Ensayo expositivo rosana barrios

República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para La Educación Superior Ciencia y Tecnología Instituto ...
Introducción. El riesgo laboral es la posibilidad de que un trabajador sufra un determinado daño derivado del trabajo y qu...
Desarrollo Riesgo ocupacional: Es una amenaza potencial a la salud del trabajador, proveniente de una desarmonía entre el ...
 Clasificación de riesgo: En la clasificación se encuentra el mecánico y el no mecánico. En el mecánico se encuentran las...
continuamente la proporción de gas en ambiente y avisan en caso que se superen los valores, límite establecido entre otros...
Cuando el ruido no puede controlarse debidamente en su origen, deben tomarse otras medidas para reducir la exposición de l...
 Síntomas neurológicos: variación del ritmo cerebral, alteraciones del equilibrio.  Trastornos de visión por resonancia....
Los productos químicos peligrosos en forma sólida pueden desprender vapores tóxicos que se pueden inhalar y explosivos, ad...
Inhalación: las partículas muy finas, los gases y los vapores se mezclan con el aire, penetran en el sistema respiratorio,...
trabajo hasta niveles considerados adecuados para la higiene teórica. La protección al proceso mismo, que siempre es resul...
El riesgo biológico ocupacional se puede definir como aquel que surge de la exposición laboral a microorganismos y macro o...
 Alteraciones de la salud: Se ha de organizar la vigilancia de la salud de los trabajadores, según las pautas y protocolo...
Vía dérmica: por contacto con la piel, en muchas ocasiones sin causar erupciones ni alteraciones notables. Vía digestiva: ...
la realización de la tarea o incluso con el entorno, que tienen la capacidad de afectar al desarrollo del trabajo y a la s...
responsabilizándose del trabajo doméstico y familiar, por lo que la doble presencia es más prevalente entre el colectivo d...
Medir:  Trabajo de Campo.  Entrevistas, encuestas, grupos…  Recopilación de datos cuestionario.  Análisis de datos obt...
Establecer medidas organizativas, como por ejemplo, la rotación de puestos de trabajo si la tarea a realizar es demasiado ...
Conclusión. En conclusión, es importante que el trabajador coincida con la identificación de factores de riesgo, es decir,...
  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para La Educación Superior Ciencia y Tecnología Instituto Universitario Politécnico Santiago Mariño” Escuela: arquitectura Área: higiene y seguridad industrial ENSAYO EXPOSITIVO Bachiller: Rosana Barrios C.I: 23.758.415 Cabimas, julio 2017.
  2. 2. Introducción. El riesgo laboral es la posibilidad de que un trabajador sufra un determinado daño derivado del trabajo y que ponen en peligro su estabilidad. Estos riesgos no es posible eliminarlos completamente; con una implementación efectiva de gestión de riesgos laborales puede garantizar la seguridad, bienestar de los trabajadores y equipamiento; de esta manera lograr un alto nivel de calidad y productividad.
