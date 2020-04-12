Cuaderno de trabajo sobre el covid.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 Ciencias Sociales - VII IES. “Héroes del Cenepa” Docentes: Peter C.L / Jensen C.C APRENDO EN CASA MI CUADERNO DE AUTOAPR...
2 Ciencias Sociales - VII IES. “Héroes del Cenepa” Docentes: Peter C.L / Jensen C.C INTRODUCCIÓN: Coronavirus es una gran ...
3 Ciencias Sociales - VII IES. “Héroes del Cenepa” Docentes: Peter C.L / Jensen C.C INFORMANDOME DEL CORONAVIRUS O COVID19...
4 Ciencias Sociales - VII IES. “Héroes del Cenepa” Docentes: Peter C.L / Jensen C.C HISTORIA DEL CORONAVIRUS En diciembre ...
5 Ciencias Sociales - VII IES. “Héroes del Cenepa” Docentes: Peter C.L / Jensen C.C EXPANSIÓN DE LA ENFERMEDAD Tras el pri...
6 Ciencias Sociales - VII IES. “Héroes del Cenepa” Docentes: Peter C.L / Jensen C.C ACTIVIDADES DE AUTOAPRENDIZAJE. ¿Qué e...
7 Ciencias Sociales - VII IES. “Héroes del Cenepa” Docentes: Peter C.L / Jensen C.C ¿Cuáles son los síntomas de la enferme...
8 Ciencias Sociales - VII IES. “Héroes del Cenepa” Docentes: Peter C.L / Jensen C.C Te invitamos a leer la siguiente notic...
9 Ciencias Sociales - VII IES. “Héroes del Cenepa” Docentes: Peter C.L / Jensen C.C ¿Cuál es la situación actual del Perú ...
10 Ciencias Sociales - VII IES. “Héroes del Cenepa” Docentes: Peter C.L / Jensen C.C El 11 de marzo con D.S. 008-2020-SA e...
11 Ciencias Sociales - VII IES. “Héroes del Cenepa” Docentes: Peter C.L / Jensen C.C a) Contacto directo con gotas de resp...
12 Ciencias Sociales - VII IES. “Héroes del Cenepa” Docentes: Peter C.L / Jensen C.C A partir del mensaje anterior, te inv...
13 Ciencias Sociales - VII IES. “Héroes del Cenepa” Docentes: Peter C.L / Jensen C.C ● ¿Qué opinas sobre la recomendación ...
14 Ciencias Sociales - VII IES. “Héroes del Cenepa” Docentes: Peter C.L / Jensen C.C 1. ¿Qué medidas puedes tomar . para p...
15 Ciencias Sociales - VII IES. “Héroes del Cenepa” Docentes: Peter C.L / Jensen C.C Y volvió el sabor con Mr. Cumbia Con ...
16 Ciencias Sociales - VII IES. “Héroes del Cenepa” Docentes: Peter C.L / Jensen C.C ........................................
17 Ciencias Sociales - VII IES. “Héroes del Cenepa” Docentes: Peter C.L / Jensen C.C podemos inferir que: a) Madrid tiene ...
18 Ciencias Sociales - VII IES. “Héroes del Cenepa” Docentes: Peter C.L / Jensen C.C ........................................
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cuaderno de trabajo sobre el covid.

41 views

Published on

APRENDO EN CASA

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Cuaderno de trabajo sobre el covid.

