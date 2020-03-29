Successfully reported this slideshow.
Merenje Физичке величине и мерне јединице Физичка тела имају одређене особине које су карактеристика супстанце од које је ...
• посредно (индиректно) применом одговарајућег техничког и рачунског поступка помоћу мерних инструмената (термометар или а...
Одређивање површине (S) Своди се на мерење дужине. Површина квадрата? Меримо једну страницу S = a·a Површина правоугаоника...
Меримо основне ивице и висину a, b и c запремина квадраV=a·b·c површина квадра S=2ab+2ac+2bc дужина свих ивица квадра l=4a...
Веће јединице минут 1min = 60 s primer 2,5min = 2,5 · 60s = 150s час 1h = 60 min = 60 · 60 s = 3 600 s дан 1dan = 24 · 60 ...
  1. 1. Merenje Физичке величине и мерне јединице Физичка тела имају одређене особине које су карактеристика супстанце од које је тело начињено (густина) или те особине карактеришу појаву у којој тело учествује (брзина, јачина електричне струје). Физичке величине карактеришу особине материје или физичку појаву. Да би упоређивали физичке величине неопходно их је мерити. Мерење физичких величина подразумева упоређивање са усвојеном јединицом мере те величине. Мерењем се одређује колико је пута мерена величина већа или мања од усвојене мере те величине. Значи, за мерење је потребно утврдити јединицу мере величине и погодно средство за извођење поређења – мерило (нпр. лењир) или мерни инструмент (нпр. термометар). Међународни систем јединица За тумачење свих појава у природи довољно је користити СЕДАМ физичких величина – ОСНОВНЕ ВЕЛИЧИНЕ: ДУЖИНА, ВРЕМЕ, МАСА, ТЕМПЕРАТУРА, ЈАЧИНА ЕЛЕКТРИЧНЕ СТРУЈЕ, ЈАЧИНА СВЕТЛОСТИ и КОЛИЧИНА СУПСТАНЦИЈЕ. Јединице основних физичких величина су ОСНОВНЕ ЈЕДИНИЦЕ. Оне су одређене одговарајућим стандардима или еталонима. Величина Ознака величине Јединица Ознака јединице Дужина l метар m Маса m килограм kg Време t секунд s Температура T келвин K Јачина електричне струје I ампер A Јачина светлости Jv кандела cd Количина супстанције n мол mol Све остале величине и јединице које се изражавају помоћу основних називају се изведене. Мерење физичких величина Физичке величине могу да се мере: • непосредно (директно) упоређивање физичких величина и њихових јединица помоћу једноставних уређаја – мерила (лењир или часовник)
  2. 2. • посредно (индиректно) применом одговарајућег техничког и рачунског поступка помоћу мерних инструмената (термометар или амперметар) Мерење је технички поступак којим се одређују бројне вредности физичких величина изражених у одређеним јединицама. Добијене вредности не могу бити апсолутно тачне – несавршеност инструмента (системска грешка) или грешка при очитавању (случајна грешка) Да би се добила што тачнија вредност величина се мери више пута и израчунава се средња вредност која је приближна тачној вредности. Овим поступком се прави мања грешка. Када добијемо средњу вредност тражимо одступања појединих резултата мерења од средње вредности. Максимално одступање је апсолутна грешка. Поред апсолутне грешке одређујемо и релативну грешку као количник апсолутне грешке и средње вредности. Она се изражава у процентима. Мерење дужине (l) Висина, растојање, дебљина све је то дужина. Јединица за дужину је метар [m]. Према међународном договору један метар је растојање између две црте на праметру – лењиру од Pt и Ir. Дуго година је то био стандард дужине. Данашњи стандард је поновљив у свакој боље опремљеној лабораторији. Већа јединица од метра • километар [km] 1 km = 1000 m primer 1,25km = 1,25 · 1000𝑚 =1250 m Мање јединице од метра • дециметар [dm] 1 dm = 1 10 m = 0,1 m • центиметар [cm] 1 cm = 1 100 m = 0,01 m primer 1,25cm = 1,25 · 1 100 m =0,0125 m • милиметар [mm] 1 mm = 1 1000 m = 0,001 m Обим квадрата l=4a Обим правоугаоника l=2a+2b За мерење мањих дужина лењир, мерна трака. За веће челична трака (геометарска трака)
  3. 3. Одређивање површине (S) Своди се на мерење дужине. Површина квадрата? Меримо једну страницу S = a·a Површина правоугаоника? Меримо основицу и висину S = a·b Јединица за површину је квадратни метар [m2] Веће јединице • квадратни километар [km2 ] 1 km2 = 1 000 000 m2 • хектар [ha] 1 ha = 10 000 m2 • ар [a] 1 a = 100 m2 primer 2,25ha = 2,25 · 10 000 m2 =22 500 m2 Мање јединице • квадратни дециметар [dm2 ] 1 dm2 = 1 10 m· 1 10 m = 1 100 m2 =0,01 m2 • квадратни центиметар [cm2 ] 1 cm2 = 1 100 m· 1 100 m = 1 10000 m2 = 0,0001 m2 = • квадратни милиметар [mm2 ] 1 mm2 = 1 1000 m· 1 1000 m = 1 1000000 m2 = 0,000001 m2 primer 1,25cm2 = 321,25 · 1 100 m· 1 100 m =0,32125 m2 Mерење и одређивање запремине (V) Одређивање запремине тела правилног геометријског облика своди се на мерење дужине. Запремина коцке? Меримо једну ивицу a запремина коцке V=a·a·a површина коцке S=6a·a укупна дужина ивица коцке l=12a Запремина квадра?
  4. 4. Меримо основне ивице и висину a, b и c запремина квадраV=a·b·c површина квадра S=2ab+2ac+2bc дужина свих ивица квадра l=4a+4b+4c Јединица за запремину је кубни метар [m3] Веће јединице се у пракси не срећу Мање јединице кубни дециметар [dm3 ] 1 dm3 = 1 10 m· 1 10 m· 1 10 m = 1 1000 m3 = 0,001 m3 кубни центиметар [cm3 ] 1 cm3 = 1 100 m· 1 100 m· 1 100 m = 0,000001 m3 кубни милиметар [mm3 ] 1 mm3 = 1 1000 m· 1 1000 m· 1 1000 m = 0,000000001 m3 primer 321,25dm3 = 321,25 · 1 10 m· 1 10 m· 1 10 m =0,32125 m3 кубни дециметар = литар [l] 1l = 1 dm3 1ml = 1 cm3 Запремина се директно мери мензуром – цилиндрични суд на чијем зиду је скала најчешће у cm3 , односно ml. мерење запремине течности мерење запремине чврстог тела нерастворљивог у води (мора да тоне у води) Мерење времена (t) Свака природна појава има своје трајање, има почетак и крај и дешава се у одређеном интервалу времена. Основна јединица за мерење времена је секунда [s]. Приближно је једнак 86 400 – том делу дана.
  5. 5. Веће јединице минут 1min = 60 s primer 2,5min = 2,5 · 60s = 150s час 1h = 60 min = 60 · 60 s = 3 600 s дан 1dan = 24 · 60 min = 24 · 3 600 s = 86 400 s година 1god = 365 dan Мање јединице десети и стоти део секунде милисекунда 1 ms = 0,001 s primer 125ms = 1,25 · 1 1000 s =0,125 s микросекунда 1 μs = 0,000001 s Најтачнији атомски часовници (за 30 година мање од 1 секунде) Метроном – подешавамо трајање временског интервала између два звучна сигнала Погледајте филм на линку https://ucislobodno.com/zadatak/osnovne-fizicke-velicine/

