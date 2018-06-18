Mujeres en Tecnología

Successfully reported this slideshow.
LAS NUEVAS TECNOLOGÍAS Oportunidades y desafíos para las mujeres trabajadoras
Presentación
¿ Que son las TIC? Las Tecnologías de la Información y la Comunicación (TIC) son herramientas que se utilizan para compart...
Hoy las TIC nos permiten: ✓Comunicarnos ✓Informarnos en tiempo real ✓Trabajar ✓Relacionarnos con otras personas ✓Realizar ...
Las TIC han probado ser herramientas prácticas y tangibles para que las mujeres mejoren su calidad de vida.
Las TIC pueden ayudarles Obtener nuevas formas de empleo (a través del teletrabajo por ejemplo) Acceder a capacitación (cu...
• Un 86% afirma que WhatsApp es su canal favorito para comunicarse. • Un 88% utiliza Facebook para socializar. • Las mujer...
Indicadores en Chile Utilización de teléfonos móviles 85.4% mujeres v/s 83% hombres Uso de Internet 55.7 % mujeres v/s 54....
Los cambios tecnológicos siempre traen asociados cambios culturales • La nueva forma de ver Televisión • La nueva forma de...
No manejar las TIC a nivel de usuario hace que las personas pierdan autonomía y se hagan dependientes de otros ¿ Qué suced...
Incorpora Tecnología a tu negocio ✓ Te permite difundir tu producto/servicio. ✓ Disminuye tus costos en marketing, infraes...
✓ Establecer prioridades: silenciar el celular ✓ Silenciar los grupos de WhatsApp ✓ Establecer horarios de trabajo (no res...
Recuerde que: ✓Recuerde que el celular tiene un botón de apagado ✓Siempre es bueno expresar nuestros sentimientos en voz a...
Conclusión Hoy tenemos la oportunidad de construir una sociedad de valores “más femeninos”. Por eso es importante que las ...
  1. 1. LAS NUEVAS TECNOLOGÍAS Oportunidades y desafíos para las mujeres trabajadoras
  2. 2. Presentación
  3. 3. ¿ Que son las TIC? Las Tecnologías de la Información y la Comunicación (TIC) son herramientas que se utilizan para compartir información mediante soportes tecnológicos tales como el computador, celular, televisor, entre otros.
  4. 4. Hoy las TIC nos permiten: ✓Comunicarnos ✓Informarnos en tiempo real ✓Trabajar ✓Relacionarnos con otras personas ✓Realizar trámites ✓Comprar ✓Vender ✓Atender a nuestros clientes ✓Opinar ✓Etc.
  5. 5. Las TIC han probado ser herramientas prácticas y tangibles para que las mujeres mejoren su calidad de vida.
  6. 6. Las TIC pueden ayudarles Obtener nuevas formas de empleo (a través del teletrabajo por ejemplo) Acceder a capacitación (cursos en línea o a alfabetización digital) Aumentar sus ingresos (a través del comercio electrónico)
  7. 7. • Un 86% afirma que WhatsApp es su canal favorito para comunicarse. • Un 88% utiliza Facebook para socializar. • Las mujeres pasan de manera activa en Internet un promedio de 2 horas y 40 minutos al día • El 90% de las mujeres utiliza la red para consultar información general • Las mujeres son responsables del 80% de las compras en línea a nivel mundial.
  8. 8. Indicadores en Chile Utilización de teléfonos móviles 85.4% mujeres v/s 83% hombres Uso de Internet 55.7 % mujeres v/s 54.1 % hombres (Casen, 2017)
  9. 9. Los cambios tecnológicos siempre traen asociados cambios culturales • La nueva forma de ver Televisión • La nueva forma de hacer Cine • La nueva forma de Enseñar • La nueva forma de Aprender • La nueva forma de ser famosas • Los Memes son la nueva forma de hacernos reir
  10. 10. No manejar las TIC a nivel de usuario hace que las personas pierdan autonomía y se hagan dependientes de otros ¿ Qué sucede si no se usar las TIC?
  11. 11. Incorpora Tecnología a tu negocio ✓ Te permite difundir tu producto/servicio. ✓ Disminuye tus costos en marketing, infraestructura entre otros. ✓ Es un canal de comunicación efectiva con tus clientes.
  12. 12. ✓ Establecer prioridades: silenciar el celular ✓ Silenciar los grupos de WhatsApp ✓ Establecer horarios de trabajo (no responder ni enviar correos fuera de jornada laboral) ✓ Monitorear y establece horarios de uso Internet de tus hijos para evitar riesgos Algunos Consejos
  13. 13. Recuerde que: ✓Recuerde que el celular tiene un botón de apagado ✓Siempre es bueno expresar nuestros sentimientos en voz alta y no tan solo con emojis ✓Ni los codos ni los teléfonos sobre la mesa ✓No busque todo, déjele algo a la casualidad ✓Nos encantamos con lo digital pero a veces olvidamos saborear lo que está enfrente a nosotros
  14. 14. Conclusión Hoy tenemos la oportunidad de construir una sociedad de valores “más femeninos”. Por eso es importante que las mujeres no seamos solo usuarias de la tecnología, sino que contribuyamos a la definición de este nuevo mundo.