  1. 1. 1 Ciencias Sociales - VII IES. “Héroes del Cenepa” Docentes: Peter C.L / Jensen C.C APRENDO EN CASA MI CUADERNO DE AUTOAPRENDIZAJE AREA: CIENCIAS SOCIALES CICLO:VII SECCIONES: A,B DOCENTES: Peter R. CAPIA LAYME Jhensen O. COAQUIRA COLQUEHUANCA
  2. 2. 2 Ciencias Sociales - VII IES. “Héroes del Cenepa” Docentes: Peter C.L / Jensen C.C INTRODUCCIÓN: Coronavirus es una gran familia de virus conocidos por causar enfermedades que van desde un resfriado común hasta manifestaciones clínicas más severas como el Síndrome respiratorio por el coronavirus de Oriente Medio (MERS) y Síndrome respiratorio agudo grave (SARS). Un nuevo coronavirus (COVID-19) se identificó en 2019 en Wuhan, China. Este es un nuevo coronavirus que no se ha identificado previamente en humanos. Este curso ofrece una introducción general al COVID-19 y a los virus respiratorios emergentes. Está dirigido a profesionales de la salud pública, gerentes de incidentes y personal que trabaja para las Naciones Unidas, organizaciones internacionales y ONGs. RESUMEN: Este cuaderno de autoaprendizaje ofrece una introducción general al nuevo coronavirus. Al final de este trabajo, el estudiante debería ser capaz de describir:  La naturaleza de los virus respiratorios emergentes, cómo detectarlos y evaluar un brote, estrategias para la prevención y control de epidemias debido a nuevos virus respiratorios;  Qué estrategias deberían ser usadas para comunicar riesgos e involucrar a la comunidad en la detección, prevención y respuesta ante la aparición de un nuevo virus respiratorio. OBJETIVOS DE APRENDIZAJE: Al final de este curso, los participantes deberían ser capaces de:  Comprender los principios fundamentales de los virus respiratorios emergentes y cómo responder efectivamente ante un brote. ORGANIZACIÓN DE LOS CONTENIDOS: El curso está compuesto por cinco módulos:  Introducción a los virus el COVID-19  Detectar virus respiratorios emergentes, incluidos el COVID-19: Control e investigación de laboratorio  Comunicación de riesgo y participación comunitaria  Prevención y respuesta a un nuevo virus respiratorio, incluido el COVID-19 DURACION; 13 a 30 de abril del 2020.
  3. 3. 3 Ciencias Sociales - VII IES. “Héroes del Cenepa” Docentes: Peter C.L / Jensen C.C INFORMANDOME DEL CORONAVIRUS O COVID19 El 12 de enero la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) recibió el genoma secuenciado del nuevo virus causante de la enfermedad y lo nombró temporalmente como 2019-nCoV, del inglés 2019-novel coronavirus (nuevo coronavirus), mientras que la enfermedad era llamada «infección por 2019- nCoV» en documentos médicos,1134 y SARS de Wuhan o Wu Flu (gripe de Wu) en Internet. El 30 de enero, la OMS recomendó que el nombre interino de la enfermedad fuera "enfermedad respiratoria aguda por 2019-nCoV", hasta que la Clasificación Internacional de Enfermedades diera un nombre oficial. La OMS anunció el 11 de febrero de 2020 que COVID-19 sería el nombre oficial de la enfermedad. El nombre es un acrónimo de coronavirus disease 2019 (enfermedad por coronavirus 2019, en español). Se procuró que el nombre no contuviera nombres de personas o referencias a ningún lugar, especie animal, tipo de comida, industria, cultura o grupo de personas, en línea con las recomendaciones internacionales, para evitar que hubiera estigmatización contra algún colectivo.3839 A pesar de las recomendaciones de la OMS, los medios y agencias de noticias han venido utilizando la denominación neumonía de Wuhan para referirse a la enfermedad,
  4. 4. 4 Ciencias Sociales - VII IES. “Héroes del Cenepa” Docentes: Peter C.L / Jensen C.C HISTORIA DEL CORONAVIRUS En diciembre de 2019 hubo un brote epidémico de neumonía de causa desconocida en Wuhan, provincia de Hubei, China; el cual, según afirmó más tarde Reporteros sin Fronteras, llegó a afectar a más de 60 personas el veinte de ese mes.43 Según el Centro Chino para el Control y Prevención de Enfermedades (CCDC), el 29 de diciembre un hospital en Wuhan admitió a 4 individuos con neumonía, quienes trabajaban en un mercado de esa ciudad. El hospital reportó esto al CCDC, cuyo equipo en la ciudad inició una investigación. El equipo encontró más casos relacionados al mercado y el 30 de diciembre las autoridades de salud de Wuhan reportaron los casos al CCDC, que envió expertos a Wuhan para apoyar la investigación. Se obtuvieron muestras de estos pacientes para realizar análisis de laboratorio.44 El 31 de diciembre, el Comité de Salud Municipal de Wuhan reportó a la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) que 27 personas habían sido diagnosticadas con neumonía de causa desconocida, habiendo 7 en estado crítico; la mayoría de estos casos eran trabajadores del mencionado mercado.45 Para el 1 de enero de 2020 el mercado había sido cerrado y se había descartado que el causante de la neumonía fuera el SARS, el MERS, gripe, gripe aviaria u otras enfermedades respiratorias comunes causadas por virus.11 El 7 de enero los científicos chinos habían aislado el virus causante de la enfermedad, y realizaron una secuenciación del genoma de este. Esta secuencia del genoma estuvo disponible para la OMS el 12 de enero de 2020, permitiendo a los laboratorios de diferentes países producir diagnósticos específicos vía pruebas de PCR.11 El 12 de enero las autoridades chinas habían confirmado la existencia de 41 personas infectadas con el nuevo virus, quienes comenzaron a sentir síntomas entre 8 de diciembre de 2019 y el 2 de enero de 2020, los cuales incluían: fiebre, malestar, tos seca, dificultad para respirar y fallos respiratorios;11 también se observó infiltrados neumónicos invasivos en ambos pulmones observables en las radiografías de tórax.
