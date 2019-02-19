best modern romance books : Jo's Journey | Romance

Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of science fiction, urban fantasy, and paranormal romance brings
another action-, adventure-, and suspense-filled story to transport listeners out of this world.
Jo Strauss is committed to two things in her life-her family and her life as an acrobat/high-wire performer. Her life is
orderly, in control, and she is finally settling down in one place so she can spend more time with her parents. To
celebrate her and her younger sister Star's one year anniversary away from the circus they have grown up with, they
meet River Knight, their childhood friend and sister of the heart, for a vacation in the mountains of North Carolina.
Everything is going as planned until she and her sisters are kidnapped. Now, she finds herself transported to another
world. Aliens, warships, battles, and a certain male all were not in the carefully detailed plans she had mapped out for
her life.
Manota Ja Kel Coradon is the second son of the ruling House of Kassis. He is known as the dark brother, a reputation
that he lives up to. His knowledge, skills, and development of weaponry are legendary. His skill as a warrior brings
shivers of fear to his opponents who know he never offers mercy to any who stand in his way.
Manota is in total control of his world until one slender, feisty alien female crashes through the shields he has placed
around his heart. She is fearless, determined, and stubborn. She absolutely refuses to cower before him, no matter how
much he growls. He is determined to protect her and claim her as his own but there is one little problem-she will not
agree to accept his claim unless he returns for her parents.
Manota is about to learn that the prophecy that was foretold centuries before is true. His mate is just as much of a
warrior as he is and sh
Written By: S. E. Smith.
Narrated By: TBA
Publisher: Blackstone Audiobooks
Date: August 2016
Duration: 7 hours 3 minutes
