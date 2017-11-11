Informe terrazas del porvenir (relleno sanitario)

Página 1 de 20 INFORME RELLENO SANITARIO TERRAZAS DEL PORVENIR EN SOGAMOSO (BOYACÁ) JUAN FELIPE APONTE PEÑA Código: 214876...
Página 2 de 20 INFORME RELLENO SANITARIO TERRAZAS DEL PORVENIR EN SOGAMOSO (BOYACÁ) JUAN FELIPE APONTE PEÑA Código: 214876...
Página 3 de 20 1. INTRODUCCIÓN En la actualidad uno de las principales problemáticas ambientales en diferentes regiones de...
Página 4 de 20 2. RESUMEN Los rellenos sanitarios son proyectos que ayudan a las personas a tener una mejor una mejor cali...
Página 5 de 20 3. DESCRIPCIÓN DE LA EMPRESA La Compañía de Servicios Públicos de Sogamoso (Coservicios), es la delegada de...
Página 6 de 20 4. DESCRIPCIÓN DE VISITA En la llegada al relleno sanitario se verifico el uso de la indumentaria pues en s...
Página 7 de 20  Una vez instalada la membrana se construyen los drenajes y se le coloca una tubería en forma vertical que...
Página 8 de 20 Durante el recorrido en el relleno se observó que le dan un buen uso a las llantas que disponen en este lug...
Página 9 de 20 Plantas De Lixiviado El manejo de los lixiviados es muy importante para el funcionamiento del relleno, ya q...
Página 10 de 20 Actualmente no cumple con las especificación con las que debería salir el agua, de esta manera no puede ha...
Página 11 de 20 5. ANÁLISIS DE RESULTADOS Actualmente, el relleno sanitario Terrazas del Porvenir recibe aproximadamente 6...
Página 12 de 20 Sin embargo, en el municipio de Sogamoso los empleados de la empresa de servicios públicos, Coservicios S....
Página 13 de 20 Fuente: Coservicios S.A. A pesar de todos los residuos depositados en el relleno sanitario terrazas del po...
Página 14 de 20 reciclar el 100% de nuestra basura doméstica, esto no llegaría al meollo de la cuestión. Toda esa basura [...
Página 15 de 20 En Colombia según la superintendencia de servicios públicos domiciliarios, Colombia se encuentra como el m...
Página 16 de 20 6. CONCLUSIONES  Se logró observar que en la visita de obra al Relleno Sanitario Terrazas del Porvenir, h...
Página 17 de 20 7. ANEXOS Este relleno es de nivel P y cuenta aproximadamente con 12 terrazas en su extensión, con la ayud...
Página 18 de 20 En el momento de instalar la membrana, las tuberías se colocan de forma vertical para liberar o despejar s...
Página 19 de 20 Se efectúa el proceso químico que se realiza a cada uno de los residuos orgánicos con sus diferentes tipos...
Página 20 de 20 8. BIBLIOGRAFIA  Giraldo, E. (2001). Tratamiento de lixiviados de rellenos sanitarios: avances recientes....
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Informe terrazas del porvenir (relleno sanitario)

18 views

Published on

El presente trabajo es producto de una visita de campo al relleno sanitario de Sogamoso (Terrazas del porvenir) quien recibe actualmente la basura de 43 municipios de las provincias cercanas.