  3. 3. Desarrollo Riesgo ocupacional: Es una amenaza potencial a la salud del trabajador, proveniente de una desarmonía entre el trabajador, la actividad y las condiciones inmediatas de trabajo lo cual puede ocasionar daños ocupacionales. Asimismo, puede ser definido como la posibilidad de ocurrencia de un evento en el ambiente de trabajo, de características negativas produzca daño y con consecuencia de diferente severidad; este evento puede ser generado por una condición de trabajo directa, indirecta o confluente, capaz de desencadenar alguna perturbación en la salud o integridad física del trabajador como también daños materiales, equipos. Tipos de riesgo ocupacional:  Riesgo Físico: Una persona está en riesgo físico cuando se enfrenta a la proximidad, la inminencia o la cercanía de un daño eventual. La noción, por lo tanto, se vincula a la posibilidad de que un daño se materialice. Lo físico, por su parte, hace referencia al cuerpo. El riesgo físico está asociado a la probabilidad de sufrir un daño corporal. Existen diversas actividades y tareas que presentan un elevado riesgo físico ya que su desarrollo puede acarrear lesiones de diferente tipo e incluso, en caso de un error o accidente, provocar la muerte. Algunos de los riesgos físicos que deben prever en muchos ámbitos de trabajo son:  Temperatura  Ruido  Presión
  4. 4.  Clasificación de riesgo: En la clasificación se encuentra el mecánico y el no mecánico. En el mecánico se encuentran las máquinas y herramientas, las superficies del trabajo, los espacios confinados, los elementos geo mecánicos, los medios de izaje, lo recipientes a presión entre otros. Asimismo en los no mecánicos se clasifican la iluminación y el cromatismo industrial, ruido y vibración, radiaciones ionizantes y no ionizantes, lo eléctrico y los incendios.  Efectos del ruido: Los ruidos constantes y de gran intensidad en el ámbito laboral acarrean un riesgo físico, además de uno emocional, no olvidemos que puede dificultarnos la concentración y entorpecer la comunicación con nuestros compañeros, lo cual seguramente puede ocasionar estrés. Los ruidos repentinos, por otro lado, suelen causar daños en el tímpano del trabajador.  Equipos de medición: Los medidores para la prevención de riesgo para profesionales en el taller o en el servicio exterior. Por ejemplo, un dosímetro de radioactividad lo cual mediante diferentes sensores y cálculos basados en un microchip, el medidor de prevención de riesgos laborales determina si la dosis máxima de radiación se sobrepasa o no. También disponemos de otros dosímetros, como por ejemplo, dosímetros de ruido para prevenir daños auditivos en el puesto de trabajo. Aparatos de esta clase forman parte de cualquier equipamiento de prevención de riesgos laborales para prevenir posibles daños a largo plazo, y ofrecer al trabajador seguridad en el ámbito del concepto de prevención de riesgos laborables. Otro sector indispensable en la prevención de riesgos laborales son los medidores de gas ya sea portátil o de instalación fijo, estos equipos miden
  5. 5. continuamente la proporción de gas en ambiente y avisan en caso que se superen los valores, límite establecido entre otros: ozono, oxígeno, monóxido de carbono, sulfuro de hidrógeno o gases inflamables. Lo cual esto permite que los trabajadores y compañeros estén siempre protegidos al encontrarse en zonas de peligro. Se tiene también los contadores de partículas miden la densidad de las partículas de polvo en el ambiente, y por tanto previenen activamente contra los problemas respiratorios. Detectan la carga de partículas nocivas y aerosoles en el ambiente, lo que le permite evitar respirar continuamente polvo fino tóxico.  Métodos de control de ruido: La reducción del ruido, ya sea en su origen o en su trayectoria, debe ser una prioridad de los programas de gestión del ruido y debe considerar tanto el diseño como el mantenimiento del equipo y del lugar de trabajo. Para ello se pueden utilizar diversos controles de ingeniería, como por ejemplo: El aislamiento en la fuente por medio de la localización, confinación o amortiguación de las vibraciones mediante muelles metálicos o neumáticos La reducción en la fuente o en la trayectoria, utilizando cercos y barreras o silenciadores en los tubos de escape, o bien reduciendo las velocidades de corte, de los ventiladores o de los impactos. La sustitución o modificación de la maquinaria, por ejemplo, reemplazando los accionamientos de engranaje por accionamientos de correa, o utilizando herramientas eléctricas en lugar de neumáticas La aplicación de materiales más silenciosos, como forros de caucho en los cubos, transportadores y vibradores La reducción activa del ruido “anti ruidos” en determinadas circunstancias.  Medidas Preventivas:
  6. 6. Cuando el ruido no puede controlarse debidamente en su origen, deben tomarse otras medidas para reducir la exposición de los trabajadores al ruido. Entre estas medidas se encuentra: Lugar de trabajo: La absorción sonora de una estancia por ejemplo, un techo que absorba sonidos puede reducir considerablemente la exposición de los trabajadores al ruido. La organización del trabajo por ejemplo, empleando métodos de trabajo que requieran una menor exposición al ruido. Equipo de trabajo: La forma en que se instala el equipo de trabajo y su localización pueden suponer una gran diferencia por lo que respecta a la exposición de los trabajadores al ruido.  Patologías de las vibraciones: Los efectos más usuales son: traumatismos en la columna vertebral, dolores abdominales y digestivos, problemas de equilibrio, dolores de cabeza, trastornos visuales. De acuerdo con la frecuencia de la vibración, pueden ocasionar los siguientes efectos sobre el organismo: Alta frecuencia:  Lesiones de muñeca como escafoides carpiano.  Afecciones de la mano, calambres, trastornos de la sensibilidad.  Aumento de la incidencia de enfermedades estomacales. Baja frecuencia:  Lumbalgias, hernias, pinzamientos discales.  Agravamiento de lesiones raquídeas menores.
