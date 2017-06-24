REDES SOCIALES María del Pilar Barriga Rizo
QUE ES UNA RED SOCIAL • Las redes sociales son sitios de Internet formados por comunidades de individuos con intereses o a...
Aplicaciones • Facebook: Es la red social con mas usuarios activos, admite la presencia de empresas, permite estar en cont...
Privacidad y seguridad • Un usuario de la red social divulga datos adicionales, como por ejemplo el tiempo de conexión, la...
GRACIAS!!!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Redes sociales

32 views

Published on

redes

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
32
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
2
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Redes sociales

  1. 1. REDES SOCIALES María del Pilar Barriga Rizo
  2. 2. QUE ES UNA RED SOCIAL • Las redes sociales son sitios de Internet formados por comunidades de individuos con intereses o actividades en común (como amistad, parentesco, trabajo) y que permiten el contacto entre estos, de manera que se puedan comunicar e intercambiar información.
  3. 3. Aplicaciones • Facebook: Es la red social con mas usuarios activos, admite la presencia de empresas, permite estar en contacto con familias y amigos alrededor del mundo. • Whatsapp: Chat para teléfonos móviles, permite el envío de mensajes de texto, audios, imágenes y videos. ( NO todos los teléfonos pueden usar esta aplicación) • YouTube: Es una Web dedicada a videos, donde los usuarios y empresas puede publicar. • Instagram: En Instagram las imágenes cobran gran importancia, esta orientado a fotografías realizadas en un momento especifico, aquí las empresas puede fortalecer sus marcas y fidelizar a sus clientes. • Twitter: Fue el creador de los hashtags (#). Cada mensaje se restringe a 140 caracteres, también permite subir videos e imágenes. • Spotify: Aplicación de música en línea mas popular, cuenta con un catalogo de mas de 20 millones de canciones.
  4. 4. Privacidad y seguridad • Un usuario de la red social divulga datos adicionales, como por ejemplo el tiempo de conexión, la dirección IP que usa (y por supuesto, su localización geográfica), los perfiles visitados, los mensajes recibidos y enviados, es decir, todo un log de información personal sobre lo que hemos hecho mientras estábamos en la red social. Todo esto debe ser privado, recordemos que una dirección IP en un espacio de tiempo es única, identifica a una sola persona, y es ilegal su publicación sin el consentimiento del usuario.
  5. 5. GRACIAS!!!

×