Published in: Environment
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
18
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Informe terrazas del porvenir (relleno sanitario)

  1. 1. Página 1 de 20 INFORME RELLENO SANITARIO TERRAZAS DEL PORVENIR EN SOGAMOSO (BOYACÁ) JUAN FELIPE APONTE PEÑA Código: 2148766 DANIEL GERARDO CHAPARRO PÉREZ Código: 2150672 UNIVERSIDAD SANTO TOMAS SECCIONAL TUNJA IMPACTO AMBIENTAL TUNJA, BOYACA 2017
  2. 2. Página 2 de 20 INFORME RELLENO SANITARIO TERRAZAS DEL PORVENIR EN SOGAMOSO (BOYACÁ) JUAN FELIPE APONTE PEÑA Código: 2148766 DANIEL GERARDO CHAPARRO PÉREZ Código: 2150672 Presentado a: ING. NESTOR RAFAEL PERICO GRANADOS UNIVERSIDAD SANTO TOMAS SECCIONAL TUNJA IMPACTO AMBIENTAL TUNJA, BOYACA 2017
  3. 3. Página 3 de 20 1. INTRODUCCIÓN En la actualidad uno de las principales problemáticas ambientales en diferentes regiones de Colombia es la gestión de los residuos sólidos generados por la población, los rellenos sanitarios juegan un papel importante en el entorno que nos desarrollamos, ya que soy pieza fundamental para mantener un ambiente sano y libre de muchas consecuencias generadas por la presencia de residuos que cumplen su vida útil o simplemente que son desechados. En el presente informe se pretende explicar diferentes características que se presentan y se desarrollan como actividad en el relleno sanitario Terrazas del porvenir, ubicado aproximadamente a 7 km de la cabecera municipal de Sogamoso1, en la vereda San Juan de Porvenir y actualmente permite la disposición de 43 municipios de diferentes provincias. Durante el recorrido se observó el funcionamiento y las diferentes instalaciones que permiten el proceso de disposición de residuos y además el tratamiento que le hacen a los lixiviados para evitar diferentes consecuencias ambientales. Este recorrido duro aproximadamente 2 horas y el encargado durante el trayecto fue Carlos Rincón. Sin embargo al ir observando el relleno sanitario se contempló la necesidad de implementar un sistema de gestión ambiental que disminuya en gran parte la contaminación generada por el relleno. 1 http://www.coserviciosesp.com.co/index.php/lo-que-hacemos/aseo/disposicion-residuos
  4. 4. Página 4 de 20 2. RESUMEN Los rellenos sanitarios son proyectos que ayudan a las personas a tener una mejor una mejor calidad de vida, debido a esto son proyectos donde los más beneficiados son la comunidad, para crear un relleno sanitario se deben cumplir varios requerimientos que la ciudad donde se va a realizar lo exige a la hora de ser ejecutada la obra, en este caso los rellenos sanitarios son obras especializadas para la disposición de residuos, de tal forma ayuda a mantener o conservar la salud en optimas condiciones y minimiza el riesgo en contra del medio ambiente. Sin embargo, los requerimientos para construir un relleno sanitario tiene que estar relacionado con la extensión del terreno, así poder diseñar diferentes parámetros que no afecten el medio ambiente y que principalmente la comunidad sea la más beneficiada; además el terreno que se desee construir no debe estar cerca de la comunidad para así poder ejecutar su plan de operación con normalidad. Los rellenos más utilizados son en forma de zanja o de trinchera, en el caso del relleno sanitario Terrazas del Porvenir el método a realizar fue de tipo zanja, este método se utiliza en un terreno plano y su principal objetivo es llevar a cabo la cantidad de terrazas que allí se presentan
  5. 5. Página 5 de 20 3. DESCRIPCIÓN DE LA EMPRESA La Compañía de Servicios Públicos de Sogamoso (Coservicios), es la delegada de la administración del Relleno Sanitario Terrazas del Porvenir, además de esto es la encargada de la disposición final de residuos sólidos domiciliarios, está ubicado a 7 kilómetros del perímetro urbano de Sogamoso, que nos permite disponer debidamente los residuos de 43 municipios pertenecientes a las cuatro provincias boyacenses de Sugamuxi, Tundama, Valderrama y Norte. Sin embargo, de esta manera se logra brindar una solución ambiental al 37% de los municipios del Departamento de Boyacá, aproximadamente el promedio que se dispone en este sitio es cerca de 65.000 toneladas al año, de las cuales proporcionalmente el 38% corresponde a Sogamoso y el 62% a los municipios de las provincias de Centro, Norte y Gutiérrez del departamento (Boyacá).
