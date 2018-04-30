Successfully reported this slideshow.
GALLINAS PONEDORAS • Las gallinas ponedoras tienen la capacidad genética para producir un gran número de huevos, con un ta...
ARBOR ACRES QUEEN Lohmann Isa brown Hissex brown Harco SHAVER STARCROSS 228 HY LINE BABCOCK RAZAS
Alojamiento Edad en semanas Ponedoras livianas Ponedoras semipesadas 2-4 20 aves/m2 20 aves/m2 4-6 15 aves/m2 13 aves/m2 1...
Factores que afectan el comportamiento de la gallina de postura  Medio ambiente adecuado  Equipo adecuado  Densidad  C...
PROGRAMA DE VACUNACION http://cym-gallinasponedoras.blogspot.com.co/
Nutricion  Información nutricional Huevo hervido  Cantidad por 100 gramos  Calorías 155  Grasas totales 11 g  Ácidos ...
La federación nacional de avicultores (FENAVI), estima que durante el primer trimestre el año, el sector avícola en Colomb...
BIBLIOGRAFIA  http://hablemosdeaves.com/gallinas- ponedoras/  https://es.slideshare.net/jaimeaugusto/m anual-de-gallina-...
Medicina Veterinaria Zootecnia
Medicina Veterinaria Zootecnia
Medicina Veterinaria Zootecnia

Este es un breve resumen de cosas a tener en cuenta sobre una produccion avicola en el area de ponerdoras

Medicina Veterinaria Zootecnia

  1. 1. GALLINAS PONEDORAS • Las gallinas ponedoras tienen la capacidad genética para producir un gran número de huevos, con un tamaño promedio y pueden lograr buen peso del huevo tempranamente en el período de postura. • Las pollonas deben ser delgadas y musculosas a las 18 semanas de edad. Al palparlas deben ser firmes, delgadas y sobre todo fuertes http://www.canalmascotas.com/lo-mejor-para-tener- buenas-gallinas-ponedoras/
  2. 2. ARBOR ACRES QUEEN Lohmann Isa brown Hissex brown Harco SHAVER STARCROSS 228 HY LINE BABCOCK RAZAS
  3. 3. Alojamiento Edad en semanas Ponedoras livianas Ponedoras semipesadas 2-4 20 aves/m2 20 aves/m2 4-6 15 aves/m2 13 aves/m2 18 11 aves/m2 9 aves/m2 22 6-8 aves/m2 6-8 aves/m2
  4. 4. Factores que afectan el comportamiento de la gallina de postura  Medio ambiente adecuado  Equipo adecuado  Densidad  Calidad de alimento  Viabilidad  Actividad endocrina y funcionamiento reproductivo
  5. 5. PROGRAMA DE VACUNACION http://cym-gallinasponedoras.blogspot.com.co/
  6. 6. Nutricion  Información nutricional Huevo hervido  Cantidad por 100 gramos  Calorías 155  Grasas totales 11 g  Ácidos grasos saturados 3.3 g Ácidos grasos poliinsaturados 1.4 g  Ácidos grasos monoinsaturados 4.1 g  Colesterol 373 mg  Sodio 124 mg  Potasio 126 mg  Hidratos de carbono 1.1 g  Fibra alimentaria 0 g Azúcares 1.1 g  Proteínas 13 g  Vitamina A520 IU Vitamina C 0 mg  Calcio 50 mg Hierro 1.2 mg  Vitamina D87 IU Vitamina B6 0.1 mg  Vitamina B12 1.1 µg Magnesio10 mg Huevo
  7. 7. La federación nacional de avicultores (FENAVI), estima que durante el primer trimestre el año, el sector avícola en Colombia creció 6,6% en relación con el mismo periodo del 2015.
  8. 8. BIBLIOGRAFIA  http://hablemosdeaves.com/gallinas- ponedoras/  https://es.slideshare.net/jaimeaugusto/m anual-de-gallina-ponedora-sena Andres Perdomo 17 abril 2018

