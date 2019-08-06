comedy audiobooks for road trips The Egg and I

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  2. 2. The�Egg�and�I "The�Egg�and�I"�took�first�America�by�storm�in�1945,�selling�over�1,000,000�within�ten�months�of�it's�original publication.�Betty�MacDonald's�first�book�about�her�adventures�as�a�young�wife�on�a�chicken�farm�on�the�Olympic Peninsula�in�Washington�state�was�a�breath�of�fresh�air�to�a�world�that,�in�the�wake�of�WWII,�sorely�needed�it.�Betty lived�with�her�first�husband�near�Chimacum,�Washington���a�newlywed�doing�her�best�to�adjust�to�and�help�operate their�small�chicken�farm,�from�1927�to�1931.�MacDonald�was�a�keen�observer�of�the�people�around�her,�and�she calls�a�spade�a�spade,�"and�there�were�a�plenty�of�spades." The�Egg�and�I�was�adapted�for�stage,�radio�and�screen,�with�the�movie�version�starring�Claudette�Colbert�and�Fred MacMurray.�The�movie�version�also�introduced�the�world�to�Ma�and�Pa�Kettle,�the�eccentric�country�bumpkins portrayed�by�the�inimitable�Marjorie�Main�and�Percy�Kilbride,�who�were�so�popular�that�a�string�of�spin�off�movies was�made�about�their�adventures.�Betty�MacDonald�wrote�three�other�memoirs,�as�well�as�the�still�popular�Mrs. Piggle�Wiggle�series�for�children,�and�is�recognized�by�many�as�an�important�America�humorist.�In�her�MA�thesis, The�Egg�and�Us:�Contextualization�and�Historicization�(2014),�Samantha�Hoekstra�writes: "Some�scholars�credit�MacDonald�with�having�inspired�Shirley�Jackson,�Erma�Bombeck,�and�other�purveyors�of domestic�humor,�but�perhaps�the�most�appropriate�inheritor�of�the�MacDonald�tradition�is�the�contemporary�writer David�Sedaris.�...�One�of�the�most�significant�similarities�is�that�the�lack�of�conventionality�in�both�families�is presented�as�normal�and�worthy�of�respect.�Even�as�they�make�fun�of�their�families'�foibles,�the�authors�convey�an undeniable�warmth,�affection,�and�acceptance.�In�a�sense,�they�challenge�the�very�notion�of�a�'normal'�American family." This�is�why�MacDonald's�writing�is�still�relevant�and�funny�today.