  7. 7.  Síntomas neurológicos: variación del ritmo cerebral, alteraciones del equilibrio.  Trastornos de visión por resonancia. Muy baja frecuencia:  Estimulación del laberinto del oído interno.  Trastornos del sistema nervioso central.  Mareos y vómitos (el mareo del viajero).  Riesgo Químico. El riesgo químico es aquel riesgo susceptible de ser producido por una exposición no controlada a agentes químicos la cual puede producir efectos agudos o crónicos y la aparición de enfermedades. Los productos químicos tóxicos también pueden provocar consecuencias locales y sistémicas según la naturaleza del producto y la vía de exposición. En todos los puestos de trabajo encontramos sustancias químicas, ya sea en productos de uso habitual (como productos de limpieza o fumigación, colas, pinturas, disolventes, tintas), o en forma de humos, vapores, residuos o líquidos residuales, e incluso como componentes o contaminantes de los bienes fabricados.  Clasificación Las principales formas materiales de los productos químicos peligrosos son sólidos, polvos, líquidos, vapores y gases: Sólidos: Los sólidos son las formas de los productos químicos peligroso que es probable que ocasionen envenenamiento químico.
  8. 8. Los productos químicos peligrosos en forma sólida pueden desprender vapores tóxicos que se pueden inhalar y explosivos, además de corrosivos para la piel. Humos Metálicos: Son partículas sólidas que se generan de la condensación fundidos. Polvos: El principal peligro de los polvos peligrosos es que se pueden respirar y penetrar en los pulmones. Las partículas más pequeñas son las más peligrosas porque pueden penetrar en los pulmones y tener efectos dañinos, o pueden causar lesiones a los ojos. En determinadas condiciones los polvos pueden explotar, por ejemplo en silos de cereales o en harineras. Líquidos: Muchos productos químicos líquidos son peligrosos ya que desprenden vapores que se pueden inhalar y ser sumamente tóxicos, según la sustancia de la que se trate. Algunos productos pueden dañar inmediatamente la piel y otros pasan directamente a través de la piel al torrente sanguíneo. Las humedades y los vapores son a menudo invisibles. Vapores: Muchas sustancias químicas líquidas se evaporan a temperatura ambiente, lo que significa que forman un vapor y permanecen en el aire. Los vapores de algunos productos químicos pueden irritar los ojos y la piel y su inhalación puede tener consecuencias graves en la salud. Los vapores pueden ser inflamables o explosivos. Gases: Algunos gases pueden tener propiedades nocivas (tóxicos, corrosivos…) o peligrosas (inflamable, explosivo…). La detección de su presencia por el olor es engañosa: Muchos gases y vapores tienen su umbral de toxicidad por debajo del umbral de olor.  Vías de penetración El riesgo químico presenta diferentes vías de penetración al cuerpo, la cuales son:
  9. 9. Inhalación: las partículas muy finas, los gases y los vapores se mezclan con el aire, penetran en el sistema respiratorio, siendo capaces de llegar hasta los alvéolos pulmonares y de allí pasar a la sangre. Según su naturaleza química provocarán efectos de mayor a menor gravedad atacando a los órganos cerebro, hígado, riñones, etc. Y por eso es imprescindible protegerse. Las partículas de mayor tamaño pueden ser filtradas por los pelos y el moco nasal, donde quedarán retenidas. Algunos de los gases tóxicos que actúan por absorción inhalatoria:  Monóxido de carbono  Ácido cianhídrico  Sulfuro de hidrógeno  Vapores de mercurio Otras intoxicaciones pueden ser producidas por absorción de vapores procedentes de disolventes como:  Benceno  Metanol  Nitrobenceno Absorción cutánea: El contacto prolongado de la piel con el tóxico, puede producir intoxicación por absorción cutánea, ya que el tóxico puede atravesar la barrera defensiva y ser distribuido por todo el organismo una vez ingresado al mismo. Son especialmente peligrosos los tóxicos liposolubles como los insecticidas y otros pesticidas.  Control de contaminantes químicos La Higiene operativa es la parte de la Higiene Industrial, encargada de la eliminación o reducción de la contaminación existente en el ambiente de