  6. 6. Página 6 de 20 4. DESCRIPCIÓN DE VISITA En la llegada al relleno sanitario se verifico el uso de la indumentaria pues en su gran mayoría cumplió para el acceso al recorrido. La persona encargada de guiarnos y explicar el proceso de disposiciónde los residuos se llama Carlos Rincón quien nos acompañó hasta el final del recorrido. Inicialmente nos trasladamos hasta la terraza N°12 en donde se explicó el procedimiento de disposición final de los residuos y las características que tenía el lugar donde se estaban depositando. El relleno sanitario Terrazas del porvenir se encuentra ubicado a 7 km de la cabecera municipal de Sogamoso, está situado en la vereda San Juan de Porvenir y actualmente solo recibe residuos para el municipio de Sogamoso, ya que se ha suspendido temporalmente para los 43 municipios a los que les permite hacer la disposición de sus respectivos residuos. Lleva funcionando aproximadamente 25 años y su sistema es por tarraceo por la pendiente en la que se encuentra el terreno. Actualmente el terreno tiene un área aproximada de 44 Hectáreas en las cuales según Carlos Rincón queda un 20% de vida útil ya que en su mayoría está ocupado por las demás terrazas, vías y plantas físicas del relleno. Actualmente están en la terraza 12 en donde se presentan las siguientes características:  La terraza 12 consta de 4 niveles (la más grande)  Actualmente van en el nivel 2  La altura es de aproximadamente 18 m.  Se piensa adecuar un terreno para complementar los otros 2 niveles y cuentan con un área de 200 m hacia la parte superior.  Se construye tubería en las esquinas en forma espina de pescado para drenar lixiviados  Cuando se impermeabiliza la membrana se instalan los filtros con tubería novafort de 6’’ perforada con orificios de 1’’ y por la parte de encima con gravilla de 3 ‘’ y de esta forma queda conformado el filtro para evacuación de lixiviados
  7. 7. Página 7 de 20  Una vez instalada la membrana se construyen los drenajes y se le coloca una tubería en forma vertical que conforma las chimeneas que cumplen doble función al evacuar gases y al mismo tiempo permiten que los lixiviados se filtren por medio de la piedra (Estas chimeneas constan de una malla tipo gavión en forma circular, en el centro lleva tubería que va desde la base de la terraza y se va prolongando a medida que el nivel va subiendo, Se coloca piedra rajon alrededor de la tubería).  Los niveles que trabajan es de 3 metros en un sistema de cuña y se compacta con la máquina retroexcavadora o con el buldócer.  Capas de 60 cm de espesor.  Lo ideal es tener una densidad aproximada de 0.7 Ton/m3.  Al ir nivelando se cubre con capa terrea para permitir que vehículos se sigan transportando (La tierra para la compactación se obtiene de la misma excavación ‘’arcilla’’).  La terraza 12 es la más alta y grande.  Está regida a la norma RAS. El relleno maneja 220 Ton/día recibiendo de Sogamoso aproximadamente entre 70- 80 Ton/día, Duitama 90 Ton/día y el resto es de los demás municipios que traen los residuos hasta Terrazas del porvenir, el precio por tonelada que manejan en el relleno es de $65.000. En este momento se presentan inconvenientes con el ministerio de vivienda y ambiente para abrir los otros dos niveles de la terraza 12 ya que con esta apertura tendría 5 años más de vida útil. El caudal que maneja el relleno sanitario es de aproximadamente 0.6 L/s en época de verano y en épocas de invierno puede alcanzar hasta 3 veces el valor anterior. Normalmente el relleno presenta proliferación de insectos por todos los residuos que se depositan, pero la empresa maneja esto con tres insecticidas principales como lo es el curacron, lorsban y pilarmate. Estos tres insecticidas son rotados para que el insecto no tome resistencia al químico. Las plantas 10 para abajo tienen una característica diferente a la 11 y 12 ya que estas no superaban los 15 m de fondo.
  8. 8. Página 8 de 20 Durante el recorrido en el relleno se observó que le dan un buen uso a las llantas que disponen en este lugar, utilizándolas para muros de contención y para ubicarlas después de la membrana para que los residuos que lleguen y tengan características cortantes como lo es madera, vidrios o que simplemente tengan filo no rompan la geomembrana. Planta De Compostaje Como gestión ambiental, el relleno sanitario no cuenta con un plan de manejo actualmente, hace 6 años aproximadamente se manejó una planta para generar un acondicionador orgánico para abono, funcionaba por medio de una banda transportadora en donde iban clasificando los residuos que llegaban al relleno. Se necesitaban de 27 personas en la planta para sacar el producto, estas se ubicaban en la parte de abajo 7 a un lado y 7 al otro, quienes eran encargadas de separar los residuos reciclables (vidrio aluminio plástico, chatarra) y de esta manera ir limpiando la materia orgánica que en realidad terminaba sirviendo un porcentaje del 40 % frente a todo lo que llegaba, y en la parte de arriba se ubicaban 6 personas quienes eran responsables de desprender el plástico para finalizar el paso por la banda. Luego que la materia orgánica salía por la banda transportadora limpia, casi en un 70 % de impurezas, en seguida se formaban montículos de residuos y en un proceso de volteo cada 8 días hasta llegar a la otra parte de la planta y ahí duraba de 30-40 días. La materia orgánica al ya estar descompuesta se hacía un tamizaje y se empacaba en bultos de 50 kilos (precio/bulto = $6000). Esta planta no fue rentable ya que los costos en producción sobrepasaban los de las ventas, al realizar el análisis se llegó a la decisión de que la planta no tenía un futuro viable. Lo ideal para que funcione un proceso como este, es implementar el manejo previo en la recolección en la fuente, reciclando de una manera óptima para que el material no sea contaminado y además disminuya la necesidad de utilizar personal en la planta del relleno. Hay que tener en cuenta, si el material se le hace un previo separado en la fuente puede resultar un mejor producto ya que no se está contaminando y se le puede dar certificación.
