Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Sport w czasach pandemii O powiązaniu sportu, mediów i gier DR. HAB PIOTR SIUDA, PROF. UKW
WPROWADZENIE Pytania badawcze, metody, założenia - dopiero powstają. Badania w toku...
sports cultural complex RUNDA 1.
sports cultural complex sport kultura media struktura W jaki sposób sportowe teksty medialne są produkowane i jakie znacze...
RUNDA 1. Jakie możliwości, ograniczenia, skutki przynosi wykorzystanie technologii przez organizatorów rozgrywek, politykó...
cyfrowa obfitość nadawczy niedobór zamiast RUNDA 1.
Zmiany Wyłączność Bariery wejścia Kanały dystrybucji Gry Nowi producenci Wiele kanałów
Zacieranie kategorii Fani sportowi, młodzi, wielbiciele nowych technologii... RUNDA 1. jocks = sport lovers + geeks
Podsumowując Należy myśleć nie tyle w kategoriach relacji między sportem i mediami, ale raczej o sporcie jako mediach. Zwł...
Gry a sport RUNDA 2.
e-sport sport tradycyjny konta RUNDA 2.
Na świecie rozgrywki e- sportowe oglądać będzie w 2019 roku 453,8 mln osób (wzrost o ok. 15 proc w porównaniu z 2018 r.). ...
Seria FIFA FIFA „przenika się” ze światem rzeczywistej piłki nożnej na wielu poziomach. RUNDA 2.
Covid-19 RUNDA 3
RUNDA 3. Przykłady dowodzą tego, o czym była mowa, ale też... Badania w toku...
Na ile to, co widzieliśmy... 01 ... zmieni sposób odbioru i produkcji sportu? 04 ... spełniło oczekiwania odbiorców? 02 .....
Dziękuję Do zobaczenie wkrótce!
Sport w czasach pandemii. O powiązaniu sportu, mediów i gier
Sport w czasach pandemii. O powiązaniu sportu, mediów i gier
Sport w czasach pandemii. O powiązaniu sportu, mediów i gier
Sport w czasach pandemii. O powiązaniu sportu, mediów i gier
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sport w czasach pandemii. O powiązaniu sportu, mediów i gier

26 views

Published on

28/07/2020; impreza: Wykład online w ramach projektu „Latający Uniwersytet Każdego Wieku”; organizacja: Kujawsko-pomorskie Centrum Kultury w Bydgoszczy.

Published in: Internet
License: CC Attribution-ShareAlike License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sport w czasach pandemii. O powiązaniu sportu, mediów i gier

  1. 1. Sport w czasach pandemii O powiązaniu sportu, mediów i gier DR. HAB PIOTR SIUDA, PROF. UKW
  2. 2. WPROWADZENIE Pytania badawcze, metody, założenia - dopiero powstają. Badania w toku...
  3. 3. sports cultural complex RUNDA 1.
  4. 4. sports cultural complex sport kultura media struktura W jaki sposób sportowe teksty medialne są produkowane i jakie znaczenie się im nadaje? Sport medialny jest zakorzeniony w politycznych, instytucjonalnych, ekonomicznych czy społecznych relacjach. RUNDA 1.
  5. 5. RUNDA 1. Jakie możliwości, ograniczenia, skutki przynosi wykorzystanie technologii przez organizatorów rozgrywek, polityków, fanów, firmy medialne... Nowe technologie
  6. 6. cyfrowa obfitość nadawczy niedobór zamiast RUNDA 1.
  7. 7. Zmiany Wyłączność Bariery wejścia Kanały dystrybucji Gry Nowi producenci Wiele kanałów
  8. 8. Zacieranie kategorii Fani sportowi, młodzi, wielbiciele nowych technologii... RUNDA 1. jocks = sport lovers + geeks
  9. 9. Podsumowując Należy myśleć nie tyle w kategoriach relacji między sportem i mediami, ale raczej o sporcie jako mediach. Zwłaszcza ze względu na wzrastające powiązania między sportem oraz nowymi technologiami czy cyfrowym kontentem. Komunikacja internetowa i media cyfrowe są kluczowe dla rywalizacji sportowej, doświadczeń odbiorców, interakcji fanów oraz innych czynności, takich jak na przykład granie czy obstawianie zakładów sportowych. RUNDA 1.
  10. 10. Gry a sport RUNDA 2.
  11. 11. e-sport sport tradycyjny konta RUNDA 2.
  12. 12. Na świecie rozgrywki e- sportowe oglądać będzie w 2019 roku 453,8 mln osób (wzrost o ok. 15 proc w porównaniu z 2018 r.). Rafał Tomański, E-sport na świecie wart ponad miliard dolarów, Business Insider. RUNDA 2. E-sport
  13. 13. Seria FIFA FIFA „przenika się” ze światem rzeczywistej piłki nożnej na wielu poziomach. RUNDA 2.
  14. 14. Covid-19 RUNDA 3
  15. 15. RUNDA 3. Przykłady dowodzą tego, o czym była mowa, ale też... Badania w toku...
  16. 16. Na ile to, co widzieliśmy... 01 ... zmieni sposób odbioru i produkcji sportu? 04 ... spełniło oczekiwania odbiorców? 02 ... cieszy się popularnością producentów? 05 ... spopularyzuje e- sport? 06 ... wróci podczas drugiej fali epidemii? ... będzie w jakiejś formie utrzymane? 03
  17. 17. Dziękuję Do zobaczenie wkrótce!

×