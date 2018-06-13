Successfully reported this slideshow.
Storey s Guide to Raising Ducks, 2nd Edition [NEWS]
Book details Author : Dave Holderread Pages : 336 pages Publisher : Storey Publishing 2011-02-05 Language : English ISBN-1...
Description this book The expert animal books that our readers depend upon now include essential information for a new gen...
About Books
The expert animal books that our readers depend upon now include essential information for a new generation of farmers. Expanded coverage of humane animal treatment, grass-fed livestock, organic farming methods, and 21st century marketing opportunities ensures that the guides will remain relevant and indispensable for years to come. Storey s Guide to Raising Ducks provides vital in- formation for anyone wanting to keep ducks. It covers everything -choosing the right breed, including rare breeds and hybrid ducks; breeding and rearing practices; feeding; butchering; and a comprehensive resource section for both the novice and the veteran farmer. New and Expanded features include: Expanded breed section More information on facilities for ducklings, health, and disease treatment. A compendium on marketing and record keeping Section on colour genetics New information on rarer breed conservation