  9. 9. Página 9 de 20 Plantas De Lixiviado El manejo de los lixiviados es muy importante para el funcionamiento del relleno, ya que es el problema que más afecta el ecosistema. Inicialmente en cada una de las terrazas esta una caja que recibe todos los lixiviados, luego de ser almacenados se procede abriendo los grifos dejando que salgan los lixiviados a unas rejillas donde conduce a unas trampas de grasa y de ahí sale a una planta de tratamiento de lixiviados. Si hay presencia de agua lluvia siempre saldrán lixiviados pero después de un tiempo va disminuir el caudal y de igual forma los gases, sin embargo hay que seguir tratándolos porque las consecuencias que genera no son nada amigables con el medio ambiente. Sin embargo el relleno cuenta con un buen proceso de drenaje de los lixiviados ya que no se está infiltrando el líquido gracias a que las capas están impermeabilizadas. Terrazas del porvenir cuenta con dos plantas de tratamiento de lixiviados con procesos biológicos y químicos. La planta que se observó cuenta con una cámara de dosificación donde funcionan los recipientes que tratan los químicos. Los químicos que utilizan solo los siguientes:  Soda Caustica: Regula el pH, se vierte al tanque homogeneizador una dosificación de 2Kg/150 litro de agua.  Antiespumante: Al oxigenar el agua en el tanque de aireación se produce espuma, y lo que se quiere es llevar control de espuma para evitar su volumen, su dosificación es de 2 Litros / 150 litros de agua.  Coagulante: Sulfato de aluminio tipo a.  Floculante: ERO 680, la combinación de los dos (coagulante y floculante) con el agua agrupe las partículas para que caigan de esta manera por su peso y así sedimentarse. La dosificación que suministran a las plantas son hechas por otras empresas o ingenieros encargados en el tema, ellos dan la dosificación química y coservicios por medios de sus operadores terminan el proceso.
  10. 10. Página 10 de 20 Actualmente no cumple con las especificación con las que debería salir el agua, de esta manera no puede hacerse el vertimiento a una fuente de agua ya que se debe tener unas características y el efluente no alcanza a cumplir. El caudal primario llega una tubería y luego a un reactor aerobio, ahí se crea un cultivo de bacterias aerobias para que vayan degradando la materia orgánica, y de esta manera pasar a una cámara de sedimentación, las partículas más grandes se sedimentan y luego se abren unas llaves en donde deposita en un tanque el material sedimentado donde se deja entre 25 y 30 días para que seque y se deshidrate para luego ser empacado y botado en la terraza, ahí se encuentra la concentración de muchos metales, algunos de ellos son el aluminio, plomo , hierro, mercurio entre otros. Después de esta cámara de sedimentación, está un floculador que cumple el mismo proceso en donde se evacuan los sólidos y se dejan en un tanque dando como resultado una serie de partículas con altos contenidos de contaminación. De esta manera pasa a un filtro de arena, tiene una capa de 30 cm de gravilla de ½ pulgada, luego una capa de arena gruesa de 20 cm, después una arena media de 20 cm y luego de arena fina, de esta forma el agua va filtrando de forma descendente dando como resultado al paso de un tanque con carbón activado para de este modo darle un uso final del agua tratada para riego. Se le hace mantenimiento cada año a las plantas. En caso de que no funcione la planta se desvía el lixiviado a otras cajas que se tienen para almacenar y si no a una piscina de almacenamiento que puede mantener hasta dos días el vertimiento del lixiviado.
