voz. ANTICLERICALISMO:Ataca a Igrexa católica, o Papa, os xesuítas, frades e clerigos carlistas…: considéraos imaxe da intolerancia, represores da liberdade, etc. Nunca se mostra irreverente coa doutrina cristiá. Curros evolución no seu pensamento provocada polo contraste entre as súas teorías e a realidade histórico: Capitalismo: de confiar pasa a combatelo / Emigración: de vela como solución pasa a combatela / Forma de estado: de Republicano pasa a Rexionalista
  5. 5. AIRES DA MIÑA TERRA, 1880 32 poemas na edición definitiva que se poden clasificar tematicamente en tres liñas: a) Poemas sociais.- Grupo fundamental. Defende aspectos da súa ideoloxía (progresista, democrática, galeguista) , Os mozos, O Maio. b) Poemas intimistas.- Algúns poemas que teñen a orixe nun acontecemento familiar ou persoal. P.e. “Ai!”, na morte do seu fillo Leopoldo ou “ Na morte da miña nai” c) Poemas costumistas.- Os tres poemas cos que Curros gañou o certame de Ourense.
  6. 6. O DIVINO SAINETE,1888 Parodia da Divina Comedia de Dante (séc. XIV).Os seus obxectivos: a) Criticar as institucións e os sectores reaccionarios da sociedade (a Igrexa católica en particular). b) Defender o Rexurdimento e as súas principais figuras. c) Satirizar determinados inimigos persoais, ideolóxicos e literarios (bispo de Ourense, xuíz Mella, Emilia Pardo Bazán…). Argumento.- Presunta peregrinación de Curros a Roma, acompañado do poeta Añón (que exerce de guía, como Virxilio guiaba a Dante na Divina Comedia). Viaxan nun tren con sete vagóns que representan os sete pecados capitais: preguiza, envexa, gula, ira, luxuria, avaricia e soberbia. Personaxes satirizados.- No tren viaxan o xuíz e o bispo que procederon contra Curros pola publicación de Aires da miña terra. Frades obscenos e comellóns que “devoran” aos escritores galegos, beatas luxuriosas, carlistas sanguinarios con aspecto de devotos, escritoras como Pardo Bazán (contraria ao Rexurdimento), etc.
  7. 7. LINGUA E ESTILO A concepción da función social da poesía Lévao a utilizar unha linguaxe clara, sinxela e directa, para chegar a todo o mundo. Válese moito dos recursos repetitivos da poesía popular:paralelismos, anáforas... ¡Que triste está a aldea, que triste e que sola! ¡A terra sin frutos, a feira sin xente, sin brazos o campo, sin nenos a escola, sin sol o hourizonte, sin fror a semente!