  5. 5. 5 Ciencias Sociales - VII IES. “Héroes del Cenepa” Docentes: Peter C.L / Jensen C.C EXPANSIÓN DE LA ENFERMEDAD Tras el primer brote de COVID-19 en Wuhan en diciembre de 2019, donde las autoridades chinas confirmaron 41 casos detectados entre el 8 de diciembre y el 2 de enero de 2020,34 la ciudad dejó de reportar casos hasta el 19 de enero, cuando se confirmaron 17 casos más. Para ese entonces ya se habían reportado los primeros casos por covid-19 fuera de China: dos en Tailandia y uno en Japón.46 La rápida expansión de la enfermedad hizo que la Organización Mundial de la Salud, el 30 de enero de 2020, la declarara una emergencia sanitaria de preocupación internacional, basándose en el impacto que el virus podría tener en países subdesarrollados con menos infraestructuras sanitarias.47 En esa fecha, la enfermedad se había detectado en todas las provincias de China continental48 y se reportaban casos en otros 15 países. El 11 de marzo la enfermedad se hallaba en más de 100 territorios a nivel mundial y fue reconocida como una pandemia por la OMS.13 El número de casos confirmados continuó creciendo hasta alcanzar los 500 mil casos a nivel mundial el 26 de marzo de 2020.49 Para prevenir la expansión del virus, los gobiernos han impuesto restricciones de viajes, cuarentenas, confinamientos, aislamiento social, cancelación de eventos, y cierre de establecimientos. La pandemia está teniendo un efecto socioeconómico disruptivo,50 y el miedo a la escasez de provisiones ha llevado a compras de pánico. Ha habido desinformación y teorías conspirativas difundidas en línea sobre el virus,51 52 e incidentes de xenofobia y racismo contra los ciudadanos chinos y de otros países del este y sudeste asiático.5
  6. 6. 6 Ciencias Sociales - VII IES. “Héroes del Cenepa” Docentes: Peter C.L / Jensen C.C ACTIVIDADES DE AUTOAPRENDIZAJE. ¿Qué es un coronavirus? ..................................................................................................................... ..................................................................................................................... ..................................................................................................................... ¿Cómo se llama el nuevo coronavirus y dónde tiene su origen? ..................................................................................................................................................................... ..................................................................................................................................................................... ..................................................................................................................................................................... .................................................................................................................................................................... CONOCIENDO EN COVID 19 - I
  7. 7. 7 Ciencias Sociales - VII IES. “Héroes del Cenepa” Docentes: Peter C.L / Jensen C.C ¿Cuáles son los síntomas de la enfermedad COVID-19? ............................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................ ............................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................. ¿Cuánto días duran los síntomas de la COVID-19? ..................................................................................................................................................................... .................................................................................................................................................................... ¿De qué forma se puede adquirir la infección? ................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................ ................................................................................................................................ ¿Cómo se propaga el virus COVID 19? ................................................................................................................................................................... ................................................................................................................................................................... ................................................................................................................................................................... ¿Quiénes están en riesgo? ..................................................................................................................................................................... ..................................................................................................................................................................... ..................................................................................................................................................................... El nuevo coronavirus, ¿afecta solo a las personas de edad o también puede afectar a las más jóvenes? ...................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................................................ .......................................................................................................................................