  11. 11. Página 11 de 20 5. ANÁLISIS DE RESULTADOS Actualmente, el relleno sanitario Terrazas del Porvenir recibe aproximadamente 6 mil toneladas de residuos sólidos mensual, provenientes de 44 municipios incluido Sogamoso, el relleno sanitario libera abundante gas metano y 2.200 metros cúbicos mensuales de lixiviados que se duplican en tiempos de lluvia como la que se tiene actualmente. De acuerdo con la ONG internacional Greenpeace, los rellenos sanitarios deben desaparecer porque su carga contaminante produce un serio impacto en la salud y un grave deterioro ambiental2. El número de municipios que dispone del Relleno Sanitario Terrazas del Porvenir ubicado en la ciudad de Sogamoso, Boyacá; son aproximadamente 44 municipios de las provincias de Sugamuxi, Tundama, Valderrama y Norte; y son los siguientes: Aquitania, Belén, Betéitiva, Cerinza, Covarachía, Corrales, Cuítiva, Chiscas, Chita, Duitama, El Cocuy, El Espino, Firavitoba, Floresta, Gámeza, Guacamayas, Güicán, Iza, Jericó, Labranzagrande, La Uvita, Mongua, Monguí, Nobsa, Paipa, Panqueba, Paya, Paz de Río, Pesca, Santa Rosa de Viterbo, San Mateo, Sativanorte, Sativasur, Soatá, Socotá, Socha, Susacón, Tasco, Tibasosa, Tipacoque, Tópaga, Tota y Tutazá. Los desechos orgánicos como cáscaras, residuos de comidas y vegetales, que llegan al relleno sanitario de Sogamoso son seleccionados manualmente por un grupo de operarios. Luego, una máquina los tritura y después son sometidos a un proceso de aireado y secado de donde se obtiene un compost (abono obtenido artificialmente por descomposición bioquímica en caliente de residuos orgánicos), sustancia que tiene un alto índice de aprovechamiento en dicho municipio3. 2 La vida útil del relleno sanitario de Sogamoso tiene sus días contados. Caracol Radio. Publicado el 25 de abril de 2017. Disponible en: http://caracol.com.co/emisora/2017/04/25/tunja/1493127824_610184.html 3 Sogamoso, capaz de barrera con la basura. El Tiempo. Publicado el 13 de Julio de 2004. Disponible en: http://www.eltiempo.com/archivo/documento/MAM-1556477
  12. 12. Página 12 de 20 Sin embargo, en el municipio de Sogamoso los empleados de la empresa de servicios públicos, Coservicios S.A., su director de aseo y el contratista de barrido, luego de un recorrido de inspección por toda la ciudad, se identificaron e iniciaron la intervención de 22 zonas críticas por acumulación de basuras que se originaron en el municipio, ya que algunos ciudadanos se trasladan y la depositan allí, como desechos domiciliarios y escombros de construcción. Las zonas críticas identificadas están distribuidas por toda la ciudad y en todos los estratos, estas son principalmente lotes sin cercar, esquinas, vías, andenes, separadores, caños y zonas verdes entre otros predios, que fueron convertidos en focos de contaminación debido a toda clase de residuos que llevan a estos lugares incluso en vehículos pesados. Para mitigar el efecto que deja esta falta de civismo de quienes insisten en deshacerse de sus basuras en estas zonas, Coservicios S.A. las está interviniendo con cuadrillas de aseo y maquinaria especializada, durante jornadas intensivas que garanticen la pronta limpieza de estos lugares, para que el municipio se encuentre aseado. La inspección permitió determinar, que este fenómeno se debe a ciudadanos que no atienden los horarios y días de recolección previstos por Coservicios S.A. y trasladan sus basuras a estas zonas, lo cual las deja expuestas a los perros de la calle, que rompen las bolsas y esparcen los desechos por las vías y áreas verdes de la ciudad. Coservicios S.A., le solicita a los habitantes de la ciudad, cumplir con la presentación de sus residuos, en bolsas con peso no superior a 25 kilogramos y disponer sus residuos solo frente al andén de la vivienda o local comercial. Por esta razón, la compañía recuerda los días, horarios y sectores de recolección, de la siguiente manera4: 4 22 zonas críticas. Coservicios Noticias. Publicado el 20 de Junio de 2016. Disponible en: http://www.coserviciosesp.com.co/index.php/noticias/123-22-zonas-criticas
  13. 13. Página 13 de 20 Fuente: Coservicios S.A. A pesar de todos los residuos depositados en el relleno sanitario terrazas del porvenir se ve la necesidad de implementar sistemas de gestión ambiental para que los encargados de hacer los distintos procesos tengan conciencia de lo que provoca el no darle un uso a mucha de la basura que llevan al relleno. Sin embargo el problema por reciclar no es suficiente para el buen uso de la basura, hay que tener en cuenta unos factores que vienen desde la producción de cada producto al servicio de la sociedad. Primero, porque la basura que sale de nuestras casas es sólo la punta del iceberg. Por cada cubo de basura que sacamos de nuestras casas, se generaron 70 cubos de basura corriente arriba (En la fase de producción) sólo para producir la basura que cabe en el cubo que tiramos. Así que aunque pudiéramos reciclar en el cubo que tiramos5. Así que aunque pudiéramos 5 The Next Ef iciency Revolution: Creatinga SustainableMaterialsEconomy de John Young y Aaron Sachs, Worldwatch Institute(1994),p. 13.
