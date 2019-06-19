[MOST WISHED] Green Tea Won't Help You Now! by Dasha G. Logan

Trixie Beaumont, an English girl who owns a small yoga studio in Venice, California, falls in love with Alexander Silverston, a former Olympic ski champion and successful entrepreneur. Alex appears to be falling for her, too.How utterly charming...Well, if it wasn't for the following difficulties:1. Trixie is not called Trixie, but Laetitia.2. Alex does not know that.3. Laetitia owns seven billion dollars.4. Alex does not know that.5. Laetitia owns a large part of Alex's sportswear company.6. Alex does not know that.7. Neither does Laetitia.8. Laetitia finds out.9. Laetitia also finds out that she is guilty of ruining his company's debut at the stock exchange.10. Alex is---Wait. Why don't you just read the book and find out?Green Tea Won't Help You Now! is a stand-alone novel.But those of you who read Dasha G. Logan's debut, Billionaire on Board, will be reunited with some beloved characters.SIZZLE FACTOR: Slightly saucy chick lit (no ten page long in-and-outs, fireworks or chain-climacting pregnant virgins. I would not call it clean, but it's not dirty either.)LANGUAGE: Characters tend to be outspoken! Nothing truly disgusting, but expect the occasional four letter word and the rare mentioning of body fluids.This book is written in British English, spelling and grammar may vary from American English. Approx. 58.000 words

Simple Step to Read and Download By Dasha G. Logan :

1. Create a FREE Account

2. Choose from our vast selection of EBOOK and PDF

3. Please, see if you are eligible to Read or Download book Green Tea Won't Help You Now! - By Dasha G. Logan

4. Read Online by creating an account Green Tea Won't Help You Now! READ [MAGAZINE]

Go to: https://drrherhb.blogspot.com/?book=B00K6QJ55Y

