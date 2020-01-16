DOWNLOAD LINK IS THERE IN THE LAST PAGE



Foundations of GMAT Verbal



Author : Manhattan GMAT

Best Sellers Rank : #4 Paid in Kindle Store

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-2

Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches

Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces

Format : E-Books



Developed for test-takers who need a refresher, Foundations of GMAT Verbal provides a user-friendly review of basic verbal concepts crucial for GMAT success.Manhattan GMATâ€™s Foundations of Verbal provides a refresher of the basic verbal concepts tested on the GMAT. Designed to be user-friendly for all students, this book provides easy-to-follow explanations of fundamental concepts and step-by-step application of these concepts to examples. Itâ€™s an invaluable resource for students who want to cement their understanding of basic principles such as grammar, logic, and reading, while building core verbal skills for the GMAT. The content of this book is aligned to the Official Guide for GMAT Review, 2015 and 13th Editions. Purchase of this book includes one year of access to the Foundations of Verbal Homework Bank of extra practice questions and detailed explanations not included in the book, as well as to the Foundations of Verbal Bonus Drill Set.



#AUDIOBOOK #KINDLE #HARDCOVER #PAPERBACK EBOOK #PDF

