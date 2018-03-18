Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Skull and the Nightingale
Literary Fiction. Literary fiction is a term that has come into common usage in the early 1960s. The term is principally used to distinguish 'serious fiction' which is a work that claims to hold literary merit, in comparison from genre fiction and popular fiction.
  2. 2. The�Skull�and�the�Nightingale A�man�eager�to�make�his�fortune�.�.�. A�godfather�who�initiates�a�dangerous�psychological�game�.�.�. An�extraordinary�proposition,�one�of�discovery,�pleasure,�and�pain. When�Richard�Fenwick,�a�young�man�without�family�or�means,�returns�to�London�from�a�Grand�Tour�of�Europe�in 1761,�his�godfather,�James�Gilbert,�has�an�unexpected�proposition.�Gilbert�has�led�a�sedate�life�in�the�country,�but now,�in�his�advancing�years,�he�feels�the�urge�to�experience,�if�vicariously,�the�extremes�of�human�feeling,�love�and passion,�in�particular,�along�with�something�much�more�sinister.�He�asks�Richard�to�serve�as�his�proxy�and�to�write to�him�of�his�city�adventures,�and�his�ward�believes�he�has�no�option�but�to�accept. It�quickly�becomes�clear�that�Gilbert�desires�correspondence�of�a�titillating�nature,�tales�of�carousal,�seduction,�and excess,�and�so�Richard�begins�to�write�of�London's�more�salacious�side.�For�here�is�an�invitation�to�hedonism�and Richard,�eager�to�taste�all�that�a�privileged�life�has�to�offer,�rises�to�the�challenge. But�Gilbert's�elaborate�and�manipulative�;experiments�into�the�most�intimate�workings�of�human�behavior�soon�drag Richard�into�a�vortex�of�betrayal,�where�lives�may�be�ruined�and�tragedy�is�only�a�step�away.�And�when�Richard does�the�unthinkable�and�falls�in�love,�the�stakes�are�raised�and�he�must�make�a�defining�choice.�But�what�sort�of man�has�he�by�now�become? A�chilling�and�deliciously�dark�tale�of�manipulation,�sex,�and�seduction,�The�Skull�and�the�Nightingale�combines�the intoxication�of�Perfume,�the�sensuality�of�Les�Liaisons�Dangereuses,�and�the�exquisite�detail�of�The�Crimson�Petal and�the�White.�This�entrancing�novel�seduces�the�senses,�bringing�vividly�to�life�the�heady�swirl�of eighteenth�century�London�while�exploring�the�darkest�passions�and�instincts�that�animate�us�all.
