Synnopsis :

Like having a trusted clinician with you in the exam room, the fully updated Sixth Edition of Blackwell s Five-Minute Veterinary Consult: Canine and Feline continues to offer fast access to information in an easy-to-use format. * Provides fast access to key information on the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and conditions in dogs and cats * Covers 846 specific disorders, making it the most comprehensive quick-reference book on canine and feline medicine * Carefully designed for fast searching and reference in the busy practice setting, giving you the confidence to make clinical decisions quickly and appropriately * Presents contributions from 379 leading experts specializing in all areas of veterinary medicine * Includes access to a companion website with 354 client education handouts for you to download and use in practice, plus images and video clips



Author :

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-2

Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces

Format : BOOKS

Seller information : ( 4✮ )

Link Download : https://leadpasticoy.blogspot.com/?book=1118881575