  14. 14. Página 14 de 20 reciclar el 100% de nuestra basura doméstica, esto no llegaría al meollo de la cuestión. Toda esa basura [las cosas que compramos], o bien se tira y entierra en un vertedero, que no es otra cosa que un gran agujero en el suelo, o si realmente tienes mala suerte, primero se quema en una incineradora y luego se tira a un vertedero. De cualquier forma, ambas cosas contaminan el aire, el suelo, el agua y, no lo olvidemos, contribuyen al cambio climático6. Actualmente la necesidad de que los rellenos sanitarios en este caso Relleno sanitario Terrazas del provenir cree un tipo de campaña obligatoria en donde los municipios se comprometan a reducir contaminación emitida por tantos residuos que son vertidos en una forma desorganizada. La empresa debe estar en la capacidad de comprometer e incentivar a la comunidad en relación de un costo-beneficio, ya que de esta manera será más fácil para los usuarios ahorrar y reciclar. El relleno Sanitario debe impulsar por medio de charlas o buscando sistema adecuado para que la gente sienta la problemática que se vive actualmente dándoles a entender que el consumo en gran parte es el autor de la contaminación emitida al planeta, ya que para la producción de un producto se necesitan muchas materia prima de la que se utiliza y de esta manera generando 70 veces más de residuos en comparación con el producto final. De acuerdo a los objetivos que la empresa tiene para el sistema de gestión integral se observa que el seguimiento tiene varias características no deseables ya que los procesos que se realizan no tienen la suficiente importancia en cuanto al manejo ambiental de los diferentes desechos. 6 Incineration:A DyingTechnology de Neil Tangri (2003);Gone Tomorrow de Heather Rogers (2005) y Landfills AreDangerous en Rachel’s Democracy and Health News, 24 septiembre 1998.
  15. 15. Página 15 de 20 En Colombia según la superintendencia de servicios públicos domiciliarios, Colombia se encuentra como el mayor país en utilizar rellenos sanitarios, lo que deduce que el país no está utilizando otras formas para la disposición final de los residuos en donde podrían utilizar por ejemplo un vertedero controlado, que contribuirá significativamente con el ambiente y que actualmente Brasil en américa latina lleva un buen funcionamiento7. De acuerdo a los datos que arrojan Coservicios en promedio disponemos en este sitio más de 65.000 toneladas al año, de las cuales proporcionalmente el 38% corresponde a Sogamoso y el 62% a los municipios de las provincias de Centro, Norte y Gutiérrez del departamento8. Teniendo en cuenta este dato, la ciudad de Sogamoso debe comprometerse a cuidar el medio ambiente ya que los residuos sólidos que están arrojando al año están en un valor muy grande en comparación con 42 municipios a los que le presta servicio. Implementar e incentivar por medio de diferentes campañas y diferencia de tarifas para que la comunidad se dé cuenta de lo que esta ocasionando y de esta forma pongan en práctica la ansiedad por el consumo, generando de esta manera un mejor estilo de vida ya que solo no se ve beneficiado el planeta si no el ahorro de cada consumidor. 7 https://es.slideshare.net/andesco/4-basesrellenos 8 http://www.coserviciosesp.com.co/index.php/lo-que-hacemos/aseo/disposicion-residuos
  16. 16. Página 16 de 20 6. CONCLUSIONES  Se logró observar que en la visita de obra al Relleno Sanitario Terrazas del Porvenir, hubo una gran cantidad de vegetación, pero la principal fue la yerbabuena ya que controla la cantidad de olores que allí se presenta, reduciendo la cantidad de contaminación atmosférica que se genera.  Para el control de manejo de olores que se presenta y cubre la zona del relleno, se realiza una reforestación de especie nativa para la disminución de olores o peste.  Logramos observar que el tipo de material que más ingresa al relleno y presenta mayor cantidad de volumen es el plástico, cerca de 50 Toneladas se ingresa de este tipo de material.  La densidad de las capas aproximadamente es de 3,7 Toneladas sobre metro cúbico, este tipo de capas cuentan con un espesor de 60 centímetros en la parte de la compactación y son recubiertas con material terreo, que son capaces de absorber cerca de 0,6 litros por segundo.  Al evidenciar el proceso de clasificación de residuos para elaborar un producto (acondicionador orgánico), se debe tener un previo control en la fuente para que el resultado del proceso tenga unas características deseables y de esta manera poder dar certificación de un producto de calidad.  El relleno sanitario tendría un mejor funcionamiento si los municipios que tienen convenio para depositar sus respectivos residuos, hicieran un proceso de clasificación en la fuente, donde seleccionen los residuos que se puedan reciclar, para dar un mejor uso y dejando así solo los residuos que ya no sirvan para que sean depositados finalmente.
