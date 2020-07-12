Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
KAFI INSTITUTE
A Step Forward Earn a living While you Learn KAFI INSTITUTE
KAFI INSTITUTE
KAFI INSTITUTE We shall contribute to the cultural, social & economic development of community and play role to alleviate ...
Professional & Technical Courses • Web Designing • Graphic Designing • Office Management • Networking R&S (Cisco) • Digita...
Show Biz Industry Certifications • Acting • Singing • Modeling • Show Hosting • Camera Operations • Directing Production •...
English language Courses • Spoken English • English Teacher Training • Preparation for Call Center Job • Preparation for F...
JOB OFFER CERTIFICATION
Why Need Career Counseling  There are thousands of Technical & Professional Trades in Pakistan. Mostly, Student are unawa...
For those of you who are interested in supplementing their by providing student consultancy
Starting Package
 Student consultancy is a need that has been ignored in educational system of Pakistan. It is a crucial requirement for t...
“Your industry promotes core values all around the globe and gives people the chance to make the most of their lives and, ...
“If I lost everything and had to start again, I would find myself a great network marketing company and get to work!” US-P...
. . . .
1.
The only job in world “SELLING” Nothing happen in Business Until You sell something. OR help someone sell something.
Do you know what will you sell to Make you a Million But
If you Don’t Then You Need To
2. You Need To
1. Learn & Become Career Consultant 2. Meet Best Friends You Care About 3. Teach How to Enter A Professional Life
 Right Place  Right Time  Right Platform  Right Decision With Us the timing is perfect. ……The poor, the unsuccessful, ...
It’s as simple as that.
Where Do You See Yourself ? 1 Join Us Today 2 Undergo Basic Training 3 Get on the way to success!
Thank you for Watching TOUCHING LIVES... TOUCHING HEARTS PARTNER US TODAY FOR A BETTER TOMORROW! E-mail: kafiprofessional@...
Kafi institute
Kafi institute
Kafi institute
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Kafi institute

68 views

Published on

Job oriented Courses

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

Kafi institute

  1. 1. KAFI INSTITUTE
  2. 2. A Step Forward Earn a living While you Learn KAFI INSTITUTE
  3. 3. KAFI INSTITUTE
  4. 4. KAFI INSTITUTE We shall contribute to the cultural, social & economic development of community and play role to alleviate hardship among the new generation by establishing, sponsoring and supporting viable institutions, projects & programs. Our Vision One Vision, One Mission, One Nation! To become a leading international institution that seeks to preserve and develop finances in conformity with Sharia, sound economic & practical thinking, Professional & transparent method. Mission Statement
  5. 5. Professional & Technical Courses • Web Designing • Graphic Designing • Office Management • Networking R&S (Cisco) • Digital Media Professional • International Trade Finance Workshop And Many More………
  6. 6. Show Biz Industry Certifications • Acting • Singing • Modeling • Show Hosting • Camera Operations • Directing Production • Miniature Set Designing And Many More………
  7. 7. English language Courses • Spoken English • English Teacher Training • Preparation for Call Center Job • Preparation for Foreign Universities • Preparation for Metric / Intermediate • IELTS, GRE, GMAT, TOEFL, SAT. And Many More………
  8. 8. JOB OFFER CERTIFICATION
  9. 9. Why Need Career Counseling  There are thousands of Technical & Professional Trades in Pakistan. Mostly, Student are unaware of them. They end up in low profile jobs like mechanics, shop assistants, restaurant waiters, office boys etc..  Parents and Teachers do not have expertise to guide and motivate them.  It results in loss of massive talent and recourses.  We recommend a jobs having at least Rs. 30000 starting package for these students.
  10. 10. For those of you who are interested in supplementing their by providing student consultancy
  11. 11. Starting Package
  12. 12.  Student consultancy is a need that has been ignored in educational system of Pakistan. It is a crucial requirement for the professional development of young generation. The best product in the world is useless if it’s not in demand.  With emerging economies and changing lifestyles of people worldwide, Education Industry shows no sign of slowing down, and is bound to go beyond the horizons.  Everybody is looking to save money on professional studies . You can reap profits by giving them what they need. A Real Product Need
  13. 13. “Your industry promotes core values all around the globe and gives people the chance to make the most of their lives and, to me that is the heart of the American dream” Bill Clinton – Former US President
  14. 14. “If I lost everything and had to start again, I would find myself a great network marketing company and get to work!” US-President and Globally renowned property mogul and a multi-billionaire Donald Trump
  15. 15. . . . .
  16. 16. 1.
  17. 17. The only job in world “SELLING” Nothing happen in Business Until You sell something. OR help someone sell something.
  18. 18. Do you know what will you sell to Make you a Million But
  19. 19. If you Don’t Then You Need To
  20. 20. 2. You Need To
  21. 21. 1. Learn & Become Career Consultant 2. Meet Best Friends You Care About 3. Teach How to Enter A Professional Life
  22. 22.  Right Place  Right Time  Right Platform  Right Decision With Us the timing is perfect. ……The poor, the unsuccessful, the unhappy, the unhealthy are the ones who use the word “Tomorrow" the most. Smart people don’t work for money, they just do things which other people delay doing” -- Robert Kiyosaki
  23. 23. It’s as simple as that.
  24. 24. Where Do You See Yourself ? 1 Join Us Today 2 Undergo Basic Training 3 Get on the way to success!
  25. 25. Thank you for Watching TOUCHING LIVES... TOUCHING HEARTS PARTNER US TODAY FOR A BETTER TOMORROW! E-mail: kafiprofessional@gmail.com Website : kafiprofessional Facebook : kafiprofessional Music Courtesy Artist: David Fesliyan Song: They said I can’t http://www.fesliyanstudios.com/ . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

×