  8. 8. 8 Ciencias Sociales - VII IES. “Héroes del Cenepa” Docentes: Peter C.L / Jensen C.C Te invitamos a leer la siguiente noticia. A partir de la noticia anterior, te invitamos a reflexionar en torno a las siguientes preguntas: Ante el aumento de personas infectadas con el COVID-19, ¿qué medidas ha tomado el Presidente Vizcarra?, ¿estás de acuerdo con ellas, por qué? .......................................................................................................... .......................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................ .......................................................................................................... .................................................................................................................................................................. ...................................................................................................................................................................
  9. 9. 9 Ciencias Sociales - VII IES. “Héroes del Cenepa” Docentes: Peter C.L / Jensen C.C ¿Cuál es la situación actual del Perú ante esta enfermedad? ..................................................................................................................................................................... ..................................................................................................................................................................... .................................................................................................................................................................... ¿Qué es la cuarentena y qué papel juega en la prevención del COVID-19? ..................................................................................................................................................................... ..................................................................................................................................................................... .................................................................................................................................................................... ¿Por qué no podemos salir a la calle? ............................................................................................................ ........................................................................................................... .......................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................... ¿Por qué se le denomina al nuevo coronavirus “PANDEMIA”? ..................................................................................................................................................................... ..................................................................................................................................................................... ..................................................................................................................................................................... ..................................................................................................................................................................... ¿Qué tengo que hacer si tengo síntomas? ..................................................................................................................................................................... ..................................................................................................................................................................... ¿Qué debo hacer si se produce un brote en mi comunidad ..................................................................................................................................................................... ..................................................................................................................................................................... ..................................................................................................................................................................... ¿Qué está pasando con el COVID-19 en el Perú?
  10. 10. 10 Ciencias Sociales - VII IES. “Héroes del Cenepa” Docentes: Peter C.L / Jensen C.C El 11 de marzo con D.S. 008-2020-SA el Gobierno Central dispone la emergencia sanitaria a nivel nacional por 90 días. COMPROBAMOS LO APRENDIDO Te invitamos a realizar las siguientes actividades para comprobar lo aprendido 1. ¿Cómo se propaga el COVID-19? Elige una o varias alternativas. El Perú confirmó el primer caso importado de coronavirus el 06 de marzo del presente. El paciente 0 tuvo como antecedente haber estado en España, Francia y República Checa. En el Perú cuenta con un “Plan Nacional de Preparación y Respuesta frente al riesgo de introducción del Coronavirus Covid-19" y el "Protocolo para la Atención de Personas con Sospechas o Infección confirmada por Coronavirus (COVID-19)". Cuenta con cinco hospitales en Lima que se encuentran listos para albergar algún paciente sospechoso, con capacidad a ampliarse según la situación. El país cuenta con las pruebas necesarias para realizar el diagnóstico del coronavirus. Los aeropuertos, puertos marítimos y terrapuertos están en alerta para desarrollar protocolos de atención inmediata en caso se detecte entre los pasajeros alguno que muestre los síntomas de este virus. Está en marcha una campaña de información para la población en general y en especial para las personas que viajan o retornan al país, así como para los turistas. Se han emitido alertas epidemiológicas a todos los servicios del país. Estos guían y dan directrices de cómo actuar.
