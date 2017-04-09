Popular Book Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness East [Cooke City, Red Lodge] (National Geographic Trails Illustrated Map) For O...
Book details Author : National Geographic Maps - Trails Illustrated Pages : 2 pages Publisher : National Geographic Maps 2...
Description this book â€¢ Waterproof â€¢ Tear-Resistant â€¢ Topographic MapNational Geographicâ€™s Trails Illustrated map ...
safety tips are included as well. Every Trails Illustrated map is printed on "Backcountry Tough" waterproof, tear-resistan...
If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
Clik here to Download this book Popular Book Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness East [Cooke City, Red Lodge] (National Geograph...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Popular Book Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness East [Cooke City, Red Lodge] (National Geographic Trails Illustrated Map) For Online

2 views

Published on

Favorite Book Popular Book Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness East [Cooke City, Red Lodge] (National Geographic Trails Illustrated Map) For Online Download Online

Visit Here : http://bit.ly/2pfKlh8

• Waterproof • Tear-Resistant • Topographic MapNational Geographic’s Trails Illustrated map of Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness East delivers unmatched detail and valuable information to assist you in your exploration of this breathtaking wilderness. The area s unique terrain, with snowcapped peaks, glaciers, alpine lakes and plateaus is the map s core feature, with detailed elevation contours, shaded relief, vegetation, and water features. Expertly researched and created in partnership with local land management agencies, the map features key points of interest including East Rosebud; Mystic Lake; Stillwater River; Cooke City; Red Lodge; Beartooth Highway Scenic Byway; and portions of Gallatin, Custer, and Shoshone national forests.This map can guide you off the beaten path and back again with over 700 miles of mapped trails including trails for hiking, cross-country skiing, horseback riding, and snowmobiling. Trail mileage between intersections will help you choose the path that’s right for you. Recreation features are clearly marked including campgrounds, trailheads, ski areas, fishing and boat access, and points of interest. A variety of helpful information about stock use, recommended backcountry camp setup, and bear safety tips are included as well. Every Trails Illustrated map is printed on "Backcountry Tough" waterproof, tear-resistant paper. A full UTM grid is printed on the map to aid with GPS navigation.Other features found on this map include: Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness, Beartooth Mountains, Castle Mountain, Cathedral Peak, Custer National Forest, Gallatin National Forest, Granite Peak, Granite Range, North Absaroka Wilderness, Pilot Peak, Shoshone National Forest, Silver Run Plateau, Yellowstone National Park.Map Scale = 1:70,000Sheet Size = 37.75" x 25.5"Folded Size = 4.25" x 9.25"

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
2
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Popular Book Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness East [Cooke City, Red Lodge] (National Geographic Trails Illustrated Map) For Online

  1. 1. Popular Book Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness East [Cooke City, Red Lodge] (National Geographic Trails Illustrated Map) For Online
  2. 2. Book details Author : National Geographic Maps - Trails Illustrated Pages : 2 pages Publisher : National Geographic Maps 2013-05-30 Language : English ISBN-10 : 1566955823 ISBN-13 : 9781566955829
  3. 3. Description this book â€¢ Waterproof â€¢ Tear-Resistant â€¢ Topographic MapNational Geographicâ€™s Trails Illustrated map of Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness East delivers unmatched detail and valuable information to assist you in your exploration of this breathtaking wilderness. The area s unique terrain, with snowcapped peaks, glaciers, alpine lakes and plateaus is the map s core feature, with detailed elevation contours, shaded relief, vegetation, and water features. Expertly researched and created in partnership with local land management agencies, the map features key points of interest including East Rosebud; Mystic Lake; Stillwater River; Cooke City; Red Lodge; Beartooth Highway Scenic Byway; and portions of Gallatin, Custer, and Shoshone national forests.This map can guide you off the beaten path and back again with over 700 miles of mapped trails including trails for hiking, cross-country skiing, horseback riding, and snowmobiling. Trail mileage between intersections will help you choose the path thatâ€™s right for you. Recreation features are clearly marked including campgrounds, trailheads, ski areas, fishing and boat access, and points of interest. A variety of helpful information about stock use, recommended backcountry camp setup, and bear
  4. 4. safety tips are included as well. Every Trails Illustrated map is printed on "Backcountry Tough" waterproof, tear-resistant paper. A full UTM grid is printed on the map to aid with GPS navigation.Other features found on this map include: Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness, Beartooth Mountains, Castle Mountain, Cathedral Peak, Custer National Forest, Gallatin National Forest, Granite Peak, Granite Range, North Absaroka Wilderness, Pilot Peak, Shoshone National Forest, Silver Run Plateau, Yellowstone National Park.Map Scale = 1:70,000Sheet Size = 37.75" x 25.5"Folded Size = 4.25" x 9.25"Favorite Book Popular Book Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness East [Cooke City, Red Lodge] (National Geographic Trails Illustrated Map) For Online Download Online Visit Here : http://bit.ly/2pfKlh8 â€¢ Waterproof â€¢ Tear-Resistant â€¢ Topographic MapNational Geographicâ€™s Trails Illustrated map of Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness East delivers unmatched detail and valuable information to assist you in your exploration of this breathtaking wilderness. The area s unique terrain, with snowcapped peaks, glaciers, alpine lakes and plateaus is the map s core feature, with detailed elevation contours, shaded relief, vegetation, and water features. Expertly researched and created in partnership with local land management agencies, the map features key points of interest including East Rosebud; Mystic Lake; Stillwater River; Cooke City; Red Lodge; Beartooth Highway Scenic Byway; and portions of Gallatin, Custer, and Shoshone national forests.This map can guide you off the beaten path and back again with over 700 miles of mapped trails including trails for hiking, cross-country skiing, horseback riding, and snowmobiling. Trail mileage between intersections will help you choose the path thatâ€™s right for you. Recreation features are clearly marked including campgrounds, trailheads, ski areas, fishing and boat access, and points of interest. A variety of helpful information about stock use, recommended backcountry camp setup, and bear safety tips are included as well. Every Trails Illustrated map is printed on "Backcountry Tough" waterproof, tear-resistant paper. A full UTM grid is printed on the map to aid with GPS navigation.Other features found on this map include: Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness, Beartooth Mountains, Castle Mountain, Cathedral Peak, Custer National Forest, Gallatin National Forest, Granite Peak, Granite Range, North Absaroka Wilderness, Pilot Peak, Shoshone National Forest, Silver Run Plateau, Yellowstone National Park.Map Scale = 1:70,000Sheet Size = 37.75" x 25.5"Folded Size = 4.25" x 9.25"
  5. 5. If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
  6. 6. Clik here to Download this book Popular Book Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness East [Cooke City, Red Lodge] (National Geographic Trails Illustrated Map) For Online (National Geographic Maps - Trails Illustrated ) Click this link : http://bit.ly/2pfKlh8 if you want to download this book OR

×