  10. 10. trabajo hasta niveles considerados adecuados para la higiene teórica. La protección al proceso mismo, que siempre es resultado del propio diseño, es preferible a cualquier método de control que depende de la permanente intervención humana. Para elegir el método de protección más adecuado es necesario conocer la fuente de contaminación, el camino que recorre el contaminante hasta llegar a la persona, tiempo de exposición, metodo de trabajo, etc. Métodos generales de control: el momento más oportuno para la instalación de cualquier método de control es durante la construcción de la instalación productiva necesario tener en cuenta la influencia de un área de trabajo sobre otra, una actividad laboral sobre otra, etc. Para el control de los contaminantes o su eliminación se puede actuar sobre tres áreas diferentes Foco de generación del contaminante: impedir que se forme, o si se forma impedir que este llegue hacia la Atmósfera del puesto de trabajo. Medio de difusión: para evitar que el contaminante ya generado se extienda por la atmósfera y alcance niveles peligrosos de contaminación. Receptor: protegiendo al operario para que el contaminante no penetre en su organismo.  Riesgo Biológico El riesgo biológico consiste en la presencia de un organismo, o la sustancia derivada de un organismo, que plantea, sobre todo, una amenaza a la salud humana. Esto puede incluir los residuos sanitarios, muestras de un microorganismo, virus o toxina de una fuente biológica que puede resultar patógena. Puede también incluir las sustancias dañinas a los animales y otros seres vivos.
  11. 11. El riesgo biológico ocupacional se puede definir como aquel que surge de la exposición laboral a microorganismos y macro organismos que puedan causar daños al trabajador. Sin embargo, la definición que a continuación señalamos es la que más se ajusta a las instalaciones biotecnológicas, laboratorios, hospitales, centros docentes, industrias farmacéuticas, etc. Lo concerniente a la exposición laboral a macro organismos se estudiará en el epígrafe, dedicado al riesgo biológico asociado al trabajo con animales.  Clases de agentes biológicos: Los agentes biológicos se clasifican en grupos, según su diferente índice de riesgo de infección. Para protegerse de los agentes biológicos se utilizan sistemas de protección física para que imposibiliten el paso del agente biológico patógeno al organismo humano. Según sea la virulencia del agente biológico patógeno que se encuentre en el puesto de trabajo existen varios niveles de contención que corresponden a los niveles de bioseguridad que se deben alcanzar en locales e instalaciones en las que se trabaje con agentes biológicos de los diferentes grupos de riesgo. La higiene industrial clasifica los contaminantes que se pueden presentar en el ambiente de los puestos de trabajo en químicos, físicos y biológicos. Entendiendo por contaminantes biológicos los microorganismos, incluyendo los que han sufrido manipulaciones genéticas, los cultivos de células y los endoparásitos humanos multicelulares. El hecho de que los contaminantes biológicos sean seres vivos y por tanto capaces de reproducirse, que en una misma especie bacteriana existan cepas con distinto poder patogénico o que factores tales como la temperatura y la humedad ambientales puedan condicionar su presencia, no permite establecer unos "valores máximo permitidos" generalizados y válidos para cualquiera que sea la situación problema planteada.