  11. 11. 11 Ciencias Sociales - VII IES. “Héroes del Cenepa” Docentes: Peter C.L / Jensen C.C a) Contacto directo con gotas de respiración de una persona enferma expulsadas al toser o estornudar. b) Por tocarse la cara luego de haber tocado superficies contaminadas. c) Conversar por teléfono con una persona enferma. 2-.¿Cuáles son los síntomas de una persona que padece COVID-19? a) Fiebre alta b) Escalofríos c) Tos y dolor de garganta 3-.¿Qué medidas se han tomado en el Perú? d) Campaña de información para toda la población e) Alertar para generar temor en la población f) Evitar reuniones de gran cantidad de personas PREVENCION Y CUIDADO FRENTE AL COVID 19 - II
  12. 12. 12 Ciencias Sociales - VII IES. “Héroes del Cenepa” Docentes: Peter C.L / Jensen C.C A partir del mensaje anterior, te invitamos a reflexionar en torno a las siguientes preguntas: Te invitamos a leer el mensaje, viralizado a través de redes sociales, de la Dra. Rosa Luz López Martínez “Quiero recomendar a todos tomar la suspensión como una cuarentena. En Italia la suspensión inicial de clases y labores fue tomada como asueto y la gente se fue a los cines, a reuniones familiares, a los centros comerciales. Ahí fue donde se diseminó la epidemia. A casa, a extremar medidas de precaución y de higiene. Es obligación de todos ayudar a contener. Italia y España tienen excelentes sistemas sanitarios y han colapsado. HAY QUE PREVENIR Y HAY QUE SUMAR
  13. 13. 13 Ciencias Sociales - VII IES. “Héroes del Cenepa” Docentes: Peter C.L / Jensen C.C ● ¿Qué opinas sobre la recomendación de la Dra. López? ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ● ¿Qué otras recomendaciones conoces para prevenir el contagio del COVID-19? ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................ ● ¿Crees que son suficientes las medidas que se están tomando para la comunidad? ................................................................................................................................................................ ................................................................................................................................................................ ................................................................................................................................................................ ................................................................................................................................................................  ¿Qué debo hacer si un miembro de mi familia presenta síntomas de haber contraído el coronavirus (COVID-19)? ................................................................................................................................................................ ................................................................................................................................................................ ................................................................................................................................................................ ................................................................................................................................................................ ................................................................................................................................................................  ¿Qué medidas de precaución debo de tomar frente al coronavirus? ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. .................................................................................................................................................  ¿Cómo hay que lavarse las manos? ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................  ¿qué medidas debe de tomar cuando un familiar (papá o mamá) sale de compras al mercado? ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. Te invito a realizar las siguientes actividades
  14. 14. 14 Ciencias Sociales - VII IES. “Héroes del Cenepa” Docentes: Peter C.L / Jensen C.C 1. ¿Qué medidas puedes tomar . para prevenir la propagación del COVID-19 en tu casa ? (Puede marcar más de una alternativa) a. Mantenga las ventanas abiertas para una mejor ventilación. b. Salir a jugar con mis amigos o amigas del barrio. c. Poner en práctica el lavado de manos antes de tomar alimentos y después de ir al baño. d. Concientizar, en los miembros de mi familia, comportamientos saludables como cubrirse con el antebrazo al toser o estornudar. 2. 2-.Frente a un caso de COVID-19, ¿qué medidas tomarías como estudiante? (Puede marcar más de una alternativa) a. Comunicar a una persona mayor en casa. b. Recomendar evitar asistir a reuniones con gran cantidad de personas. c. Salir de casa a un centro de salud para comunicar sobre un probable contagio de un familiar en casa d. Mantener comunicación con la familia evitando el contacto directo. 3-. Porque debo usar un cubrebocas? ..................................................................................................................................................................... ..................................................................................................................................................................... ..................................................................................................................................................................... ACTIVIDADES PARA PROMOVER CONDUCTAS SALUDABLES Y RESPONSABLES FRENTE AL COVID 19 - III
