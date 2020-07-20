Successfully reported this slideshow.
ハイブリッド出席型バーチャル 株主総会開催報告会 配信開始までしばらくお待ちください 株式会社パイプドビッツ
17 バーチャル株主総会「出席型」を見据えた実務面の課題8 ポイント 内容 1 質疑応答 • インターネット出席の株主から質疑応答を受ける際、 経産省「ハイブリッド型バーチャル株主総会の実施ガイド」に示されている通り、 ① 質問回数、文字数等の...
8
パイプドビッツ パイプドビッツ パイプドビッツ パイプドビッツ ログイン TOP 画面 パイプドビッツ パイプドビッツ パイプドビッツ パイプドビッツ 議決権 行使 質問 アンケ ート 当日のバーチャル出席型株主画面
【抜粋】ハイブリッド出席型バーチャル株主総会開催報告会（パイプドビッツ）

2020年5月27日に、パイプドHD株式会社（東証1部 3919）の第5回定時株主総会をハイブリッド出席型バーチャル株主総会として開催いたしました。本セミナーでは実運用を通して見えてきた可能性、注意点、将来展望などを実務担当者の観点、証券代行機関の観点よりご紹介いたしました。セミナー資料の抜粋です。

【抜粋】ハイブリッド出席型バーチャル株主総会開催報告会（パイプドビッツ）

  1. 1. ハイブリッド出席型バーチャル 株主総会開催報告会 配信開始までしばらくお待ちください 株式会社パイプドビッツ
  2. 2. 17 バーチャル株主総会「出席型」を見据えた実務面の課題8 ポイント 内容 1 質疑応答 • インターネット出席の株主から質疑応答を受ける際、 経産省「ハイブリッド型バーチャル株主総会の実施ガイド」に示されている通り、 ① 質問回数、文字数等の制限 ② コピー＆ペーストの制限 ③ 質問のカテゴリの整理 （議案①について、事業報告について等） • 特に、事務局では、回答するご質問内容を選別する必要性があることから、質問カテゴリが表示されると、 事前の回答ポリシーと照らし合わせ、選別の作業を効率化することができると思料。 2 会場出席株主対応 • インターネット出席の株主は、ライブ視聴中に議決権行使を行うことが可能。 会場出席株主においても、拍手ではなく、厳格な議決権行使を求める場合、以下が課題であると認識。 ① 議決権行使をするための端末（指定アプリケーションをインストールしたスマートフォン等）準備 ② 端末からの一斉通信に伴う、通信会社側の通信容量の確保 ③ 操作に不慣れな株主に対するサポート人員等の確保 3 議決権行使 • 議決権行使については、以下機能を盛り込んだシステムを準備する必要があると思料。 ① 前日までの議決権行使結果との紐づけ ② 最新の議決権行使結果を優先 （前日までにある株主が議決権を行使し、当日も行使した場合は最新の行使結果を正とする機能） 4 機関投資家対応 • 機関投資家への招集通知案内について、常任代理人には届くものの、実質株主へ届くかは不透明。 実質株主への案内方法、IDとPWの発行方法については、今後の整理が必要と思料。 「出席型」の広がりには、これら課題を解決するためのルール整備、サービス開発が必要と思料
  8
  4. 4. パイプドビッツ パイプドビッツ パイプドビッツ パイプドビッツ ログイン TOP 画面 パイプドビッツ パイプドビッツ パイプドビッツ パイプドビッツ 議決権 行使 質問 アンケ ート 当日のバーチャル出席型株主画面