  12. 12.  Alteraciones de la salud: Se ha de organizar la vigilancia de la salud de los trabajadores, según las pautas y protocolos establecidos las Autoridades Sanitarias (está disponible en internet el protocolo específico para riesgo biológico del MSC). Deberá llevarse un historial médico individual de cada trabajador. El médico responsable de la vigilancia de la salud podrá proponer medidas colectivas de prevención o protección y también medidas orientadas a proteger a personas determinadas (por ejemplo, mediante vacunas o cambio provisional de puesto de trabajo). El trabajador será informado de la pertinencia de controles médicos más allá de la finalización de la actividad laboral o con posterioridad a la exposición.  Métodos de control y protección: La prevención del riesgo biológico en el trabajo debe evitar las exposiciones laborales capaces de originar algún tipo de infección, alergia o toxicidad. La obligación de prevención del riesgo biológico en el medio laboral consiste en tomar medidas para evitar daños a la salud originados en agentes biológicos con capacidad infecciosa presentes en el medio laboral, aplicando los principios de la acción preventiva del Art. 15 de la LPRL.  Vías de entrada: Las principales vías de entrada en el cuerpo humano son: Vía respiratoria: a través de la inhalación. Las sustancias tóxicas que penetran por esta vía normalmente se encuentran en el ambiente difundidas o en suspensión (gases, vapores o aerosoles). Es la vía mayoritaria de penetración de sustancias tóxicas.
  13. 13. Vía dérmica: por contacto con la piel, en muchas ocasiones sin causar erupciones ni alteraciones notables. Vía digestiva: a través de la boca, esófago, estómago y los intestinos, generalmente cuando existe el hábito de ingerir alimentos, bebidas o fumar en el puesto de trabajo. Vía parenteral: por contacto con heridas que no han sido protegidas debidamente. Cuando la sustancia tóxica pasa a la sangre, ésta la difunde por todo el organismo con una rapidez que depende de la vía de entrada y de su incorporación a la sangre. Cuando las condiciones de trabajo puedan ocasionar que se introduzcan en el cuerpo humano, los contaminantes biológicos pueden provocar en el mismo un daño de forma inmediata o a largo plazo generando una intoxicación aguda o una enfermedad profesional al cabo de los años. Las tres condiciones que deben cumplirse para favorecer la actividad de los contaminantes biológicos son la presencia de nutrientes, humedad y temperatura  Riesgos Psicosociales: Los riesgos psicosociales perjudican la salud de los trabajadores y trabajadoras, causando estrés y a largo plazo enfermedades cardiovasculares, respiratorias, inmunitarias, gastrointestinales, dermatológicas, endocrinológicas, musculo esqueléticas y mentales. Son consecuencia de unas malas condiciones de trabajo, concretamente de una deficiente organización del trabajo. Son las condiciones presentes en una situación laboral directamente relacionadas con la organización del trabajo, con el contenido del puesto, con
  14. 14. la realización de la tarea o incluso con el entorno, que tienen la capacidad de afectar al desarrollo del trabajo y a la salud de las personas trabajadoras. En la actualidad, los riesgos psicosociales son una de las principales causas de enfermedades y de accidentes laborales.  Causas: Exceso de exigencias psicológicas: cuando hay que trabajar rápido o de forma irregular, cuando el trabajo requiere que escondamos los sentimientos, callarse la opinión, tomar decisiones difíciles y de forma rápida. Falta de influencia y de desarrollo: cuando no tenemos margen de autonomía en la forma de realizar nuestras tareas, cuando el trabajo no da posibilidades para aplicar nuestras habilidades y conocimientos o carece de sentido para nosotros, cuando no podemos adaptar el horario a las necesidades familiares, o no podemos decidir cuándo se hace un descanso. Falta de apoyo y de calidad de liderazgo: cuando hay que trabajar aislado, sin apoyo de los superiores o compañeros y compañeras en la realización del trabajo, con las tareas mal definidas o sin la información adecuada y a tiempo. Escasas compensaciones: cuando se falta al respeto, se provoca la inseguridad contractual, se dan cambios de puesto o servicio contra nuestra voluntad, se da un trato injusto, o no se reconoce el trabajo, el salario es muy bajo, etc. La doble presencia: El trabajo doméstico y familiar supone exigencias cotidianas que deben asumirse de forma simultánea a las del trabajo remunerado. La organización del trabajo en la empresa puede impedir la compatibilización de ambos trabajos, a pesar de disponer de herramientas y normativa para la conciliación de la vida laboral y familiar. Las mujeres siguen realizando y
  15. 15. responsabilizándose del trabajo doméstico y familiar, por lo que la doble presencia es más prevalente entre el colectivo de mujeres.  Factores que determinan la situación laboral: Los factores psicosociales se determinan en el trabajo reconocimiento y control es desde el primer momento de su formulación se insiste en la importancia de sus efectos reales, en la dificultad de su formulación objetiva y en su complejidad. Los factores psicosociales en el trabajo son complejos y difíciles de entender, dado que representan el conjunto de las percepciones y experiencias del trabajador y abarcan muchos aspectos. Las primeras listas de riesgos psicosociales son amplias y abarcan gran cantidad de aspectos: la sobrecarga en el trabajo, la falta de control, el conflicto de autoridad, la desigualdad en el salario, la falta de seguridad en el trabajo, los problemas de las relaciones laborales y el trabajo por turnos.  Medidas preventivas: Las medidas preventivas ante los riesgos psicosociales son; Identificar establecer un estándar, medir, evaluar, corregir, aspectos legales, organizativos, individuales. Identificar:  Identificar los riesgos.  Necesidad de evaluación.  Recopilación de datos previos.  Identificación de trabajadores expuesto. Estándar:  Selección de métodos de evaluación.