  15. 15. 15 Ciencias Sociales - VII IES. “Héroes del Cenepa” Docentes: Peter C.L / Jensen C.C Y volvió el sabor con Mr. Cumbia Con la cumbia del Coronavirus Todo el mundo está espantado Por una enfermedad Se llama el Coronavirus Y es una alarma mundial Se dice que nació en China Varios muertos hay por allá Hay que ponernos atentos Nos tenemos que cuidar Para ponernos las pilas Pa' eso hice esta canción No todo en la vida es meme Como la cumbia del avión Lo mejor es prevenirnos Unos datos dejo yo Todos debemos cuidarnos Pongan mucha atención Coronavirus, Coronavirus Lávense las manos, háganlo seguido Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pónganse las pilas en lugares concurridos Coronavirus, Coronavirus No se toquen la cara, evítenlo amigos Coronavirus, Coronavirus Usen desinfectante, eso es muy efectivo Y este es, el rey de las cumbias virales, Mister Cumbia Todo el mundo Algunas actividades de comprensión  ¿Qué mensaje nos da a conocer la canción? ......................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................... .........................................................................................................................................  ¿Debemos quedarnos en casa o salir a la calle?
  16. 16. 16 Ciencias Sociales - VII IES. “Héroes del Cenepa” Docentes: Peter C.L / Jensen C.C ......................................................................................................................................... .........................................................................................................................................  ¿Por qué es importante lavarse las manos? ......................................................................................................................................... ........................................................................................................................................  ¿Por qué no debemos tocarnos la cara? ......................................................................................................................................... .........................................................................................................................................  ¿Por qué dice en la canción que el coronavirus es una alarma mundial? ......................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................... Recortes de noticias del COVID-19 Actualmente, hay mucha información relacionada al COVID-19 que nos ofrecen los diarios como es el reporte de noticias. Aprovéchalas para analizar y sintetizar información; para ello recorta dichas noticias y formula preguntas 1. Cuando se menciona que España superó los mil casos, se refiere a que: a) La cifra de muertos por el COVID-19 ha decrecido. b) La cifra de muertos por el COVID-19 ha crecido. c) La cifra de infectados por el COVID-19 ha aumentado. d) La cifra de fallecidos es limitada. 2. Cuando se afirma que se han cerrado todos los centros educativos en la región de Madrid,
  17. 17. 17 Ciencias Sociales - VII IES. “Héroes del Cenepa” Docentes: Peter C.L / Jensen C.C podemos inferir que: a) Madrid tiene muchas escuelas con puertas abiertas. b) Cerrar es un “cambio a peor de la evolución”. c) Se están tomado medidas de precaución. d) Madrid es una de las ciudades menos afectadas. 3. ¿Estás de acuerdo con el cierre de las escuelas y colegios? ¿Porqué? .............................................................................................................................. .............................................................................................................................. .............................................................................................................................. ¿Qué actividades has hecho en esta cuarentena? Y ¿cómo te sentiste? ..................................................................................................................................................................... ..................................................................................................................................................................... ..................................................................................................................................................................... ..................................................................................................................................................................... ¿Crees que se pondrá fin a esta pandemia del COVID19? ..................................................................................................................................................................... ..................................................................................................................................................................... ..................................................................................................................................................................... Explico los de posibles causas y efectos del COVID - 19 De la siguiente imagen, podemos inferir: Posibles causas del COVID - 19 Posibles consecuencias del COVID - 19 Conclusiones personales: Fuentes utilizadas:
  18. 18. 18 Ciencias Sociales - VII IES. “Héroes del Cenepa” Docentes: Peter C.L / Jensen C.C ..................................................................................................................................................... ..................................................................................................................................................... ..................................................................................................................................................... ..................................................................................................................................................... ..................................................................................................................................................... ....................................................................................................................................................

×