Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
E-book Holistic Anatomy: An Integrative Guide to the Human Body PDF KWH
q q q q q q Ebook Detail: Author : Pip Waller Pages : 416 pages Publisher : North Atlantic Books Language : ISBN-10 : 1556...
Step - By Step to Download or Read Online : Step - By Step To Download/Read online E-book Holistic Anatomy: An Integrative...
the Human Body PDF : 1. Click Download or Read Online Button 2. Sign Up to Access E-book Holistic Anatomy: An Integrative ...
conventional treatments become more apparent. Holistic Anatomy presents an authoritative study of anatomy, physiology, and...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

E-book Holistic Anatomy: An Integrative Guide to the Human Body PDF

2 views

Published on

E-book Holistic Anatomy: An Integrative Guide to the Human Body PDF

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

E-book Holistic Anatomy: An Integrative Guide to the Human Body PDF

  1. 1. E-book Holistic Anatomy: An Integrative Guide to the Human Body PDF KWH
  2. 2. q q q q q q Ebook Detail: Author : Pip Waller Pages : 416 pages Publisher : North Atlantic Books Language : ISBN-10 : 1556438656 ISBN-13 : 9781556438653
  3. 3. Step - By Step to Download or Read Online : Step - By Step To Download/Read online E-book Holistic Anatomy: An Integrative Guide to
  4. 4. the Human Body PDF : 1. Click Download or Read Online Button 2. Sign Up to Access E-book Holistic Anatomy: An Integrative Guide to the Human Body PDF 3. Download/Read online as Many Book as You Like 4. Happy Reading OR READ ONLINE E-book Holistic Anatomy: An Integrative Guide to the Human Body PDF Ebook Description Complementary and alternative approaches to health and medicine have become increasingly widespread as the limits of
  5. 5. conventional treatments become more apparent. Holistic Anatomy presents an authoritative study of anatomy, physiology, and pathology but expands the discussion by connecting the science of the body to a variety of alternative modalities to explore how human beings exist within—and interact with—their environment, and how they experience existence in emotional and spiritual terms. Basic scientific terminology and detailed descriptions are interwoven with informal, sometimes humorous observations, facts, and ideas about life. The mechanisms, structure, and functions of the body are explored, along with how they relate to spiritual and energetic paradigms, emotions, and ecological principles. The first half of the book covers basic anatomy and physiology, describing each major system of the body and how they interrelate. This part includes a thoughtful discussion of aging and the dying process. The second half focuses on models of health and disease, both traditional and holistic. Topics include western pathology, emotional health, five element medicine, and the spiritual cause for disease.

×