  16. 16. Medir:  Trabajo de Campo.  Entrevistas, encuestas, grupos…  Recopilación de datos cuestionario.  Análisis de datos obtenidos. Evaluar:  Interpretación de resultados.  Elaboración de informe de medidas. Corregir:  Aplicación y seguimiento.  Riesgo Disergonomico: Son aquellos factores inadecuados del sistema hombre- máquina desde el punto de vista de diseño, construcción, operación, ubicación de maquinaria, los conocimientos, la habilidad, las condiciones y las características de los operarios y de las interrelaciones con el entorno y el medio ambiente de trabajo, tales como: monotonía, fatiga, malas posturas, movimientos repetitivos y sobrecarga física. El riesgo disergonomico es todo aquello que predispone algún daño a la salud de una persona, daño material, ambiental, o alguna lesión, cuyo control dependerá de la eliminación de la fuente que está generando el riesgo, en algunos casos no se puede suprimir el riesgo.  Medidas Preventivas: Las medidas preventivas del riesgo disergonomico: Respetar los límites de peso manipulado, y utilizar unas técnicas adecuadas en el manejo de cargas si se va a manipular la carga manualmente.
  17. 17. Establecer medidas organizativas, como por ejemplo, la rotación de puestos de trabajo si la tarea a realizar es demasiado pesada. Realizar pausas en el trabajo para cambiar de postura y cambiar de postura periódicamente, si el esfuerzo requiere movimientos excesivamente repetitivos. Adaptar el mobiliario y la distancia de alcance de los materiales a las características intrínsecas del propio empleado. En definitiva, tener en cuenta el diseño ergonómico del puesto de trabajo. Emplear las herramientas adecuadas para cada tipo de trabajo y conservarlas en buenas condiciones y sin desperfectos. Evitar las tareas repetitivas programando ciclos de trabajo superiores a 30 segundos y no repetir el mismo movimiento durante más del 50% de la duración del ciclo de trabajo. Efectuar reconocimientos médicos periódicos que faciliten la detección de posibles lesiones musculo-esqueléticas. Supervisar los métodos de manipulación, manejar cargas pesadas entre Dos o más personas y sustituir la manipulación manual, por mecánica, en la medida que sea posible.
  18. 18. Conclusión. En conclusión, es importante que el trabajador coincida con la identificación de factores de riesgo, es decir, que el trabajador sea consciente de la existencia de las fuentes de peligro al igual que lo es cualquier empresa. Asimismo los riesgos laborales puede ocasionar daño a la seguridad y salud de los trabajadores, por lo tanto su protección es deber y obligación de los empleadores ya que debe haber una planificación de la prevención de los riesgos derivados del trabajo y así mitigar sus consecuencias en caso de que ocurra un accidente o una enfermedad laboral. Una manera de contrarrestar estos riesgos es a través de la identificación, control y evaluación de la misma y brindar oportunamente medidas correctivas.

