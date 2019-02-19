Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
best modern romance books : Jo's Journey | Romance Listen to Jo's Journey and best modern romance books new releases on yo...
best modern romance books : Jo's Journey | Romance New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of science fiction, urb...
best modern romance books : Jo's Journey | Romance Written By: S. E. Smith. Narrated By: TBA Publisher: Blackstone Audiobo...
best modern romance books : Jo's Journey | Romance Download Full Version Jo's Journey Audio OR Download Now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

best modern romance books : Jo's Journey | Romance

5 views

Published on

Listen to Jo's Journey and best modern romance books new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any best modern romance books FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

best modern romance books : Jo's Journey | Romance

  1. 1. best modern romance books : Jo's Journey | Romance Listen to Jo's Journey and best modern romance books new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any best modern romance books FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. best modern romance books : Jo's Journey | Romance New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of science fiction, urban fantasy, and paranormal romance brings another action-, adventure-, and suspense-filled story to transport listeners out of this world. ​ Jo Strauss is committed to two things in her life-her family and her life as an acrobat/high-wire performer. Her life is orderly, in control, and she is finally settling down in one place so she can spend more time with her parents. To celebrate her and her younger sister Star's one year anniversary away from the circus they have grown up with, they meet River Knight, their childhood friend and sister of the heart, for a vacation in the mountains of North Carolina. ​ Everything is going as planned until she and her sisters are kidnapped. Now, she finds herself transported to another world. Aliens, warships, battles, and a certain male all were not in the carefully detailed plans she had mapped out for her life. ​ Manota Ja Kel Coradon is the second son of the ruling House of Kassis. He is known as the dark brother, a reputation that he lives up to. His knowledge, skills, and development of weaponry are legendary. His skill as a warrior brings shivers of fear to his opponents who know he never offers mercy to any who stand in his way. ​ Manota is in total control of his world until one slender, feisty alien female crashes through the shields he has placed around his heart. She is fearless, determined, and stubborn. She absolutely refuses to cower before him, no matter how much he growls. He is determined to protect her and claim her as his own but there is one little problem-she will not agree to accept his claim unless he returns for her parents. ​ Manota is about to learn that the prophecy that was foretold centuries before is true. His mate is just as much of a warrior as he is and sh
  3. 3. best modern romance books : Jo's Journey | Romance Written By: S. E. Smith. Narrated By: TBA Publisher: Blackstone Audiobooks Date: August 2016 Duration: 7 hours 3 minutes
  4. 4. best modern romance books : Jo's Journey | Romance Download Full Version Jo's Journey Audio OR Download Now

×