  17. 17. Página 17 de 20 7. ANEXOS Este relleno es de nivel P y cuenta aproximadamente con 12 terrazas en su extensión, con la ayuda del bulldozer los residuos son arrastrados de manera plana por encima de cada una de las terrazas. Los operarios y topógrafos hacen la excavación en forma de zanja con una sección transversal en forma de espina de pescado, sin embargo para la selección de residuos se necesitan de 17 personas aproximadamente. Se evidencia el momento donde se evacua los residuos cuando llega de los vehículos de carga de tipo C1 al relleno. En esta báscula se pesa la cantidad de Toneladas de residuos orgánicos que ingresan al relleno sanitario, diariamente ingresan 220 Toneladas.
  18. 18. Página 18 de 20 En el momento de instalar la membrana, las tuberías se colocan de forma vertical para liberar o despejar sus gases. Cuenta con una tubería Novafort con huecos de diámetro de 1 a 6 pulgadas, además las tuberías verticales son usadas para liberar el gas metano de las terrazas. Los diferentes tipos de terrazas están conformadas por una malla de tipo gavión, y cuenta con 1 metro de alto. Además se fumiga dos veces al día para acabar con los mosquitos (mañana y tarde). Esta imagen hace referencia a la cantidad de lixiviados que se transportan por los sistemas de alcantarillado. Podemos observar donde se encuentra la planta de lixiviados Nº 2.
  19. 19. Página 19 de 20 Se efectúa el proceso químico que se realiza a cada uno de los residuos orgánicos con sus diferentes tipos de coagulantes (Hipoclorito, Polímero Antonico, Antiespumante, Soda Cáustica). Proceso en el cuál se realizan los diferentes tratamientos de filtración y cámara de sedimentación. Las partículas que se agrupan en la planta son para darle un mayor peso al momento de sedimentarlas, además se utiliza un reactor aerobio para la bacteria orgánica. El relleno Terrazas Porvenir cuenta aproximadamente con 12 terrazas, según su capacidad de almacenamiento actual. Fuente: Elaboración propia.
  20. 20. Página 20 de 20 8. BIBLIOGRAFIA  Giraldo, E. (2001). Tratamiento de lixiviados de rellenos sanitarios: avances recientes. Revista de ingeniería, (14), 44-55.  Noguera, K. M., & Olivero, J. T. (2010). Los rellenos sanitarios en Latinoamérica: caso colombiano. Revista de la Academia Colombiana de Ciencias Exactas, Físicas y Naturales, 34(132), 347-356.  Pineda, M., & Pineda, S. I. I. (1998). Manejo y disposición de residuos sólidos urbanos. ACODAL.  22 zonas críticas. Coservicios Noticias. Publicado el 20 de Junio de 2016. Disponible en: http://www.coserviciosesp.com.co/index.php/noticias/123-22- zonas-criticas  Leonard, A. (2010). La historia de las cosas: de cómo nuestra obsesión por las cosas está destruyendo el planeta, nuestras comunidades y nuestra salud y una visión del cambio (No. 504.05). Fondo de Cultura Económica.  Pineda, M., & Pineda, S. I. I. (1998). Manejo y disposición de residuos sólidos urbanos. ACODAL.  http://www.coserviciosesp.com.co/index.php/lo-que- hacemos/aseo/disposicion-residuos

×